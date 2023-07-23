Whether it's to keep them cool in the scorching summer or to prepare them for surgery, there are a number of reasons why a pet might need a haircut. However, not all of them go the same as the owners imagine in their heads. Some furry friends end up with the most comically unfortunate looks! So we at Bored Panda collected pictures from all over the internet, showcasing our beloved companions who will just have to grow it out.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Told To Save Whatever I Could, And That They Wanted Clean Face/Feet. How Did I Do?

I Was Told To Save Whatever I Could, And That They Wanted Clean Face/Feet. How Did I Do?

skeletonrae Report

32points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the dog has gone back to the 70s with an Afro and fabulous furry boots.

13
13points
reply
View more comments

#2

Sheep Dog?

Sheep Dog?

theRealNihilist911 Report

31points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has the legs of a badly animated cartoon dog. I can almost hear the goofy sound effects as he sneakily skitters across the floor into the next room.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Dog Got A Haircut Yesterday, Someone Please Tell Me Why He Now Looks Like An Emo, Goth Teenager Who Tells His Mom "It's Not Just A Phase"

My Dog Got A Haircut Yesterday, Someone Please Tell Me Why He Now Looks Like An Emo, Goth Teenager Who Tells His Mom "It's Not Just A Phase"

mikah_sloan Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#4

I Might Have Failed At Dino Cutting My Cat

I Might Have Failed At Dino Cutting My Cat

flyduckie Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#5

Mr. Kitty Took A Hit At The Groomers Too

Mr. Kitty Took A Hit At The Groomers Too

foxtato Report

29points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mr. Kitty is calling in his minions to destroy the world!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

I Accidentally Found This While Looking Up Dog Haircuts. It’s So Ridiculous, I Had To Share

I Accidentally Found This While Looking Up Dog Haircuts. It’s So Ridiculous, I Had To Share

whoaisthatatesla Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#7

When My Dog Comes Home From The Groomers

When My Dog Comes Home From The Groomers

asianfromthecongo Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#8

Thank You Pet Groomer

Thank You Pet Groomer

SonoriousRBLX Report

26points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So bad for his coat

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Is It Me Or Does She Look Like Sid's Granny?

Is It Me Or Does She Look Like Sid's Granny?

andrezzapata_ Report

25points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who did this to her??? Abuse! Abuse!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Dad Took The Dog To The Groomers And Told Them To Shave Off As Much As They Could. I Promise You It’s The Same Dog

Dad Took The Dog To The Groomers And Told Them To Shave Off As Much As They Could. I Promise You It’s The Same Dog

tvlerlavv Report

24points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your dad turned him into a nudist!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Interesting Cut I Did Today

Interesting Cut I Did Today

peaceinharmony Report

24points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ancient balding Hippie! PEACE HOOMANS!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

My Cat Has Also Just Got Back From The Groomers, But I Am Not Laughing I'll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open Tonight

My Cat Has Also Just Got Back From The Groomers, But I Am Not Laughing I'll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open Tonight

ywuldyoudothat Report

24points
POST
Ginger Alexander
Ginger Alexander
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I literally just spit my drink everywhere from laughing. I needed this laugh today.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

Forgot About This Photo From 11 Years Ago. Yes, This Was The Requested Cut. Dog's Name Was Cutie

Forgot About This Photo From 11 Years Ago. Yes, This Was The Requested Cut. Dog's Name Was Cutie

steventhegroomer Report

22points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Party in the front business in the back.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Client Requested This Cut. It Was So Freaking Difficult To Do A Schnauzer Cut The "Wrong" Way

Client Requested This Cut. It Was So Freaking Difficult To Do A Schnauzer Cut The "Wrong" Way

motosurfingUSA Report

22points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fly yyyy away yyyy from here...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Olive's Fur Got Matted While We Were Out Of Town. Took Her To The Groomer, And This Is The Result

Olive's Fur Got Matted While We Were Out Of Town. Took Her To The Groomer, And This Is The Result

IDontKnowHowToPM Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Be Specific With A New Groomer Or Your Dog Can Turn Into A Poor Picture Of David Bowie

Be Specific With A New Groomer Or Your Dog Can Turn Into A Poor Picture Of David Bowie

zadmiralcattzz2 Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#17

Chico The Rock Star, Before And After

Chico The Rock Star, Before And After

amsterdamgold Report

21points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SO HANDSOME and happy!! I think the groomer should only allow the dog to leave with a haircut that makes them happy and not ashamed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

The Groomer Torched My Dog

The Groomer Torched My Dog

WarsawFrost Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#19

This Dog

This Dog

isthereanecho Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#20

Took The Dog To The Groomer. I Don't Know To Feel Sorry Or Happy For Him

Took The Dog To The Groomer. I Don't Know To Feel Sorry Or Happy For Him

barcopirata Report

21points
POST
Addy
Addy
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dog has a very human-looking face.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

The Mohawk Is Doable

The Mohawk Is Doable

victoriacagle Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#22

The Groomer Came For My Orange One Yesterday. Summer “Lion Cut”

The Groomer Came For My Orange One Yesterday. Summer “Lion Cut”

SuntoryWhiskey Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#23

He Looks Like He's Ready To Teach Some Kung Fu

He Looks Like He's Ready To Teach Some Kung Fu

dog_rates Report

20points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he rides a Harley!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Told The Groomer To Leave Him A Goatee

Told The Groomer To Leave Him A Goatee

CejusChrist Report

20points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe this is wrong, but that picture scares me.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Pretty Sure She'll Want To Talk To The Manager About This Haircut

Pretty Sure She'll Want To Talk To The Manager About This Haircut

PTSDgroomer2021 Report

19points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is a one-eyed dog they did a great job!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

I'm Not Gonna Name The Place Where He Got His Haircut From... Not Happy With It

I'm Not Gonna Name The Place Where He Got His Haircut From... Not Happy With It

itsnattybabyyy Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#27

My Sister’s Dog Is Not Pleased With His New Haircut

My Sister’s Dog Is Not Pleased With His New Haircut

wisdombabies Report

19points
POST
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Goose of the Ahonkalypse
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he's about to yell about some snakes on a motherf'ing plane.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

When The Groomer Shaves Off Your Eyelashes And Nothing Else

When The Groomer Shaves Off Your Eyelashes And Nothing Else

odiethesheepadoodle Report

19points
POST
#29

My Friend's Cat Is Definitely Not Impressed With His New Haircut

My Friend's Cat Is Definitely Not Impressed With His New Haircut

Maathuwu Report

19points
POST
North
North
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's his "Not Impressed " face

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

So Cooper Got A Haircut Today And I Refuse To Believe That This Is The Same Dog I Had Yesterday

So Cooper Got A Haircut Today And I Refuse To Believe That This Is The Same Dog I Had Yesterday

rebeccamyersh Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#31

My Poor Gizzy

My Poor Gizzy

hwainright Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually called their dog gizzy and they think the fur cut is the problem 😄

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

It's Morgan Pawlen

It's Morgan Pawlen

arobi177 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#33

A Travesty Of Justice When Groomers Refuse To Follow Directions. My Poor Girl Is Naked And I Can Barely Recognize Her

A Travesty Of Justice When Groomers Refuse To Follow Directions. My Poor Girl Is Naked And I Can Barely Recognize Her

 I’ll have to put her in a t-shirt to protect her from sunburn.

shinadoll Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pom-pom for a butt.. they removed that beautiful majestic mane...Those Heathens!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

I'm Heartbroken

I'm Heartbroken

itsjustelena_ Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank goodness fur grows back...what a hack job.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

I Think The Groomer Gave Me The Wrong Dog

I Think The Groomer Gave Me The Wrong Dog

lexi16frost Report

18points
POST
Tayler
Tayler
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that huskies should NEVER be shaved. Their two layers of fur will not grow back correctly and will permanently damage their coat.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#36

Sheepdog

Sheepdog

boggled_ Report

18points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's the owner's fault for letting the coat get so matted.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Dougal Goes To The Groomer

Dougal Goes To The Groomer

Soupynorman Report

18points
POST
#38

I Don't Know If To Laugh Or Cry

I Don't Know If To Laugh Or Cry

lilifloresh Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laugh while you touch up his eyes.

0
0points
reply
#39

That's Why I'm Afraid To Go To The Hairdresser

That's Why I'm Afraid To Go To The Hairdresser

user0511051736526 Report

18points
POST
Baseball is Life
Baseball is Life
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That poor poor Pomeranian!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

It’s Not A Phase, Mom

It’s Not A Phase, Mom

_bluethroughyou Report

18points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Call the health department. This place is NOT LICENSED"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Petco Is Fired

Petco Is Fired

shelbyjames11 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Barley, The Shoodle (Sheep/Poodle)

Barley, The Shoodle (Sheep/Poodle)

rookeryking Report

18points
POST
#43

Lazy Orange Cat Gets A Haircut

Lazy Orange Cat Gets A Haircut

No-Delay-120 Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at the mini lion 🦁

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Cat Came Back From The Groomers Looking Like Elon Musk. Also, She Lost 4 Lbs

Cat Came Back From The Groomers Looking Like Elon Musk. Also, She Lost 4 Lbs

sendme1000dollars Report

18points
POST
Soozie Poozie
Soozie Poozie
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta love the brown markings on kitty's body... and the pink belly!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Sir Simon Got A Haircut. He Does Not Approve

Sir Simon Got A Haircut. He Does Not Approve

Bird_Nerd_2point0 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#46

My Friend's Cat Had A Really Bad Haircut And He's Drinking To Forget

My Friend's Cat Had A Really Bad Haircut And He's Drinking To Forget

Dien78 Report

18points
POST
North
North
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brain freeze it away.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

I've Made A Huge Mistake

I've Made A Huge Mistake

sharivari Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#48

When Your Expectations Are Not What You Get

When Your Expectations Are Not What You Get

sarah_jade_ Report

17points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like one of those toys from the 90s with a big head and like a balloon like stomach that purred? Am I making this up or did that exist once

0
0points
reply
#49

Cursed Grooming

Cursed Grooming

mypetscontrolmylife Report

17points
POST
#50

Wife's Cousin Took Her Dog To The Groomer. Asked Them To Leave As Much Hair As Possible

Wife's Cousin Took Her Dog To The Groomer. Asked Them To Leave As Much Hair As Possible

kargman23 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#51

That Was Half A Jumpscare. I Wasn't Expecting That

That Was Half A Jumpscare. I Wasn't Expecting That

talaalbala Report

17points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Groomer Shaved My Woolly-Coated Husky When I Only Asked Him To Be “Neatened” Up

Groomer Shaved My Woolly-Coated Husky When I Only Asked Him To Be “Neatened” Up

MadamMiko Report

17points
POST
North
North
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks utterly defeated.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

We Dropped Off Our Dog To Groomers Looking Like That And They Gave Us Back This Scrawny Alien

We Dropped Off Our Dog To Groomers Looking Like That And They Gave Us Back This Scrawny Alien

TroubleBaby92 Report

17points
POST
#54

Our Poor Sadie. The Grooming Did Not Go Well, We Asked For A Little Shorter This Time But All She Was Left With Was The Mop On Top

Our Poor Sadie. The Grooming Did Not Go Well, We Asked For A Little Shorter This Time But All She Was Left With Was The Mop On Top

wereallalittlemad.here Report

17points
POST
#55

The Importance Of A Good Groomer

The Importance Of A Good Groomer

whyohwhyohio Report

16points
POST
#56

Took My Dog To The Groomers And Wanted It Cut Like The Dog On The Left. They Nailed It

Took My Dog To The Groomers And Wanted It Cut Like The Dog On The Left. They Nailed It

420kushirino Report

16points
POST
#57

My Mom Decided To “Trim Him So He Could See”. Y’all I Looked Her Dead In The Eyes And Said “What Happened?”

My Mom Decided To “Trim Him So He Could See”. Y’all I Looked Her Dead In The Eyes And Said “What Happened?”

xXHobblesXx Report

16points
POST
#58

My Groomer Totally Messed My Baby Up

My Groomer Totally Messed My Baby Up

bilboswaggginz Report

16points
POST
#59

My Friend's Cat Got A Haircut

My Friend's Cat Got A Haircut