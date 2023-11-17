ADVERTISEMENT

Not all animals are cute and cuddly, especially in Australia. The country is home to 66 venomous species, making it the third country with the most dangerous wildlife in the world. It’s not unusual to meet a deadly fellow on your way to the shop or even the bathroom.

Sure, it sounds scary to live there, but don’t worry; the locals have totally mastered how to stay safe around scary creatures, armed with an array of sticks and sometimes a potato sack or a pillowcase.

While the locals have grown to feel relatively safe, our Bored Panda team's collection of terrifying animals from the Land Down Under will make you appreciate the comfort of your own home. Warning: They’re guaranteed to send a few shivers down your spine.

#1

Come To Australia. It's Safe, Mate

Come To Australia. It's Safe, Mate

bodahn Report

IndigoViolent
IndigoViolent
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've met a surprising number of Ozzies who are like, "Oh, I was afraid to come to Canada because of the wildlife." And okay, yeah, we have bears and wolves and cougars - *in the woods*. I can absolutely guarantee that nobody's ever gone to unlock their car in the morning in downtown Vancouver and found a territorial moose hiding in the door handle.

#2

Nothing To See Here, Just Keep Moving

Nothing To See Here, Just Keep Moving

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

#3

Why You Must Check Your Shoes In Australia. Second Most Venomous Land Snake

Why You Must Check Your Shoes In Australia. Second Most Venomous Land Snake

chillyfeets Report

The plethora of scary animals in Australia is mainly a consequence of geographical placement and evolution. 180 million years ago, Africa, South America, India, Australia and Antarctica were all joined together, and as they split apart, the venomous creatures were divided. Australia, the most isolated continent, was an encouraging ground for animals to become more dangerous.

Take snakes, for example. If all of them had venom of identical strength, they could only kill prey of one size, and eventually there wouldn’t be enough food. That’s why their venom usually differs in potency, allowing them to feed on different victims. Then, snakes are able to eat more food, survive, and pass toxicity on to future generations. This way, they become more and more common and significantly more venomous. Boom, evolution.
#4

Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)

Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)

Aus_Scott Report

#5

It's So Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren't Using Our Bird Bath

It's So Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren't Using Our Bird Bath

whitecollarzomb13 Report

#6

Bunnings Really Does Sell Everything

Bunnings Really Does Sell Everything

Red-Engineer Report

Australia is also home to one of the most venomous creatures on the surface of the earth - box jellyfish. The sting is unbelievably painful and may cause paralysis, cardiac arrest, and death within five minutes. Survivors experience pain for weeks and often have scarring where the tentacles touched the skin. It doesn’t help that the deadliest animal is see-through and pale blue—perfectly disguised in the background of marines.
#7

Spider Takes On Snake And Wins

Spider Takes On Snake And Wins

The Aussie Farmer Report

#8

The Morning Shoe Check (Before We Put Them On) Saved My Wife A Bit Of Pain Today

The Morning Shoe Check (Before We Put Them On) Saved My Wife A Bit Of Pain Today

ozmatterhorn Report

#9

Female Golden Orb Weaver On A Mate's Hat. Australia

Female Golden Orb Weaver On A Mate's Hat. Australia

reddit.com Report

#10

Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Draging A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)

Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Draging A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)

space_monster Report

Obviously, not all information circulating online about the mythical Australian wildlife is true. In reality, not all venomous creatures are going to kill you. They live in outback bushland areas, and the chances of meeting them are very slim. For instance, only two people per year die in Australia from snakebite, and it often happens due to people’s recklessness, like handling them or reaching into holes. Snakes are shy, retreating creatures, and they’ll slither away when approached.

There are a ton of species that look like bad news but are actually harmless. The common Australian Huntsman spider is just about the most terrifying looking thing, but it actually is a friend. They’re quite useful to keep around because they eat a lot of creatures that you truly don’t want to come across.
#11

Not Cleaning Myself With This

Not Cleaning Myself With This

DrCorona365 Report

coltwinkler avatar
Colt Winkler
Colt Winkler
Community Member
2 hours ago

what if you just grabbed and yanked it reallly hard so the spider is in a tornado

#12

Watch Out For These Guys As You Travel Up The Peninsula, Forming A Line A Few Meters In Length

Watch Out For These Guys As You Travel Up The Peninsula, Forming A Line A Few Meters In Length

gumbananwildernessretreat Report

#13

Just Another Day Down Under. My Mum's Partner Found This Brown Snake Under His Toilet Lid

Just Another Day Down Under. My Mum's Partner Found This Brown Snake Under His Toilet Lid

whatisuniqueusername Report

commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
2 hours ago

Looking at how clean that toilet bowl is the snake was probably born there.

#14

Bull Shark At The Back Fence Due To Recent Flooding, Gold Coast, Australia

Bull Shark At The Back Fence Due To Recent Flooding, Gold Coast, Australia

AtomicCypher Report

missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
2 hours ago

Australia is so of the hinge with their animals 😂 I really want to visit, cause I’m in love with the country and it’s people, but with my luck I die on day one because I put on my shoe without looking…

Contrary to popular belief, most aquatic species in Australia are harmless to humans. Venomous sea animals like stingrays, stonefish, and marine snails are perfectly safe when they are left alone, as none are aggressive by nature.

Steve Irwin (the famous crocodile hunter) was very unfortunate to die in an accident involving a stingray. Their deadly attacks on humans are exceedingly rare, but because he was stabbed right in the heart, he died almost instantly. If Steve had been injured anywhere else, he probably would’ve survived to tell the tale.

#15

Carpet Python Coming Out To Say Hello At A Service Station, Australia

Carpet Python Coming Out To Say Hello At A Service Station, Australia

T_Raite Report

#16

I Love Australia

I Love Australia

RPA031 Report

ciaracuthbert avatar
not a sock
not a sock
Community Member
1 hour ago

my uncle kicked a huntsman in a panic forever ago and many spiderlings went everywhere. so gross.

#17

Unexpected Passenger Riding With My Hubby

Unexpected Passenger Riding With My Hubby

reddit.com Report

#18

Spider Webs Covering A Street Light. Yes Australia

Spider Webs Covering A Street Light. Yes Australia

Michael_Snowy Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
55 minutes ago

There's a street light shining through my blinds and directly into my eyes when I'm trying to sleep. Can I borrow a few of these spiders?

If scrolling through these pictures brought you intense anxiety, you might suffer from zoophobia—a fear of animals. It's estimated that more than 12% of adults in the US have this fright. Most of the time, it’s directed at a specific kind of animal, like snakes, spiders, or rats. While a person with zoophobia knows that their fear is likely irrational, they can’t really control it. A fear of frogs might seem silly, but to some, they bring a sense of dread even just thinking about them.

This phobia may develop due to negative experiences with animals. For example, someone who’s been attacked by a dog may become terrified of them. Additionally, we may learn such behavior from a parent or a sibling, and genetics may influence us to be more anxious around wildlife than others.

#19

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Ball (Australia)

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Ball (Australia)

Mentiroso1 Report

commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
2 hours ago

One more time: where was the spider located and how did you move it to the yard?

#20

Reason #47 Why Australia Is Not Messing Around

Reason #47 Why Australia Is Not Messing Around

Fun Australian fact - this kangaroo is waiting for pursuers to come into the water with him, where he will try to drown them. They are extremely good at it. Never, ever go into water with a kangaroo. Everything has lots of innovative ways to attack you here.

RayMondeDeux Report

paigehdiem avatar
The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Really glad I read this. My dumb a** would totally try to swim with the kangaroo. He's basically inviting you to with his cuteness. Honey trap.

#21

Morning Commute In Australia

Morning Commute In Australia

Gryphon0468 Report

#22

Nope

Nope

RealJakeyPooV Report

However, you shouldn’t worry. Australia is very aware that there are a lot of dangerous species around, so they take precautions to ensure that everyone remains safe. Most populated beaches have lifeguards who announce when it’s risky to go in the water, and helicopters monitor for any shark activity. Lifeguards are also on the lookout for dangerous jellyfish in the water and will ensure that no one stays in the water when they are spotted. For extra safety, many beaches have underwater netting to detect sharks, and some have enclosed ocean pools ideal for swimming.

Additionally, if you aren’t allowed to go or take a dip somewhere, there will be signs prohibiting you from doing so. A beach that might seem perfectly good to swim in for a tourist may have saltwater crocodiles inhabiting it. So, if you’re not supposed to go anywhere, there will be a sign for it, or you can ask a local just in case.

See, not everything in Australia is out to get you; most of it is incredibly exaggerated or created to spook you.
#23

Forget Fluffy Dice. Only In Australia Would You Come Back To Your Car To See A Coastal Carpet Python Wrapped Around The Mirror

Forget Fluffy Dice. Only In Australia Would You Come Back To Your Car To See A Coastal Carpet Python Wrapped Around The Mirror

josh_castle_snake_catcher Report

#24

The New Child Safety Lock Works Great

The New Child Safety Lock Works Great

-rock-bobster- Report

#25

Found This Fella Stuck In The Middle Of The Road, Took Him To Safety Behind A Tree

Found This Fella Stuck In The Middle Of The Road, Took Him To Safety Behind A Tree

JoJoPanda Report

#26

We Just Found This Massive Stick Insect On Our Bins This Morning

We Just Found This Massive Stick Insect On Our Bins This Morning

dasvenson Report

clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nothing wrong with a stick insect. They don't hurt you and they look awesome.

#27

A Friend Woke Up To Find This Little Guy Had Crawled Up Their Toilet. Just Another Day On Christmas Island

A Friend Woke Up To Find This Little Guy Had Crawled Up Their Toilet. Just Another Day On Christmas Island

intersim14 Report

sinz150 avatar
WoodChuckCouldChuck
WoodChuckCouldChuck
Community Member
1 hour ago

“Little” guy? I don’t think I’d be able to take a dump for a week after that.

#28

Spider In Our Pantry

Spider In Our Pantry

Vico1730 Report

#29

That's Why I Check My Earphones Every Time Before I Put Them On, The Same Goes For My Shoes

That's Why I Check My Earphones Every Time Before I Put Them On, The Same Goes For My Shoes

ARussianAndHisBike Report

draganacupurdija avatar
PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
2 hours ago

New fear unlocked. Even though I don't live anywhere near Australia.

#30

Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning

Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning

MissLethalla Report

#31

So Much For Changing The Battery

So Much For Changing The Battery

Astrofluke Report

#32

Scary Find In The Car

Scary Find In The Car

AndrewHewat Report

coltwinkler avatar
Colt Winkler
Colt Winkler
Community Member
2 hours ago

*driving around 120 mph* *spider jumps onto your face* AAAAAAa

#33

See Even Shopping In Australia Has Its Challenges

See Even Shopping In Australia Has Its Challenges

reddit.com Report

#34

The Annual Red Crab Mass Migration To The Sea To Spawn

The Annual Red Crab Mass Migration To The Sea To Spawn

christmasisland Report

#35

Thorny Devil, Found In Central Australia

Thorny Devil, Found In Central Australia

Bush Heritage Australia Report

#36

Okay, Who Had Spider Invasion For March? New South Wales, Australia. After 26" Of Rain In 5 Days, Some Locals Are Looking For A New Home. (Everything Brown In This Pic Has 8 Legs)

Okay, Who Had Spider Invasion For March? New South Wales, Australia. After 26" Of Rain In 5 Days, Some Locals Are Looking For A New Home. (Everything Brown In This Pic Has 8 Legs)

reddit.com Report

#37

Classic Australia. A Wasp Eating A Huntsman Spider. What A Nice Thing To Wake Up To

Classic Australia. A Wasp Eating A Huntsman Spider. What A Nice Thing To Wake Up To

Cintyyyyyyyyyy Report

#38

This Is The Largest Huntsman Spider In Australia But Also A Very Docile Species

This Is The Largest Huntsman Spider In Australia But Also A Very Docile Species

Bugs_and_Biology Report

#39

Went To Go Open My Garage Door, And Now I Have To Burn It To The Ground

Went To Go Open My Garage Door, And Now I Have To Burn It To The Ground

reddit.com Report

#40

Camping In Queensland, Australia

Camping In Queensland, Australia

Browndog888 Report

#41

Only In Australia, Just A Few Spiders Escaping The 45 Degree Heat

Only In Australia, Just A Few Spiders Escaping The 45 Degree Heat

Jmon1851 Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Were mobile phones invented by Australians perhaps?

#42

Carpet Python Nice And Cosy On A Chair

Carpet Python Nice And Cosy On A Chair

josh_castle_snake_catcher Report

#43

I Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This 35 Cm Long Stick Insect

I Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This 35 Cm Long Stick Insect

DerangedDog1 Report

#44

This Strange Insect Was Sitting On A Mandarin Tree In Central Queensland, Australia

This Strange Insect Was Sitting On A Mandarin Tree In Central Queensland, Australia

Snagw3ll Report

#45

I Thought It'd Be Nice To Appreciate A Truly Wonderful Aussie Creature, The Macropanesthia Rhinoceros

I Thought It'd Be Nice To Appreciate A Truly Wonderful Aussie Creature, The Macropanesthia Rhinoceros

AD_Kosmos Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which the internet tells me is also called the Giant burrowing cockroach

#46

There's A Toad In My Boot

There's A Toad In My Boot

goodoldroger Report

#47

Yes It's In Australia

Yes It's In Australia

fish_tank6 Report

#48

Only In Australia

Only In Australia

Match24474 Report

#49

It's 3:20 AM, This Was Crawling Right Next To My Face On My Pillow

It's 3:20 AM, This Was Crawling Right Next To My Face On My Pillow

Zealousideal_Damage5 Report

#50

Golden Orb Spider Eating A Micro Bat In Australia

Golden Orb Spider Eating A Micro Bat In Australia

watsgarnorn Report

#51

A Wasp Fights With A Huntsman At My Window. I'll Never Go Outside Again

A Wasp Fights With A Huntsman At My Window. I'll Never Go Outside Again

Vampsgold Report

#52

A Night Full Of Mosquitoes In Mildura, Australia

A Night Full Of Mosquitoes In Mildura, Australia

Murrumbeenian Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

This looks like in some movie where a magical swarm of something is chasing the protagonist but then it slams into a magical barrier and collapses to the ground in a heap of dust.

#53

Living Room Was Super Hot This Morning

Living Room Was Super Hot This Morning

reddit.com Report

#54

Spider Hiding In My Apartment's Peephole

Spider Hiding In My Apartment's Peephole

barely18characters Report

#55

Centipede

Centipede

garrows Report

#56

Ah, Australia. Remember To Always Check Your Shoes

Ah, Australia. Remember To Always Check Your Shoes

dasvenson Report

#57

I Almost Walked Into This Guy Until My Phone Light Illuminated It On My House

I Almost Walked Into This Guy Until My Phone Light Illuminated It On My House

clubidiot97 Report

butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I only saw the shadow to begin with and I was like DAMN! HANG ON ONE SECOND WHY IS THIS SO MASSIVE!?

#58

We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, 2 Minutes After Leaving, We Received Another Call From The Same Lady Stating There Was Another Carpet Python In A Different Spot

We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, 2 Minutes After Leaving, We Received Another Call From The Same Lady Stating There Was Another Carpet Python In A Different Spot

josh_castle_snake_catcher Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

The belly suggests you may have also found the family cat.

#59

Always Remember To Check Your Shoes Before Wearing Them

Always Remember To Check Your Shoes Before Wearing Them

Thojw Report

#60

You Shouldn't Leave A Small Dog Chained Up In Rural Australia, Otherwise, The Local Carpet Python Might Find It

You Shouldn't Leave A Small Dog Chained Up In Rural Australia, Otherwise, The Local Carpet Python Might Find It

mikehunnt Report

coltwinkler avatar
Colt Winkler
Colt Winkler
Community Member
2 hours ago

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOoOOoooooOOooooOOOOoOoOooOOooooOoOooOoOoo...o.o.o.o..o.oo.o.oooo..o..o..o......

