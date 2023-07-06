Brian Leonard, also known as "Barista Brian," hails from Fredericton, New Brunswick, but his extraordinary talent for latte art has taken him far beyond his hometown. His intricate and personal designs, drawn with deft precision on the frothy canvas of a latte, have won him fans and recognition from some of the most renowned personalities in Hollywood.

In the world of latte art, Brian is a well-known figure, and it is this uniqueness that has taken him to the fanciest of places such as the Oscars and even the Emmys. His latte creations are portraits that are mostly known to feature famous celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Rainn Wilson, Joaquin Phoenix, and others.

More info: Instagram | baristabrian.com

#1

Meryl Streep

Lex <3 (they/them)
wouldn’t it be weird to drink someone’s face tho-

#2

Rainn Wilson

#3

Brendan Fraser

#4

Joaquin Phoenix

#5

Benedict Cumberbatch

#6

Elle Fanning

#7

Daniel Radcliffe

Lex <3 (they/them)
The Harry Potter one is so realistic- they must’ve used magic or smthn

#8

Eddie Redmayne

#9

Gary Oldman

#10

Mindy Kaling

#11

Kit Harington

#12

Penn Badgley

#13

Hillary Rodham Clinton

#14

Peter Dinklage

#15

Jennifer Lopez

#16

Eddie Murphy

#17

Timothée Chalamet

#18

Rami Malek

#19

Tom Hanks

#20

Shia Labeouf

#21

Latté Art For Andy Samberg, Cristin Miliote And Camila Mendes

#22

Anne Hathaway

#23

Rebecca Ferguson

#24

Gabrielle Union-Wade And Jeremy Pope

#25

Kristen Stewart

#26

Olivia Wilde

#27

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Director Of The Lost Daughter

#28

Nicolas Cage

#29

Viola Davis

#30

Janelle “Jane” Monáe

#31

Viola Davis

#32

Jamie Lee Curtis

#33

Kerry Washington

#34

Taron Egerton

#35

Beanie Feldstein And Kaitlyn Dever

#36

Ben Platt

#37

Ben Stiller

#38

Tilda Swinton

#39

Renée Zellweger

