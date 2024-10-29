ADVERTISEMENT

If you need a little sweetness added to the mundane moments of your day, we’ve got you covered! You’re probably familiar with ‘The Simpsons’—who isn’t?! While this post isn’t about the famous series, it does feature work from one of its creators. Intrigued yet?

Liz Climo, an American cartoonist, animator, children's book author, and illustrator, is back on Bored Panda with her heartwarming collection of cartoons. Her work features adorable animals engaging in funny dialogues that are sure to brighten your day! Liz, who has been animating The Simpsons since 2003, is also well-known for her webcomic series The Little World of Liz and her Rory the Dinosaur children’s books.

Without further ado, scroll down to enjoy Climo’s latest cartoons. And if you missed our previous posts about her, now’s your chance to catch up!

More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook | x.com