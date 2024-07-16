Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Best Man Wrongly Assumes Groom Will Be Happy For Him To Propose At His Wedding
Occasions, Wedding

Best Man Wrongly Assumes Groom Will Be Happy For Him To Propose At His Wedding

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Why someone would propose on another couple’s wedding day is beyond me. Not only does it take the spotlight from the newlyweds, who, by the way, paid for the celebration, but it also seems disrespectful and throws the whole party off its tracks.

Redditor Inside-Werewolf-3400 recently shared how his best man ruined his almost-perfect wedding by proposing during the reception. Fuming, he kicked the friend out of the celebration, later wondering if what he did was too harsh.

Proposing during someone else’s wedding is one of the things guests shouldn’t do

Image credits: Josh Kobayashi (not the actual image)

When this groom’s best man did it at his wedding, he immediately kicked him out

Image credits: cait00sith (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Inside-Werewolf-3400

Etiquette experts agree that proposing at someone else’s wedding is a big no-no

With all the love around, it might be tempting to take out the ring box and get down on one knee. However, etiquette experts agree that doing so at someone else’s wedding is a big no-no, especially if the couple hasn’t been warned beforehand. 

“It’s in poor taste to announce your big news at someone else’s wedding or special event,” America’s foremost etiquette expert, Jacqueline Whitmore, tells People. “If you announce your own engagement while at a friend’s wedding, instead of focusing on the newlyweds and their relationship, you are choosing to focus on how the couple positively impacts your relationship.”

Even if the couple is already freshly engaged and is excited to share this news with others, they still should wait until the wedding is over, “In short, you are essentially taking the spotlight off the bride and groom and directing it on yourself. This can be perceived as rude, self-centered, and narcissistic. It screams, ‘Look at me. I’m important!’” explains Whitmore. 

Besides, the couple put a lot of effort and finances into making their dream day come true, expecting everything to go smoothly, which some may not realize. “Couples and their planners spend months working together to plan and purchase all of these elements and essentials to create their perfect wedding day,” says professional planner Lea Rhynehardt to Knot

ADVERTISEMENT

“From a planner’s perspective when we work with our couples we ask the infamous question, ‘what do you envision for your wedding day?’ From experience I’ve never gotten a response where they share that they want their day to be about celebrating another couple or a proposal.”

Your partner deserves to have an engagement that is uniquely yours

In addition, your partner deserves to have an engagement that is uniquely yours. If planning a perfect scenario doesn’t come to you easily, it may be worth hiring some help. 

“Contact an event planner to see if they could help you plan your perfect proposal,” Nephthali Ramirez, CEO of Wed With Sister’s Keeper, says. “Don’t just depend on an event that has already been planned so that you don’t have to do much of the planning. Your future spouse is worth the extra thought.”

If your partner doesn’t like public affairs, they might also not appreciate being proposed to in front of a large number of wedding guests. “If you are proposing to a quiet, low-key partner who doesn’t like the spotlight, you would plan a proposal that is special and private, perhaps at home or on top of an isolated mountaintop, as opposed to in front of a group of people or any large public displays,” Brett Galley, director of special events and owner of Hollywood POP Gallery, says.

Essentially, the only proposal rule is to focus on your relationship and what your partner likes (and avoid doing it at someone else’s wedding!). No one knows your partner better than you, so customizing the proposal to their preferences is the most straightforward and effective way to go. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Find the perfect ring (you may be surprised, but not everyone likes diamonds), choose the location your partner likes, determine ‘your song’ and play in the background while popping the question, add the custom sign with a mindful phrase, add photos in the frames, choose their favorite color for flowers and decor,” advise Julia and Slava Di, owners of Cloud Nine.

The author received mixed opinions from readers

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
sahilislam avatar
Gatorraid
Gatorraid
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah YTA comments don't get it. He should have asked OP for permission instead of assuming it was ok to just do it. Also how did everyone gloss over the fact he killed his wife's pet goldfish?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good chunk of the YTA comments are about the fish, saying OP was TA for inviting the wife's bully to be best man in the first place.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mekla avatar
Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

John has main character syndrome. Not only is it tacky to use someone’s wedding to propose, it’s completely inappropriate and disrespectful to the bride and groom.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sahilislam avatar
Gatorraid
Gatorraid
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah YTA comments don't get it. He should have asked OP for permission instead of assuming it was ok to just do it. Also how did everyone gloss over the fact he killed his wife's pet goldfish?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good chunk of the YTA comments are about the fish, saying OP was TA for inviting the wife's bully to be best man in the first place.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mekla avatar
Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

John has main character syndrome. Not only is it tacky to use someone’s wedding to propose, it’s completely inappropriate and disrespectful to the bride and groom.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda