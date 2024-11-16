Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Anti-Vax Mom Thinks Allergic Nephew Will Make Her Kids Sick, Wants Him Gone From Family Wedding
Family, Relationships

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways to protect against dangerous diseases, saving millions of lives each year.

But not everyone trusts them.

This was the case for one woman, who not only rejects vaccines but also believes her nephew’s allergies are contagious. Convinced they could harm her unvaccinated kids, she insisted he stay home during the upcoming family wedding.

However, the boy’s mom refused, and the situation spiraled into a heated drama. Read all about it below.

More info: Reddit

The anti-vax woman demanded that her sister keep her ‘sick’ son away from her children

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Her sister, however, found the request absurd and refused, sparking some heated family drama

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Not vaccinating your children can have serious consequences

A survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania revealed that the number of adults who don’t think vaccines are safe is on the rise. The OP’s sister is part of this growing group, and these increasing rates can lead to serious risks for everyone.

According to UNICEF, when children don’t get vaccinated on time, they face a higher chance of contracting diseases like hepatitis, tuberculosis, whooping cough, and diphtheria. Even illnesses like measles, which are preventable with vaccines, can cause dangerous complications.

Those who are unvaccinated are also more likely to make other, more vulnerable people sick. For instance, adults are often the ones who unknowingly spread whooping cough to infants—and for babies, it can be deadly. Pregnant women who contract rubella are at high risk of giving birth to children with congenital rubella syndrome (CRS), which can cause lifelong health issues. Similarly, pregnant women who catch measles face a higher chance of miscarriage.

As a result of having fully vaccinated populations, fewer people get sick, which means more people can enjoy healthier, longer lives. Take West Papua as an example—between 2010 and 2017, life expectancy rose significantly, thanks in large part to more children receiving their vaccines on time. By staying informed about vaccinations, we can all contribute to a safer and healthier world.

For more details, visit the WHO website.

Commenters sided with the author, saying her anti-vax sister was being completely unreasonable

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and then beat you with their experience

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
baba35 avatar
Baba 35
Baba 35
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surprised they lived this long and don't worry ny time of wedding she'll be busy buying 9 mini coffins

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You lost me at the anti-wax statement to feel any emphaty or understanding toward your sister. Also, her NAME ... LOL! -that's just pure ironic- But now I konw from where are coming those f.cking idiiots in the USA. They are the chikldren of your "sister's". I mean kids "homeschooled" by total lunatics, like your sister is. Why is homeschooling even legal? If not, to create idiots who are voting for lunatic felons.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
baba35 avatar
Baba 35
Baba 35
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In fairness her sister was smart enough to get decent job till she found dystopia sorry mean god

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
