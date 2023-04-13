Whether you pledge allegiance to the red and white flag with the leaf, know someone who does, or just love Canadian humor, we invite you to scroll down and treat yourself to some funny Canadian jokes with some maple syrup puns on the side. Share them with your Canadian friends, and if you know more jokes about Canada, tell us in the comments.

It may be the general good-naturedness of the Canadian people or something entirely else that inspires us, but even the laziest person on earth has made jokes about Canada at least occasionally. Every so often, you will find a Canada joke or some Canada puns in movies and TV shows too, and here we’re not even talking about Ryan Reynolds being… well, Ryan Reynolds.

What are the first three things that come to mind when you hear the word “Canada”? That’s right, extreme politeness, maple syrup, and weirdly pronounced “about” and “out” (by the way, I did ask my Canadian friends about it, and they had not the foggiest clue what I was talking about). These three things, along with severe weather conditions and maybe hockey if you are sports savvy, are the staples of Canadian jokes.

#1 50% of Canada is the letter A.

#2 There will be point in the future when Canada will take over the world. And then you will all be sorry.

#3 A Scottish man walks into a bar in Canada. He noticed there is an animal's head hanging on the wall and asked the bartender what is it.



"A moose" replied the bartender.



"Jesus Christ! How big are the cats here?" Said the Scot.

#4 What do the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Titanic have in common?



They both look good until they hit the ice.

#5 In Canada the seasons are, almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction.

#6 How do you get a Canadian to apologize? Step on their foot.

#7 Every time I hear a mean joke about being Canadian, I go to the hospital and get my feelings checked for free.

#8 How do you get 50 Canadians out of a swimming pool?



You say, “please get out of the swimming pool.”

#9 What are two seasons predominantly seen in Canada? It is just winter and then July!

#10 What did the snow say to the Rocky Mountains? I’ve got your covered.

#11 Why do hockey players like baking cakes? Because they’re great at icing.

#12 In Canada, they use “B.C.E.” instead of “B.C.” It stands for Before Christ, Eh?

#13 What do people say about Canada in the winter?

It’s the moose beautiful time of the year.

#14 How many Canadians does it take to change a light bulb?

None — they accept things the way they are.

#15 What happens if you lose your wallet in Canada?

You’ll get it delivered to your house.

#16 Why do Canadians love helping people in times of trouble?

Because they are Can-aid-ians.

#17 Years ago, where did the Jamaican plant a tree in Canada? He did it in Mon-tree-al!

#18 In honour of Canada Day: How does a beaver greet another beaver?



Ma'Dam.

#19 How can someone tell that another person is from Canada?

By how they draw leaves.

#20 What did Canada contribute to the James Webb Space Telescope mission?

All the apologies for all the delays.

#21 The other day I bought Canadian insurance, but then I realized how stupid that was.

When am I gonna get attacked by a Canadian?

#22 What’s a Canadians favorite kinda footwear…

Aboot.

#23 Do you know why there's not much boxing in Canada? Every time there's a fight in the ring, a hockey game breaks out.

#24 What is the only place in the world where the United Kingdom and Latin America meet?



They meet in British Columbia.

#25 Why shouldn’t curlers tell jokes on the ice? Because it might crack up!

#26 Why are Canadian students so smart?



They get lots of ehs.

#27 If you’re Canadian when you go into the washroom, and you’re Canadian when you come out of the washroom, then what are you when you are in the washroom?



European!

#28 You know you are from Canada when… You know Toronto is not a province.

#29 You know you are from Canada when… You know what a toque is.

#30 What's the difference between America and Canada? The Americans have really nice neighbors.

#31 How do you spell Canada, eh?



C, eh?

N, eh?

D, eh?

#32 A lumberjack went in to a magic forest in Canada to cut a tree. Upon arrival, he started to swing at the tree, when it shouted, “Wait! I’m a talking tree!" The lumberjack grinned, “And you will dialogue!"

#33 Canada could have had it all: American industry, British Culture, and French Cuisine. Instead, they got: French Industry, American culture, and British cuisine.

#34 In Europe it's called a Lift, in Canada we call them elevators. I guess we're raised differently.

#35 In New Brunswick, I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.



I love hockey, but I want to follow a sport that’s a little less violent. Now I’m into boxing.

#36 Why was the tourist terrified during their trip to Canada?

There was so much tundra and lightning!

#37 I finally decided to open a business in Canada.

My business advisors told me, “Don’t get cod feet!”

#38 What’s a Canadian ghost’s favorite food?

Boo-tine!

#39 How do you get invited to get-togethers in Canada?

Someone says, “Hey, we’re having a part-eh!”

#40 What’s a Canadian’s favorite comedy show?



It’s Always Snowing in Winnipeg.

#41 During the ice hockey game, I tried to sneak into the front of the line.

Unfortunately, the guard caught me and told me, “Quebec to the end of the line!”

#42 I was surprised to see the rate of crime on Canada's east coast is pretty high. It was because the thieves never get cod!

#43 What is Canada’s national board game?

Sorry.

#44 You can't make statements in Canada.

But you can make provincements.

#45 You can tell that Wolverine is a Canadian character written by an American.



His superpower is healthcare.

#46 An American and a Canadian wants to watch a movie together.



American: Lets watch Titanic.



Canadian: What's that about?



American: Yes, it was. A big one that sank!

#47 How do you know if your kidnapper is Canadian?

He pays your own ransom.

#48 What’s yellow, has red hair and freckles, and lives in PEI?

Banana of Green Gables!

#49 Whats the difference between a Canadian and a unicorn?

Nothing,theyre both fictional characters.

#50 Did you hear about the guy with a map of Canada tattooed on his butt?



Every time he sits down Quebec separates.

#51 What does Canada produce that no other country in the world produces? Canadians.

#52 What was the skeleton doing at the hockey game? Driving the zam-boney.

#53 What has antlers and sucks blood? A moose-quito!

#54 Why is maple syrup always so sad? Because it’s sappy.

#55 Knock Knock

Whose There?

Yukon.

Yukon Who?

Yukon see the Northern Lights from here!

#56 What is the type of tire that fixes itself on its own without troubling the driver? It is a Canadian tire.

#57 Which Canadian city is full of fierce cats? Vancougar.

#58 You know you are from Canada when… You know exactly where you were when Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010!

#59 I just found out Canada isn’t real. Turns out it was all maple leaf.

#60 Did you know Tesla came out with a model exclusively in Canada?



It's a Model Eh.

#61 So the U.S. and Canada are combining their space programs to send a spacecraft to the moon.

They’re calling the spaceship the Apollo-G.

#62 A French guest, staying in a hotel in Edmonton phoned room service for some pepper.



“Black pepper, or white pepper?” asked the concierge.



“Toilette pepper!”

#63 Why didn’t the American make a joke about the Canadian border?

They realized that would cross a line.

#64 My brother didn’t believe me when I told him the name of Canada’s prime minister.

I replied, “You may not believe me, but it’s Trudeau!”

#65 How does Canada respond to coin shortages in the U.S.?

They give us Nickelback.

#66 What song do pumped-up Canadians sing?



“Who Let the Sled Dogs Out?”

#67 What happened when two Canadian musicians met during the fire at the gaming stop?

They formed Arcade Fire.

#68 What did the super-fan say when the Canadian National Team won the Hockey World Cup?



“What eh time to be ehlive!”

#69 While we were on a hunting trip to Canada, there was this deer that we kept tracking but couldn’t catch.

It led us on a wild moose chase.

#70 Why do uneducated Canadians get more job offers in the US than Americans themselves? This is because 0 degrees in Canada is equivalent to 32 degrees in America!

#71 Why did Canada add a C to its name in the very beginning? This was because it wanted to add anada letter to its name!

#72 My wife says I get mean when I drink whiskey. Now I drink Canadian whiskey.

I am still mean but I am sorry, too.

#73 Apparently, lots of Canadians use "married but dating" sites.

What a sorry state of affairs.

#74 What time was it when the monster gobbled up the Prime Minister?

Eight P.M.

#75 A man from Newfoundland went into the fish market to apply for a job. The boss thought to himself, "I'm not hiring that lazy newf", so he decided to set a test for the Newfie hoping he wouldn't be able to answer the questions and he'd be able to refuse him the job without getting into an argument.

#76 How was copper wire invented?

Two Canadians were fighting over a penny.

#77 Someone tried to sell me Canada. I was having Nunavut.

#78 What did Victoria say to Vancouver? I’ll BC-ing you later.

#79 You know you are from Canada when… You drink pop, not soda.

#80 You know you are from Canada when… Pike is a type of fish, not some part of a highway.

#81 You know you are from Canada when… You drive on a highway, not a freeway.

#82 You know you are from Canada when… Like any international assassin/terrorist/spy in the world, you possess a Canadian passport.

#83 In Canada, you are more likely to die of a kick of a moose than a terrorist attack.

#84 Although it is not illegal, why can't you take a picture of a man with a wooden leg in Canada? You have to use a camera.

#85 How do the Toronto Blue Jays get ready for a game?

They do worm-up sessions

#86 What do all the people in the Capital of Canada eat for their breakfast?



Ottawaffles.

#87 What type of public transport do Canadians like for visiting America?



Zambonis.

#88 What’s every Canadian’s favorite soap opera?

The Cold & The Beautiful.

#89 People in Alberta love watching this one particular movie. It is called The Adventures of Tarsand!

#90 How much of Northern Canada can actually be inhabited by humans? Sadly, Nunavit!

#91 Alanis Morissette asked me what the capital of Canada was?



I told her "I'm not sure"



Then she blurted out "You ottawa know"

#92 What do you call a Canadian sitcom about a naive boy?

Leave it to Bieber.

#93 Why aren't there any Mexicans in Canada?

They can't run that far.

#94 What does Canada do with hardened and dangerous criminals?



They give them red and white jerseys and call them the National Hockey Team.

#95 You know you are from Canada when… You don’t know or care about the fuss with Cuba, it’s just a cheap place to travel with good cigars and no Americans.

#96 Why did the weightlifter move to Prince Edward Island?

To get the best mussels!

#97 A Canadian man told me he was 100 years old.

I replied, “I Canada beleaf you are 100!”

#98 A patron in a Montreal restaurant turned on a tap in the washroom and got scalded.



"This is an outrage," he complained. "The faucet marked 'C' gave me boiling water."



"But, Monsieur, 'C' stands for chaud, the French word for hot. You should know that if you live in Montreal."



"Wait a minute," the patron shrieked. "The other tap is also marked 'C.'"



"Of course," said the manager. "It stands for cold. After all, Montreal is a bilingual city."