It goes without saying that soundtracks can either make or break your movie, and choosing the right one is an art of its own. Of course, scores, movie music specifically composed and arranged for a particular film, are very important too, but one might argue that since it is written from scratch for your movie, you have more creative power over it. On the other hand, selecting music for movies among the songs that have existed before can prove to be very challenging, as you have to make sure it matches the vibe of your film, makes sense for the scene, and its lyrics don’t clash with whatever message you are trying to convey.

Though usually movie soundtracks are comprised of well-known songs, this is not an obligatory condition at all. Some songs that went unnoticed at the time of release become hits only after they appeared in a soundtrack, thanks to the way the director highlighted their potential. It also happens that a song long forgotten gets a second life — and wave of popularity — after being used in a film. So if you find yourself humming the songs from a movie you recently watched, the director probably did a good job with the soundtrack.

For this article we have collected some of the best movie soundtracks of all time. But if you don’t agree with this ranking, you can actually vote for your favorite soundtrack on the list and make it climb all the way to the top. And of course, don’t forget to let us know which movie has the best soundtrack in your opinion.