An illustrator from France named Cosmo has caught our eyes with her detailed, vibrant artwork, which, a lot of the time, features women in various beautiful settings accompanied by sarcastic messages.

Cosmo has shared that her work is a mix of very different genres. "The clear line I use to draw is directly inspired from comics, mostly French/Belgian ones but sometimes American too. The way I represent women is very inspired by painting, mostly pre-Raphaelite and neo-classical ones. I have strong and bold color schemes, lots of anachronisms, and often sarcasm."

So let's hop into the post, and let us know what you think of this type of artwork!

More info: Instagram | cosmoillustrator.fr

#1

Vibrant illustration of a woman and leopard in a pool, sipping drinks, surrounded by lily pads and butterflies.

"Relax. Nothing is under control."

cosmoillustrator Report

In a further interview with Bored Panda, Cosmo shared a bit more about herself.

“I come from Etretat, a small town near the sea in Normandy, France. I used to work in fashion and jazz, and I’ve been an illustrator for over 6 years now.”
    #2

    Two cartoon cats cuddling on a pink background, surrounded by playful items.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #3

    Vibrant illustration with a woman on a couch, surrounded by whimsical cats and bright decor, adding humor and sarcasm.

    "If you think adventure's dangerous - try routine, it's lethal."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    We were curious to learn what initially drew Cosmo to the world of artistry. The artist responded: “Both my parents are creatives, although none of them can draw. I was lucky enough to grow up with people who took me to museums, bought me books, had me discover music, comics… they nurtured the interest I had in drawing from the very beginning and opened me to artistry in general.”

    #4

    Vibrant illustration of a woman and a dog on a train, viewing a scenic landscape with humor and sarcasm.

    "It's not where you end up that matters, but how you got there."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #5

    Vibrant illustration of a woman and cat in water, with roses and text conveying sarcasm and humor.

    "There is an ocean of silence between us and I'm drowning in it."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    As for the creative process, Cosmo commented: “Lol! That’s the question I never know how to answer. I’ve always been admirative, if not fascinated by people who know exactly what they’re going to draw and how. The ones that can do a rough of the final drawing. I could never do that, I think it has happened to me 5 five times in as many years to have a precise idea of my composition for an illustration. 

    Truth is, I know what elements I want, what message I want to convey, and then my hand and brain embark on a journey.”
    #6

    Vibrant illustration of buildings resembling book spines by various authors, combining humor and sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #7

    Vibrant illustration of a woman sitting on a lily pad, surrounded by lotus flowers and frogs, with a humorous speech bubble.

    "My body is a temple. It's just ancient, crumbling, and haunted."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    Cosmo shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her artwork.

    “Laughter, joy, an escape. But also questions and reflections about our society. Sarcasm is a big part of my work. I think drawing for me is a wonderful outlet, but I also like that it can be one for others. I like creating images that you can both just appreciate on the surface, or really dive into and ignite a reflection.”

    Lastly, she added: “I hope Pandas will never get bored by my jokes.”
    #8

    Vibrant illustration featuring a woman enjoying pizza, accompanied by cats, with a humorous speech bubble.

    "Sometimes I try to find a man and then I remember it's not men that make me happy. It's pizza, I often get confused..."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #9

    Vibrant illustration featuring a woman with cats, surrounded by humor and sarcasm in a colorful room setting.

    "Mom, I'd like people better if they were cats instead."

    "Me too, baby. Me too."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #10

    Vibrant illustration of a woman and a horse with a thoughtful message, combining humor and sarcasm.

    "Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no one can see but you."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #11

    Woman lounging in a vibrant room with humorous and sarcastic elements in the illustration.

    "I used to just crastinate, but I got so good I went pro."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #12

    Vibrant illustration of a woman holding "Les Fleurs du Mal" book, surrounded by colorful objects and sarcastic speech bubbles.

    "He said 'books or me.' I sometimes remember him when I'm buying new books."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #13

    Illustration of a couple in a retro setting, with speech bubbles adding humor and sarcasm to a nostalgic theme.

    "So, what's nostalgia?"

    "Nostalgia is when the body can't get to where the soul wants to go."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #14

    Vibrant illustration with humor and sarcasm; a woman on a couch, surrounded by eclectic items, with a cat stretching.

    "You can't really change anyone but yourself."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #15

    Vibrant illustration with a woman at a festive table, combining humor and sarcasm in a colorful setting.

    My wish for 2025 is that people stop telling me I look tired because

    1. I'm aware,
    2. Thanks for the reminder,
    3. F**k you, and Happy New Year."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #16

    Illustration of dogs in a colorful spa setting, using humor and sarcasm, relaxing by a pool with plants and a pink sky.

    "Sometimes you just gotta sit back and relax and let the train wreck itself."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #17

    A vibrant illustration featuring a humorous scene with a dog and a sarcastic cat in a colorful living room.

    "That stupid cat... It's behind me, isn't it?"

    "You bet..."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #18

    Vibrant illustration featuring a woman, record player, and cat, blending humor with a dash of sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #19

    Woman decorates Christmas tree with pet ornaments, blending humor and sarcasm in vibrant illustration.

    "All I want for Xmas are pets."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #20

    Vibrant illustration of a woman in a bathtub reading a newspaper, surrounded by humorous and sarcastic details.

    "Be careful how far you push me away, I may end up liking it here."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #21

    Vibrant illustration of people and a tiger in a giant teacup, set in a colorful garden with an ornate building backdrop.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #22

    Elderly woman with sunglasses, red beret, sipping wine, with a humorous tone, vibrant illustration by artist.

    "Age doesn't matter - unless you're cheese! Or wine..."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #23

    Vibrant humorous illustration with a cat on a pink chair, cactus, and scattered objects, showcasing a sarcastic vibe.

    "I feel like I'm already tired tomorrow."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #24

    Vibrant illustration with humorous and sarcastic elements featuring animals and people in a whimsical garden setting.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #25

    Vibrant illustration of a woman in a flowing gown, humorously tossing a small man into a trash can with sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #26

    Illustration of a woman on hay with sheep and a pig, blending humor and sarcasm in a vibrant cartoon landscape.

    "It's nice to be lost when it's in the right direction."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #27

    Vibrant illustration of a woman on a rubber duck in a cluttered sink, combining humor with a dash of sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #28

    A vibrant illustration showing a woman in a red dress and a man, featuring humor and sarcasm.

    "Sorry, I didn't mean to offend you... It was a huge bonus though!"

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #29

    A vibrant illustration of a cat on a scooter in a colorful landscape, depicting humor and sarcasm with "Escape the Ordinary!"

    "Escape the ordinary."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #30

    Vibrant illustration featuring two women in a colorful room, engaging in a humorous and sarcastic conversation.

    "Everything happens for a reason"

    " That's the most common lie - things simply happen and we find reasons..."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #31

    A vibrant illustration of a dachshund in a hot dog bun with mustard, showcasing humor and sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #32

    Two women in vibrant dresses under an umbrella, sharing a humorous and sarcastic conversation.

    "I am who I am, and it's already not so bad."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #33

    Vibrant illustration of a person rowing through a lotus-filled river, surrounded by flying birds and mountains.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #34

    Vibrant illustration of a woman surrounded by animals, blending humor and sarcasm in a whimsical scene.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #35

    40 Bold And Sometimes Sarcastic Illustrations By This Artist

    "Nothing brightens up a room like his absence."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #36

    Vibrant illustration of a pavilion with a reflection in water, featuring a pink sun and a bird in the sky.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #37

    Vibrant illustration featuring a humorous and sarcastic conversation between a man and a woman in a room.

    "Are you smoking pot?"

    "I'm smoking hot."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #38

    Vibrant illustration of a woman entering a room, with humorous sarcasm in a speech bubble.

    "Sorry I'm late. Got caught up enjoying my last minutes of not being here."

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #39

    A vibrant illustration with a woman on a book bed, featuring humor and sarcasm.

    cosmoillustrator Report

    #40

    Illustration of a woman with a red hat and scarf under a snowy night sky, featuring humorous sarcasm.

    "May shame switch sides."

    cosmoillustrator Report

