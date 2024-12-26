New Mom Sets Boundaries With Heavy-Smoking MIL Over Third-Hand Smoke Risks
Slate magazine has an advice column and podcast called Care and Feeding, which addresses readers’ questions about kids, parents, and family life.
One time, they received a letter from a woman expecting her first baby. She shared her excitement about the upcoming arrival but expressed concern about navigating a delicate situation with her mother-in-law.
After learning about the dangers of thirdhand smoke, she and her husband wanted to protect their baby but were worried about how to communicate these boundaries without causing hurt feelings.
Smoking is more than a personal habit—it can affect the people around you
Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So this woman wanted to set boundaries for her baby’s safety, but she didn’t want to cause any unnecessary tension
Image credits: SLATE
Some people believe the mom’s concerns are legitimate
But others think she’s reaching too far
Some absolutely moronic takes on this. MY KIDS WERE ALL FINE - no they were lucky. Well done for showing how you lack the basic understanding of statistics. THERE'S OTHER GARBAGE THAT YOUR BABY WILL BE EXPOSE TO - risk is cumulative. It is not possible to remove all risk but you can remove at least some which will absolutely have benefits.
Yep - just because x number of babies survived secondhand/thirdhand smoke without developing health issues doesn't mean that ALL babies exposed to secondhand/thirdhand smoke won't develop health issues. I had honestly never heard of thirdhand smoke either before this post, but now it makes so much sense. The carcinogens do get everywhere, even on the smoker's skin and clothes, and they could be absorbed by the incredibly delicate, fragile skin of a newborn. Why risk the baby's health? If Grandma truly loves her grandbaby, she will want to make a positive change for its health (and her own!!)
Some absolutely moronic takes on this. MY KIDS WERE ALL FINE - no they were lucky. Well done for showing how you lack the basic understanding of statistics. THERE'S OTHER GARBAGE THAT YOUR BABY WILL BE EXPOSE TO - risk is cumulative. It is not possible to remove all risk but you can remove at least some which will absolutely have benefits.
Yep - just because x number of babies survived secondhand/thirdhand smoke without developing health issues doesn't mean that ALL babies exposed to secondhand/thirdhand smoke won't develop health issues. I had honestly never heard of thirdhand smoke either before this post, but now it makes so much sense. The carcinogens do get everywhere, even on the smoker's skin and clothes, and they could be absorbed by the incredibly delicate, fragile skin of a newborn. Why risk the baby's health? If Grandma truly loves her grandbaby, she will want to make a positive change for its health (and her own!!)
30
4