When your friend walks out of the toilet with his leather pants hanging on his knees and his crotch covered in white powder and lotion, he can at least explain that he couldn't pull them back up his sweaty legs and used everything he found in the cupboards in the last futile attempt to do so.

But when you witness an animal end up in a confusing predicament, it usually raises more questions than provides answers. After all, they don't speak human and can't tell you what happened. At least, not to my knowledge. And there's an Instagram account that perfectly highlights this, let's call it, difference.

It's called 'Doggo Taxi' and it shares random and oftentimes nonsensical animal pictures without providing any context. A cat judging a crayon drawing of itself? Sure. A dog refusing to give up the swings for a kid? You bet. Continue scrolling to check out its latest posts, and for more hilariously ridiculous situations, fire up our earlier publications on 'Doggo Taxi' here and here.

#1

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
#1
13 20 minutes ago
the moms face 😊

the moms face 😊

1
reply
reply
#2

Kimberly Alison
#2
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Picatsso

3
reply
reply
#3

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#3
28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

The sh-sh- shadow! :-/

0
reply
reply
#4

Camilla Koutsos
#4
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

This makes perfect sense.

2
reply
reply
#5

T C
#5
5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Mask warmer.

0
reply
reply
#6

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#6
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Wawwww

1
reply
reply
#7

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
#7
1 minute ago
1 minute ago

If it weren't for the hand it could've been a little kid! Lol

1
reply
reply
#8

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#8
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

♪We are the friends!!♪

0
reply
reply
The Panda That Laughs All Day
#9
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Hecker?

1
reply
reply
The Panda That Laughs All Day
#10
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

"Agar Tumhe Stage Par Jana Hai, Toh Meri L@@sh Par Se Guzar Kar Jana Padega!"

0
reply
reply
#11

T C
#11
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

4b1hnc-6358e13c31c78.jpg

0
reply
reply
#12

Kimberly Alison
#12
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

When in Rome…

1
reply
reply
#13

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#13
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

0
reply
reply
#14

#15

Kimberly Alison
#15
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

Nothing to see here…

1
reply
reply
#16

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#16
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

SWIMMIN'

0
reply
reply
#17

Nea
#17
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

It mus be so tiny 💓

1
reply
reply
#18

Tracy Barnwell
#18
28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Echidna!

1
reply
reply
#19

Kimberly Alison
#19
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Doggos are the best.

1
reply
#20

Nea
#20
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Whaaa..?

0
reply
reply
#21

The Panda That Laughs All Day
#21
21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Gon' eat ya ear!

1
1point
reply
#22

#23

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Any Monday me

2
2points
#24

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I’ll take this one.

0
0points
#25

Nea
Nea
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Such a heartening picture :)

0
0points
#26

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
23 minutes ago

🎶 …and a bicycle built for t- one and a half. 🎵

1
1point
#27

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Heimlich remover, ate 2 many flies 🤢

1
1point
reply
#28

#29

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Bear bear!

1
1point
reply
#30

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Me in the morning.

0
0points
#31

#32

#33

#34

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Dat face looks kinda human ❤ adorable

0
0points
#35

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Madonna and child.

0
0points
#36

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I’ve heard of being chin less, but this is ridiculous.

0
0points
reply
#37

#38

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Bored, waiting on my human 😴

0
0points
#39

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
21 minutes ago

…ignore those pins in your head.

0
0points
#40

#41

#42

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Insurance scam

1
1point
#43

#44

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Great idea!!!

0
0points
reply
#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
20 minutes ago

True empathy.

0
0points
#51

#52

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Looks like heaven to me....

0
0points
#53

#54

#55

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
16 minutes ago

True order has been restored.

0
0points
#56

#57

#58

#59

Animals

doggo_taxi Report

4points
POST
#60

#61

Ktlar
Ktlar
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Oh nooooo

0
0points
#62

#63

#64

#65

Ktlar
Ktlar
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Achuuu

0
0points
#66

#67

#68

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
5 minutes ago

It’s all worth it.

0
0points
#69

#70

#71

#72

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Home births are the best.

0
0points
#73

Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
4 minutes ago

All mine!

1
1point
#74

#75

#76

