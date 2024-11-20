ADVERTISEMENT

Mailmen are often portrayed as the enemies of dogs, but Antunes, a mailman from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, is breaking that stereotype.

On his mailing route, Antunes constantly makes new friends—whether they’re dogs or cats—and captures wholesome pictures with them to share with his growing audience. His Instagram account, now boasting over 92K followers, is filled with heartwarming content that proves mailmen and dogs can indeed be friends. People are always happy to see Antunes on his mission to spread joy and kindness, and maybe after seeing this post, you will be too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook