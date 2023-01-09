93 Best Memes 2022 To See The Old Year Off With Laughter
What is one thing that can improve your mood, helps you pass some time, fights boredom, doesn’t require special conditions to be enjoyed, and can do all of that discreetly if need be (no audio or video playback required)? You got it, mate, memes. Disagree with me if you must, but I find memes to be one of the most culturally influential things since the invention of the internet. We actively read memes, post memes, send memes to friends and tag them in memes online. A good funny meme is not only entertaining but can also become immortal through generations.
One thing with memes, though, is that while some of them can be taken at face value, for others, you still have to do your piece of homework: you need to be up to date on social and political events to fully appreciate the humor behind the meme. And, of course, each year brings its own types of memes based on everything that happens around us.
While 2022 can be easily defined as controversial, it did provide us with funny memes and jokes that helped us keep smiling and move forward. As we enter 2023, we wanted to take another look at memes 2022 and remember the things that made us laugh. Below you will find a compilation of the best memes from last year. Which one was your favorite? We hope that 2023 will give us many a great meme to laugh at and share with friends.
There Was A Costume For Literally Everything
Chris Pine At The Don't Worry Darling Premiere
Inflation Memes
Due To Inflation She's A 10
Corn Kid Was On A Roll
The "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Performance By Camila Cabello
All The Jokes About Rising Gas Prices Around The Nation
The CDC Memes
Microplastics
Respones To "Break My Soul," Where Beyoncé Sings About Quitting Her Job
Wordle Memes
Now This Is The Sequel We’d Love To See
That Scene From "Euphoria"
The New James Webb Telescope Brought Us Joy
After Drake's Surprise House Album, "Honestly, Nevermind," Was Released, Memes Appeared
Gas Prices Increased, But At Least It Provided Material For Jokes
Everyone Dated Pete Davidson
Queen Elizabeth II Memes
My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle
Amelia Dimoldenberg's interview with Louis Theroux went viral after Theroux performed a deadpan version of his old rap.
Memes From The Zoolander
Shhh... I'll give you a spoiler, today's word is Pixie
Season 4 Of "Stranger Things" Flooded The Internet With Memes
She's A 10 But...
Thirsty For "Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco" Memes
Kim Kardashian Told Us To Work Harder
‘The Bear’ Cooking Memes
The Chris Rock Slap
Beyonces "Break My Soul" Memes
Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition
The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
2022 FIFA World Cup
Send Them To The White Lotus Memes
The "When I Send You"/"If I Text You" Meme
50 Cent Upside-Down Performance At The Superbowl
The Roast Of Morbius
The Elvis Biopic Gave Us Plenty Of Stuff To Meme About
The Way Lupita Nyong'o Reacted To The Oscars Slap Was Quite Relatable
Girl Explaining Went Viral
Spirit Halloween Costumes Memes
The "Elmo vs. Rocco" Meme War
Spotify Wrapped Memes
Anti-Hustle Culture Memes
And I Oop!
The Airline Didn’t Have To Come For Germany And Belgium Like That
The "We Need An American Girl Doll Who..." Memes
Specific Spirit Halloween Costume Memes Were All Around
"The Ick" Was Included In Everything
Icky Adam Levine DM's
It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me
The Memes That Followed Kim Kardashian's Controversial Advice To Working Women
Ryan Gosling As Ken
Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Became The Buzz Of The Town
All The Jokes About Inflation
"Soft Launching" Your S.O. On Social Media
For Whatever Reason, The Green M&M Was Considered To Be Too Sexy
Kim Kardashian's Infamous Advice Became A Material For Memes
American Girl Dolls Made A Strong Comeback
Euphoria Memes Abounded And Delighted
Text "This Was My Multiverse Of Madness" Became Popular
Twitter users mocked the ridiculous title of "Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness" by posting images of significant pop culture events with the caption, "This was my multiverse of madness."