Barista Who Went Viral For Smashing Customer’s Windshield Finally Tells Her Side Of The Story

Lee explained that the man had ordered a 32-ounce coffee and 24-ounce water for a total of $22. Other customers tried to calm him down for 10 minutes, but he remained agitated and continued to display violent behavior.
Emma Lee, the barista who smashed a customer’s windshield with a hammer after he threw his coffee at her, has filed charges of misdemeanor assault against the man
“Nobody is gonna miss you,” the man can be heard saying on the surveillance video footage of the incident, a comment that Lee understood to be a threat.
“Do you want me to throw this on you?” she asked him.
“Give it to me,” he responded before taking the two cups back. The customer then took the lid off the water bottle and threw the drink at the barista before doing the same with his coffee.
After the man got back inside his vehicle, Lee grabbed a hammer and smashed it into his windshield, leading the customer to drive off. He left the premises following Lee’s call to the police.
Lee revealed that she knew the “aggressive” customer before the incident, but he had never “gotten physically violent” with her
Speaking with Fox News, the business owner said she filed charges for misdemeanor assault. The customer has reportedly been banned from returning to the drive-through stand.
According to Lee, the man told her she couldn’t “name [her] own price” and felt he was being scammed.
“No one is forcing you to come here,” Lee told the outlet. “The argument that he didn’t know or was scammed doesn’t hold up. The prices are listed.”
“It was a threat; after screaming, spitting, and trying to pry open the window, I felt in danger,” she added before stating that she acted in self-defense.
The customer became aggressive upon hearing the price of his drinks
“It’s OK for him to be outraged about the price of his drinks, enough to assault me, but it’s not appropriate for me to respond?”
In an Instagram post published on June 13, Lee shared further details about the incident and called for the man to be held accountable for his behavior.
“Due to the unforeseen amount of attention this video has received, I want to take a moment to address the real issue here: the safety of women, more specifically those that are disproportionately less protected,” the Seattle resident wrote.
“We work alone in this industry, wearing nearly nothing and interacting with men (most of which we don’t know) all day.” The barista greets her customers at Taste of Heaven Espresso in bikinis.
“It was a threat; after screaming, spitting, and trying to pry open the window, I felt in danger,” the barista expressed
Lee stated that she acted in self-defense and that police banned the man from returning to the drive-through stand
She continued: “At what point during an assault does a woman have the right to protect herself? What is the appropriate response? I know this man. This wasn’t his first time being aggressive but it is the first time he’s ever gotten physically violent with me.
“The fact that the first thing people want to know is what I did to deserve him throwing two drinks at me is disgusting. We need to change the narrative of these conversations.
“This is no longer the time of women that will smile and apologize, having our only acceptable response be the art of de-escalation—this time, we will fight back.”
People’s opinions about the incident were divided
I just wonder, but didn't he knew the price before he ordered? Aren't prices exposed? And last but not least: if is too expensive just say "no thanks" and leave it there you dont need to assault someone... And if you do you expose yourself to retaliation.
Yup. The prices are listed. Sometimes you have ro punch a shark on the nose to let him know you're not defenceless
The prices were not just for the coffee and water. The extra amount pays for being able to view a scantily clad woman making the coffee. It was a bikini barista place. I understand why she keeps a hammer with her for protection, but she exposed herself to more danger by leaning out of the window like that. He could have pulled her out when she stuck most of her upper half out of the window. I'm going to hazard a guess that the man wanted a 'little bit' more than just coffee and water for that price, being that he had been a regular customer, and when he didn't get it, he flipped his lid. As for her breaking his window, I think she might have went too far with that, but then I wasn't there. It did make him leave, though.
He both threatened her ("No one will miss you") and assaulted her (threw the coffee). What more need he have done to her before damaging an inanimate object was warranted?
Should have smashed his head instead of the windshield. "Oh 22 bUcKs FoR a CoFfEe iS a CrImE". Are you obligated to purchase it in that specific place? Aren't there like a thousand places that sell coffee?!? Didn't know the price before he got to the window? Just leave it there, don't pay it and f*****g leave! F*****g moron!
