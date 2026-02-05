Reading some of these might make you think twice before your next night out… or at least double-check who you’re sitting next to at the bar.

Recently, people on the internet spilled some of the wildest and darkest secrets they’ve heard a drunk friend, boss, or a family member confess — we’re talking secret kids, decades-old affairs, and even some surprisingly sweet love stories.

As much as it sounds poetic or classy, nothing about drunk confessions is particularly fancy. Usually, they’re messy, loud, and full of regrets the next morning.

We all like to joke that alcohol is basically a truth serum. There’s even a fancy old Latin phrase for it — “in vino veritas,” meaning “in wine, there is truth.”

#1 An older cousin called a group of us together and came out as gay. He was genuinely surprised and, I think, upset when we not only accepted it, but explained that we knew this for decades.

#2 My boss told me about his secret son, he's been married for over 40 years & they have three kids & six grandchildren but he had another son that was in his 30s before he passed away.

#3 Before she was my wife, she got really drunk one night and puked and then told me she loved me. Life is pretty funny sometimes.

Experts say that alcohol can bend some people’s perception of truth, and they may became much more extroverted. The shy friend who barely speaks at parties may suddenly become the loudest storyteller in the room after a few drinks — not because alcohol is making them honest, but because it’s removing their fear of speaking. "We generally find that drinking alcohol tends to intensify our emotions. We may find ourselves smiling more and speaking more loudly in pleasant interactions, but perhaps, we might also be more likely to cry in our beer in less-pleasant situations," says Michael Sayette, a professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh.

#4 My wife at the time admitted to cheating on me throughout our entire relationship; literally from day one. She hoped that her honesty would absolve her of her sins. It did not.

#5 I confessed my love to a friend while we were at a rave together. At the time, I knew he already had feelings for me, but I had never admitted to myself that I felt the same. That was two years ago. Now we’ve been a couple for over a year and a half, and we’re really happy.

#6 My FIL has an illegitimate child back in his and his wife's hometown that he had back in his high-school days and abandoned, and his mum and dad liked that baby and girl more than they do my MIL. All these summers that we've been visiting that town, we could've been interacting with my spouse's half brother and not even known. FIL is a hypocrite and likes to bash on my nephew's mum for choosing to bail when he was a toddler.

According to several scientific studies, alcohol slows down the activity in our prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for judgment and self-control. It also suppresses the amygdala responsible for fear and anxiety signals — the ones that usually warn you against saying something awkward or hurtful.

#7 That she was a lesbian before and preferred women, But she wanted to be a mom so she had to settle for guys.



She demanded a divorce after our first child.

#8 A friend of mine revealed that she slept with my boyfriend.

#9 My mom used to get hammered drunk on the regular and she told me I was adopted and that’s why I looked different than my siblings.

Since alcohol also affects memory, drunk people often exaggerate or misremember things. They sometimes also confidently say things that might not be accurate at all. Alcohol forces them to fill in gaps with assumptions or emotions, mistaking them for facts when their thinking becomes fuzzy. What comes out sounds honest because it’s unfiltered — not because it’s correct. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have a habit of referring to my friends partners as wives or husbands, even when they’re not married (which the majority are not - I’m 29)



One drunk evening a couple of weeks back, I said something along the lines of “you can’t say that to him, he’s married!”, referring to my friend, who’s longterm girlfriend had just moved into his house.



What I didn’t expect was him to reply “…who told you?!”



Turns out, they got married in secret 2 weeks prior. He was too drunk to realise I was continuing my bit, and I was just sober enough to play it off. Most of the group is still none the wiser, and he’s planning a big announcement soon.

#11 I’ve found out too many of my friends/buddies are gay on drunk late nights. Nothing wrong with that, but we’re in our 30s, just say you’re gay dude.

#12 Met a really drunk local celebrity in Iceland in the bathroom in some pub, most Icelanders would know him. He told me that he had only once in his live cheated on his wife. He had never told anyone about it.



I had never met him before so it was kind of a weird interaction.

A 2026 survey of 40,000 UK drinkers found that one in eight people (over 13%) get what’s being called ‘hangxiety’ — feelings of anxiousness while hungover. ADVERTISEMENT People aged 18 to 24 were the most likely to regret a night of drinking, while those over 65 were the least likely. “People may feel guilt or remorse because they drink more than they intend to, because alcohol harms their health, or because they worry about the impact on others, work, or family life,” says study author Dr Sharon Cox, a psychologist at University College London.

#13 She told me the night of her bachelorette party that she pretty much just used me till that point and was going to stop being my friend after the wedding. I was supposed to officiate for her so I just blocked her on everything and didn’t show up to the wedding. Good luck babe.

#14 Once I dragged my alcoholic now ex boyfriend home after a terrible night out, one of a huge series of terrible nights. He had said a lot of really mean [things] and it all [hurt], but he knew I had been hoping we would get engaged when he got this new job, and he sat so calmly on the bed and said “I’m SO glad I never got you a ring.”



That one hurt.

#15 My ex coworker who was getting married at the time, admitted that he doesn't want to marry his fiancee. But he had to, or else she's going to leave him. He was sobbing the whole time.

Several surveys showed recently that more and more people are avoiding alcohol altogether. The NHS Health Survey for England in January found 24% of adults had not drunk alcohol in a year — an increase from 19% in 2022. Just 33% had done so before the age of 16, down from 71% about 25 years ago.

#16 My brother told my dad that mum was having an affair, in fact had multiple throughout the marriage.

#17 Buddy of mine was bragging about how good he is with money, how much he's earning and how he could buy his house with cash instead of taking a loan.



Got drunk one night and confessed that actually his father in law paid for everything, the car, the house, renovation, wedding.

#18 My ex in college would call me by other names when extremely intoxicated, which I chalked up to being really drunk and, “It’s time to get you to bed.” Turned out that she was cheating on me for a vast majority of the handful of years we were together, and those names she called me were some of the people she cheated on me with. She kept up a solid charade for years but it all came crashing down in a matter of days, nuked my entire circle of friends, and left me pretty broken for years.

A big reason more people are choosing to go on the wagon is that many of them now understand that alcohol isn’t just a fun‑time juice, it comes with real health risks. One of the worst things about getting drunk is waking up the next morning with no memory of previous night’s events. Heavy drinking can disrupt the brain’s ability to form new memories, even while someone appears completely functional. They might hold conversations, make jokes, even do simple math — and then remember none of it later. Which is how you end up with that unsettling feeling when you sober up and everyone else remembers your “brutal honesty,” except you. Alcohol affects the hippocampus, or the memory center of the brain — which is why we black out, and why science and law says that drunk people cannot give informed consent.

#19 Senior coworker admitted they only keep one employee around because she's pretty and clients like to look at her and another because she's disabled and they are scared to have legal issues. Lost all respect for the person and the company after that.

#20 While home for the holidays ~15 years ago, my Dad drunkenly admitted that at the same time he was getting serious with my Mom he had a second girlfriend and he got them both pregnant around the same time. A few weeks later he broke it off with the other girlfriend. She moved on and had a new boyfriend by the time she found out she was pregnant. The new boyfriend knew and decided to accept the baby as his (he's listed on the birth certificate).



It turns out everyone knew about it. The new boyfriend, my Mom, the girls parents, and most of the local community. My Dad did try to help out and would occasionally leave an envelope with some cash in it in their mailbox.



My Dad gave me her name and where she lived. I looked her up on social media and she definitely looks like his side of the family.

#21 I had just joined a company and went to the summer ball. A directors PA got completely wasted and blurted out, to the whole company, that they were having an affair with the director but she was getting really upset because he wouldn’t leave his wife for her. The director never went to a company event again and she was never ever mentioned, funnily enough.

There are several ways to clean up the mess if you’ve ever found yourself in a similar situation. Own your mistakes with a simple apology, give yourself a break before your next night out, develop healthy coping mechanisms and build strong support systems. And if nothing else seems to help, talking to a therapist or checking into a rehab program can really make a difference.

#22 Boss (married with two kids) who I considered a friend was visiting on business and after too many drinks at dinner confessed he was in love with me.

#23 Early 2000s, I picked up my friend from the bar because he was too drunk to drive. As soon as he gets in my car he blurts out, "(my then-girlfriend) and I are getting you a PS2 for Christmas."

#24 A High School friend got drunk one night when we were in college and told me about how back when we were still in HS he stole a Porsche 944 and drove it into a nearby lake. No one ever caught him. Dude is a solid citizen today.

#25 My boyfriend of one year told me friday night that he had [slept] with his sister four months ago.

#26 Shortly after my friend and his girlfriend got engaged, she got very drunk at a party and went around saying to everyone "I got engaged!!!!" and then in a sad voice "to Peter."



Yeah, they didn't make it to the alter.

#27 My mom spent the entire 5 hour reception at the bar drinking, didn't even eat dinner. On the drive home, she opened up and let me and my dad know how much she hated us, never wanted to see us again, and for us to get out of the house in the morning. I was 11.

#28 Coworker got blackout ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS and told me her then-fiance hated her and was trying to get custody of the kids they share together. Acted like nothing happened the next day and clearly had no memory of it. Yes, they are married now……..

#29 My roommate drunkenly admitted he’s been stealing my protein powder for two years and replacing it with cheap generic [stuff]. I’ve been paying premium prices for chalky garbage.

#30 I have a friend that isn't the most expressive. Like he's fun to be around, but only an open book around a select few people. We aren't besties, but i like the dude. He's cool.



He got really drunk one night and sent me a voice note and it was the sweetest thing ever. He told me that he thought I was one of the kindest people hes met, that I make his and everyone else's day better, and that he hopes i get the best of things because I deserve it. He ended the vn by calling me perfect.



I had no idea he thought so highly of me..the fact that he did almost felt like a secret. it made me day and i have the voice note saved and i listen to it fairly regularly. Really, really helps with my self esteem issues sometimes.



I'm not gonna lie, this probably made me realise that I might have a small crush on him but I'm too nervous to do anything about it lmao..

#31 Years ago we were visiting my in laws, staying with them at their house. My wife usually doesn’t go hard but I think the stress of the visit got to her because she got so drunk I needed to carry her to the car. Anyway we pull into her parent’s driveway and when I stopped the car (I was sober), she said to keep the fact that she was drunk a secret from her parents. Keep in mind she was in her mid 30s and her parents also drank and never gave any indication of disapproval for letting loose. I think she was self conscious about how drunk she was. Anyway I told her I promised to keep it a secret, which I did for about 5 minutes until she made so much noise trying to get out of the car that her Dad heard her and come out to help me get her out of the car and onto the couch. As soon as she sat down and closed her eyes, she said “Don’t tell my Dad I’m drunk.” He replied with “Don’t worry I won’t.”

#32 I drank a bottle of rum and told everyone exactly how I feel about them.



I was living in a motor home with my husband and our toddler, next to a motor home with my husband's best friend and his wife and their toddler. I hated every single person there except for my own child. I tried so hard to fit in and be friends, not in a "try hard" kind of way but I just did my best to be nice and kind and friendly with these people that I was stuck with. My husband wasn't the same man I married. To this day I don't know what happened, like if there was a catalyst that changed him or if this was just the "real him" that I was seeing.



Anyway, I drank a bottle of rum on new years. I bought it to share but nobody touched it. This was one of the things they would do to ostracize me, they refused to touch anything I brought to share. They were all rum drinkers, it's not like I bought the wrong stuff. Anyway, I drank the whole bottle of rum and by the next morning, everyone on the property hated me. I do not remember specific things I said, just that the filter came off and I was horrifically truthful.



No regrets. That was 13 years ago and the only one still in my life from those people is my child.

#33 She had never been faithful in any of her numerous “relationships”. This was presented as a humble brag, FYI.

#34 This punk/tuff lowkey country type guy from my hometown was drunk crying to me about how he likes dudes. Seen him date multiple women after, I never told anyone or brought it up to him lol.

#35 My ex cheated on me with a lady at work. The lady was told we'd broken up. The lady and I have now been married for four years.

#36 In laws family is rather big and the oldest, lets call him Hank, was always a bit his own way but very much family. It turns out, Hanks father wasn't his biological father. Rather his uncle was. His bio father ran off when he was born so his brother stepped up and took care of them both. They fell in love and all the other siblings are from the new couple.





Thing is.. Hank never knew. It was all a big secret and the bio father, although near family, never stepped in. Later (Hank is 55+ at this point) most of the family knew the secret, including Hanks wife. She promised to never tell.





So one night, at a family party, she got wasted and blurted it out. At first Hank didn't believe them but later on he accepted it. He went as far as rejecting his father (who took care of him his entire life and loved him as his own) and went to hang out more with his bio father.





Few years later, the father of the family [passed away[ and guess who showed up with his hand out, expecting money or stuff from his [late] father, whom he rejected and fought for the last few years of the father's life.





Only later did his bio dad [passed away] and shortly after his wife as well. Kinda feel bad for the guy, his whole world was part of a lie for over 55 years. But then again, he was being a [jerk] to the selfless person that raised him.

#37 Went to a friend’s 21st birthday party. As expected, everyone bought her alcohol. She got very tipsy, then started flirting with me and wanted to know if I wanted to go make out somewhere.



We’ve been married almost 17 years now.

#38 Lmao oh man my ex got wasted at a party once and straight up confessed he was still paying for his ex's therapy cuz he felt guilty for cheating on her with me. I was like wth dude we been together 2 years.

#39 Back in college, I was with my then girlfriend out at a club. I was a mess. Since we were only about 19/20 at the time, my girlfriend called her mom to pick us up. No shame in it and thought it was responsible.



Girlfriend gets out of the car to pick up some food and me and her mom are alone together in the car.



At the time, her mom thought we were only friends as we knew each other since high school. I’m sitting in the backseat drunk as hell and I go on a ramble to her mom about how much I love her daughter. This was how her mom found out we were dating.

#40 About 15 years ago I was drinking with some buddies of mine at a friend's place (he was still living at home). A little while later his dad joined us, already drunk, for some more drinks.

At one point he blurted out: "Hey John (name changed ofcourse), did you know you got a half sister in Cuba?"

He infact did not know, neither did his mom, which his dad was still married to..

The kid, said half sister, was about 7 at this point and we were 18 years old.. fun night.

#41 Very sheltered friend (he was homeschooled and from a super religious family) of mine came out to me while we were drunk. Not fully out as gay, but he admittedly to having consistent fantasies about men. He went into pretty deep detail. And refused to talk about it the next day or any subsequent days. I was going through some gender [stuff] at the time, and I think that's why he did it.



Then, when I started my gender transition months later, he kept trying to talk me out of it with phrases like "You're not supposed to want happiness for yourself" and "its better to be uncomfortable yourself so you can provide a better life for others" and the old favorite "god doesn't want you to be LGBT" etc etc.



We are not friends anymore. I hope he's doing okay though because... when he said "You're not supposed to want happiness for yourself", months after his drunken confessions, I knew he was hurting. I knew he wasn't talking to me, there.



I tried to make the friendship work but the things he kept saying only washed up to a point. Namely, when a mutual friend of ours said he was "through with me until i was done with all this" and my friend sided with him, albeit reluctantly, stating his own 'disapproval' of my gender transition and compromising his beliefs for my sake. At which point I simply said... "Well, let me relieve you of that." and that was that.

#42 My high school/early college boyfriend and I reconnected in our early twenties. I think we both were trying to figure each other out and putting out feelers, but too scared to just admit that love still existed between us. Then one night, he called me after a pub crawl, running the streets of Chicago barefoot, and he finally told me he still loved me. I will never forget that phone call. I waited years for that moment. He was wasted, and I am not even sure if he remembered telling me.



I also had another ex who, at the time, was in law school and whose goal was to become the US president someday. He called me, three sheets to the wind, to tell me that while sitting in class that day, he was thinking about me and thought, "she is who I want to be my first lady." That one came out of left field completely.

#43 My brother’s girlfriend told my girlfriend about her other boyfriend. My girlfriend immediately told me and I told my brother. It was an interesting weekend.

#44 My brother’s high school teacher was sleeping with him when he was 15.

#45 A buddy, who simply adored his dad, told us through tears that deep down he despised his dad because pops never showed him any love but instead showered it all upon his older brother. He could never do anything that warranted praise from his father and it just ate away at him. The sobbing seemed to last all night. It was very awkward the next few days, but being guys, it was never mentioned again.

#46 My aunt got reeeeally drunk one night and told my sister about my dad’s secret other daughter. Apparently he got someone pregnant when he was 18, and they decided to give the kid up for adoption. That was in the early 1970s. So I have a half-sister out there who’s probably in her early 50s. I’ll never meet her, because it was a closed adoption. I hope she’s happy, healthy and has a beautiful life :).

#47 They admitted they’d been unhappy for years and just pretending everything was fine.

#48 My boyfriend keeps giving me more details about him proposing every time he’s drunk lolol.

#49 Two months into the relationship he told me he wanted to marry me. We celebrate our 36th wedding anniversary this summer.

#50 That he deleted the tinder app. But when I asked didn't he delete his profile. He said no BC that's to much work to have to redownload and set up again. Fun tidbit. We're engaged. Not anymore.

#51 I was very drunk one night and ended up yelling at one of my friends on how much i hate her girlfriend and how she’s genuinely one of the worst people I’ve ever seen. I had no proof for this theory at the time, I had just started seeing some red flags and had decided to confront them when I next see them, sadly, drunk me remembered this little promise I’d made myself and did the confronting for me. After a couple of people agreed with me (and, ultimately, spoke a lot more rationally) my friend ended up breaking up with them. We reunited the other day, she seems happier, so I’m glad.

#52 My then boss told me I “am the type of girl he would marry.” He was married, with kids, and old enough to be my dad.

#53 I found out that someone in our circle of friends is adopted.

#54 My best friend and stepsister drunkenly admitted that her 23 year old son absolutely hates me. Not just dislikes me, hates me. Suddenly all the last minute ‘emergencies’ that caused her to cancel our plans made sense. We’ve been friends since we were two years old. After months of not seeing each other, we finally made plans last November. She didn’t show up. No call. Just a late text blaming work on a Saturday, she doesn’t work weekends. I haven’t seen her in almost a year and she lives 25 minutes away. I miss her, but after getting hurt one too many times, I stopped trying and now avoid making plans because it hurts too much.

#55 I have a friend who came out to me at least twice, but I think three times. I had to remind him he already told me last time we were drunk together.

#56 A friend of mine confess that he has been lowkey crushing on one of our professor. Alcohol’s like this weird truth serum, suddenly people are way too honest and super unfiltered.

#57 Someone got drunk and admitted they only took a job they “loved” because their ex worked there and they weren’t over them. Whole career story… built on heartbreak.

#58 Years ago an alcoholic friend got really drunk and said "man I need to tell you something" then proceeded to tell me the story of him sleeping with another friend's girlfriend, which eventually caused them to break up. Than like a year later he was wasted again and goes "man I need to tell you something" and said the same story and I was like "ok?" Then a few weeks ago he goes again with the "I need to tell you something" and I go "is it that you slept with X's girlfriend?" and he was like "how did you know? who told you?" lol.



Must be something hard for him to deal with since he can only tell me when he's drunk enough that he won't remember telling me, but I still can't help but laugh about it.

#59 Was visiting my step sister and we went out to a bar. We both got drunk and went deep into family trauma. She told me that she and my brother used to touch each other when they were kids.



I was beyond disturbed, but it kinda made a lot of things make a bit more sense.

#60 A “funny” drinking night where someone casually admitted they’d been reading their partner’s texts for months. Room went silent because it wasn’t gossip, it was straight up control issues dressed up as a joke.

#61 A buddy spilled that they’d been planning a surprise party months in advance.

#62 Not a secret but I got to hear what my "friend" really thought about me when she got wasted.



I haven't spoken to her since.

