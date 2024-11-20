ADVERTISEMENT

Mailmen are often portrayed as the enemies of dogs, but Antunes, a mailman from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, is breaking that stereotype.

On his mailing route, Antunes constantly makes new friends—whether they’re dogs or cats—and captures wholesome pictures with them to share with his growing audience. His Instagram account, now boasting over 92K followers, is filled with heartwarming content that proves mailmen and dogs can indeed be friends. People are always happy to see Antunes on his mission to spread joy and kindness, and maybe after seeing this post, you will be too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Animal That He Befriends While On His Job, And Here Are The Newest 44 Photos

carteiroamigodosanimais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!