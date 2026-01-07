47 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)
How often would you say that you’re actually amazed? Does it take an Oscar-winning film to wow you? Or a five-course dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant? Perhaps you just need to see your daughter do some cartwheels, and that’s enough to leave you stunned.
Most of us end up living relatively monotonous lives, so we can go weeks, or even months, on end without being especially impressed. But the truth is that there are fantastic things around us all the time; we just have to look for them. That’s why we took a trip to the Be Amazed subreddit. This community is dedicated to sharing mind-blowing photos and stories, so we’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling thoroughly astonished!
My 3 Year Old Son Just Beat Stage 4 Cancer!
Dad And Son, 29 Years Later
I swear in the first photo you can see hero worship in the little guy's eyes. Too cute.
The Winning Sand Sculpture Of 2019’s Texas Sand Sculpture Festival
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But amazement can be in the eye of the beholder as well. If you’ve never seen someone performing professional parkour tricks, you might be absolutely shocked the first time you see it. But if you witness that every day, you might become desensitized to it.
Part of what makes something particularly amazing is that we don’t get to see or experience it every day. What you find mind-blowing while on vacation in Thailand may be extremely boring to the locals. So if you want to bring more wonder and amazement into your life, you’ll have to make an effort to venture outside of your comfort zone and look for things that you don’t encounter every day. And if you need help doing that, the Be Amazed subreddit is the perfect place to start!
Opposite Ends Of The World
Finding The Spot
This Woman Saved All Her Cats In The Floods In The Philippines
Everyone has unique talents and interests. Perhaps you’re an incredible baker, and everyone in your life loves your chocolate chip cookies. Or maybe you’re an absolute master of the electric guitar. Chances are, something that you’ve done or can do would be considered amazing by plenty of other people. So don’t hesitate to share your talents with the world!
Some of the posts on r/BeAmazed feature skills that individuals have clearly spent years perfecting. Whether that’s creating sculptures out of cardboard or filming amazing stop-motion videos, these talents are inspiring and extremely impressive. And if you don’t feel like you can do anything on that same level, don’t hesitate to pick up a new hobby! You’ll never know which activities you might instantly love if you never try.
Kindness Before The Cure 💖
I Used 6,000 Beads To Create This Necklace
This Guy Single Handedly Cleaned The Entire Park By Himself
If you’re currently not feeling inspired by anything in your life, it might be time to seek out some “amazing work.” According to Zen Habits, the best way to find amazing work that suits you is to first look at anything that has excited you in the past. If you know what you’re passionate about and what you’d enjoy committing your time and energy towards, start seeking that out.
Once A Lifetime Pic😍
2 Years Of Hard Work.....417 To 214
3D Shark Tattoos With Cosmic And Fiery Designs
Another great way to get inspired and find “amazing work” is to talk to others. Consult your closest friends and family members, and try to come up with ideas together. Perhaps they remember how you felt when you were working with animals or how passionately you feel about helping underprivileged children. Listen to their ideas, and let them guide you towards an exciting new chapter of your life.
This Tiny Lizard Perfectly Shedding Looks Like It's Wearing A Tiny Lizard Space Suit
Not what I was thinking. I thought "There's a lizard with a huge appetite".
These Are Baby Stingrays. They Look Like Aliens Stuck In Ravioli
Snowy Owl Spotted In Michigan
Something to keep in mind, though, as you search for more amazing work in your life, is that it might take time to find something you truly love. You may want to experiment with a variety of different jobs and hobbies before landing on something you want to continue doing forever. Try different art classes, new fitness routines, and don’t be scared to try activities that you would have never considered previously. Life is unpredictable, and you really have no idea what will leave you feeling inspired until you find it.
4 Beautiful Little Red Cardinals Under The Snow
Our Rats Have Been Painting! 🖼️
A Whole Village Balancing On A 50m Cliff
"Castellfollit de la Roca, a tiny village in Catalonia, Spain."
Not everything amazing is caused by humans, though. In fact, there are countless things that nature does that you might find incredible and inspiring. For example, did you know that trees actually communicate with one another? And have you ever heard that dolphins have names for each other? Meanwhile, bees are buzzing around and dancing to communicate. There are plenty of mind-blowing things going on at all times.
A City Founded By Japanese Immigrants In South America, Açai, Brazil
A Rare African Black Leopard Under The Stars - A Photo That Took The Photographer 6 Months To Capture
Japan Never Disappoints
That's waaaaaayyyy to many to choose from,my brain would short circuit for sure
Extremely Rare Piebald Moose Spotted In Man's Backyard In Norway
Every Day, This Man Would Drive Hours To Drought-Ridden Areas In Kenya To Provide Water For Thirsty Wild Animals
A Resident Who Was Frustrated With A Fine From A City In Maine, Paid It Off With $20,000 Worth Of Pennies
Mutation In A Crocodile
The Only 2 Photos In The World With The 4 Tones Of The Tiger
Longest-Waiting Child In Arkansas Foster Care System Adopted After 15 Years
A Wooden Door From The 1930s With An Owl Design In Copenhagen, The Beak Being The Door Knock 📸frans De Waal
12 Pictures Of The Same Place, Each Month Of The Year
La Sagrada Familia Is Being Finished After 144 Years!
Saudi Arabia Has A Giant Laser In The Middle Of The Desert That Helps Lost Travelers Find Water
One In About Two Million Lobsters Are Born Blue Due To A Rare Genetic Mutation
I wish they would put those back. I know it's merely a freak of colouration, but they seem special.