Whether it's to keep them cool in the scorching summer or to prepare them for surgery, there are a number of reasons why a pet might need a haircut. However, not all of them go the same as the owners imagine in their heads. Some furry friends end up with the most comically unfortunate looks! So we at Bored Panda collected pictures from all over the internet, showcasing our beloved companions who will just have to grow it out.

#1 I Was Told To Save Whatever I Could, And That They Wanted Clean Face/Feet. How Did I Do?

#2 Sheep Dog?

#3 My Dog Got A Haircut Yesterday, Someone Please Tell Me Why He Now Looks Like An Emo, Goth Teenager Who Tells His Mom "It's Not Just A Phase"

#4 I Might Have Failed At Dino Cutting My Cat

#5 Mr. Kitty Took A Hit At The Groomers Too

#6 I Accidentally Found This While Looking Up Dog Haircuts. It’s So Ridiculous, I Had To Share

#7 When My Dog Comes Home From The Groomers

#8 Thank You Pet Groomer

#9 Is It Me Or Does She Look Like Sid's Granny?

#10 Dad Took The Dog To The Groomers And Told Them To Shave Off As Much As They Could. I Promise You It’s The Same Dog

#11 Interesting Cut I Did Today

#12 My Cat Has Also Just Got Back From The Groomers, But I Am Not Laughing I'll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open Tonight

#13 Forgot About This Photo From 11 Years Ago. Yes, This Was The Requested Cut. Dog's Name Was Cutie

#14 Client Requested This Cut. It Was So Freaking Difficult To Do A Schnauzer Cut The "Wrong" Way

#15 Olive's Fur Got Matted While We Were Out Of Town. Took Her To The Groomer, And This Is The Result

#16 Be Specific With A New Groomer Or Your Dog Can Turn Into A Poor Picture Of David Bowie

#17 Chico The Rock Star, Before And After

#18 The Groomer Torched My Dog

#19 This Dog

#20 Took The Dog To The Groomer. I Don't Know To Feel Sorry Or Happy For Him

#21 The Mohawk Is Doable

#22 The Groomer Came For My Orange One Yesterday. Summer “Lion Cut”

#23 He Looks Like He's Ready To Teach Some Kung Fu

#24 Told The Groomer To Leave Him A Goatee

#25 Pretty Sure She'll Want To Talk To The Manager About This Haircut

#26 I'm Not Gonna Name The Place Where He Got His Haircut From... Not Happy With It

#27 My Sister’s Dog Is Not Pleased With His New Haircut

#28 When The Groomer Shaves Off Your Eyelashes And Nothing Else

#29 My Friend's Cat Is Definitely Not Impressed With His New Haircut

#30 So Cooper Got A Haircut Today And I Refuse To Believe That This Is The Same Dog I Had Yesterday

#31 My Poor Gizzy

#32 It's Morgan Pawlen

#33 A Travesty Of Justice When Groomers Refuse To Follow Directions. My Poor Girl Is Naked And I Can Barely Recognize Her I’ll have to put her in a t-shirt to protect her from sunburn.



#34 I'm Heartbroken

#35 I Think The Groomer Gave Me The Wrong Dog

#36 Sheepdog

#37 Dougal Goes To The Groomer

#38 I Don't Know If To Laugh Or Cry

#39 That's Why I'm Afraid To Go To The Hairdresser

#40 It’s Not A Phase, Mom

#41 Petco Is Fired

#42 Barley, The Shoodle (Sheep/Poodle)

#43 Lazy Orange Cat Gets A Haircut

#44 Cat Came Back From The Groomers Looking Like Elon Musk. Also, She Lost 4 Lbs

#45 Sir Simon Got A Haircut. He Does Not Approve

#46 My Friend's Cat Had A Really Bad Haircut And He's Drinking To Forget

#47 I've Made A Huge Mistake

#48 When Your Expectations Are Not What You Get

#49 Cursed Grooming

#50 Wife's Cousin Took Her Dog To The Groomer. Asked Them To Leave As Much Hair As Possible

#51 That Was Half A Jumpscare. I Wasn't Expecting That

#52 Groomer Shaved My Woolly-Coated Husky When I Only Asked Him To Be “Neatened” Up

#53 We Dropped Off Our Dog To Groomers Looking Like That And They Gave Us Back This Scrawny Alien

#54 Our Poor Sadie. The Grooming Did Not Go Well, We Asked For A Little Shorter This Time But All She Was Left With Was The Mop On Top

#55 The Importance Of A Good Groomer

#56 Took My Dog To The Groomers And Wanted It Cut Like The Dog On The Left. They Nailed It

#57 My Mom Decided To “Trim Him So He Could See”. Y’all I Looked Her Dead In The Eyes And Said “What Happened?”

#58 My Groomer Totally Messed My Baby Up