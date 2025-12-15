ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping away from nonstop work is essential, and we may have just the perfect way to help you unwind – comics. We’ve put together a selection of the latest cartoons by Zach, the creator better known as 'Extra Fabulous Comics.'

This post features the very best comics by the artist – those that resonated most with our community and earned the biggest reactions so far. Scroll down to enjoy the fabulous selection we’ve prepared for you today, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites and share which ones made you laugh the most in the comments.

More info: extrafabulouscomics.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor and unexpected endings with a security guard and intruder interaction.

This is what happens when you don't appreciate hard working employees

    #2

    Black and white Extra Fabulous Comics panel featuring dark humor about immigration and political promises.

    #3

    Dark humor comic from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a child talking about someone outside their window with unexpected ending.

    #4

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor and unexpected endings with bold, simplified characters.

    #5

    Comic strip featuring dark humor about making comics and its impact, highlighting themes in Extra Fabulous Comics for fans of dark humor.

    #6

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a man repeatedly attempting to cook noodles with dark humor and unexpected endings.

    I've learned not to bin the box until I've finished eating!

    #7

    Comic panels showing dark humor where a character hides under a sheet and scares a thief, fitting extra fabulous comics style.

    #8

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a lighthouse keeper with dark humor and unexpected endings.

    Am I going to hell for laughing at this?

    #9

    A comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor with an unexpected ending about returning a diploma.

    #10

    Comic strip featuring Mario and Toad discussing Princess Peach’s tiny pink castle in a dark humor style.

    #11

    Extra Fabulous Comics comic strip with office workers and dark humor about dressing for the job you want not the job you have.

    BP missed the ⬛⬛⬛

    #12

    Cartoon from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with a shark and unexpected, funny ending.

    #13

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor about climate change, economy, housing, and wages with unexpected endings.

    #14

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor and an unexpected twist with new characters revealed.

    #15

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with a character falling from flat Earth to flat Mars in an unexpected ending.

    #16

    Comic strips featuring dark humor with organs personified, reflecting unexpected endings in Extra Fabulous comics style.

    rather p**s, than kidney stone 💢

    #17

    Cartoon comic with dark humor depicting a hacker and unexpected office password scene from Extra Fabulous Comics.

    #18

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a dark humor scene about donating blood with an unexpected ending.

    #19

    Man receiving a mysterious package in cartoon style, from Extra Fabulous Comics with dark humor and unexpected endings.

    #20

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics features dark humor and unexpected endings with alien galactic ascension and surprised characters.

    #21

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a humorous twist with dark humor and unexpected endings.

    #22

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a character with dark humor having unexpected thoughts at bedtime.

    #23

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with unexpected endings involving a customer service call and saxophone music.

    #24

    A dark humor comic from Extra Fabulous Comics showing unexpected and ironic dialogue between two characters.

    #25

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with a to-do list getting stronger and a sick character in bed.

    #26

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor and unexpected endings with a man receiving a fish and emotional hug.

    *Looks at a can of Surströmming*

    #27

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor with a sun revealing unexpected, shocking dialogue and a fiery character.

    #28

    Comic from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with a mob boss plotting to make a character lose weight humorously.

    #29

    Black and white Extra Fabulous comic strip featuring dark humor about returning a diploma and unexpected endings.

    #30

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing a humorous conversation about insurance and bankruptcy with dark humor.

    #31

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with unexpected endings featuring a character struggling to hold on.

    #32

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor about children’s diabetes in a quirky unexpected ending.

    #33

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor and an unexpected ending with characters, a mailbox, and a red truck.

    #34

    Two cartoon characters running with dialogue showing dark humor and unexpected endings in Extra Fabulous Comics style.

    #35

    Cartoon ghost in kitchen looking for spoons while two scared people hide, dark humor from Extra Fabulous Comics.

    I wish the ghost in my house would do the dishes, instead of just throwing things around 😱

    #36

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor about enjoying phone use and physical inactivity.

    #37

    Comic panels from Extra Fabulous Comics showing dark humor with a chef and unexpected endings in a kitchen setting.

    #38

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor and unexpected endings with a man clutching his chest in pain.

    #39

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics featuring dark humor with a man contemplating "live every day like it's your last."

    #40

    Cartoon from Extra Fabulous comics showing a dark humor twist on the phrase give a man a fish.

