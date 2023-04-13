What are the first three things that come to mind when you hear the word “Canada”? That’s right, extreme politeness, maple syrup, and weirdly pronounced “about” and “out” (by the way, I did ask my Canadian friends about it, and they had not the foggiest clue what I was talking about). These three things, along with severe weather conditions and maybe hockey if you are sports savvy, are the staples of Canadian jokes. 

It may be the general good-naturedness of the Canadian people or something entirely else that inspires us, but even the laziest person on earth has made jokes about Canada at least occasionally. Every so often, you will find a Canada joke or some Canada puns in movies and TV shows too, and here we’re not even talking about Ryan Reynolds being… well, Ryan Reynolds.   

Whether you pledge allegiance to the red and white flag with the leaf, know someone who does, or just love Canadian humor, we invite you to scroll down and treat yourself to some funny Canadian jokes with some maple syrup puns on the side. Share them with your Canadian friends, and if you know more jokes about Canada, tell us in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50% of Canada is the letter A.

kaio-renwar Report

11points
POST
#2

There will be point in the future when Canada will take over the world. And then you will all be sorry.

porichoygupto Report

11points
POST
#3

A Scottish man walks into a bar in Canada. He noticed there is an animal's head hanging on the wall and asked the bartender what is it.

"A moose" replied the bartender.

"Jesus Christ! How big are the cats here?" Said the Scot.

DerRaumdenker Report

10points
POST
#4

What do the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Titanic have in common?

They both look good until they hit the ice.

Report

9points
POST
#5

In Canada the seasons are, almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction.

Report

9points
POST
#6

How do you get a Canadian to apologize? Step on their foot.

Report

9points
POST
#7

Every time I hear a mean joke about being Canadian, I go to the hospital and get my feelings checked for free.

Report

9points
POST
#8

How do you get 50 Canadians out of a swimming pool?

You say, “please get out of the swimming pool.”

Report

8points
POST
#9

What are two seasons predominantly seen in Canada? It is just winter and then July!

Report

8points
POST
#10

What did the snow say to the Rocky Mountains? I’ve got your covered.

Report

8points
POST
#11

Why do hockey players like baking cakes? Because they’re great at icing.

Report

8points
POST
#12

In Canada, they use “B.C.E.” instead of “B.C.” It stands for Before Christ, Eh?

Plumsby Report

8points
POST
#13

What do people say about Canada in the winter?
It’s the moose beautiful time of the year.

Report

8points
POST
#14

How many Canadians does it take to change a light bulb?
None — they accept things the way they are.

Report

8points
POST
#15

What happens if you lose your wallet in Canada?
You’ll get it delivered to your house.

Report

8points
POST
#16

Why do Canadians love helping people in times of trouble?
Because they are Can-aid-ians.

Report

8points
POST
#17

Years ago, where did the Jamaican plant a tree in Canada? He did it in Mon-tree-al!

Report

8points
POST
#18

In honour of Canada Day: How does a beaver greet another beaver?

Ma'Dam.

Report

8points
POST
#19

How can someone tell that another person is from Canada?
By how they draw leaves.

Report

8points
POST
#20

What did Canada contribute to the James Webb Space Telescope mission?
All the apologies for all the delays.

Report

8points
POST
#21

The other day I bought Canadian insurance, but then I realized how stupid that was.
When am I gonna get attacked by a Canadian?

Report

8points
POST
#22

What’s a Canadians favorite kinda footwear…
Aboot.

Report

8points
POST
#23

Do you know why there's not much boxing in Canada? Every time there's a fight in the ring, a hockey game breaks out.

Report

8points
POST
#24

What is the only place in the world where the United Kingdom and Latin America meet?

They meet in British Columbia.

Report

7points
POST
#25

Why shouldn’t curlers tell jokes on the ice? Because it might crack up!

Report

7points
POST
#26

Why are Canadian students so smart?

They get lots of ehs.

Report

7points
POST
#27

If you’re Canadian when you go into the washroom, and you’re Canadian when you come out of the washroom, then what are you when you are in the washroom?

European!

Report

7points
POST
#28

You know you are from Canada when… You know Toronto is not a province.

Report

7points
POST
#29

You know you are from Canada when… You know what a toque is.

Report

7points
POST
#30

What's the difference between America and Canada? The Americans have really nice neighbors.

State_of_Iowa Report

7points
POST
#31

How do you spell Canada, eh?

C, eh?
N, eh?
D, eh?

loneliness-inc Report

7points
POST
#32

A lumberjack went in to a magic forest in Canada to cut a tree. Upon arrival, he started to swing at the tree, when it shouted, “Wait! I’m a talking tree!" The lumberjack grinned, “And you will dialogue!"

808gecko808 Report

7points
POST
#33

Canada could have had it all: American industry, British Culture, and French Cuisine. Instead, they got: French Industry, American culture, and British cuisine.

TacTurtle Report

7points
POST
#34

In Europe it's called a Lift, in Canada we call them elevators. I guess we're raised differently.

Visotto1 Report

7points
POST
#35

In New Brunswick, I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.

I love hockey, but I want to follow a sport that’s a little less violent. Now I’m into boxing.

Report

7points
POST
#36

Why was the tourist terrified during their trip to Canada?
There was so much tundra and lightning!

Report

7points
POST
#37

I finally decided to open a business in Canada.
My business advisors told me, “Don’t get cod feet!”

Report

7points
POST
#38

What’s a Canadian ghost’s favorite food?
Boo-tine!

Report

7points
POST
#39

How do you get invited to get-togethers in Canada?
Someone says, “Hey, we’re having a part-eh!”

Report

7points
POST
#40

What’s a Canadian’s favorite comedy show?

It’s Always Snowing in Winnipeg.

Report

7points
POST
#41

During the ice hockey game, I tried to sneak into the front of the line.
Unfortunately, the guard caught me and told me, “Quebec to the end of the line!”

Report

7points
POST
#42

I was surprised to see the rate of crime on Canada's east coast is pretty high. It was because the thieves never get cod!

Report

7points
POST
#43

What is Canada’s national board game?
Sorry.

Report

7points
POST
#44

You can't make statements in Canada.
But you can make provincements.

Report

7points
POST
#45

You can tell that Wolverine is a Canadian character written by an American.

His superpower is healthcare.

Report

7points
POST
#46

An American and a Canadian wants to watch a movie together.

American: Lets watch Titanic.

Canadian: What's that about?

American: Yes, it was. A big one that sank!

Report

7points
POST
#47

How do you know if your kidnapper is Canadian?
He pays your own ransom.

Report

7points
POST
#48

What’s yellow, has red hair and freckles, and lives in PEI?
Banana of Green Gables!

Report

7points
POST
#49

Whats the difference between a Canadian and a unicorn?
Nothing,theyre both fictional characters.

Report

7points
POST
#50

Did you hear about the guy with a map of Canada tattooed on his butt?

Every time he sits down Quebec separates.

Report

6points
POST
#51

What does Canada produce that no other country in the world produces? Canadians.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

What was the skeleton doing at the hockey game? Driving the zam-boney.

Report

6points
POST
#53

What has antlers and sucks blood? A moose-quito!

Report

6points
POST
#54

Why is maple syrup always so sad? Because it’s sappy.

Report

6points
POST
#55

Knock Knock
Whose There?
Yukon.
Yukon Who?
Yukon see the Northern Lights from here!

Report

6points
POST
#56

What is the type of tire that fixes itself on its own without troubling the driver? It is a Canadian tire.

Report

6points
POST
#57

Which Canadian city is full of fierce cats? Vancougar.

Report

6points
POST
#58

You know you are from Canada when… You know exactly where you were when Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010!

Report

6points
POST
#59

I just found out Canada isn’t real. Turns out it was all maple leaf.

Sea-Economist1001 Report

6points
POST
#60

Did you know Tesla came out with a model exclusively in Canada?

It's a Model Eh.

2k6kid50 Report

6points
POST
#61

So the U.S. and Canada are combining their space programs to send a spacecraft to the moon.
They’re calling the spaceship the Apollo-G.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

A French guest, staying in a hotel in Edmonton phoned room service for some pepper.

“Black pepper, or white pepper?” asked the concierge.

“Toilette pepper!”

Report

6points
POST
#63

Why didn’t the American make a joke about the Canadian border?
They realized that would cross a line.

Report

6points
POST
#64

My brother didn’t believe me when I told him the name of Canada’s prime minister.
I replied, “You may not believe me, but it’s Trudeau!”

Report

6points
POST
#65

How does Canada respond to coin shortages in the U.S.?
They give us Nickelback.

Report

6points
POST
#66

What song do pumped-up Canadians sing?

“Who Let the Sled Dogs Out?”

Report

6points
POST
#67

What happened when two Canadian musicians met during the fire at the gaming stop?
They formed Arcade Fire.

Report

6points
POST
#68

What did the super-fan say when the Canadian National Team won the Hockey World Cup?

“What eh time to be ehlive!”

Report

6points
POST
#69

While we were on a hunting trip to Canada, there was this deer that we kept tracking but couldn’t catch.
It led us on a wild moose chase.

Report

6points
POST
#70

Why do uneducated Canadians get more job offers in the US than Americans themselves? This is because 0 degrees in Canada is equivalent to 32 degrees in America!

Report

6points
POST
#71

Why did Canada add a C to its name in the very beginning? This was because it wanted to add anada letter to its name!

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

My wife says I get mean when I drink whiskey. Now I drink Canadian whiskey.
I am still mean but I am sorry, too.

Report

6points
POST
#73

Apparently, lots of Canadians use "married but dating" sites.
What a sorry state of affairs.

Report

6points
POST
#74

What time was it when the monster gobbled up the Prime Minister?
Eight P.M.

Report

6points
POST
#75

A man from Newfoundland went into the fish market to apply for a job. The boss thought to himself, "I'm not hiring that lazy newf", so he decided to set a test for the Newfie hoping he wouldn't be able to answer the questions and he'd be able to refuse him the job without getting into an argument.

Report

6points
POST
#76

How was copper wire invented?
Two Canadians were fighting over a penny.

Report

6points
POST
#77

Someone tried to sell me Canada. I was having Nunavut.

Report

5points
POST
#78

What did Victoria say to Vancouver? I’ll BC-ing you later.

Report

5points
POST
#79

You know you are from Canada when… You drink pop, not soda.

Report

5points
POST
#80

You know you are from Canada when… Pike is a type of fish, not some part of a highway.

Report

5points
POST
#81

You know you are from Canada when… You drive on a highway, not a freeway.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

You know you are from Canada when… Like any international assassin/terrorist/spy in the world, you possess a Canadian passport.

Report

5points
POST
#83

In Canada, you are more likely to die of a kick of a moose than a terrorist attack.

porichoygupto Report

5points
POST
#84

Although it is not illegal, why can't you take a picture of a man with a wooden leg in Canada? You have to use a camera.

gary6043 Report

5points
POST
#85

How do the Toronto Blue Jays get ready for a game?
They do worm-up sessions

Report

5points
POST
#86

What do all the people in the Capital of Canada eat for their breakfast?

Ottawaffles.

Report

5points
POST
#87

What type of public transport do Canadians like for visiting America?

Zambonis.

Report

5points
POST
#88

What’s every Canadian’s favorite soap opera?
The Cold & The Beautiful.

Report

5points
POST
#89

People in Alberta love watching this one particular movie. It is called The Adventures of Tarsand!

Report

5points
POST
#90

How much of Northern Canada can actually be inhabited by humans? Sadly, Nunavit!

Report

5points
POST
#91

Alanis Morissette asked me what the capital of Canada was?

I told her "I'm not sure"

Then she blurted out "You ottawa know"

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

What do you call a Canadian sitcom about a naive boy?
Leave it to Bieber.

Report

5points
POST
#93

Why aren't there any Mexicans in Canada?
They can't run that far.

Report

5points
POST
#94

What does Canada do with hardened and dangerous criminals?

They give them red and white jerseys and call them the National Hockey Team.

Report

5points
POST
#95

You know you are from Canada when… You don’t know or care about the fuss with Cuba, it’s just a cheap place to travel with good cigars and no Americans.

Report

4points
POST
#96

Why did the weightlifter move to Prince Edward Island?
To get the best mussels!

Report

4points
POST
#97

A Canadian man told me he was 100 years old.
I replied, “I Canada beleaf you are 100!”

Report

4points
POST
#98

A patron in a Montreal restaurant turned on a tap in the washroom and got scalded.

"This is an outrage," he complained. "The faucet marked 'C' gave me boiling water."

"But, Monsieur, 'C' stands for chaud, the French word for hot. You should know that if you live in Montreal."

"Wait a minute," the patron shrieked. "The other tap is also marked 'C.'"

"Of course," said the manager. "It stands for cold. After all, Montreal is a bilingual city."

Report

4points
POST
#99

Knock Knock
Whose There?
Snow.
Snow who?
Snow big deal. We're celebrating Canada Day!

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!