An illustrator from France named Cosmo has caught our eyes with her detailed, vibrant artwork, which, a lot of the time, features women in various beautiful settings accompanied by sarcastic messages.

Cosmo has shared that her work is a mix of very different genres. "The clear line I use to draw is directly inspired from comics, mostly French/Belgian ones but sometimes American too. The way I represent women is very inspired by painting, mostly pre-Raphaelite and neo-classical ones. I have strong and bold color schemes, lots of anachronisms, and often sarcasm."

More info: Instagram | cosmoillustrator.fr