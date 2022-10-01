“Has anyone ever told you that you look just like ___?”

We’ve all heard it before. An actor, a politician, a cartoon character, or even a famous animal. We all have a doppelgänger walking around, or a person who looks eerily similar to ourselves. And while sometimes friends and family members swear that we look just like someone who we don’t actually share many similarities to, aside from hair color (people often think all redheads look alike...) or one particular feature, it can be amusing to find people who look just enough like our favorite celebrities that we can point out the resemblance.

Allow me to introduce you to the Walmart Celebrities subreddit. This group gathers photos of “people who look or act like off-brand versions of celebrities or other well known characters”, and we can’t get enough of it. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below to share with you all, featuring some photos that might make you do a double take and others that might be what your favorite star would look like in a parallel universe.

Below, you'll also find an interview with Johnny Rico, a professional Bruno Mars impersonator, to hear what it's like to have a famous doppelgänger.