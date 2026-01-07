ADVERTISEMENT

How often would you say that you’re actually amazed? Does it take an Oscar-winning film to wow you? Or a five-course dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant? Perhaps you just need to see your daughter do some cartwheels, and that’s enough to leave you stunned.

Most of us end up living relatively monotonous lives, so we can go weeks, or even months, on end without being especially impressed. But the truth is that there are fantastic things around us all the time; we just have to look for them. That’s why we took a trip to the Be Amazed subreddit. This community is dedicated to sharing mind-blowing photos and stories, so we’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling thoroughly astonished!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My 3 Year Old Son Just Beat Stage 4 Cancer!

Smiling toddler in red plaid shirt resting chin on hand beside a laughing adult, amazing photos

JDLoxx Report

11points
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Woohoo! That is excellent.

2
2points
reply
    #2

    Dad And Son, 29 Years Later

    Amazing Photos: vintage photo of a pilot and baby in a cockpit above, modern smiling pilots posing in a cockpit below

    Soloflow786 Report

    10points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I swear in the first photo you can see hero worship in the little guy's eyes. Too cute.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    The Winning Sand Sculpture Of 2019’s Texas Sand Sculpture Festival

    Amazing Photos sand sculpture of a seated man facepalming on a c*****d sandy pedestal by the ocean under cloudy sky

    Sanix_0000 Report

    10points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How the hell do ppl do stuff like this

    1
    1point
    reply

    We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But amazement can be in the eye of the beholder as well. If you’ve never seen someone performing professional parkour tricks, you might be absolutely shocked the first time you see it. But if you witness that every day, you might become desensitized to it.

    Part of what makes something particularly amazing is that we don’t get to see or experience it every day. What you find mind-blowing while on vacation in Thailand may be extremely boring to the locals. So if you want to bring more wonder and amazement into your life, you’ll have to make an effort to venture outside of your comfort zone and look for things that you don’t encounter every day. And if you need help doing that, the Be Amazed subreddit is the perfect place to start! 
    #4

    Opposite Ends Of The World

    Amazing photos: side-by-side sunset and sunrise over water and silhouetted trees, vivid pink and orange skies

    Comfortable_Plan3920 , Shiwon_NZ_Ao Report

    10points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Upvote for New Zealand. (Yeah, I'm a Kiwi.)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Finding The Spot

    Amazing photos: gloved hand holds Toblerone bar with snowy Matterhorn and alpine peaks under blue sky

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    This Woman Saved All Her Cats In The Floods In The Philippines

    Amazing photos: woman in inflatable boat hugging multiple soaked cats during flood rescue, affectionate cat lover moment

    HondaCivicBaby Report

    8points
    POST
    Everyone has unique talents and interests. Perhaps you’re an incredible baker, and everyone in your life loves your chocolate chip cookies. Or maybe you’re an absolute master of the electric guitar. Chances are, something that you’ve done or can do would be considered amazing by plenty of other people. So don’t hesitate to share your talents with the world!

    Some of the posts on r/BeAmazed feature skills that individuals have clearly spent years perfecting. Whether that’s creating sculptures out of cardboard or filming amazing stop-motion videos, these talents are inspiring and extremely impressive. And if you don’t feel like you can do anything on that same level, don’t hesitate to pick up a new hobby! You’ll never know which activities you might instantly love if you never try.
    #7

    Kindness Before The Cure 💖

    Amazing photos: surgeon in scrubs comforting a young girl on his lap, playing cartoons on his phone before surgery

    abidalliye Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    I Used 6,000 Beads To Create This Necklace

    Amazing Photos beaded snake necklace with blue teal gold beads and ornate metal snake-head clasps on gray surface

    Yulevna19 Report

    8points
    POST
    #9

    This Guy Single Handedly Cleaned The Entire Park By Himself

    Tweet screenshot: selfie of a young man on a wooded trail celebrating cleaning a park, inspiring amazing photos

    Kaos2018 Report

    8points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Awesome, 😎😎😎👍👍👍 at least someone cared enough to do it

    2
    2points
    reply

    If you’re currently not feeling inspired by anything in your life, it might be time to seek out some “amazing work.” According to Zen Habits, the best way to find amazing work that suits you is to first look at anything that has excited you in the past. If you know what you’re passionate about and what you’d enjoy committing your time and energy towards, start seeking that out.   
    #10

    Once A Lifetime Pic😍

    Amazing Photos: chestnut-backed chickadee perched on book page showing same bird in a leaf-strewn woodland

    Extreme-Compote-1025 Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    2 Years Of Hard Work.....417 To 214

    Side-by-side amazing photos of a bearded man before and after weight loss, casual sunglasses by water and dressed in a suit.

    cirenj Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    3D Shark Tattoos With Cosmic And Fiery Designs

    Amazing photos: colorful 3D shark tattoos on forearm casting realistic shadows

    ImPennypacker Report

    7points
    POST
    Another great way to get inspired and find “amazing work” is to talk to others. Consult your closest friends and family members, and try to come up with ideas together. Perhaps they remember how you felt when you were working with animals or how passionately you feel about helping underprivileged children. Listen to their ideas, and let them guide you towards an exciting new chapter of your life.  
    #13

    This Tiny Lizard Perfectly Shedding Looks Like It's Wearing A Tiny Lizard Space Suit

    Amazing Photos: close-up of a small gecko shedding skin while resting on a person's hand

    IllustraCore Report

    7points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Not what I was thinking. I thought "There's a lizard with a huge appetite".

    1
    1point
    reply
    #14

    These Are Baby Stingrays. They Look Like Aliens Stuck In Ravioli

    Amazing Photos: three translucent baby rays resting on sandy aquarium floor, pink gills and tiny eyes visible

    ImPennypacker Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Snowy Owl Spotted In Michigan

    Reddish snowy owl perched on a wooden utility pole under pale blue sky, Amazing Photos

    FlymingoInPyjamas Report

    7points
    POST

    Something to keep in mind, though, as you search for more amazing work in your life, is that it might take time to find something you truly love. You may want to experiment with a variety of different jobs and hobbies before landing on something you want to continue doing forever. Try different art classes, new fitness routines, and don’t be scared to try activities that you would have never considered previously. Life is unpredictable, and you really have no idea what will leave you feeling inspired until you find it. 

    #16

    4 Beautiful Little Red Cardinals Under The Snow

    Amazing Photos: four bright red cardinals perched on snowy branches behind a black fence during falling snow

    Soloflow786 Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    Our Rats Have Been Painting! 🖼️

    Two pet rats creating small abstract paintings on mini canvases and easels, cute art scene, Amazing Photos

    rjisont Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    A Whole Village Balancing On A 50m Cliff

    amazing photos: aerial view of a cliffside village with red-tiled roofs and church overlooking a forested valley and river

    Proud-Blood2743 Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    "Castellfollit de la Roca, a tiny village in Catalonia, Spain."

    0
    0points
    reply

    Not everything amazing is caused by humans, though. In fact, there are countless things that nature does that you might find incredible and inspiring. For example, did you know that trees actually communicate with one another? And have you ever heard that dolphins have names for each other? Meanwhile, bees are buzzing around and dancing to communicate. There are plenty of mind-blowing things going on at all times. 
    #19

    A City Founded By Japanese Immigrants In South America, Açai, Brazil

    Amazing Photos: tree-lined street covered in white blossoms and petals, leading to a distant pagoda-like building.

    Ok_Chain841 Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    A Rare African Black Leopard Under The Stars - A Photo That Took The Photographer 6 Months To Capture

    Amazing Photos black panther walking on rocky outcrop beneath a star-filled night sky

    CuddlyWuddly0 , William Burrard-Lucas Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Japan Never Disappoints

    Amazing Photos - row of Japanese vending machines offering drinks, equipped with seismic sensors that can switch to free mode

    Luget717 Report

    7points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's waaaaaayyyy to many to choose from,my brain would short circuit for sure

    1
    1point
    reply

    Are you feeling amazed by this list, pandas? Let us know in the comments below which images you find particularly impressive, and keep upvoting the pics that you’ve definitely never seen before. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list featuring mind-blowing photos and stories, we’ve got the perfect article to check out next right here!
    #22

    Extremely Rare Piebald Moose Spotted In Man's Backyard In Norway

    Amazing Photos white and gray reindeer moving through deep snow with blue eye visible

    CuddlyWuddly0 Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Every Day, This Man Would Drive Hours To Drought-Ridden Areas In Kenya To Provide Water For Thirsty Wild Animals

    Amazing Photos of zebras and baboons drinking at a watering hole while a man stands near a water truck

    theseeenutzzz Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    A Resident Who Was Frustrated With A Fine From A City In Maine, Paid It Off With $20,000 Worth Of Pennies

    Amazing Photos showing a massive pile of pennies covering carpeted floor, creating a textured bronze mound

    l__o-o__l Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Mutation In A Crocodile

    Amazing photos of a man holding a small alligator with a bizarre fish-like tail and visible scaly underside

    Loud_Tear_596 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    The Only 2 Photos In The World With The 4 Tones Of The Tiger

    Two stacked photos of groups of white and orange tigers resting side by side, vibrant wildlife Amazing Photos

    CuddlyWuddly0 Report

    6points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Never knew there were tigers with no stripes

    2
    2points
    reply
    #27

    Longest-Waiting Child In Arkansas Foster Care System Adopted After 15 Years

    Amazing Photos - crowd outside brick building holding signs, smiling and cheering as a couple walks by in a celebratory scene

    l__o-o__l Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal

    A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal

    fiesty_life_11 Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    12 Pictures Of The Same Place, Each Month Of The Year

    Series of amazing photos showing monthly sunrises and sunsets over a hill with a small stone building and a bare tree

    WindowAfraid5927 Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    La Sagrada Familia Is Being Finished After 144 Years!

    Amazing Photos of two vintage black-and-white cathedral construction scenes with men in foreground

    ma-nem-jeff Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Saudi Arabia Has A Giant Laser In The Middle Of The Desert That Helps Lost Travelers Find Water

    Amazing Photos solar-powered unit in desert at night emitting a bright vertical blue beam over fenced solar panels

    doopityWoop22 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    One In About Two Million Lobsters Are Born Blue Due To A Rare Genetic Mutation

    Bright rare blue lobster with pink-banded claws among brown lobsters in crate, Amazing Photos

    Imaginary_Emu3462 Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I wish they would put those back. I know it's merely a freak of colouration, but they seem special.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    The Tree Kangaroo Reappeared In New Guinea After Vanishing For 90 Years. The Ultra-Rare Wondiwoi Tree Kangaroo Was Last Recorded By Scientists In 1928

    Tree kangaroo mother with joey peeking from pouch among palm leaves, amazing photos

    CuddlyWuddly0 Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Looks like a big plushie.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    N 1987, Mike Hayes, An 18-Year-Old College Freshman, Had A Bold Idea. Instead Of Taking Out Student Loans, He Asked 2.8 Million People To Each Send Him Just One Penny

    Amazing Photos: portrait of a young man over pennies with bold headline about funding education by asking for one penny each

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    5points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How'd he ask tht many people

    2
    2points
    reply
    #35

    One Building, Four Empires

    Amazing Photos of a layered city wall showing Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman and Turkish building remains

    CanYouCanACanInACan Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Shot Of A Lifetime

    Amazing Photos: short-eared owl soaring with wings outstretched, head turned toward camera against pale blue sky

    InternetDady Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    An Extremely Toxic Dofleinia Armata That Washed Ashore Near Broome, Western Australia

    Amazing Photos black and white sea anemone with sand dollar on sandy beach, tentacles spread

    Wooden-Journalist902 Report

    5points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Ok panic triggers,

    2
    2points
    reply
    #38

    A Family Camping On Christmas Island Invaded By Robber Crabs At Their Picnic!

    Amazing Photos of coconut crabs swarming a nighttime campsite as campers sit and eat among dozens of large orange-brown crabs

    Accurate_Ad_5072 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares

    Amazing photos: vintage drafting room with dozens of men at long drawing tables working on blueprints

    doopityWoop22 Report

    4points
    POST
    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Isn't software a mass noun like Lego?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    3000 Year Old Egyptian Statue Of Woman In The Field Museum, Chicago, USA

    Ancient Egyptian painted limestone bust of a woman with bobbed wig and weathered face, Amazing Photos

    XimplusGG Report

    4points
    POST
    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Go ahead and Google Egyptian Michael Jackson.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #41

    This Is Peanut. 🐢🥜 Her Figure-Eight Shell Was The Result Of Crawling Into A Plastic Six-Pack Ring When She Was Very Young. That Was In 1984. Now, Peanut Is Turning 41 Years Old, And A Big Birthday Celebration Is Planned For Saturday

    Amazing Photos unusual fused-shell turtle with two joined carapaces resting on grass

    l__o-o__l Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Bless the poor creature.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Photographer Shaaz Jung Captured A Rare And Enchanting Moment: An Elephant, Deep Within The Mist-Shrouded Forest, Stood In Quiet Communion With A Tiny Bird Perched On His Tusk

    Misty forest elephant between trees with a bird perched on its tusk, serene wildlife scene — amazing photos

    Limp_Yogurtcloset_71 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A Man Posing As A Police Officer Stole $10 Million From A Bank Transport Vehicle

    A Man Posing As A Police Officer Stole $10 Million From A Bank Transport Vehicle

    CompetitiveNovel8990 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    The Harpy Eagle Is The Most Powerful Eagle In The World. It’s Wingspan Can Get Up To 7.5 Feet

    Collage of majestic harpy eagles perched and a man observing in the jungle, Amazing Photos

    CuddlyWuddly0 Report

    4points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Looks strangely human

    2
    2points
    reply
    #45

    The Himalayas Captured By Max Rive

    Amazing Photos - lone hiker on ridge overlooking layered misty mountains bathed in golden sunrise clouds

    EmergencyPicture8111 Report

    4points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    True 💯 beauty

    2
    2points
    reply
    #46

    The Bronze Sculpture Of Neptune Rising From The Sea At Melenara Beach In Spain

    Amazing Photos: bronze Neptune statue on rock holding trident as towering waves crash around it in stormy ocean

    kaushikchon90 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    The Owner Had Depression And I Cleaned Her Home For Free

    Amazing photos of apartment before-and-after cleanup showing messy kitchen, bathroom, and living room transformations

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!