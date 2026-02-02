ADVERTISEMENT

Weaponized incompetence is a phenomenon when someone knowingly or unknowingly demonstrates an inability to perform certain tasks, thereby forcing others to take on more responsibilities. It generally occurs in two domains—at work, between colleagues, or at home, between partners.

This time, we're going to focus on the latter. Whether it's doing the dishes, folding the laundry, or taking out the trash, you can find plenty of women online who are sharing everyday situations that leave them picking up the slack. Brace yourself—these examples can be more infuriating than funny, especially if you're all too familiar with being the household "default."

#1

The Way My Husband Put Away The Birthday Cake

Bowl of smashed yellow cake with frosting held by hand, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

He is mad that I’m upset.

Intrepid_Function910 Report

rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see a problem with this. It's not the cake is suddenly inedible just because it's messy. Just scoop out the portion you want with a spoon.

    #2

    My Husband Inadvertently Trained Our Cat To Ignore Me

    Man wearing black pants and smartwatch, sitting with a cat lying on his lap in a casual home setting.

    When we got our kitten, he liked us both equally. He would play with us both, cuddle with us both, follow us both around. Over time he started showing an obvious preference for my husband. And then he started ignoring me completely, even if I tried to play with him or feed him.

    It turns out that every time he interacted with my husband, my husband was giving him treats because “he’s just so cute.” Now he’s fully trained to only want my husband around. Husband feels bad now that he’s realized what he’s done and will not be giving treats anymore, but we don’t want to retrain him to prefer me (and ignore my husband), and we’ve tried both rewarding him for attention, but he still wants nothing to do with me. So I guess I’m officially the spare human now.

    MissHissss Report

    #3

    How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them

    Two cans of diced tomatoes on a kitchen counter, one opened improperly, showing an example of men being men.

    Not only did he do it upside down, but it's incredibly messy.

    Mushroom_CuItist Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dangerous. If you marry him make sure to get life insurance.

    #4

    Asked My Husband To Hang The Clothes

    Clothes care drying rack overloaded with mixed laundry, illustrating men being men and infuriating habits shared by women.

    Apparently there was no more space in the rack and everything else were "small items" (kids tshirts, socks and shorts) needless to say, nothing at the top got dry.

    ahorasimeaborregue Report

    #5

    My Husband Is Incapable Of Putting The Toilet Paper On The Holder

    Toilet paper roll placed incorrectly on the holder, an infuriating example of men being men in everyday life.

    Well I guess it technically is on the holder. Going on 13 years together, one of those things that's not annoying enough to make a big deal about but always makes me go "really?" every time I walk into the bathroom and see it.

    Sad-Construction1892 Report

    #6

    The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes

    Hand holding a Pyrex measuring cup filled with stacked crackers, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    There was plenty of normal Tupperware...

    yourdadcaIIsmekatya Report

    #7

    Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry

    Laundry overflowing from baskets near washing machine, showing infuriating examples of men being men in household chores.

    Own-Anteater5996 Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally, I think that’s a red flag bc that shows he’ll only depend on you to do these things.

    #8

    How My Husband Leaves The Fuel Tank

    Speedometer close-up showing fuel gauge at empty with low fuel warning, illustrating men being men humor moments.

    My husband has been driving my car for the past week. He ALWAYS drives until the fuel tank is incredibly low. And yes, we’ve had to call AAA because we’ve run out of gas on the interstate on family trips.

    One_Lawfulness_7105 Report

    #9

    My Husband Likes Living On The Edge

    Infuriating examples of men being men include placing baby bottle next to soda, kitchen tools stored oddly, and soup container in fridge.

    Inner-Guava-8274 Report

    #10

    My Boyfriend Never Finishes A Toothpaste Tube Before Opening A New One

    Five partially used Colgate toothpaste tubes squeezed and arranged messily on a countertop, showcasing men being men humor.

    dreaming-broad Report

    #11

    Husband Scrapes His Toast Crumbs Back Into The Butter Container

    Partially eaten butter with a bite taken from the container edge, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    Mission_Macaroon Report

    #12

    Asked My Husband To Pick Up A Christmas Tree

    Wilting potted plant inside by window, depicting an example of men being men in household gardening care.

    I've learned I have to be super specific when I ask him to do things. I always forget! Love him and all of his imperfections.

    jettybodie Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, now you have a hemlock, hope there's space in the yard for it!

    #13

    Where My Husband Dumps His Dirty Clothes vs. Where The Laundry Basket Is

    Laundry hamper overflowing while dirty clothes are left on carpet, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    ChickHarpoon Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well they don't go in the wash if they can't make it into the basket. And any money left in pockets is washers tips.

    #14

    I Asked My Boyfriend To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It

    Partially thawed ground meat package frozen with a paper label folded inside, showing an example of men being men.

    _pastelbunny Report

    #15

    The Sink Was 3 Feet Away From The Fridge, But Sure. Label Them As Needing To Be Dumped Instead

    Two baby bottles filled with milk labeled dump, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men shared by women.

    For the record, my baby is weaning off formula onto whole milk so no breastmilk was harmed in this process.

    Started packing up the diaper bag this morning and went to go grab the bottles. Behind today’s bottles were too older bottles with about 1.5oz each. They were both of an unknown date so my husband labeled them as “Dump” to indicate they needed to be thrown away.
    The sink was 3 feet from where he was standing. He could have just dumped them. Instead, he went through the process of finding labels and marking them.

    othermegan Report

    #16

    My Husband And 8-Year-Old Leave Their Spoons In Ice Cream Tubs And The Spoons Freeze Into The Ice Cream

    Half-eaten chocolate ice cream tub with a hidden plastic spoon and a yellow object inside, men being men prank.

    ZanyAppleMaple Report

    The Amount Of Milk My Husband Left So He Wouldn't Have To Throw Away The Jug

    Hand holding nearly empty milk jug tilted with small amount of milk left, an example of men being men.

    Strongdar Report

    #18

    I Spent 2 Hours Making A Huge Batch Of Baked Ziti To Enjoy This Week And My Husband Left It Out Overnight

    Baked pasta dish covered with melted cheese, an example of men being men in the kitchen.

    He kept it, and he’s eating it anyway, but I’m pregnant, so I’m too afraid.
    I asked him to put it away and he covered it in plastic wrap but left it out because he thought it needed to cool longer. He didn’t say anything, so I never thought to double-check before we went to bed.

    Content_Yak_33 Report

    #19

    Boyfriend Ironed His Interview Shirt On My Dining Room Table

    Man cleaning wooden table unevenly, leaving a large dusty, stained area, showing infuriating examples of men being men.

    milkinmytoast Report

    #20

    My Boyfriend Takes Half Pieces Of The Mentos Gum Because The Whole Ones Are “Too Strong”

    Partially eaten dishwasher tablets inside an open container, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    AngleRelative4683 Report

    #21

    My Husband’s Vile Gaming Chair That He Refuses To Part With

    Worn-out office chair with a large hole in the seat next to a gaming PC and controllers, showing men being men humor.

    He said the initial hole was from one of our pets and then it kept getting bigger as he sat on his foot. He was very believable, but I’ll need to monitor his behavior around furniture to decide if I believe him.

    Lontology Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, how often does he eat taco bell..???

    #22

    What I Swept Up After My Boyfriend Said He Swept And Mopped

    Infuriating example of men being men showing a messy floor with hair, rubber bands, and trash near a small broom.

    PaxxiCel Report

    #23

    My Friend's Boyfriend, Driving And Playing Pokemon Go. Almost Hit A Dude In The Intersection

    Man driving car while using smartphone at dusk, illustrating common examples of men being men behavior on the road.

    apathyontheeast Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me absolutely furious

    #24

    I Asked My Boyfriend To Put Groceries Away While I Ran One Last Errand And I Came Back To This

    Plastic grocery bags scattered messily on kitchen floor, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    He left all the plastic bags on the floor and on the counter and didn't take care of any pantry items. All this in the midst of throwing a fit because I asked for his help when he wanted to sleep.

    arandomperson519 Report

    #25

    This Is How Many Dishes It Took My Boyfriend To Make A Bowl Of Oatmeal

    Kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes, showing infuriating examples of men being men in everyday chores.

    Is this normal? I usually use, like, one bowl and microwave it. Then he left them in the sink for two days.

    ploopysoupy Report

    #26

    Boyfriend Sees “Nothing Wrong” With The State Of The Ketchup Lid

    Ketchup bottle with cap covered in sauce, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men in everyday life.

    kalethegoose Report

    #27

    Pretty Sure Hubby Does This On Purpose

    Cooking pot with mixed veggies and noodles on stove, wooden spoon and ceramic spoon rest nearby, men being men humor context

    jettybodie Report

    #28

    Husband Sent Me This Photo Because I Had A Ferrero From The Box Our Neighbors Gifted Us. The Box Was Empty When I Got Back

    Ferrero Rocher chocolates packed tightly in a box with one missing, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    My husband sent me a text with this photo pointing out the missing chocolate. I admited to having eaten it. My husband felt I had one too many and so I came home to find an empty box.

    TamtamBe Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your husband seems like a real jérk

    #29

    The Way My Husband Eats Cheese With His Ham Sandwich

    Chunk of cheddar cheese with bite taken out rests on couch arm next to remote, man lounging with sandwich and chips behind in men being men example.

    He made a ham sandwich with mayo and cheese. Only he doesn't like his cheese ON the sandwich. He eats the chunk like a savage!

    Avellynn Report

    #30

    My Husband Doesn’t Actually Wash The Pots We Boil Pasta In. According To Him They Aren’t Actually Dirty Since It Was Just Boiling Water. I Am Appalled

    Empty stainless steel pot with water marks and scratches, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    I caught this when I walked in on him washing dishes and he only rinsed the pasta pot and put it right back in the cupboard. It wasn’t even dry yet.

    yournikkigirl Report

    #31

    My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

    Kitchen drawers left partially open showing a common example of men being men and causing mild household frustration.

    j-lind Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay this would actually drive me crazy

    #32

    My 6’ Husband Hung This Mirror Up Based Solely On His Height

    Woman taking a mirror selfie showing an infuriating example of men being men with a crooked mirror frame in the background.

    jennfromdablock Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a really pretty mirror

    #33

    Husband Doesn't Like His Birthday Pie

    Partially collapsed meringue pie with a spoon stuck in it, an example of men being men in the kitchen.

    My husband isn't a big fan of sweets but blueberry is his favorite fruit and he found out recently he really likes meringue. I asked him what kind of dessert he wanted for his birthday since he doesn't care much for cake. He said a blueberry merginue pie so that's what I made. I spent 3 hours on this pie last night for him to take 2 bites and say he doesn't like it. I don't like blueberries so I ended up binning the pie. Roughly $25 of ingredients and 3 hours of my life I'll never get back.

    plasticnaptime Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    :( poor op, but I didn't even know that blueberry meringue pie was a thing! Lemon meringue pie is probably my favorite pie of all time; I too don't care much for cake.. that meringue is beautiful

    #34

    Boyfriend Decided To Nail Down The Entrance Rug On My Hardwood Floors. Without Consulting Me. Because It Got Caught In The Door Once

    Half-moon rug placed incorrectly in front of door with frayed edge close-up showing men being men humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Jokingly Asked My Boyfriend If His Moka Pot Was Going To Explode. He Said No

    Stove and backsplash splattered with coffee grounds, showing an infuriating example of men being men in the kitchen.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    My Husband Is Physically Incapable Of Finishing A Bag Of Chips

    Multiple bags of chips and snacks arranged on a kitchen counter showing an example of men being men behavior.

    Why are people like this!!?? Every single bag still has chips in it. The Dorito bag has like 4 chips and crumbs… Who leaves 4 chips in a bag!??! I think he might be insane.

    PoukieBear Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the random ziploc of pumpkin seeds lol

    #37

    Husband Only Put Icing On His Piece Of Cake

    Partially eaten cornbread in a pan next to a container of chocolate frosting with a bite taken out, showing men being men.

    I don’t think he had ill intentions, he did mention something about control on whether I wanted icing or not… but we've been married 7 years. He knows dang good, and well, I want icing on my cake. I bought the ingredients!

    cassadilly2012 Report

    #38

    The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only

    Hand holding packaged French bread showing label and ingredients, an example of men being men humor in everyday life.

    ktazhsv Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A baguette??🥖 I wouldn't complain

    #39

    Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him

    Cluttered nightstand with soda cans, a spoon, bowls, a small fan, and a pencil, showing men being men habits.

    It’s been gathering all this for 2 weeks.

    bexindisbelief Report

    #40

    How My Husband Puts Fruit In The Fruit Bowl

    A plastic container of apples wrapped in a red mesh bag placed inside a wooden bowl, showing men being men humor.

    boeiejoh Report

    #41

    Perfectly Acceptable Dinner Rejected By Boyfriend Again

    Plate with broccoli, baked potato, and burnt meat, homemade pie, loaded taco, and overcooked roast showing men being men examples.

    My boyfriend is a very picky eater. We have been living together for a few months, and it seems like I can never get his food right. It's honestly discouraging.

    I have kids, and they happily eat my food. I cook for family gatherings and church events. I've never had a problem with people eating my food. It's like every day there are new rules. He can't eat chicken for dinner because he had chicken for lunch. He isn't really in the mood for porkchops. It's just "missing something". He doesn't eat onions, tomatoes, fish, any kind of asian food, he doesn't eat most vegetables with the exception of broccoli. He only eats vanilla ice cream.

    He doesn't like food heated in the microwave (so leftovers are out.) He doesn't like corn. It's just endless. I'm old school and trying to be a good partner. He can't really cook at all. His favorite meal is Hamburger Helper. I think a lot of it is how he grew up, but dang, it's frustrating.
    The first picture is tonight's dinner. I added more pictures of stuff I have cooked that he won't eat. Like he will DoorDash Jack in the Box. He'll be apologetic, but it's just sad.

    moonrabbit368 Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... please dump this jérk. That food looks delicious! I was going to make a joke about him being a toddler but he's worse

    #42

    My Boyfriend Melted My Elliptical With A Heat Gun

    Exercise machine with damaged plastic casing, showing an infuriating example of men being men in home gym setup.

    I'm creating a home gym, so I bought a used elliptical. As I'm scrubbing it clean, my boyfriend says he'd like to try removing the scuffs "like they do to the stadium chairs with the fire". So he grabs his heat gun and starts melting the plastic casing. It's still functional, but every time I see it I'm reminded of how bad of a decision that was.

    sans_nom_ Report

    #43

    Hubby Nailed The Backing On The Finished End

    Empty black shelving unit missing its back panel leaning against wall next to TV and wooden table, showing men being men example.

    My son is at camp, and I wanted to surprise him with a bedroom makeover when he gets back. Hubby asked if I wanted him to put this together as I was leaving for work. I said I could do it later. He did it anyway, and he did it wrong. He’s sensitive about it because he feels bad he messed up, but I’m still irritated that it’s ugly like this, and if I try to fix it, there will be nail holes on the finished side.

    CorrectRestaurant936 Report

    #44

    Hubby Works In Healthcare. Every Clean Load Of Laundry Has Gloves

    Pile of used disposable gloves left on carpet, an example of infuriating men being messy around the house.

    I love my husband, but it's infuriating to open the dryer and find handfuls of gloves from his scrub pockets. He told me to ask the spouses of other healthcare workers, and they will all report finding gloves in the laundry.

    Silky_Tomato_Soup Report

    #45

    Moving And Caught My Husband Packing Like This

    Plastic bin filled with food and cleaning supplies showing infuriating examples of men being men mistakes.

    celticloup Report

    #46

    How My Husband “Closes” The Chip Bags When He’s Done

    Partially opened party size Ruffles bag with cheddar sour cream chips held in kitchen, showing men being men example.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    The Way My Boyfriend Opened A Pack Of Clorox Wipes

    Open pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes with the seal torn off improperly, showing an example of men being men.

    KiwiNervous8740 Report

    #48

    My Husband Unnecessarily Bags Food

    Snacks stored in ziplock bags on a pantry shelf showing an example of men being men habits and organization.

    I love my husband, but I want to put him in a body bag when I see this. He constantly will put food in a gallon ziplock bag, rather than using one of the MANY bag clips we own or just keeping them in the original box and closing it properly. I don’t understand. It’s a waste of bags and completely unnecessary.

    thearizonamoose Report

    #49

    Mildly Infuriated By How Husband Puts Eggs Back In The Carton, Instead Of Throwing Them Away

    Carton of eggs with some c*****d and partially broken, showcasing an example of men being men in daily life.

    He grew up on a horsey ranch in the middle of nowhere in Wyoming. So, he saves and recycles/reuses everything. We now live in an environment pretty much the opposite of that. Hard to shake your past, I guess. To be clear, mildly is the key word here. A bit humorous as well. Different perspectives are how we grow!

    Mundane_Seesaw_4425 Report

    #50

    My Husband Threw Away All My Plastic And Silicone Cooking Utensils And Replaced Them With 5 Sets Of Wooden Salad Tossers

    Various wooden kitchen utensils arranged on a white surface, illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    Either_Donut_3366 Report

    #51

    This Is Not What I Sent My Husband To The Store For

    Sea salt caramel chocolate crème pie in plastic container, an example of men being men in everyday moments.

    Sent my husband to the store for paper towels and a few other items. Comes back with pie and only pie. I ain’t too mad about it, because yeah, I’m gonna eat some pie, but it sure would be nice to have some paper towels to wipe my mouth with afterwards.

    macpesce Report

    #52

    Husband Hangs TV

    TV mounted too high above wooden media console with box resting on top in a bright room, showcasing infuriating examples of men being men.

    Husband hung our new tv and insists it’s the right height.

    Hoboken07030 Report

    #53

    This Is How My Husband Salts His Food

    Man seasoning steak with excessive salt directly into his hand, showing typical infuriating examples of men being men.

    Yes, he puts the salt in his hand first and then spreads it on the food. Yes, there is a perfectly functional salt dispenser right there. He insists this method gives him more precision.

    Chemaroni Report

    #54

    My Husband’s Soap Dish

    Multiple stacked green soap bars overflowing from a soap dish, an infuriating example of men being men.

    havenicluewhatsoever Report

    #55

    My Husband Keeps Giving Me Hot Drinks In Glasses Because It’s Aesthetic

    Glass of coffee with visible ice cubes on a wooden table illustrating infuriating examples of men being men.

    My husband made me a coffee this morning and put it in a pretty glass, but it’s too hot to pick up. Earlier this week he made me hot chocolate and did the same thing. I just want a mug with a handle so I can pick up my drinks!!

    hjierf125690 Report

