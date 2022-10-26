When your friend walks out of the toilet with his leather pants hanging on his knees and his crotch covered in white powder and lotion, he can at least explain that he couldn't pull them back up his sweaty legs and used everything he found in the cupboards in the last futile attempt to do so.

But when you witness an animal end up in a confusing predicament, it usually raises more questions than provides answers. After all, they don't speak human and can't tell you what happened. At least, not to my knowledge. And there's an Instagram account that perfectly highlights this, let's call it, difference.

It's called 'Doggo Taxi' and it shares random and oftentimes nonsensical animal pictures without providing any context. A cat judging a crayon drawing of itself? Sure. A dog refusing to give up the swings for a kid? You bet. Continue scrolling to check out its latest posts, and for more hilariously ridiculous situations, fire up our earlier publications on 'Doggo Taxi' here and here.

More info: Instagram