Bride Viciously Trolled For Marrying Someone Who Looks Like A “10-Year-Old” Boy

What should’ve been the happiest day of Lauren and Hannah’s life quickly turned sour when photos of their wedding were met with hate and “abuse.”

Lauren Kaye, 31, an influencer from Surrey in England’s southeast, married Hannah Kaye, 29, two months ago. While the two aren’t far apart in age, strangers on social media pointed fingers at Hannah, saying she looked like a “10-year-old” boy and labeling her wife a pedophile.

“People think I married a schoolboy and am having his children,” Lauren told The Sun.

Lauren and Hannah were viciously trolled after their marriage for looking as though they have a large age gap

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

The pair, who tied the knot after two years of dating, were immediately scrutinized for their physical appearance.

“They are ridiculous and uneducated. They don’t realize my ‘ten-year-old’ wife is actually a 29-year-old woman.”

The trolling went on for a while. Comments such as, “Why does she look like a 13-year-old boy?” and “Is he old enough to get married?” were all the couple saw for months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

“People think they have the right to call me a predator or a pedophile, and that disgusts me,” Lauren snapped back. “The amount of abuse we have received is just ridiculous. Strangers online can say what they like, but we’re living our best life.”

Hannah claimed they had received similar remarks before, but things “exploded” after their marriage.

Despite the barrage of abuse, the couple are celebrating a key milestone in their lives

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Lauren and Hanna won’t let the haters get their way, though. The couple is just months away from becoming parents after using IVF with Hannah’s eggs and a sperm donor.

“We’re thrilled to be having triplets and we don’t care what people think they see. They make us laugh,” Lauren said, defiantly.

She added, “I know the abuse will only get worse now that I’m pregnant.”

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Hannah proposed back in January 2024 and quickly underwent the first round of IVF treatment in Northern Cyprus, since they both knew they wanted to have kids.

The two spent around £9,000 for reciprocal IVF, which meant retrieving eggs from one partner, fertilizing them with donor sperm, and implanting the embryos into her partner to carry the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

“They gave us a 75 percent chance one embryo would stick if we implanted all three embryos,” Lauren explained in a video on Instagram.

They also decided to choose a Swedish sperm donor since he was the “closest match to [their] skin tones and looks.”

Though the process was exhausting, it was all worth it in the end

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

Lauren said the treatment was stressful both mentally and physically until a “miracle” struck.

The pair were told to wait two weeks after implantation to take a pregnancy test, but Lauren grew impatient and decided to check the results three days later, saying she just had a “feeling.”

“When the test turned positive, Hannah and I were overwhelmed,” she recalled. “To get a positive pregnancy result three days after implantation is unheard of. It was a miracle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

Lauren is now being closely monitored since the risk of something going wrong is much higher with three babies.

“To reach the three-month mark and all babies to be developing happily is another miracle,” she said. “We’re prepared for anything and hoping for the best possible outcome.”

Triplets are a rarity in IVF

Image credits: lozgetssleeved

According to the Fertility Institute, the chances of having twins with reproductive technologies sit at around 43%. For triplets, that number drops to just 3%, making Lauren’s pregnancy even more miraculous.

However, multiple births come with multiple risks through IVF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kaye (@lozgetssleeved)

90% of triplets are delivered prematurely and life-threatening maternity complications are significantly higher.

A patient’s age may also play a factor in their infants’ health, since egg quality declines as the years pass, increasing the proportion of abnormal embryos.

Despite the “ridiculous” comments, Lauren and Hannah are happy with their marriage and IVF journey

