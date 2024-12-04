Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear"
Animals, News

“Bare Bear” Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: “Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Eve, a black bear known as the “Bare Bear,” has grown back her thick fur coat seven years after being found completely hairless in a dumpster. The animal suffered from mange, which left her furless and malnourished.

Rescuers in Northern California found her on Christmas Eve in 2017. The 30-pound (13-kilogram) cub had “the worst case of mange many experts had ever seen,” according to the animal welfare group the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: humanesociety

Mange is a disease caused by parasitic mites that affect the skin. It’s characterized by hair loss, severe itching, and the formation of scabs and lesions. Additionally, it can cause widespread secondary skin infections, extreme weight loss, blindness, and death. 

It can impact wildlife and pets and is typically contracted by contact with another infested animal, or a contaminated environment, as per the Animal Humane Society.

A bald “bare bear” has made a stunning transformation after moving to a Texas sanctuary

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: humanesociety

Eve was taken to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, California, where she received treatment for her mange and a healthy diet to help her recover.

At the Center, the bear was given regular medicated baths to make her fur grow back. Eventually, small patches began to appear.

By July 2018, six months after the rescue, the skin disease was mostly gone, but the animal still dealt with a skin infection that required treatment.

Image credits: humanesociety

Though rescuers hoped Eve could be released back into the wild, they concluded that she was too dependent on humans and would not survive on her own in her natural habitat, as hibernating and interactions with other bears would be problematic. 

Therefore, they decided to find her a permanent home where she could receive the care she needed and live as happily as possible. 

In December 2019, that home became the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, a 1,400-acre sanctuary that houses hundreds of animals, including five bears, many of whom have been rescued from near-death situations.

Eve would have perished if not for the help of those who specialized in wildlife

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: humanesociety

“There is no doubt that without the intervention of the dedicated wildlife center staff, Eve would not have survived,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said at the time.

“We know her future now at our Black Beauty Ranch is a bright one and that all of her needs will be met for the rest of her life.” 

The ranch was founded in 1979 by author and animal advocate Cleveland Amory. Its residents were saved from research laboratories, law enforcement seizures, and cruelty cases, according to its official website.

Others were rescued from roadside zoos or were former victims of the exotic pet trade, while another group came from public lands where they were threatened with extermination by the federal government.

According to the Black Beauty Ranch, caring for one bear costs approximately $15,000 a year. The sanctuary is home to almost 700 animals of 43 species.

But it seems this money was put to good use as Eve was nursed back to health

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: humanesociety

Check out Eve’s incredible transformation from unrecognizable “bare bear” to healthy, happy and safe. 🐻 💙

Once a sick…

Posted by The Humane Society of the United States on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

 

Seven years after being found rummaging through dumpsters, Eve is now a 160-pound (72kg) healthy bear who has grown back most of her missing fur.

No longer showing signs of weakness, she actively interacts with other animals at the sanctuary and has earned the reputation of a “sassy” personality among the staff, as per People magazine.

“When Eve was found searching through trash, tiny and hairless, she looked nothing like a bear,” Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, shared in a statement.

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: BlackBeautyRanch

“The story of this incredibly resilient, strong, determined bear is remarkable. She has been through so much and has come into her own, expressing her natural wild behaviors, exploring, climbing high in the trees, splashing in her pool, and lounging in a nest she created at the base of her favorite tree. 

Eve now gets to enjoy normal bear activities, like climbing, swimming, and scavenging for food

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Image credits: BlackBeautyRanch

On social media, people were overjoyed to learn the news of Eve’s recovery.

“Thank you very much for saving this beautiful bear,” one user wrote.

“So glad you were able to help Eve,” another said, as a third added, “Such a beautiful rescue and recovery.”

Another user wrote: “God bless you for saving little Eve. She’s living her full life now. I give to the Humane Society every month and I hope and pray it helps a lot of animals. God bless you all.”

Commenters were in awe of the efforts given to save Eve

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

"Bare Bear" Makes Stunning Transformation 7 Years After Rescue: "Looked Nothing Like a Bear”

Marina Urman

Renan Duarte

