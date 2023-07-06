This Barista Brews Celebrity Portraits In Lattes That Are Almost Too Beautiful To Drink (39 Pics)
Brian Leonard, also known as "Barista Brian," hails from Fredericton, New Brunswick, but his extraordinary talent for latte art has taken him far beyond his hometown. His intricate and personal designs, drawn with deft precision on the frothy canvas of a latte, have won him fans and recognition from some of the most renowned personalities in Hollywood.
In the world of latte art, Brian is a well-known figure, and it is this uniqueness that has taken him to the fanciest of places such as the Oscars and even the Emmys. His latte creations are portraits that are mostly known to feature famous celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Rainn Wilson, Joaquin Phoenix, and others.
Meryl Streep
Rainn Wilson
Brendan Fraser
Joaquin Phoenix
Benedict Cumberbatch
Elle Fanning
Daniel Radcliffe
The Harry Potter one is so realistic- they must’ve used magic or smthn
