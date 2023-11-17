However, you shouldn’t worry. Australia is very aware that there are a lot of dangerous species around, so they take precautions to ensure that everyone remains safe. Most populated beaches have lifeguards who announce when it’s risky to go in the water, and helicopters monitor for any shark activity. Lifeguards are also on the lookout for dangerous jellyfish in the water and will ensure that no one stays in the water when they are spotted. For extra safety, many beaches have underwater netting to detect sharks, and some have enclosed ocean pools ideal for swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, if you aren’t allowed to go or take a dip somewhere, there will be signs prohibiting you from doing so. A beach that might seem perfectly good to swim in for a tourist may have saltwater crocodiles inhabiting it. So, if you’re not supposed to go anywhere, there will be a sign for it, or you can ask a local just in case.

See, not everything in Australia is out to get you; most of it is incredibly exaggerated or created to spook you.