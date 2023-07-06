Brian Leonard, also known as "Barista Brian," hails from Fredericton, New Brunswick, but his extraordinary talent for latte art has taken him far beyond his hometown. His intricate and personal designs, drawn with deft precision on the frothy canvas of a latte, have won him fans and recognition from some of the most renowned personalities in Hollywood.

In the world of latte art, Brian is a well-known figure, and it is this uniqueness that has taken him to the fanciest of places such as the Oscars and even the Emmys. His latte creations are portraits that are mostly known to feature famous celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Rainn Wilson, Joaquin Phoenix, and others.

