Now, this list isn’t about winning a lottery, inheriting a fortune, or waking up to understand animal language. Rather, this list is dedicated to the small but positively awesome things in life that happen unexpectedly and are always cherished. Wondering what those things might be and if they are, in fact, the same for you? Well, then, check out our list of the simple things in life that make our existence beautiful!

Of course, these cool things vary from person to person, but there are also some pretty universal thoughts and experiences here, like these ones from r/AskReddit. Like, being wowed by a pristine starry night with the Milky Way right over your head. Or, when it’s Friday, and all your meetings get canceled - it’s like the Universe is giving you a day off all of a sudden! There’s also experiencing the joy of your dog greeting you after a long day, gorging on some scrumptious cheese, and watching an episode of Bob Ross’ show. Really, the best things in life are usually not the biggest in their scale, but the ones that light your heart aglow with their simple pleasures.

So, ready to check out our bucket list of the most awesome things in life? They are listed just a bit further down and once you are there, be sure to give the best things your vote. Once you’re done ranking, share this article with your friends who you think might need a bit of help in seeing the beauty of the world these days.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Good health."

lordnacho666 Report

13points
POST
#2

"Having a relationship where both partners love and care about each other."

ButterscotchOld4714 Report

13points
POST
#3

"Clean sheets."

keeper4518 Report

13points
POST
#4

"Night sky filled with stars."

Local-Impression-915 Report

12points
POST
#5

"Clean drinking water."

reddishneck Report

12points
POST
#6

"Sleep."

Old-Ball-6116 Report

12points
POST
#7

"A nice shower after a long day."

twstue Report

12points
POST
#8

"Waking up in the middle of the night, and thinking your alarm will go off soon, only to realize you went to bed earlier than usual and you still have hours and hours of sleep left."

Steamed-hams87 Report

12points
POST
#9

"One of my favorite sounds is my dog's nails tapping across the floor when he hears me take my keys out to open the door. I'll sit there an jingle my keys for a second or two just to give him time to come over. His favorite sleeping spot is close enough to the door that if I'm lucky, I get to hear him sigh contentedly as he gets up and does a BIIIIG STRETCH before trotting over to the door."

danstu Report

12points
POST
#10

"Listening to music you love."

Dr-Sateen Report

12points
POST
#11

"Nature."

witdim Report

12points
POST
#12

"Dogs. They're loving, caring, sweet, and loyal. They can save lives, lead the blind, assist the disabled, comfort the hurt, and so much more. I love dogs. Dogs are great."

TheFlamingTiger777 Report

12points
POST
#13

"Meetings getting canceled."

MahStonks Report

11points
POST
#14

"Realizing you still have time!"

Overall_Custard9137 Report

11points
POST
#15

"3-day weekends."

_Str8pepperdiet_ Report

11points
POST
#16

"A good night's sleep. Especially if you've not slept well for a couple of days."

toboche Report

11points
POST
#17

"Walking out of work that last day before your vacation begins."

TheBklynGuy Report

10points
POST
#18

"Having someone you love tell you they’re really proud of you."

JR-Snow Report

10points
POST
#19

"That feeling when something you've been struggling to understand ticks over in your brain. The sudden, wonderful rush when the world becomes just a little bit bigger."

mus_maximus Report

10points
POST
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also when I see this look in my students's eyes: "sorry, I don't get it... no, wait... oh!" Makes me feel worthy as a teacher.

0
0points
reply
#20

"When someone you like likes you back."

Pickle_Rick-814 Report

10points
POST
#21

"A nice cool breeze sitting in a tree shade on a hot summer day."

twstue Report

10points
POST
#22

"There’s nothing better than a hot steamy shower after working outside in the cold all day."

bertiesghost Report

10points
POST
#23

"When you finish reading an amazing book, and as you close the cover you get that feeling of immense satisfaction tinged with a tiny bit of sadness that it ended."

Nova1 Report

10points
POST
#24

"The excitement of your dog, when you're coming home."

MissMcFearless Report

10points
POST
#25

"Hugs."

PitchforkJoe Report

10points
POST
#26

"Drinking water when really thirsty."

EstaLisa Report

10points
POST
#27

"Rainy days."

Kayluhlol Report

10points
POST
#28

"The existence of the universe."

L1mby Report

10points
POST
#29

"Taking a nap and waking up to see you've teleported to your bed. Although I'm not sure that happens too often after you get past a certain age..."

Skreaminmeanie Report

9points
POST
#30

"A satisfying meal after fasting."

twstue Report

9points
POST
#31

"A nice warmth feeling sitting in the sun on a cold winter day."

twstue Report

9points
POST
#32

"Pizza."

Xim_ Report

9points
POST
#33

"When you find out the chemo worked!"

kanda4955 Report

9points
POST
#34

"Driving out of your town/city when starting a road trip."

invincible_quaalude Report

9points
POST
#35

"Cheese."

electriclear Report

9points
POST
#36

"Finding money in clothes you didn't wear for a while."

IranischerJoghurt Report

9points
POST
#37

"When the cat chooses your lap when looking for a place to nap."

autumn-twilight Report

9points
POST
#38

"Free stuff!"

Theo_2004 Report

9points
POST
#39

"Pets."

skjall2029 Report

9points
POST
#40

"Having bills paid and still having money left over to spend."

Shyjuan Report

9points
POST
#41

"That feeling when you've been holding it in for an hour and finally get the sweet release. Bonus points if you get it in the toilet."

saintsmaen Report

8points
POST
#42

"Thunderbolts and lightning."

Quibblie Report

8points
POST
#43

"Mom."

imsuperplayer Report

8points
POST
#44

"Bob Ross and Sir David Attenborough."

30PercentHelmet Report

8points
POST
#45

"Having a good health."

Happier12345 Report

8points
POST
#46

"Waking up feeling refreshed and energized."

painful-existance Report

8points
POST
#47

"Books, since the beginning of time."

tradesaints Report

8points
POST
#48

"The look on my daughter's face as she's running towards me when I pick her up from kindergarten."

CoffeeNoIce Report

8points
POST
#49

"That moment after you’ve just finished your last exam, you’re walking out, and you have a whole summer or winter break ahead of you."

SuperGandalff Report

8points
POST
#50

"The Milky Way."

aGeordie Report

8points
POST
#51

"Music."

Aggravating-Shop-143 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

"The first time you hold the hand of the person you like."

keeper4518 Report

7points
POST
#53

"Smiling."

Pain_and_Prejudice Report

7points
POST
#54

"Ok, bear with me, I've been a New Yorker my whole life.... the sound of the radiator steam coming up at 5 in the morning on a cold winter's day while snow is falling outside. Just roll back up under the covers. Bonus points if you are off (no commitments) and it's a Saturday. Happened maybe twice in my lifetime."

Piotr-Rasputin Report

7points
POST
#55

"When someone laughs so hard they let out the snort they were trying to suppress."

masterofnone_ Report

7points
POST
#56

"Visiting book shops."

yes_i_get_it_ Report

7points
POST
#57

"Waking up, opening my eyes to see my dog run to me and drop onto my chest for pets."

wontusethisforlongg Report

7points
POST
#58

"Dinosaurs. They're big, they're scary, and they have cool names."

SuvenPan Report

7points
POST
#59

"Cats."

Fckrbnhd Report

7points
POST
#60

"Compassion."

loving_vangogh Report

7points
POST
#61

"Yourself, even when you think you're not."

CluelessJo Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

"Quitting/leaving a toxic job. Walking out those doors after letting my management know was possibly the most uplifting feeling in my life."

mustardtiger220 Report

7points
POST
#63

"Friday nights, nothing beats them."

SamuelLJacksoff_ Report

7points
POST
#64

"Danny Devito."

---t-r-a-s-h--- Report

7points
POST
#65

"Having a best friend."

Disappeared444 Report

7points
POST
#66

"Kindness and generosity."

RantControl Report

7points
POST
#67

"The feeling of Saturday morning cartoons."

innocuouseight Report

7points
POST
#68

"Friday evenings in expectation of a weekend without any plans."

BrooklynNeinNein_ Report

6points
POST
#69

"Meteor showers!"

ghosts-go-boo Report

6points
POST
#70

"When you get emailed information instead of pulled into a meeting."

SaMolodoi Report

6points
POST
#71

"Throwing large rocks from high places into water to see how big of a splash you can make."

Gregnor Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

"Helping people just to help them."

Tinshnipz Report

6points
POST
#73

"Trees."

sorahiel Report

6points
POST
#74

"Water."

Jesse_is_a_wizard Report

6points
POST
#75

"Music crafted by Pink Floyd."

No-Notice-6720 Report

6points
POST
#76

"Lifting weights and getting stronger."

fbinch Report

6points
POST
#77

"The fact that the Greeks made a huge wooden horse and hid inside it, and the Trojans totally fell for it."

genericusername123 Report

6points
POST
#78

"Chocolate."

senetinal Report

6points
POST
#79

"The Northern Lights."

aaaronbrown Report

6points
POST
#80

"Watching a good movie, curled up in your bed, with some popcorn/munchies and soda."

Superb_Clue3854 Report

6points
POST
#81

"Getting a difficult math problem right."

bipolar_corner Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

"Watching kids on Christmas morning."

MyWifeMakesTheRules Report

5points
POST
#83

"Lego."

tbhlilac Report

5points
POST
#84

"Siting on a tin roof covered porch during a rainy day/night with candles and a book and a blanket. It is the most incredible feeling."

TheBonkersBomberang Report

5points
POST
#85

"Weird Al."

winnefuego Report

5points
POST
#86

"A day off."

howitiscus Report

5points
POST
#87

"Tim Curry."

WinterVinestone Report

5points
POST
#88

"Videogames."

RedChia1080 Report

5points
POST
#89

"Steve Irwin."

xAsilos Report

5points
POST
#90

"Fried Chicken."

QuietAd1867 Report

5points
POST
#91

"Walking barefoot in the grass."

from_the_east Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

"Rollercoasters."

kittyqueenkaelaa Report

5points
POST
#93

"My grandparents!"

09gilby Report

4points
POST
#94

"The Lord Of The Rings books!"

manwe_sulimo_ Report

4points
POST
#95

"Popping bubble wrap."

Bitesizedplanet Report

4points
POST
#96

"Monty Python."

JohnKlositz Report

4points
POST
#97

"80’s fashion."

excti2 Report

4points
POST
#98

"Peanut butter and jelly toast."

karmawhobiiih Report

4points
POST
#99

"Pasta."

miss_vakarian Report

4points
POST
#100

"The movie Tremors."

Workingclass_owl Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!