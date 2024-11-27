Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A “10-Year-Old” Boy
News

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A “10-Year-Old” Boy

Open list comments 15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

15

ADVERTISEMENT

What should’ve been the happiest day of Lauren and Hannah’s life quickly turned sour when photos of their wedding were met with hate and “abuse.”

Lauren Kaye, 31, an influencer from Surrey in England’s southeast, married Hannah Kaye, 29, two months ago. While the two aren’t far apart in age, strangers on social media pointed fingers at Hannah, saying she looked like a “10-year-old” boy and labeling her wife a pedophile. 

Highlights
  • Lauren and Hannah faced online trolling for their wedding photos.
  • Hannah was unfairly accused of looking like a '10-year-old' boy.
  • Despite the hate, Lauren and Hannah are excited to become parents.

“People think I married a schoolboy and am having his children,” Lauren told The Sun

Lauren and Hannah were viciously trolled after their marriage for looking as though they have a large age gap

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A "10-Year-Old" Boy

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

The pair, who tied the knot after two years of dating, were immediately scrutinized for their physical appearance.

“They are ridiculous and uneducated. They don’t realize my ‘ten-year-old’ wife is actually a 29-year-old woman.”

The trolling went on for a while. Comments such as, “Why does she look like a 13-year-old boy?” and “Is he old enough to get married?” were all the couple saw for months.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

“People think they have the right to call me a predator or a pedophile, and that disgusts me,” Lauren snapped back. “The amount of abuse we have received is just ridiculous. Strangers online can say what they like, but we’re living our best life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah claimed they had received similar remarks before, but things “exploded” after their marriage.

Despite the barrage of abuse, the couple are celebrating a key milestone in their lives

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A "10-Year-Old" Boy

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Lauren and Hanna won’t let the haters get their way, though. The couple is just months away from becoming parents after using IVF with Hannah’s eggs and a sperm donor.

“We’re thrilled to be having triplets and we don’t care what people think they see. They make us laugh,” Lauren said, defiantly.

She added, “I know the abuse will only get worse now that I’m pregnant.”

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Hannah proposed back in January 2024 and quickly underwent the first round of IVF treatment in Northern Cyprus, since they both knew they wanted to have kids.

The two spent around £9,000 for reciprocal IVF, which meant retrieving eggs from one partner, fertilizing them with donor sperm, and implanting the embryos into her partner to carry the pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They gave us a 75 percent chance one embryo would stick if we implanted all three embryos,” Lauren explained in a video on Instagram. 

They also decided to choose a Swedish sperm donor since he was the “closest match to [their] skin tones and looks.”

Though the process was exhausting, it was all worth it in the end

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A "10-Year-Old" Boy

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Lauren said the treatment was stressful both mentally and physically until a “miracle” struck.

The pair were told to wait two weeks after implantation to take a pregnancy test, but Lauren grew impatient and decided to check the results three days later, saying she just had a “feeling.”

“When the test turned positive, Hannah and I were overwhelmed,” she recalled. “To get a positive pregnancy result three days after implantation is unheard of. It was a miracle.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

Lauren is now being closely monitored since the risk of something going wrong is much higher with three babies. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“To reach the three-month mark and all babies to be developing happily is another miracle,” she said. “We’re prepared for anything and hoping for the best possible outcome.” 

Triplets are a rarity in IVF

Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A "10-Year-Old" Boy

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

According to the Fertility Institute, the chances of having twins with reproductive technologies sit at around 43%. For triplets, that number drops to just 3%, making Lauren’s pregnancy even more miraculous.

However, multiple births come with multiple risks through IVF.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

90% of triplets are delivered prematurely and life-threatening maternity complications are significantly higher.

A patient’s age may also play a factor in their infants’ health, since egg quality declines as the years pass, increasing the proportion of abnormal embryos.

Despite the “ridiculous” comments, Lauren and Hannah are happy with their marriage and IVF journey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

What People Think

  • Progressive Advocate: Condemns the online abuse and supports personal choice in appearance and relationships.

  • Freedom Supporter: Supports individual freedom and rights to love disregarding societal judgment.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

15

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
robertasurprenant avatar
Roberta Surprenant
Roberta Surprenant
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks exactly like what she is, a woman with short hair.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
brynburch avatar
Bryn
Bryn
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do think she looks young but a lot of people look young! As long as they're both over the age of 18, so be it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only 10 year old boy she looks like is Peter Pan in a stage production.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
robertasurprenant avatar
Roberta Surprenant
Roberta Surprenant
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks exactly like what she is, a woman with short hair.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
brynburch avatar
Bryn
Bryn
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do think she looks young but a lot of people look young! As long as they're both over the age of 18, so be it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only 10 year old boy she looks like is Peter Pan in a stage production.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda