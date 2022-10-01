“Has anyone ever told you that you look just like ___?

We’ve all heard it before. An actor, a politician, a cartoon character, or even a famous animal. We all have a doppelgänger walking around, or a person who looks eerily similar to ourselves. And while sometimes friends and family members swear that we look just like someone who we don’t actually share many similarities to, aside from hair color (people often think all redheads look alike...) or one particular feature, it can be amusing to find people who look just enough like our favorite celebrities that we can point out the resemblance.

Allow me to introduce you to the Walmart Celebrities subreddit. This group gathers photos of “people who look or act like off-brand versions of celebrities or other well known characters”, and we can’t get enough of it. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below to share with you all, featuring some photos that might make you do a double take and others that might be what your favorite star would look like in a parallel universe. 

Below, you’ll also find an interview with Johnny Rico, a professional Bruno Mars impersonator, to hear what it’s like to have a famous doppelgänger. Be sure to upvote the pictures that you get a kick out of, and let us know in the comments what celebrity you’re a “Walmart version” of. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these pics, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring celebrity doppelgängers right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ron Purrlman

Ron Purrlman

reddit.com Report

95points
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
3 hours ago

Ahhhhh this one is the best!!

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The Walmart Celebrities subreddit was originally launched in March 2019, and it has exploded in popularity since then. It currently has 232k members, or shoppers as it calls them, and is home to countless photos of regular people who look just enough like celebrities to warrant a spot in the group. The subreddit welcomes a variety of posts including near-perfect look-alikes, terrible knock-off versions of famous people, and even actual photos of celebrities in Walmart. As you can see, it’s a very welcoming place. 

You can find selfies of people that look startlingly like celebrities and classic pieces of artwork that look eerily similar to modern-day famous people in the group. But aside from the photos members post that share a striking resemblance to our favorite stars, the captions are just as hilarious. They are usually a pun or a spin on the celebrity’s real name, such as “Eliza Wood” or “50 Percent”. The combination of these clever names with photos that are reminiscent of real famous people makes this subreddit absolutely brilliant.  
#2

Ed Sheeran And His Mom Back When He Was A Baby Girl

Ed Sheeran And His Mom Back When He Was A Baby Girl

gene100001 Report

78points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
3 hours ago

How come she looks more Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran

29
29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

How Can I Be Sure?

How Can I Be Sure?

flyingtacodog Report

77points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
4 hours ago

I love how he has a shirt so he doesn't need to explain lmao. How many times do you think he was asked until he decided to get a shirt? XD

24
24points
reply
View more comments

In honor of these photos, we wanted to hear from someone who knows what it’s like to be a doppelgänger of a celebrity, and who has even made a living from it. We reached out to Johnny Rico, a professional Bruno Mars impersonator who is based in Los Angeles, California, to hear what inspired him to pursue this career path. “In 2017, I was looking to start a new type of business. Now, since 2010, I would get from people that I looked like this guy Bruno Mars. I never saw it, never cared, as a matter of fact, it annoyed me,” he told Bored Panda.

“While at a red light in Burbank, CA, I saw a big poster of Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic album on the back of a record labels building. Then, this light bulb idea went off, and it was at that moment I could not only finally see what people talked about in regards to looking like Bruno, but I also could see the business aspect of it all almost in an instant,” Johnny explained. “Within a month after that realization, I was able to get a website domain, an outfit and my first gig, which coincidentally happened to fall on Bruno's birthday, October 8th. Since then it's been non-stop booking.”
#4

My Friend's Dad Is Asian Danny Devito

My Friend's Dad Is Asian Danny Devito

KyronX Report

74points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Twins

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Iron Deficiency Man

Iron Deficiency Man

Phailthy Report

73points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
4 hours ago

“Iron deficiency man” 🤣

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Dr. Shed

Dr. Shed

NastyPotatoes Report

71points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

Dr. No House.

10
10points
reply
View more comments

We were also curious what the average day on the job is like for Johnny. “Depending on where I go and what I do, the average day for an impersonator and look alike can vary,” he explained. “But most are like this, and it's more like three days: Get up a 4AM on a Friday, head to LAX, fly out somewhere on the East Coast, get to my hotel, get ready to go out for some fancy dinner, head back to shower then go to sleep.”

“Next day, on Saturday, I try not to do much because I want to be good for the evening's performance,” Johnny told Bored Panda. “I then head to the event at night, perform 3 songs, meet and greet with lots of people, take lots of pictures and videos for social media and dance with the crowd. I head back to the hotel, shower, and try to knock out. (I say try because of the adrenaline.) Then it's back to the airport to head home on Sunday morning.”
#7

I Was Told To Post This Here, But My Dad With Jimmy Fallon’s Wax Figure!

I Was Told To Post This Here, But My Dad With Jimmy Fallon’s Wax Figure!

kdblol Report

69points
POST
Krista
Krista
Community Member
3 hours ago

Is your dad Jimmy Fallon??😂

19
19points
reply
View more comments
#8

Bus Willis

Bus Willis

LostAmiga Report

68points
POST
Nola Peach
Nola Peach
Community Member
4 hours ago

Hahaha

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#9

Vincent Van Stay

Vincent Van Stay

gene100001 Report

66points
POST
Jaithesaint
Jaithesaint
Community Member
3 hours ago

That is him, idc

11
11points
reply
View more comments

We also asked Johnny how often people actually think he is Bruno Mars or spot him when he’s not even in character. “All the time,” he told Bored Panda. “So much so, I tend to keep to myself more now, rather than go out because there are pros and cons. Also, living in Los Angeles MORE people believe it because it's more believable to see Bruno Mars here because he lives here.”

“Whether or not I am in character, I think for the rest of my life (seeing since 2010 I've been getting it) I will always be ‘spotted’ and hear, ‘Has anyone ever told you, you look like Bruno Mars?’ or  ‘Are you Bruno Mars’,” Johnny noted. “And as long as Bruno Mars keeps his businesses growing, I know I will hear it more.”
#10

Lil Climate Chaynge

Lil Climate Chaynge

facelessindividual Report

63points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Now, that is a worry.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

💀

💀

Deaths_Right_Hand Report

62points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
3 hours ago

I LOLed at Butter Knife...

19
19points
reply
View more comments
#12

Kanye East

Kanye East

cpurr3 Report

60points
POST
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
4 hours ago

Upvote for the title

25
25points
reply
View more comments

But Johnny sees the bright side of being spotted as well. “The more I keep [my business] growing, people will start to spot ‘Johnny Rico AS Bruno Mars’,” he explained. “I've had 3 incidents where people have come up to me and asked if I was Johnny Rico. That felt really cool.”

On that note, we asked Johnny what the best parts of looking like a celebrity are. “The real best part of looking so much like a celebrity is knowing that you can turn it into a business,” he shared. “It's provided more for my son, a home, consistently new traveling and fine dining experiences, staying at the best hotels, lux ground transportation and so on.”
#13

Gabe Loncoln

Gabe Loncoln

SCBeauty Report

60points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
3 hours ago

Quick! Someone tell him not to go to any plays.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#14

Next Stop, Jurassic Park

Next Stop, Jurassic Park

Halliday_2000 Report

60points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
3 hours ago

"Welcome, to Jurassic Park." dU nU nU Nu Du Nu NU nU🎶

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Samantha L. Jackson

Samantha L. Jackson

reddit.com Report

59points
POST
Lucky Star
Lucky Star
Community Member
3 hours ago

I thought that's him with a wig

12
12points
reply
View more comments

On the other hand, we were curious what Johnny thinks the worst parts of looking like a celebrity are. He noted that the lack of privacy can be frustrating at times. He said he often gets stares from random people that make him uncomfortable, or he will be approached and asked for photos when he’s with his son, at the beach, at a festival, while washing his hands in the bathroom, or anywhere else. He also noted that it can also be interesting when he encounters people who are vocal about their dislike for Bruno Mars.
#16

Donna Trump

Donna Trump

Spookyturds Report

59points
POST
TheDivineMsM
TheDivineMsM
Community Member
4 hours ago

Trump's mom

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Meta Walmart Celeb

Meta Walmart Celeb

J3551684 Report

55points
POST
Nicolas Maltais
Nicolas Maltais
Community Member
3 hours ago

He look like the penguin in Batman

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Din Viesel

Din Viesel

facelessindividual Report

55points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
2 hours ago

It’s like the 🤔 face but without the hand….

6
6points
reply
View more comments

“People get mad at me because they think I am trying to look like Bruno Mars,” Johnny noted. “I tell them he looks like me because I was born 5 months before him,” he added with a laugh. He mentioned that Starbucks employees will also go out of their way to make his drink first sometimes because they assume he’s Bruno, and it always makes him feel bad for the other customers. Sharing an uncanny resemblance to a celebrity can also make it more challenging to make friends, Johnny notes. 
#19

Ghanaian Will Smith

Ghanaian Will Smith

reddit.com Report

54points
POST
Community Member
3 hours ago

Slap

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#20

Gary Putin

Gary Putin

gene100001 Report

54points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Poor man

32
32points
reply
View more comments
#21

Walmart Obama, Who Actually Works At My Local Walmart

Walmart Obama, Who Actually Works At My Local Walmart

cuedashb Report

53points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I want to date this man.

-1
-1point
reply

“I never thought being a celebrity impersonator and look alike of a living artist would be what it has been,” Johnny shared. “As I mentioned, I was looking to start a business in 2017, and here I am now almost 5 years later still rocking it.”

“I have yet to accept those residencies that have contacted me out in Las Vegas, I've yet to start my band to book in front of thousands of people, I've yet to accept those international gigs because I am not there yet, and I've yet to meet and or work with the man himself! I am still growing, and I hope everyone follows my unique journey.”

If you’d like to learn more about Johnny or even book him for a gig, be sure to visit his website right here
#22

Mr. Thai Bean

Mr. Thai Bean

PilsnerDk Report

52points
POST
Shelby Minchew
Shelby Minchew
Community Member
2 hours ago

Thai Bean... bahhhhaaahahaha!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#23

Morgano Hombrelibre

Morgano Hombrelibre

InserteUsuario Report

52points
POST
Barong
Barong
Community Member
3 hours ago

Yeah, but what does his voice sound like?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

I'm Convinced My Brother Was The Model For The Agent From "Bolt" And You Can't Change My Mind!

I'm Convinced My Brother Was The Model For The Agent From "Bolt" And You Can't Change My Mind!

CuddlyCory Report

51points
POST
Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
Community Member
2 hours ago

The perfect match !

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Everyone has a doppelgänger out there, even celebrities! Earlier this year, Insider shared an article pointing out all of the famous people that you might not be able to tell apart, and some of the resemblances really are uncanny including Jennifer Garner and Hillary Swank, Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis, and Natalie Portman and Kiera Knightley. My whole life I have mixed up Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, and apparently, I’m not the only one. They are mixed up so often that Isla even joked about it in an interview once, “If 'Shopaholic' is a hit, then it was Isla Fisher in the movie," she said. "And if it doesn't work out, it was Amy Adams." 
#25

Baloney Stark

Baloney Stark

21dimitri Report

51points
POST
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
3 hours ago

And with the Marvel Shirt. On the Subway. Maybe coming from NYCC? 🤔

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#26

Acquaintances

Acquaintances

deepasfuckman Report

50points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
3 hours ago

If they don't know each other wouldn't they be called STRANGERS? 🤔

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Michelle Jackson

Michelle Jackson

Perchfield Report

48points
POST
Lucky Star
Lucky Star
Community Member
2 hours ago

Do look like Michael Jackson mix with Elizabeth Taylor

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We hope you're enjoying this list of Walmart celebrities and that it's inspiring you to figure out what celebrity you're a doppelgänger of. We are all special and unique, but we're not snowflakes. There is someone out there who looks like you, probably even a famous person. Keep upvoting the pictures you find most amusing, and then let us know which star people always tell you, "Has anyone ever told you you look just like ____?"
#28

Partial Mathers

Partial Mathers

littlebooger10 Report

47points
POST
Annie Bird
Annie Bird
Community Member
4 hours ago

Shady not so slim

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Excuse Me Señor

Excuse Me Señor

ImOnRedditMaaan Report

46points
POST
Brindle Nutter
Brindle Nutter
Community Member
3 hours ago

lmao

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#30

Hannah Lecter

Hannah Lecter

MarlonBrandoRules Report

45points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
3 hours ago

I wouldn't sit in front of her

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#31

Eliza Wood

Eliza Wood

UpTheRabbitHole123 Report

44points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Elijah Woodn’t

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Jeff Goldblum Stopped My Brother In Lax A Few Years Back After Commenting That They Looked A Lot Alike. He Was Thrilled To Say The Least (:

Jeff Goldblum Stopped My Brother In Lax A Few Years Back After Commenting That They Looked A Lot Alike. He Was Thrilled To Say The Least (:

Kar22 Report

44points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
3 hours ago

And Jeff Goldblum was equally as tickled. That man is our national mensch.

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#33

Nice Try, Carlton

Nice Try, Carlton

lawlaur Report

43points
POST
Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
2 hours ago

I wonder if he has such nice dance moves. ^^

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Danny Dorito

Danny Dorito

SureNpFine Report

42points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

Or Burito...

5
5points
reply
#35

Great Value Trump

Great Value Trump

brentc3 Report

38points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
3 hours ago

Too skinny by 100 pounds and there's no way Trump would figure out a gas pump. That's way too much of a mental process for Donald.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Wolverine From Aliexpress

Wolverine From Aliexpress

jakche Report

38points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 hours ago

It looks like he’s cultivated the Wolverine look. But he hasn’t done a bad job at it.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Nicole Cage

Nicole Cage

Unspecial_operations Report

37points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
2 hours ago

LMFAO

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#38

Tryin' Reynolds

Tryin' Reynolds

serpentkiller123 Report

36points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
4 hours ago

Omg, I love all these titles. XD

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#39

Shrek's Human Form

Shrek's Human Form

gene100001 Report

34points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Identical!

1
1point
reply
#40

Budget Brand Harry Potter

Budget Brand Harry Potter

gene100001 Report

34points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
3 hours ago

Voldemort 🤣

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#41

Tom Bruise

Tom Bruise

bryce_t89 Report

34points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love child of Simon Cowell & Cult Cruise.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#42

Jimmy Felon

Jimmy Felon

jayxtee Report

33points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited)

A brother from another mother?

1
1point
reply
#43

Flesh

Flesh

ellosmello Report

31points
POST
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
42 minutes ago

F L E S H

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Miguel Johnson

Miguel Johnson

didyoudissmycheese Report

31points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

Just another moonwalker.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#45

Noprah Winfrey

Noprah Winfrey

nobody_from_nowhere1 Report

30points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
2 hours ago

My fivehead is still bigger than hers 💪

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

25 Cent

25 Cent

Toby_Greenhow Report

29points
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
3 hours ago

Small change.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Post-Recession Tony Stark

Post-Recession Tony Stark

gene100001 Report

28points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

With a bit of David Spade. 👍

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#48

Danny Burrito

Danny Burrito

reddit.com Report

28points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
3 hours ago

0_0 His shirt-

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#49

Austen Flowers. International Woman Of Misery

Austen Flowers. International Woman Of Misery

gatman12 Report

28points
POST
Annie Bird
Annie Bird
Community Member
3 hours ago

Oh behave!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#50

Albert Einstoned

Albert Einstoned

amery516 Report

27points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

It's all relative.

9
9points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Juice Willis

Juice Willis

br0ken_jack0ff Report

26points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

Looks more like Mr. Clean.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#52

Black Damon

Black Damon

1MoreMatch Report

26points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
2 hours ago

Handsome mf

1
1point
reply
#53

Lil McWayne

Lil McWayne

Diet-Shasta Report

26points
POST
Amanda Johnson
Amanda Johnson
Community Member
3 hours ago

Should've gone with McWheezy. 😂

4
4points
reply
#54

Snoop Doug

Snoop Doug

_Volta Report

25points
POST
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
3 hours ago

If only his chin were wider, it’d be more believable… 🤣👍🏽

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Conrad O’brien

Conrad O’brien

Ps5Face Report

24points
POST
Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
Community Member
3 hours ago

Corinne more likely...

0
0points
reply
#56

Conan O’byron

Conan O’byron

bedtyme Report

24points
POST
Christoph
Christoph
Community Member
3 hours ago

Marly Streep

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Hee Hee

Hee Hee

StretchSutter Report

24points
POST
Community Member
3 hours ago

Dang boi

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Tom Dranks

Tom Dranks

DirtStarWars Report

23points
POST
Emanual Henry
Emanual Henry
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe Charlize Theron to the right

5
5points
reply
#59

Keanu Believes

Keanu Believes

Mitchcb Report

22points
POST
BordestPanda
BordestPanda
Community Member
4 hours ago

No matter who I looked like, I wouldn’t be too hyped to get my picture taken with someone wearing a confederate flag jacket

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

John Kazonkski

John Kazonkski

Alert_Doughnut_4619 Report

21points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
2 hours ago

Wait am I missing something

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Scarlett Beerhansson

Scarlett Beerhansson

Lord_Artem17 Report

21points
POST
jon gilbertson
jon gilbertson
Community Member
3 hours ago

wow. i have finally found my future ex wife. hehe

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#62

Walter Bright

Walter Bright

Ainsley-Sorsby Report

20points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
3 hours ago

He looks more like Walter White Pride unfortunately ☹️ who seems to have been sampling his own product

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#63

I Ran, Man

I Ran, Man

unjverse Report

20points
POST
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
3 hours ago

He’s all, why da fuq you want a selfie. Who are you?! 🤣

8
8points
reply
#64

Adam Passenger

Adam Passenger

gangsta_baby Report

19points
POST
jsgriffith
jsgriffith
Community Member
32 minutes ago

He'd better watch out for John Oliver!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#65

My Friend Watched All Of Stranger Things Season 3 Without Realizing His Resemblance To Alexei

My Friend Watched All Of Stranger Things Season 3 Without Realizing His Resemblance To Alexei

MrSpiarmf Report

19points
POST
SobyKay
SobyKay
Community Member
1 hour ago

No Alexei!!! 😭😭😭

0
0points
reply
#66

Abraham Drinkin

Abraham Drinkin

Costner_Facts Report

18points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
3 hours ago

He knows exactly what he’s doing. His shirt is saying something about 1776 and I swear the top says liberty. Or maybe it says Party like it’s 1776?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#67

Amy Shoomer

Amy Shoomer