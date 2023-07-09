Turning 30 is a huge life milestone. Unfortunately, however, the years leading up to it are often filled with dread and anxiety about closing the chapter on your twenties. 77% of Millennials and 83% of Gen Z admit that they feel pressure to accomplish certain goals before entering the next decade of their lives, but the reality is that age is just a number.

Everyone has a different idea of what it means to be in their thirties, so below, you'll find a variety of tweets detailing what we should all do and have “by age 30," as well as a conversation with Nicole Booz of GenThirty. Some of these tweets are sage wisdom, while others are painfully relatable or simply satirical, but they’re all refreshing reminders that we’re on our own journeys. So don’t feel bad if you haven’t yet acquired that drawer full of miscellaneous cords and chargers; you'll get there!