75 Pet Haircuts That Went Worse Than Planned (New Pics)
Whether it's to keep them cool in the scorching summer or to prepare them for surgery, there are a number of reasons why a pet might need a haircut. However, not all of them go the same as the owners imagine in their heads. Some furry friends end up with the most comically unfortunate looks! So we at Bored Panda collected pictures from all over the internet, showcasing our beloved companions who will just have to grow it out.
I Was Told To Save Whatever I Could, And That They Wanted Clean Face/Feet. How Did I Do?
Sheep Dog?
My Dog Got A Haircut Yesterday, Someone Please Tell Me Why He Now Looks Like An Emo, Goth Teenager Who Tells His Mom "It's Not Just A Phase"
I Might Have Failed At Dino Cutting My Cat
Mr. Kitty Took A Hit At The Groomers Too
Mr. Kitty is calling in his minions to destroy the world!
I Accidentally Found This While Looking Up Dog Haircuts. It’s So Ridiculous, I Had To Share
When My Dog Comes Home From The Groomers
Thank You Pet Groomer
Is It Me Or Does She Look Like Sid's Granny?
Dad Took The Dog To The Groomers And Told Them To Shave Off As Much As They Could. I Promise You It’s The Same Dog
Interesting Cut I Did Today
My Cat Has Also Just Got Back From The Groomers, But I Am Not Laughing I'll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open Tonight
I literally just spit my drink everywhere from laughing. I needed this laugh today.
Forgot About This Photo From 11 Years Ago. Yes, This Was The Requested Cut. Dog's Name Was Cutie
Client Requested This Cut. It Was So Freaking Difficult To Do A Schnauzer Cut The "Wrong" Way
Olive's Fur Got Matted While We Were Out Of Town. Took Her To The Groomer, And This Is The Result
Be Specific With A New Groomer Or Your Dog Can Turn Into A Poor Picture Of David Bowie
Chico The Rock Star, Before And After
SO HANDSOME and happy!! I think the groomer should only allow the dog to leave with a haircut that makes them happy and not ashamed
The Groomer Torched My Dog
This Dog
Took The Dog To The Groomer. I Don't Know To Feel Sorry Or Happy For Him
The Mohawk Is Doable
The Groomer Came For My Orange One Yesterday. Summer “Lion Cut”
He Looks Like He's Ready To Teach Some Kung Fu
Told The Groomer To Leave Him A Goatee
Pretty Sure She'll Want To Talk To The Manager About This Haircut
I'm Not Gonna Name The Place Where He Got His Haircut From... Not Happy With It
My Sister’s Dog Is Not Pleased With His New Haircut
He looks like he's about to yell about some snakes on a motherf'ing plane.
When The Groomer Shaves Off Your Eyelashes And Nothing Else
My Friend's Cat Is Definitely Not Impressed With His New Haircut
So Cooper Got A Haircut Today And I Refuse To Believe That This Is The Same Dog I Had Yesterday
My Poor Gizzy
It's Morgan Pawlen
A Travesty Of Justice When Groomers Refuse To Follow Directions. My Poor Girl Is Naked And I Can Barely Recognize Her
I’ll have to put her in a t-shirt to protect her from sunburn.
I'm Heartbroken
I Think The Groomer Gave Me The Wrong Dog
Sheepdog
Dougal Goes To The Groomer
I Don't Know If To Laugh Or Cry
That's Why I'm Afraid To Go To The Hairdresser
It’s Not A Phase, Mom
"Call the health department. This place is NOT LICENSED"
Petco Is Fired
Barley, The Shoodle (Sheep/Poodle)
Lazy Orange Cat Gets A Haircut
Cat Came Back From The Groomers Looking Like Elon Musk. Also, She Lost 4 Lbs
Gotta love the brown markings on kitty's body... and the pink belly!
Sir Simon Got A Haircut. He Does Not Approve
My Friend's Cat Had A Really Bad Haircut And He's Drinking To Forget
I've Made A Huge Mistake
When Your Expectations Are Not What You Get
It looks like one of those toys from the 90s with a big head and like a balloon like stomach that purred? Am I making this up or did that exist once
Cursed Grooming
Wife's Cousin Took Her Dog To The Groomer. Asked Them To Leave As Much Hair As Possible
That Was Half A Jumpscare. I Wasn't Expecting That
No. That is cat abuse! Get that poor thing a wig!