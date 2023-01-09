What is one thing that can improve your mood, helps you pass some time, fights boredom, doesn’t require special conditions to be enjoyed, and can do all of that discreetly if need be (no audio or video playback required)? You got it, mate, memes. Disagree with me if you must, but I find memes to be one of the most culturally influential things since the invention of the internet. We actively read memes, post memes, send memes to friends and tag them in memes online. A good funny meme is not only entertaining but can also become immortal through generations.

One thing with memes, though, is that while some of them can be taken at face value, for others, you still have to do your piece of homework: you need to be up to date on social and political events to fully appreciate the humor behind the meme. And, of course, each year brings its own types of memes based on everything that happens around us.

While 2022 can be easily defined as controversial, it did provide us with funny memes and jokes that helped us keep smiling and move forward. As we enter 2023, we wanted to take another look at memes 2022 and remember the things that made us laugh. Below you will find a compilation of the best memes from last year. Which one was your favorite? We hope that 2023 will give us many a great meme to laugh at and share with friends.