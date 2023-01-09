What is one thing that can improve your mood, helps you pass some time, fights boredom, doesn’t require special conditions to be enjoyed, and can do all of that discreetly if need be (no audio or video playback required)? You got it, mate, memes. Disagree with me if you must, but I find memes to be one of the most culturally influential things since the invention of the internet. We actively read memes, post memes, send memes to friends and tag them in memes online. A good funny meme is not only entertaining but can also become immortal through generations.

One thing with memes, though, is that while some of them can be taken at face value, for others, you still have to do your piece of homework: you need to be up to date on social and political events to fully appreciate the humor behind the meme. And, of course, each year brings its own types of memes based on everything that happens around us.

While 2022 can be easily defined as controversial, it did provide us with funny memes and jokes that helped us keep smiling and move forward. As we enter 2023, we wanted to take another look at memes 2022 and remember the things that made us laugh. Below you will find a compilation of the best memes from last year. Which one was your favorite? We hope that 2023 will give us many a great meme to laugh at and share with friends.

#1

There Was A Costume For Literally Everything

There Was A Costume For Literally Everything

#2

Chris Pine At The Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Chris Pine At The Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Chris Pine looks like a very attractive lesbian.

#3

Corn Kid Mayhem

Corn Kid Mayhem

#4

Inflation Memes

Inflation Memes

#5

Due To Inflation She's A 10

Due To Inflation She's A 10

#6

Corn Kid Was On A Roll

Corn Kid Was On A Roll

#7

The "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Performance By Camila Cabello

The "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Performance By Camila Cabello

#8

All The Jokes About Rising Gas Prices Around The Nation

All The Jokes About Rising Gas Prices Around The Nation

#9

The CDC Memes

The CDC Memes

#10

Microplastics

Microplastics

#11

Inflation Memes

Inflation Memes

#12

Respones To "Break My Soul," Where Beyoncé Sings About Quitting Her Job

Respones To "Break My Soul," Where Beyoncé Sings About Quitting Her Job

#13

Wordle Memes

Wordle Memes

#14

Now This Is The Sequel We'd Love To See

Now This Is The Sequel We’d Love To See

#15

That Scene From "Euphoria"

That Scene From "Euphoria"

#16

The New James Webb Telescope Brought Us Joy

The New James Webb Telescope Brought Us Joy

#17

After Drake's Surprise House Album, "Honestly, Nevermind," Was Released, Memes Appeared

After Drake's Surprise House Album, "Honestly, Nevermind," Was Released, Memes Appeared

#18

Gas Prices Increased, But At Least It Provided Material For Jokes

Gas Prices Increased, But At Least It Provided Material For Jokes

#19

Everyone Dated Pete Davidson

Everyone Dated Pete Davidson

#20

Queen Elizabeth II Memes

Queen Elizabeth II Memes

#21

My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle

My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle

Amelia Dimoldenberg's interview with Louis Theroux went viral after Theroux performed a deadpan version of his old rap.

#22

Memes From The Zoolander

Memes From The Zoolander

#23

Wordle Memes

Wordle Memes

Shhh... I'll give you a spoiler, today's word is Pixie

#24

Season 4 Of "Stranger Things" Flooded The Internet With Memes

Season 4 Of "Stranger Things" Flooded The Internet With Memes

#25

She's A 10 But...

She's A 10 But...

I think you should say yes, as she loves you despite your "worm."

#26

Thirsty For "Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco" Memes

Thirsty For "Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco" Memes

#27

Kim Kardashian Told Us To Work Harder

Kim Kardashian Told Us To Work Harder

#28

'The Bear' Cooking Memes

‘The Bear’ Cooking Memes

#29

The Chris Rock Slap

The Chris Rock Slap

#30

Beyonces "Break My Soul" Memes

Beyonces "Break My Soul" Memes

#31

Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition

Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition

#32

"She's A 10 But" Memes

"She's A 10 But" Memes

Is she crying because she is actually a 10 in age? And the creepy old man will not leave her alone?

#33

The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

#34

2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

#35

Send Them To The White Lotus Memes

Send Them To The White Lotus Memes

#36

The "When I Send You"/"If I Text You" Meme

The "When I Send You"/"If I Text You" Meme

#37

50 Cent Upside-Down Performance At The Superbowl

50 Cent Upside-Down Performance At The Superbowl

#38

The Roast Of Morbius

The Roast Of Morbius

#39

The Elvis Biopic Gave Us Plenty Of Stuff To Meme About

The Elvis Biopic Gave Us Plenty Of Stuff To Meme About

#40

The Way Lupita Nyong'o Reacted To The Oscars Slap Was Quite Relatable

The Way Lupita Nyong'o Reacted To The Oscars Slap Was Quite Relatable

#41

Girl Explaining Went Viral

Girl Explaining Went Viral

#42

Spirit Halloween Costumes Memes

Spirit Halloween Costumes Memes

#43

The "Elmo vs. Rocco" Meme War

The "Elmo vs. Rocco" Meme War

#44

Spotify Wrapped Memes

Spotify Wrapped Memes

#45

Anti-Hustle Culture Memes

Anti-Hustle Culture Memes

#46

Chris Pine Memes

Chris Pine Memes

#47

And I Oop!

And I Oop!

#48

2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

#49

The Airline Didn't Have To Come For Germany And Belgium Like That

The Airline Didn’t Have To Come For Germany And Belgium Like That

#50

The "We Need An American Girl Doll Who..." Memes

The "We Need An American Girl Doll Who..." Memes

#51

Specific Spirit Halloween Costume Memes Were All Around

Specific Spirit Halloween Costume Memes Were All Around

#52

"The Ick" Was Included In Everything

"The Ick" Was Included In Everything

#53

Icky Adam Levine DM's

Icky Adam Levine DM's

#54

It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me

It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me

#55

The Memes That Followed Kim Kardashian's Controversial Advice To Working Women

The Memes That Followed Kim Kardashian's Controversial Advice To Working Women

#56

Ryan Gosling As Ken

Ryan Gosling As Ken

#57

Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Became The Buzz Of The Town

Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Became The Buzz Of The Town

#58

All The Jokes About Inflation

All The Jokes About Inflation

#59

"Soft Launching" Your S.O. On Social Media

"Soft Launching" Your S.O. On Social Media

#60

For Whatever Reason, The Green M&M Was Considered To Be Too Sexy

For Whatever Reason, The Green M&M Was Considered To Be Too Sexy

#61

Kim Kardashian's Infamous Advice Became A Material For Memes

Kim Kardashian's Infamous Advice Became A Material For Memes

#62

American Girl Dolls Made A Strong Comeback

American Girl Dolls Made A Strong Comeback

#63

Euphoria Memes Abounded And Delighted

Euphoria Memes Abounded And Delighted

#64

Text "This Was My Multiverse Of Madness" Became Popular

Text "This Was My Multiverse Of Madness" Became Popular

Twitter users mocked the ridiculous title of "Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness" by posting images of significant pop culture events with the caption, "This was my multiverse of madness."

#65

Goblin Mode

Goblin Mode

#66

Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad

Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad

#67

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars

#68

The Combo Of Covid And Pm2.5 Is Something We Didn't Need Yet Still Got

The Combo Of Covid And Pm2.5 Is Something We Didn't Need Yet Still Got

#69

Everyone Loves The Sandman

Everyone Loves The Sandman

Panties are the best.

#70

Wednesday Addams Got Into Our Hearts

Wednesday Addams Got Into Our Hearts

#71

Dr. Oz Getting Relentlessly Roasted

Dr. Oz Getting Relentlessly Roasted

#72

New Twitter Ownership Meme

New Twitter Ownership Meme

#73

"The Bear" Meme

"The Bear" Meme

#74

Ghost Gazing

Ghost Gazing

#75

Nick Cannon Announcing He's Going To Be A Father Again... And Again

Nick Cannon Announcing He's Going To Be A Father Again... And Again

#76

She's A 10 But...

She's A 10 But...

#77

All You See Is The Multiverse

All You See Is The Multiverse

#78

The Original "Heartstopper"

The Original "Heartstopper"

#79

Ben, Jen, And Dunkin' Made It Official

Ben, Jen, And Dunkin’ Made It Official

#80

Homophobic Dog

Homophobic Dog

#81

Morbius Is Back

Morbius Is Back

#82

It's Morbin' Time!