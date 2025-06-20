Someone asked people online to share their best “pics or it didn’t happen” moment and the internet delivered. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and add your own stories to the comments below.

We’ve all heard a tall tale in our days, most often among our once-peers on the middle school playground, but also well into adulthood. Most folks have developed a sense of skepticism for this very reason. The classic thing to do if someone has a story that really seems a bit far fetched is to just make them produce evidence.

#1 My older sister was run over by a car when she was a baby, she even had tire marks on her belly. Somehow by miracle she turned out completely fine. Nobody ever believes me, but my grandma has a video of the news report about it at her house.

#2 I was shot in an Emergency room my second day on the job. Cop brought in crazy c***k head who was ODing, he reached for his gun, grabbed it, pulled it, fired blindly and hit me right in the love-handle.

#3 Bill Murray crashed a wedding photo shoot my aunt was doing in atlanta. Just pulled up and walked over to where they were doing pictures.

The phrase "pics or it didn't happen" emerged to visibility in the early online forums as an invitation to unsubstantiated claims for photographic proof before accepting that an event occurred. One of the first recordings can be witnessed in a 2003 video game forum thread, where one commenter broke "Obligatory 'pix or it didn't happen'" as a response to another's outlandish story, setting the template for a meme that would propagandize on message boards and social media sites. This slogan encapsulates a broader shift in how we approach digital photographs, not only as mementos, but also as required documentation that authenticates our lives in an age of infinite online skepticism. With high-quality cameras integrated into telephones, social networks changed from text-based domains to richly pictorial ones.

#4 I was in second grade admiring one of my classmates perform the rubber pencil trick a couple desks down from me. I'd never seen it before and was completely amazed by it so I began imitating the hand movement he was making. A few moments later, the pencil he was rubberizing flew out of his hand, past the students between us and landed in my hand, which was still in motion. It was the perfect double rubber pencil. I had reached the highest point in my life at second grade. It's been all down hill from there.



TLDR - Double rubber pencil.

#5 I was visiting a fraternity brother at his new place in Yantai, China with 2 others. We walk along the boardwalk and come across a model, dressed in full makeup and outfit singing Bananarama's "Venus" in front of a whole video/photo crew. As 3 of us went past them, they kept what they were doing, but a few of them definitely took notice of us gringos (frankly, not that uncommon in the less-touristy areas of China). After picking up our buddy and going back the way we came, we came across the singer again.



This time she noticed us from afar. She stopped singing and pointed us out to the crew. They turned and aimed at us, filming and snapping pics. Nobody really talked to us, just documented our walk. We thought nothing of it until a few weeks later, after the trip had ended.



My friend who lives in China emails us to say we were on the front cover of the newspaper. They made up a whole story about us 4 businessmen in town working on a project, yadda yadda yadda. Big spread, he tells us.



Nobody believed him until he sent us the picture. I'm the one with sunglasses on.

#6 In June 2011 I was in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Here's the bird



Edit: More pics

Applications like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook encourage constant documentation, every sunset, every party, every meal is a time to "confirm" presence and participation. Pictures no longer live in one's own private albums or in shoe boxes, they are shared immediately, accruing likes and comments as social currency. In those words, photographs are less a matter of keeping memory for the sake of it and more a matter of transmitting that memory to an unseen audience, claiming authenticity in the digital space.

#7 I was once interrogated by the secret service for 2 hours due to a high school prank gone terribly wrong (or right, depending on your perspective).

#8 When I was twelve we went on a tour to the Galapagos. The ship stayed out in the deep water while we took small boats in to the islands each day. One day, my boat was the first in, and we had a little down time on the beach anyway before we started to hike inland. So I sat at the shore and engaged in one of my favorite pastimes: building a drip castle.



Well, I had dug my quarry for wet sand right at the shoreline, and had started my castle, when a baby sea lion, maybe about a foot and a half long, came up and plopped himself right in my quarry. My hand was in the quarry at the time, gathering a handful of wet sand, and the sea lion sat right on it.



But here's the incredible part. On a whim, I picked up a stick laying nearby, and tossed it about fifteen feet away. *The baby sea lion went after it, fetched it in her mouth, and brought it back to me.*.

#9 Sometimes when I tell people about when I chopped my foot open with an axe, they don't believe me. So I can just show them the scar going down my foot and then they believe me.

This requirement of photographic evidence is not merely a sign of cynicism, it is also a sign of fear of falling behind. As we scroll through timelines of friends' posts full of agonizedly curated moments, we fear that without our own photographic proof, our experiences will be rendered as invented or irrelevant.

#10 I once saw an old man driving down the street on his motorbike, with a dog sitting up front on the seat, resting his paws on the handlebars (it really appeared as though the dog was driving), and an otter riding upon the dog.

#11 This reminds me of a story I've told on here before. So I was in Vegas with a friend of mine. We are at the MGM Grand waiting for the elevator to take us down into the lobby when it stops and the doors open to reveal none other than Christopher Walken. We enter, he gives us a casual nod, and we shuffle past him to stand in the back of the elevator. My friend and I exchange looks of amazement as we both knew it was him but we are both too chickensh*t to say anything. I could tell he was aware of our communication behind him, but figured he is used to it being a big celebrity and all. We get to the bottom floor, the doors open, Walken takes a couple of steps into the lobby, turns around and says, "You know? They'll never believe you" (read it in Walken voice, it sounds much better) and then just walks away. I just about cr**ped my pants. Coolest...guy...EVER. Sorry, no proof.

#12 I broke my step father's driver while hitting golf balls into the woods. The ball hit a tree about 50 yards away and came straight back at me. I ducked and the ball hit the shaft right above the club head. The next swing the head went flying off into the woods. The only good part was a buddy witnessed it.

The anticipatory remorse over "missing a good enough photograph" might preserve the instant itself, forcing us to prioritize the camera roll over live engagement. And as one observer views it, we give more life to documenting our existence than living it, existing "only virtually, only through screens" rather than actually being here. This is a “shadow” of an actual, real, lived life, but it can still trick our brains.

#13 This will probably be buried, but I was hit by an 18 wheeler and had my head split open. Went to the hospital to have my head stitched up and went home the next day.



Most people don't believe I was actually hit by a truck. They usually assume I was in a car or I'm lying.

#14 I had a bone taken out of my skull when I was very young (I had craniosynostosis). After the cranial surgery, one side of my forehead stopped growing. Nobody believe this, because it's not super apparent, so I have people put their hand on my forehead to feel the difference. It's about an inch difference between sides. I also have a rather nasty scar that extends around my head.

#15 I was born at Johns Hopkins in Maryland in the late 80's. There are a non-surprisingly large amount of babies born there every day, so when they accidentally checked the box that I was a boy, my mom wasn't surprised. She went explained the misprint, they apologized, and just scribbled out the check and put one next to female. My mom assumed that they had made a note of this, but apparently they didn't.



A few years ago, my mom got around to ordering copies of me and my sisters birth certificates, since our originals weren't in great shape. When she got mine, it had her name spelled wrong and said I was a man. She called, and they said that they had no record of me being a woman, and that the only way to have it changed was to take me to a doctor, have them sign that I have female genitalia without markings of a surgery, and set up a court date. All of this, of course, at my mothers expense.



My mom refused, saying that it was their mistake and that clearly somebody named "Samantha" at birth had never been a man. They pretty much told her to go blow herself and refused to hear her out.



As long as I keep my original birth certificate, I'm fine. The minute I lose it though, I will technically be a natural male and, when I get married next year, have a legal gay marriage.

The constant cultural imperative to "pics or it didn't happen" also altered the collective notion of memory. Where in the past memories slowly disappeared or were preserved by word of mouth and printed snaps, today's memories are recorded and distributed on the spot, creating an external memory that may be recalled, reshaped, or even wiped out at will.

#16 My dad went down to the Titanic twice in a submersible to film the Titanic, for the IMAX film Titanica. He logged a total of 36 hours underwater, and has been down 3880 Meters, nearly 4 kilometers.



Proof (Yes I know his name is spelled wrong, its Per-Inge Schei, not Per-Engei Schei)



There are also some sites with some more information;



1



2 (His name is under the Cintematic Challenges section, near the bottom.)



3



(Google translate for the lazy)



Edit: My dad is interested in doing an AMA so I'll post a link to the AMA saturday evening and start answering questions Sunday morning!



Edit 2: The link to the AMA is here.

#17 I was on the back of my uncles motorcycle While going about 25 MPH on a motorcycle in Pakistan. I was wearing slippers, and next thing you know, my foot gets stuck in the rear wheel, chops off a big chunk of my foot meat. I cry because i was 8 years old at the time, and the kicker....a god d**n CAT picks up my foot meat and takes it away (i assume to eat). My foot has healed up very well, and the scar is really small compared to how much meat came off.



Edit for pic

#18 I was a professional guitarist in a rock band that toured every state in the continental US, complete with record label, tour bus, sound and light crew, radio interviews...the works. Now, I sit in a cubicle doing Linux admin for a hospital, which is why no one believes me.



It was called Jesus Music, and we were the opening act for a band called Code of Ethics in the late 1990's. The genre was CCM (Contemporary Christian Music), and it took me 5 years in that career to figure out that the music is sh*t and the business is corrupt. But touring was awesome, and if I didn't have a family, I'd still be doing it (albeit not with CCM...probably country or modern folk).

This computerized storage has the ability to embed and distort our memories: at the one level, easy access to images can encourage us to remember what otherwise we would not, but at another, reliance on pictures has the potential to undermine our ability to recall without them because we are outsourcing vicariously our memory to our machines.

#19 Eh. F**k it. This is DEFINITELY not going to be believed, and I can't provide evidence of the deed itself for obvious reasons but.... A few years ago I was at a good friend of mine's college graduation from Bard in upstate NY. They were also having a 40th reunion for alum. So we're sitting there and one of my friend's friends says "hey, isn't that Chevy Chase?" It was. (he never graduated from Bard, but went there and dropped out.) Well, we went over and got our picture taken with him. He was kinda pissed that we were interrupting a conversation he was having with his wife, but begrudgingly let us take the picture anyway. We all went back to our table and sat there for a while, when I had an idea. As soon as he was alone, I went back up to him and apologized for my friends interrupting him before and asked him if he wanted to smoke a joint I had rolled for after the party with us. He said "I'm not going to have to be in any more pictures with you am I? Why not." So the nine of us left, went to a little off shoot in the woods by the mansion on Bards campus and smoked a jaunsmack with Chevy Chase. It only made it around twice since there was nine of us, but still. He was... not really that nice of a guy. Pretty sarcastic, pretty snarky. He chilled out a lot more as we sat there, but you can tell years of people confusing him with his characters had worn on him. But we got him to tell us a few quick hollywood stories and he told us about a show that he was going to be on called 'Community.' I made some stupid/nervous/high remark about "You're Chevy Chase and I'm not" which got a light chortle out of him because everyone else just kept throwing Caddyshack references at him, and then we all went back to the party. As evidence, I've got the picture we took with him, but like I said, that's not evidence of the real interesting part so... yeah.

#20 My friend and I got hammered with Jimmy Eat World before their show at my University. We got high with them on their bus later that evening. No pictures. No smart phones. Bummer.

#21 I'm a little late in the game so this is probably going to get buried, but here goes. My wife and I travelled to Area 51 for our honeymoon as a joke. We couldn't agree on a destination so we just started shouting out "wouldn't it be funny if" destinations and when I said "Area 51" she got a serious look in her eyes and said "Let's do it." So after our wedding we flew out to Nevada and took the 2 hour car ride on the "Extraterrestrial Highway" to the middle of nowhere. We stayed at the town (if you could call a half dozen motorhomes a town) closest to Area 51 at a "hotel" called The Little Al'e'inn. It was a super cheesy place that seemed like it was stuck in the 70's. Our room had shag carpeting and had framed photos of UFO photographs on every wall. Anyways, when we woke up the next morning to have breakfast, there was a film crew in the restaurant. They found out we were on a honeymoon and asked us for an interview. It turns out they were filming a documentary for Canadian Public Broadcasting about conspiracy theories. They talked to us for about 15 minutes and got some shots of us eating, of our wedding rings, of us talking, etc. They told us that they would send us a DVD copy of the documentary when it came out, but over a year later we never got that DVD. It was such a random story that I think our friends found it hard to believe us without evidence.

TL;DR: Went on a honeymoon, ended up in a canadian documentary about aliens.

As our trust in photographs grows, progressively so grows our vulnerability to sophisticated faking. Deepfakes and advanced editing software sabotage the basic presumptions of "pics as proof," necessitating new ways of verifying authenticity and provenance. The comparative simplicity of photo manipulation entails that the slogan "pics or it didn't happen" can ring false unless supported by consideration of context, metadata, source authentication, and awareness of digital forgeries. Without these safeguards, our collective faith in images risks erosion, leaving us unsure whether a striking photo documents reality or a well-executed illusion.

#22 Got to talking with a Mexican d**g dealer on the street in Mexico. Touristy area, so as a white pale tourist, they are very open to askin you what you're looking for. I tell him I'm good but really wanted to hear his side of the whole d**g war (he spoke pretty good English from his time in the states).



We get to talking and he pours out his entire story, almost starts crying. Basically explains how the cartels run everything, and you're either with them or against them. Told me how he had seen a number of friends get k**led when stepping out of line. Continued to reassure me he had never k**led anyone himself (pretty sure he did, must have said this 20 times). As we were talking he gave me a tour of the area, and we aren't talking tourist area, I was in the back alleys with the locals. Met his family, friends, and went up to his favorite view of the city. I have to say I was pretty nervous through the whole ordeal, easily



Could have been kidnapped, but I was looking pretty ragged, so hopefully they thought I had no money. He could tell I was spooked and made a very interesting point. Tourists are the only source of money there, if we get hurt then they lose business. This is bad for everyone so we are actually the safest folks there (minus petty theft). After the tour we grabbed a beer, and I went back to my resort. Oh and he also shared with me the ultimate cash king for a tourist job. Dolphin swimming. Chet a saltwater tank, go catch a dolphin and you are set for life.. Or until the dolphin dies.



Tl;dr hung out with a Mexican d**g dealer, learned about the d**g war and it's real impacts, met some nice people, saw the real mexico, didn't get kidnapped.

#23 I took an arrow to the knee. Back of the knee, really. The only proof I have is a tiny scar where I got hit with a real arrow with the arrow head replaced by a 3" long nail. The guy who owned the bow and arrow (neighbor's brother) removed the arrowhead so we could play with it and not get hurt. We showed him!



PROOF



Looks fake a s**t, but I don't give a s**t if you believe me. It's not a big scar because it was a long nail, not an actual arrowhead.

#24 I played for a famous Kpop star. She was in my conservatory and I had no idea who she was and she asked me to play. She was like "I"m really famous in Korea" and I was like "Yeah I'm sure." I played anyways not thinking of anything.



2 weeks ago people keep stopping me in the hall and were like. OMG i saw you on tv. I was like WTH then found this

At a social level, the pressure to produce constant photographic evidence can lead to a performative existence. Experiences are being segmented into shareable moments, a night out means choreographing the evening to feature posed photo opportunities, vacations are measured by the goodness of your feed, and personal achievements are validated by engagement metrics rather than inherent satisfaction. Performativity turns stressful and insecurity-causing, as individuals compare their unedited lives to other people's highlight reels and are pressured to curate an ever-more sophisticated online self. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When I was a junior in high school, I started going to a career technical center (Basically a vocational school) for IT. The two kids who sat near me and I talked pretty often.



One day they made fun of my dad, who passed away when I was 11. Both of them refused to believe me that my dad had passed. I even pulled up his obituary online (Via Mlive) However since this was years later you couldn't see the entire obituary. They still refused to believe me. They told me "You probably just found someone with the same last name, and are making that up". My only thought was who is really willing to go that far? Every day I would walk in they would bring it up to me asking how my dad was doing that morning, was he late to work etc etc.



This went on for a few days until I found a copy of the funeral handout, with the dates, picture of my dad and I, and my name in it. I brought it into school the next day walked up to the two of them, and slammed it on their desk, and walked to my seat without saying a word. Both of them read through it and realized what it was. It was one of the greatest feelings ever when they both looked up to me with this completely mortified/apologetic look on their faces.



We later became best friends until all 3 of us graduated, were still really good friends and talk regularly even though Ive moved away for college.

#26 I was stalked on twitter for about six months by Courtney Love. She sent me on average 100 direct messages a day. I was sick at the time, and it provided hours of entertainment trying to translate Courtney Love to English. No one really believes it until I pull out the screenshots.

#27 "You've never kissed anyone?"



"No."



"Ever? Like not even in spin the bottle?"



"I was never invited to play"



"But you look so handsome"



"Thanks, but social awkwardness really gets in the way of that"





"Okay, shut up you have to be lying.".

But the rise of "pics or it didn't happen" also sparks potential for critical thinking. Witnessing the meme's influence can challenge us to weigh our need to document against the need to experience. Choosing when to put down our phones and when to snap pictures allows us to reclaim control of our memories, saving moments for ourselves rather than merely for other people's validation. In addition, cultivating digital literacy, having knowledge about how photographs can be manipulated and what constitutes reliable evidence, prepares us to succeed in an environment in which seeing no longer automatically equals believing.

#28 I'm a twin. My brother and I have different last names. We're either fraternal or the effects of chemo as a baby stunted his growth—it's not clear—but we look fairly dissimilar. Until we both produce drivers licenses that show that we have one another's last names as our respective middle names, few people believe that we're twins.

#29 Let me paint you a little picture...

I was about 10, and my parents just bought me a brand new pair of roller blades. I was enthusiastic as a kid, so after a couple of days I was convinced I was a pro.

Anyway, to make the long story short, I grabbed the back of a truck who was moving really slow and it started accelerating fairly quickly. I was afraid to let go, so I held on. While at speed of about 35 mph, the part of the truck I was holding onto broke down and I smacked with my entire right side of the body on the road, bounced back in the air, did a couple of flips, smacked again and landed in the grass beside the road.

Resume? A minor concussion, second degree burns due to the fact of tremendous amount of friction between my skin and the asphalt, couple of more scratches and that pretty much it.

Proof? Two eye witnesses and a few scars on my shoulder, my forearm and my knee.

#30 I met Flava Flav at Target once. He was there buying a cartfull of toys for his son who was turning maybe 4-5 at the time.



Anyways I was behind him in line at the checkout while he was flashing his thick wad of cash and jingly jangling his watches and jewelry all over the place with a mouth full of grills. All the employees came and shook his hand when he finished paying in which my mom said "Oh look honey, they're being nice to that r******d man."



I about died and had to explain to her who he was. She didn't believe me until he got into his limo parked right in front of the no parking zone.



If you're wondering if he really acts like he does on tv, he really does.

Finally, the development of the term "pics or it didn't happen" demonstrates our complex relationship with memory during the digital age. Photographs are both pillars of credibility and potential weapons of manipulation, impacting the ways that we record, distribute, and recall our lives. To engage thoughtfully with this new landscape, we must recognize the power of images to verify experience but also be sensitive to their limitations and our own as producers and consumers of visual narrative.

#31 I used to live in an old farmhouse on a dirt road in North Carolina and, as a former film and communications student at UNC, I had some nice video equipment. I also had a busy hummingbird feeder hanging just outside my kitchen window. One day I noticed a huge praying mantis on the feeder.



It seemed to be hunting hummingbirds, so I set up my camera on a tripod and ran tape all day. Later, when I reviewed what I had, I found that I had a nice scene with the mantis striking and nearly catching a hummingbird, but I had inadvertently gotten onto the same tape towards the beginning walking out to the outhouse in my underwear.



I was working as a carpenter then, and I told the guys about the mantis thing on Monday. One of them insisted that I was full of s**t. So I told him I would bring the tape in the next day. I didn’t want him to see me walking around outside in my underwear, so cued the tape up to just before the mantis strike. The guy takes the tape home and sees that it hasn’t been rewound.



The next morning he comes in and tells everyone, “All I saw was some hummingbirds and him walking around in his underwear.”.

#32 In college, a couple of childhood friends and I went home for a random weekend in October to drink and catch up on college and whatnot. All of us were 21 except for one of my friends (who was still 20) so rather than trying to find a bar that would let us in, we grabbed some beer and headed to an old campground near our high school.



It was around 10 at night, and it was d**n near pitch black out. The only light we could see by was our cell phones, so we're shining them around, trying to see the path through the woods.



We finally get to the camp site, and start hunting around for lighter fluid (the high schoolers always leave a few bottles nearby). We're feeling around on the ground when my buddy says "Guys? I think I'm holding a gun". We shine our lights on him, and sure enough he's got a shotgun in his hands, holding it with his finger on the trigger like an idiot. And behind him, slumped over in a chair, is a dead-a*s body.



Long story short, we freaked out, ran away, got s*******d at another camp-site, drove drunk to the police station to report it, were held for 12 hours (not in custody, but the police have a way of letting you know you're not going anywhere, even if you're not under arrest). Eventually they determined it was s*****e, but it was terrifying. No one ever believes it until I show them the newspaper clippings, though I don't have any proof for you, dear Redditors.



TL;DR Hiking in the woods, dead body surprise.

#33 When I was a child around 4th or 5th grade, a little over 12 years ago I created little comic book with my own characters I had made up. I made so many of them I had folders pack with them, I would create them anytime I had free time in class. I had a knack for creating them due to endless hours of comic book reading. One day in class we had a project to create a book, that we would have sent to a publishing company to have it put into a hardback copy (not for sale just the one copy). I thought it would be cool to have my comic put into a hardback book so I bundled every comic I had made and sent it in to get printed. Well months later the rest of the class got the shipment of books minus my copy. I never really thought to much of it. Years later I heard of a movie title that was so close to my comic that I had to see it. The name of my comic was Sharkman and Lavaboy, the name of the movie was The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The movie was so close that I thought I was crazy or it was a dream. It seems stupid to even claim that movie, but I still tell all my friends that my story was stolen to make The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl movie. My family is the only proof I have, they all remember me drawing and writing out the comics as a child.

#34 I was kidnapped, beaten, locked in a cellar and released for a fairly hefty ransom. People will walk up and ask "hey that thing i heard about never happened right?", I'll tell them it's true, and they won't believe me. Of course I have proof, papers from court and whatnot, but I don't exactly carry those around.

#35 That I started my period in a shark tank. I don't exactly have proof, but I have a picture of me in the tank and a calender for my cycle.

I knew that I was going to get it around the time that I had scheduled the dive, but a mixture of being hung over and way too excited made me forget all about it.

It didn't have any effect on the sharks though, they didn't really give a f**k about us being in there.

#36 I used to be very involved in the Flash animation community online (specifically stick figure animations).

Joined just about every forum there was. StickSuicide (now Explosm), icantcolourin, Anitude, StickSlaughter, Newgrounds, etc.





It so happened that there was a member on one of the countless forums I was a member of, called souljaboy. I became closer to him, had him on my IM service of preference, and we interchanged animations. He also sent me a rap video he was making at the time which stared his little brothers. I told him it kinda sucked, as did his animations.





As with all internet friends, you gradually lose contact. You both move on to the real world, leave your childhood hobbies behind, lose your virginity.





Fast forward a few years and I see some guy called "souljaboy" is famous... can't be a f*****g coincidence. The computer I had before is long gone so unfortunately I don't really have any evidence (other than my oldschool Flash animation community knowledge and a few accounts on websites that still haven't died).





**TL;DR: met souljaboy online a little less than a decade ago, from Flash animation related s**t. We became close e-buddies. I don't have any evidence.**.

#37 One of my canine teeth and my first bicuspid and in reverse order. You can't tell when I smile so people don't believe me until I tilt my head back to show them. Not as exciting as naked girls and a waterfall though.

#38 That in vietnam I saw 2 dudes on a scooter carrying a tree

#39 Sharpied my friends face including his teeth!

#40 I don't have proof to post here, but I do have physical evidence. This actually just happened yesterday.



I'm a stage lighting tech, among other things, and yesterday I was installing a couple new light fixtures. For those who don't know, this involves clamping and cabling it onto aluminium trusses ~10 meters in the air. Well, the first one went up without an issue. As I was bolting on the second one, it slipped off of the truss. Now, understand that this is a 15kg ~$2,500 fixture, and there is no way in hades I was letting that thing fall. Unfortunately, I missed the catch with my hands. Fortunately, i had been holding the safety chain (actually just 3mm thick steel cable) in my mouth to keep the loop end from sliding out of the fixture. So, I end up catching the 15kg fixture with the chain with my teeth. I no longer have canines. My proof is both that, and the torn sheathing on the cable.

#41 I ate my first french fry in Japan on account of my dad used to being a captain of a cargo ship. I have pictures burried somewhere in the family albums.

#42 About 7 or 8 years ago, i remember being in Winter Park, Colorado on vacation. We stopped at the local McDonalds where i noticed this crazy contraption that was pretty much a vending machine that rented DVD's! it was so crazy that I didn't think people would believe me so took a picture of it. To this day it is known simply as RedBox.

EDIT- Grammar.

#43 I smoked blunts with Ghostface Killah and his crew a few years ago on his tour bus...no one ever believes me cause I'm a little Jewish white girl :p.

#44 Most people didn't believe me when I showed them proof, and now that I lost it in a reformatting, no one will ever believe how I met the only remaining friend in Korea.



Before I went to Korea to do a quick course on 3D animation, I looked for Koreans to chat with online to learn how to speak it better (growing up in Canada, I forgot most of Korean by then). After surfing through all the free sites, and realizing that most if not all of those sites were dating sites, I gave up and went on Omegle.



After a few dozen strangers, I met someone who could barely speak English on Omegle, and was online to learn casual English. Intrigued, I dug deeper to find out that she was a Korean that was the same age as me, and that a part of her final exam required her to do a conversation, and this was her method of studying (I graduated in June or July, while she was to graduate in December). Her English was horrendous, so we chatted back and forth in both English and Korean for a few months on MSN Messenger, before I finally moved to Korea.



She wanted to meet up with me, and she told me the area of Seoul she lived at. I had no time to meet up with her, because I lived on the other side of Seoul, with an aunt. Troubles came up with that aunt, and I had to move in with another aunt's family. I had forgotten about where the girl lived (they all sounded so similar to me back then). When we contacted again in a month, it turned out that she lived in the apartment building literally right beside the one where I stayed. Because I had to go to a really far place, I had to leave in the morning at 8 am. She went to school at 8:30am. A mere 30 minute difference every morning for a month, and a mere building beside.



Still keep in touch with her somewhat, though we're obviously drifting apart from the fact that we only knew each other for a little while and we haven't seen each other in forever.



Maybe I shouldn't have kept all the proof in a single folder. No one believed me, and rather than digging up all those chat logs and images over and over again, I had decided to keep them all in a folder in My Documents. And now it's never to be seen again.

#45 My dad is a self made millionaire.



I don't really say it much at all for obvious reasons, but when I do I instantly become "That kid who swears his dad works for Nintendo". My father was a taxation lawyer that ran his own law firm and later got into real estate on the side.



And yes you can have money the second he gives me any of it :/.

#46 I went up to Issac Brock, the singer of Modest Mouse, after a show with a fake sandwich I stole from Albertson's Deli where I bought the tickets to the show (customer service desk). He got pretty excited that I was bringing him a sandwich, and was pretty bummed when I told him it was fake and I just wanted him to sign it. He signed it for me anyway.