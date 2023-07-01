You might have been in this exact situation: you’re walking down the street and you spot someone who looks just like someone you know. It might be a close friend, a well-known public figure, or even yourself. It can be quite a spooky moment because there’s roughly only a 1 in 135 chance that there’s even a single pair of exact doppelgangers, according to BBC Future. Nonetheless, there are plenty of folks who are ‘close enough’ to the real deal to warrant your attention.

The r/WalmartCelebrities subreddit is an online group that documents sightings of “off-brand celebrity doppelgangers.” If you’ve ever had a chance encounter with someone who looks like a budget version of Alan Rickman’s Severus Snape or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, this is the community for you. Check out the best celeb lookalikes spotted in the wild and upvote your fave photos as you’re scrolling.