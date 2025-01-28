40 Vibrant Illustrations That Combine Humor With A Dash Of Sarcasm, Created By This ArtistInterview With Artist
An illustrator from France named Cosmo has caught our eyes with her detailed, vibrant artwork, which, a lot of the time, features women in various beautiful settings accompanied by sarcastic messages.
Cosmo has shared that her work is a mix of very different genres. "The clear line I use to draw is directly inspired from comics, mostly French/Belgian ones but sometimes American too. The way I represent women is very inspired by painting, mostly pre-Raphaelite and neo-classical ones. I have strong and bold color schemes, lots of anachronisms, and often sarcasm."
So let's hop into the post, and let us know what you think of this type of artwork!
"Relax. Nothing is under control."
In a further interview with Bored Panda, Cosmo shared a bit more about herself.
“I come from Etretat, a small town near the sea in Normandy, France. I used to work in fashion and jazz, and I’ve been an illustrator for over 6 years now.”
"If you think adventure's dangerous - try routine, it's lethal."
We were curious to learn what initially drew Cosmo to the world of artistry. The artist responded: “Both my parents are creatives, although none of them can draw. I was lucky enough to grow up with people who took me to museums, bought me books, had me discover music, comics… they nurtured the interest I had in drawing from the very beginning and opened me to artistry in general.”
"It's not where you end up that matters, but how you got there."
"There is an ocean of silence between us and I'm drowning in it."
As for the creative process, Cosmo commented: “Lol! That’s the question I never know how to answer. I’ve always been admirative, if not fascinated by people who know exactly what they’re going to draw and how. The ones that can do a rough of the final drawing. I could never do that, I think it has happened to me 5 five times in as many years to have a precise idea of my composition for an illustration.
Truth is, I know what elements I want, what message I want to convey, and then my hand and brain embark on a journey.”
"My body is a temple. It's just ancient, crumbling, and haunted."
Cosmo shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her artwork.
“Laughter, joy, an escape. But also questions and reflections about our society. Sarcasm is a big part of my work. I think drawing for me is a wonderful outlet, but I also like that it can be one for others. I like creating images that you can both just appreciate on the surface, or really dive into and ignite a reflection.”
Lastly, she added: “I hope Pandas will never get bored by my jokes.”
"Sometimes I try to find a man and then I remember it's not men that make me happy. It's pizza, I often get confused..."
"Mom, I'd like people better if they were cats instead."
"Me too, baby. Me too."
"Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no one can see but you."
"I used to just crastinate, but I got so good I went pro."
"He said 'books or me.' I sometimes remember him when I'm buying new books."
That's a tough choice. Not. Books, my one true love - my cat is my queen, don't get confused.
"So, what's nostalgia?"
"Nostalgia is when the body can't get to where the soul wants to go."
"You can't really change anyone but yourself."
My wish for 2025 is that people stop telling me I look tired because
1. I'm aware,
2. Thanks for the reminder,
3. F**k you, and Happy New Year."
"Sometimes you just gotta sit back and relax and let the train wreck itself."
"That stupid cat... It's behind me, isn't it?"
"You bet..."
"All I want for Xmas are pets."
"Be careful how far you push me away, I may end up liking it here."
"Age doesn't matter - unless you're cheese! Or wine..."
"I feel like I'm already tired tomorrow."
"It's nice to be lost when it's in the right direction."
"Sorry, I didn't mean to offend you... It was a huge bonus though!"
"Escape the ordinary."
"Everything happens for a reason"
" That's the most common lie - things simply happen and we find reasons..."
"I am who I am, and it's already not so bad."
"Nothing brightens up a room like his absence."
"Are you smoking pot?"
"I'm smoking hot."
"Sorry I'm late. Got caught up enjoying my last minutes of not being here."
"May shame switch sides."
I love them a lot. I particularly enjoy the colours, and all the cats.
