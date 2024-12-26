Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Mom Sets Boundaries With Heavy-Smoking MIL Over Third-Hand Smoke Risks
Family, Relationships

New Mom Sets Boundaries With Heavy-Smoking MIL Over Third-Hand Smoke Risks

Slate magazine has an advice column and podcast called Care and Feeding, which addresses readers’ questions about kids, parents, and family life.

One time, they received a letter from a woman expecting her first baby. She shared her excitement about the upcoming arrival but expressed concern about navigating a delicate situation with her mother-in-law.

After learning about the dangers of thirdhand smoke, she and her husband wanted to protect their baby but were worried about how to communicate these boundaries without causing hurt feelings.

    Smoking is more than a personal habit—it can affect the people around you

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So this woman wanted to set boundaries for her baby’s safety, but she didn’t want to cause any unnecessary tension

    Image credits:  SLATE

    Some people believe the mom’s concerns are legitimate

    But others think she’s reaching too far

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    sonia_bailey avatar
    MrsEgonSpengler
    MrsEgonSpengler
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some absolutely moronic takes on this. MY KIDS WERE ALL FINE - no they were lucky. Well done for showing how you lack the basic understanding of statistics. THERE'S OTHER GARBAGE THAT YOUR BABY WILL BE EXPOSE TO - risk is cumulative. It is not possible to remove all risk but you can remove at least some which will absolutely have benefits.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep - just because x number of babies survived secondhand/thirdhand smoke without developing health issues doesn't mean that ALL babies exposed to secondhand/thirdhand smoke won't develop health issues. I had honestly never heard of thirdhand smoke either before this post, but now it makes so much sense. The carcinogens do get everywhere, even on the smoker's skin and clothes, and they could be absorbed by the incredibly delicate, fragile skin of a newborn. Why risk the baby's health? If Grandma truly loves her grandbaby, she will want to make a positive change for its health (and her own!!)

