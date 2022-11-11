Now, this list isn’t about winning a lottery, inheriting a fortune, or waking up to understand animal language. Rather, this list is dedicated to the small but positively awesome things in life that happen unexpectedly and are always cherished. Wondering what those things might be and if they are, in fact, the same for you? Well, then, check out our list of the simple things in life that make our existence beautiful!

Of course, these cool things vary from person to person, but there are also some pretty universal thoughts and experiences here, like these ones from r/AskReddit. Like, being wowed by a pristine starry night with the Milky Way right over your head. Or, when it’s Friday, and all your meetings get canceled - it’s like the Universe is giving you a day off all of a sudden! There’s also experiencing the joy of your dog greeting you after a long day, gorging on some scrumptious cheese, and watching an episode of Bob Ross’ show. Really, the best things in life are usually not the biggest in their scale, but the ones that light your heart aglow with their simple pleasures.

So, ready to check out our bucket list of the most awesome things in life? They are listed just a bit further down and once you are there, be sure to give the best things your vote. Once you’re done ranking, share this article with your friends who you think might need a bit of help in seeing the beauty of the world these days.