100 Of The Most Awesome Things In Life As Shared Online By People
Now, this list isn’t about winning a lottery, inheriting a fortune, or waking up to understand animal language. Rather, this list is dedicated to the small but positively awesome things in life that happen unexpectedly and are always cherished. Wondering what those things might be and if they are, in fact, the same for you? Well, then, check out our list of the simple things in life that make our existence beautiful!
Of course, these cool things vary from person to person, but there are also some pretty universal thoughts and experiences here, like these ones from r/AskReddit. Like, being wowed by a pristine starry night with the Milky Way right over your head. Or, when it’s Friday, and all your meetings get canceled - it’s like the Universe is giving you a day off all of a sudden! There’s also experiencing the joy of your dog greeting you after a long day, gorging on some scrumptious cheese, and watching an episode of Bob Ross’ show. Really, the best things in life are usually not the biggest in their scale, but the ones that light your heart aglow with their simple pleasures.
So, ready to check out our bucket list of the most awesome things in life? They are listed just a bit further down and once you are there, be sure to give the best things your vote. Once you’re done ranking, share this article with your friends who you think might need a bit of help in seeing the beauty of the world these days.
"Good health."
"Having a relationship where both partners love and care about each other."
"Clean sheets."
"Night sky filled with stars."
"Clean drinking water."
"Sleep."
"A nice shower after a long day."
"Waking up in the middle of the night, and thinking your alarm will go off soon, only to realize you went to bed earlier than usual and you still have hours and hours of sleep left."
"One of my favorite sounds is my dog's nails tapping across the floor when he hears me take my keys out to open the door. I'll sit there an jingle my keys for a second or two just to give him time to come over. His favorite sleeping spot is close enough to the door that if I'm lucky, I get to hear him sigh contentedly as he gets up and does a BIIIIG STRETCH before trotting over to the door."
"Listening to music you love."
"Nature."
"Dogs. They're loving, caring, sweet, and loyal. They can save lives, lead the blind, assist the disabled, comfort the hurt, and so much more. I love dogs. Dogs are great."
"Meetings getting canceled."
"Realizing you still have time!"
"3-day weekends."
"A good night's sleep. Especially if you've not slept well for a couple of days."
"Walking out of work that last day before your vacation begins."
"Having someone you love tell you they’re really proud of you."
"That feeling when something you've been struggling to understand ticks over in your brain. The sudden, wonderful rush when the world becomes just a little bit bigger."
Also when I see this look in my students's eyes: "sorry, I don't get it... no, wait... oh!" Makes me feel worthy as a teacher.
"When someone you like likes you back."
"A nice cool breeze sitting in a tree shade on a hot summer day."
"There’s nothing better than a hot steamy shower after working outside in the cold all day."
"When you finish reading an amazing book, and as you close the cover you get that feeling of immense satisfaction tinged with a tiny bit of sadness that it ended."
"The excitement of your dog, when you're coming home."
"Hugs."
"Drinking water when really thirsty."
"Rainy days."
"The existence of the universe."
"Taking a nap and waking up to see you've teleported to your bed. Although I'm not sure that happens too often after you get past a certain age..."
"A satisfying meal after fasting."
"A nice warmth feeling sitting in the sun on a cold winter day."
"Pizza."
"When you find out the chemo worked!"
"Driving out of your town/city when starting a road trip."
"Cheese."
"Finding money in clothes you didn't wear for a while."
"When the cat chooses your lap when looking for a place to nap."
"Free stuff!"
"Pets."
"Having bills paid and still having money left over to spend."
"That feeling when you've been holding it in for an hour and finally get the sweet release. Bonus points if you get it in the toilet."
"Thunderbolts and lightning."
"Mom."
"Bob Ross and Sir David Attenborough."
"Having a good health."
"Waking up feeling refreshed and energized."
"Books, since the beginning of time."
"The look on my daughter's face as she's running towards me when I pick her up from kindergarten."
"That moment after you’ve just finished your last exam, you’re walking out, and you have a whole summer or winter break ahead of you."
"The Milky Way."
"Music."
"The first time you hold the hand of the person you like."
"Smiling."
"Ok, bear with me, I've been a New Yorker my whole life.... the sound of the radiator steam coming up at 5 in the morning on a cold winter's day while snow is falling outside. Just roll back up under the covers. Bonus points if you are off (no commitments) and it's a Saturday. Happened maybe twice in my lifetime."
"When someone laughs so hard they let out the snort they were trying to suppress."
"Visiting book shops."
"Waking up, opening my eyes to see my dog run to me and drop onto my chest for pets."
"Dinosaurs. They're big, they're scary, and they have cool names."
"Cats."
"Compassion."
"Yourself, even when you think you're not."
"Quitting/leaving a toxic job. Walking out those doors after letting my management know was possibly the most uplifting feeling in my life."
"Friday nights, nothing beats them."
"Danny Devito."
"Having a best friend."
"Kindness and generosity."
"The feeling of Saturday morning cartoons."
"Friday evenings in expectation of a weekend without any plans."
"Meteor showers!"
"When you get emailed information instead of pulled into a meeting."
"Throwing large rocks from high places into water to see how big of a splash you can make."
"Helping people just to help them."
"Trees."
"Water."
"Music crafted by Pink Floyd."
"Lifting weights and getting stronger."
"The fact that the Greeks made a huge wooden horse and hid inside it, and the Trojans totally fell for it."
"Chocolate."
"The Northern Lights."
"Watching a good movie, curled up in your bed, with some popcorn/munchies and soda."
"Getting a difficult math problem right."
"Watching kids on Christmas morning."
"Lego."
"Siting on a tin roof covered porch during a rainy day/night with candles and a book and a blanket. It is the most incredible feeling."
"Weird Al."
"A day off."
"Tim Curry."
"Videogames."
"Steve Irwin."
"Fried Chicken."
"Walking barefoot in the grass."
"Rollercoasters."
"My grandparents!"
"The Lord Of The Rings books!"
"Popping bubble wrap."
"Monty Python."
"80’s fashion."
"Peanut butter and jelly toast."
"Pasta."
"The movie Tremors."