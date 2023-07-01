You might have been in this exact situation: you’re walking down the street and you spot someone who looks just like someone you know. It might be a close friend, a well-known public figure, or even yourself. It can be quite a spooky moment because there’s roughly only a 1 in 135 chance that there’s even a single pair of exact doppelgangers, according to BBC Future. Nonetheless, there are plenty of folks who are ‘close enough’ to the real deal to warrant your attention.

The r/WalmartCelebrities subreddit is an online group that documents sightings of “off-brand celebrity doppelgangers.” If you’ve ever had a chance encounter with someone who looks like a budget version of Alan Rickman’s Severus Snape or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, this is the community for you. Check out the best celeb lookalikes spotted in the wild and upvote your fave photos as you’re scrolling.

#1

Harry Piotr And The Prisoner Of Azerbaijan

Harry Piotr And The Prisoner Of Azerbaijan

DanTheDollar Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
44 minutes ago

He looks very much like Daniel Radcliffe.

#2

Cheers! -Leonardo Dicarbio

Cheers! -Leonardo Dicarbio

karmisson Report

#3

Will Feral

Will Feral

throwawaymumm Report

Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
18 minutes ago

Will Ferrell of the Ozarks. High speed chicken feed, son.

View more comments

Chance encounters with someone’s double can be far more common than you think, so long as you choose to lower the bar (quite) a bit. Either that or you squint. 

If you’re not looking for a ‘perfect’ match, you might find that you’re constantly surrounded by folks who look like your family, friends, and your fave stars! It’s enough to make anyone wonder how unique they might actually be. Just this week, we’ve spotted a handful of strangers who could quite easily pass for our acquaintances… well, sorta. 
#4

Jason Samosa

Jason Samosa

Scott_Salmon Report

#5

Now Departing Gate 9 3/4

Now Departing Gate 9 3/4

paulusblarticus Report

#6

Him Jalpert

Him Jalpert

bittzbittz22 Report

Brazen
Brazen
21 minutes ago

He looks a tad bit like a cross between Jim and Shrek.

The r/WalmartCelebrities subreddit styles itself as a place where people can share images, gifs, and videos of celebrities and well-known characters. “The posts can range from near-perfect look-alikes/ doppelgangers/ doubles through to terrible knock-off versions of the celebrities/ characters, as long as there is some resemblance,” the team running the subreddit shares.

They add, jokingly, that they also allow photos of celebrities shopping in Walmart, as per the sub’s name.
#7

Dr. Apartment

Dr. Apartment

The_Mustard_Tiger Report

katie
katie
16 minutes ago

oh so he works for a pharmaceutical company

#8

Richard Gere

Richard Gere

Der_Ist Report

#9

Miguel Scott

Miguel Scott

Satarn_27 Report

Founded in early 2019, the subreddit has been up and running for over four years now. In that time, the community has grown to nearly 244k members (or “shoppers” as the witty redditors call themselves). At this size, the online group ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits on the site.
#10

Taylor Smith

Taylor Smith

bitchyswiftie Report

#11

Brenda Fraser

Brenda Fraser

14thCenturyHood Report

SCamp
SCamp
51 minutes ago

If you told me that was his daughter …

#12

Faithbook

Faithbook

heygoatholdit Report

Most of the rules that r/WalmartCelebrities members have to follow are fairly standard. They include being polite, kind, and respectful to others, avoiding talking about contentious political issues, and avoiding reposts as much as possible.

“This is a subreddit for celebrity lookalikes. We don't want flame wars in the comments,” the moderator team running this whole show explains. “Political lookalikes are ok as long as they are not promoting some sort of agenda,” they add.
#13

The White Snoop Dogg (My Professor)

The White Snoop Dogg (My Professor)

dbrady06 Report

#14

Jack White

Jack White

T-Hirst Report

#15

Gary Seinfeld

Gary Seinfeld

Louisiana_sitar_club Report

Brobro McDuderson
Brobro McDuderson
44 minutes ago

Like a cross bt Jerry and Ed helms…

The mods also point out that redditors ought to be careful that they’re not posting photos of the actual celebrity. Not every star is going to look glamorous in every pic, after all. “Posting a picture of Elijah Wood as an off-brand Daniel Radcliffe is OK, but posting an obscure picture of Elijah Wood as an off-brand Elijah Wood is not,” the moderators note where the line is.
#16

Ross Yeller

Ross Yeller

Jeremy252 Report

#17

Waltuh Beyaz (Bryan Cranston)

Waltuh Beyaz (Bryan Cranston)

Kiu16 Report

#18

Rookie Balboa

Rookie Balboa

fndo84 Report

Brazen
Brazen
15 minutes ago

I get Sean Penn vibes as well.

Moreover, anyone posting on the sub should ensure that they’re not accidentally or purposefully sharing someone’s personal information. Though, obviously, it’s fine to mention what celeb the person looks like. Something else to avoid is posting photos of people doing cosplay or in costumes. The sub also isn’t the place for deliberate and professional lookalikes, “unless it’s to compare them to a different celeb from the one they’re trying to be.”
#19

Elton Jane

Elton Jane

SomeAvocado Report

#20

Jenny Carrey

Jenny Carrey

TisBeTheFuk Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
45 minutes ago (edited)

I’ve seen a video of her, she’s funny.

#21

From A Scrubs Advertisement - Great Value Scarlett Johansson

From A Scrubs Advertisement - Great Value Scarlett Johansson

SacredSilenceNSleep Report

Having similar looks to a well-known public figure or character can be a ton of fun! A while ago, Bored Panda spoke to one Emma Watson impersonator from the UK. She looks almost identical to Watson’s Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

“The most memorable experience with an Emma Watson fan would probably be when I visited Oxford once, and took photos with everyone there, including children in Harry Potter uniform, and even was asked to sign autographs. I always feel bad to let people down who think I actually am her! It is very surreal to have experienced a tiny bit of what it is like for a celebrity on a daily basis,” the impersonator told us during an interview.
#22

Ellen Degenerous

Ellen Degenerous

StefanWF Report

#23

Owen Wilson't

Owen Wilson't

TheBigMacGaul Report

SCamp
SCamp
48 minutes ago

Upvote for the name

#24

Gordon Ramsdale, Ed Sheehan, Simon Cowbell And Cristiano Ronald

Gordon Ramsdale, Ed Sheehan, Simon Cowbell And Cristiano Ronald

BoomHazard Report

“I always feel so bad to let people down who genuinely think I am Emma, as I don’t want to disappoint people,” the double said. She doesn’t deliberately mislead anyone about who she is, but at the same time, she doesn’t want to let anyone who thinks that she’s Watson down.

“So far I’ve only really cosplayed as Hermione, but I’m looking to also cosplay Belle from Beauty and The Beast, and Meg March from Little Women. I’ve never done any professional cosplay before, but I’m looking forward to learning more about cosplay and going to conventions when I can,” she shared. 
#25

Toby Stork

Toby Stork

yaboiBradyC Report

#26

He He

He He

TurnedEvilAfterBan Report

Lee
Lee
23 minutes ago

They've done that in purpose though

#27

Chevy Gather

Chevy Gather

Graini Report

SCamp
SCamp
50 minutes ago

It’s Chevy Chased

If you impersonate a celeb well enough, you can turn it into a genuine career. Some agencies, for example, book lookalikes for personal appearances. However, it’s not all sunshine, autographs, and glory. Depending on how much of a genuine doppelganger you are, you might find that you get a lot of unwanted attention simply going about your day.
#28

Leonaяdo Dicapяov

Leonaяdo Dicapяov

gyph3y Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
42 minutes ago

Reckon he has a 19 yo girlfriend?

#29

Badly Cooper

Badly Cooper

Transitionals Report

#30

Walmart Jordan Peele

Walmart Jordan Peele

compassionateasshole Report

Meanwhile, you might end up disappointing fans of the star when they realize that you’re not the real deal. On the flip side, you may find that public figures enjoy talking to their doubles, so it’s a chance to talk to celebs you look up to, take a selfie together, and even ask for their autograph. Looking like them is an almost automatic ‘in’ with many stars.

Feel free to swing by the comment section to tell everyone all about the doppelgangers you've seen with your own two eyes, Pandas. For some more off-brand and budget celeb doubles, check out Bored Panda's previous article over here.
#31

Jack Whack

Jack Whack

noseworthy6 Report

#32

Hike Ehrmantraut

Hike Ehrmantraut

plotdavis Report

Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
11 minutes ago

"you can make it not so easy"

#33

Adam Passenger

Adam Passenger

WhizardKidSK Report

#34

Willy W. Fitchner

Willy W. Fitchner

Jeynarl Report

#35

Josep Rogan

Josep Rogan

shaggymule Report

#36

Fresh Prints Of Bel Aire

Fresh Prints Of Bel Aire

reptilefood Report

#37

Saint Brunō Märs

Saint Brunō Märs

kylehanz Report

Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
18 minutes ago

Don't believe him just watch...

#38

Slav Irwin

Slav Irwin

AvalancheMaster Report

Keith T
Keith T
5 minutes ago

Kind of looks like Gerard Depardieu

#39

Freddie Bakery

Freddie Bakery

Chillax420x Report

#40

Emon Punk

Emon Punk

Ghost_Knife Report

#41

Waller White

Waller White

AlisonPratt Report

#42

Elijah Woops

Elijah Woops

stinkybumper Report

#43

Lieutenant Damn

Lieutenant Damn

LaSallePunksDetroit Report

#44

John.wix.com

John.wix.com

Available-Target7654 Report

#45

Dwayne "The Wok" Johnson

Dwayne "The Wok" Johnson

GetWreckedDJ Report

#46

Toast Balogna

Toast Balogna

yomarceline Report

#47

Helen Dafriend

Helen Dafriend

AlisonPratt Report

#48

Saul Okayman

Saul Okayman

plotdavis Report

#49

Walter Right (Answer)

Walter Right (Answer)

froggyslug Report

#50

Walter Weight From "Breaking Bench"

Walter Weight From "Breaking Bench"

ExoticShock Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
36 minutes ago

This really looks like Geraldo Rivera.

#51

Tom Netherlands

Tom Netherlands

FlandralEdits Report

#52

Justine Bieber

Justine Bieber

rocklou Report

#53

Better Text Paul!

Better Text Paul!

Altruistic_Kick2068 Report

#54

Pedro Pastel

Pedro Pastel

luckylegion Report

#55

Anthony Shopkins

Anthony Shopkins

Tronkfool Report

#56

Pim And Jam

Pim And Jam

Satarn_27 Report

#57

Walter Black

Walter Black

kkkkyremi Report

#58

Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds

anon-mally Report

