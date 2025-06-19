ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that they are literally just a lack of light, shadows have ingrained themselves in our popular culture, mythology and just everyday life. On a sunny day, you might look for the shade cast by a tree or you might grin when a comic book hero, brought to screen, whispers “I am the shadows.”

We’ve gathered some of the best examples of cool shadows stealing the show, creating cool illusions or just setting up an interesting scene. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

The Cameramen's Shadow Looks Like A Labrador

Man filming with a camera casting a cool and interesting shadow that looks like a dog silhouette on a stone wall.

MuchoGrande Report

    #2

    The Shadow Of The Plane I Was On Was Surrounded By A Rainbow

    Shadow of an airplane surrounded by a rainbow halo above green landscape, showcasing cool and interesting shadows from the sky.

    jenkneefur28 Report

    #3

    Casting Shadows To Make A Vampire

    Shadow art on a billboard creates a cool and interesting silhouette resembling a vampire for intriguing shadows that made people look twice.

    Torjan_ Report

    #4

    Soap Making Shadows In The Bath

    Swirling shadow patterns around a sink drain creating a cool and interesting effect that made people look twice.

    mybustersword Report

    #5

    I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

    Shadow of a parked car creating a cool and interesting distorted shape on a concrete parking lot at night.

    theam107 Report

    #6

    This Shadow Looks Like A Person

    Shadow resembling a face cast on a wall by a laundry basket filled with clothes, showcasing a cool and interesting shadow effect.

    BananaEpicGAMER Report

    #7

    Can Anyone Explain This? It's So Creepy

    Shadow of a bicycle cast on a brick wall creating a cool and interesting visual effect at night.

    Skilax06md Report

    #8

    I Found The Shadow From My Sculpture More Interesting Than The Sculpture

    Abstract geometric sculpture casting cool, interesting, and bizarre shadows on concrete ground in bright sunlight.

    HazerLive Report

    #9

    The Shadow Of This Bath Faucet Looks Like A Sitting Frog

    Bathroom faucet and hose casting a cool and interesting shadow that looks like a face, highlighting bizarre shadows effects.

    gotsweptunder Report

    #10

    Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh

    Shadows creating geometric patterns along a sunlit corridor with yellow tiled floor and white pillars.

    b2utynthebeast Report

    #11

    Shadow Play

    Wooden pillars and beams casting cool, interesting shadows with striped patterns that make people look twice.

    dittidot Report

    #12

    Eclipse Shadows

    Circular light patterns created by cool and interesting shadows cast on a stone and gravel garden pathway.

    S14xDrifter Report

    #13

    This Shadows From My Axis And Allies Game

    Shadows of game pieces cast on a wall create cool, interesting, and bizarre scenes that make people look twice.

    Bancaghedon Report

    #14

    The Shadow From This Plant Makes It Look Like There's A Decal On My Friend's Car

    White Nissan Versa with cool, interesting shadow of tree branches creating a natural design on the car at night.

    fidlarla Report

    #15

    The Lighting In Our Room Caused Some Cool Shadow Patterns

    Black shelf casting cool geometric shadows on a wall and carpet, creating an interesting shadow pattern effect.

    tar0s Report

    #16

    The Way The Railing’s Shadow Divided Up The Colours Of The Rainbow Reflection On My Stairs

    Colorful light creates cool and interesting shadows on a wooden surface, showcasing unique shadow patterns that catch the eye.

    kandtwedding Report

    #17

    This Shadow In The Mountains Looks Like A Girl Reading

    Mountain landscape with a bizarre shadow resembling a person’s profile, a cool and interesting shadow illusion in nature.

    crowhurst Report

    #18

    I Woke Up To See This The Other Morning… The Shadow Of My Daughter In The Morning Light

    Shadow of a child with an afro hairstyle reaching for a door handle, one of the cool interesting shadows that made people look twice.

    DankGabrillo Report

    #19

    This Parking Meter Has A Shadow Cat Climbing It

    Shadow on sidewalk resembling a cat sitting on an extended arm, illustrating cool and interesting shadow illusions.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    Go Home Shadow, You're Drunk

    Shadow of a no parking sign casting a tilted, distorted shape on a textured brick wall in an empty parking lot.

    mikec215 Report

    #21

    Shadow Cast By Surface Tension On The Wasp's Legs

    Wasp casting a bizarre shadow resembling balloons on a blue surface, showcasing cool and interesting shadows.

    liamkr Report

    #22

    These Letters And Numbers Are Invisible On My Lenses, But Cast Shadows

    Shadow of eyeglasses cast on yellow surface creating a cool and interesting visual effect that made people look twice.

    GrandPriapus Report

    #23

    This Shadow Of A Man In My Bathroom Made By A Tissue

    Shadow cast on a wall resembling a man’s profile, showcasing one of the cool and interesting shadows that made people look twice.

    whatsthegoods Report

    #24

    The Shadow Of This Banana Looks Like A Woman With Long Hair

    Shadow of bananas and other kitchen items creating a cool and interesting shadow that makes people look twice.

    Stock-Airline3440 Report

    #25

    The Statue Of Liberty's Shadow

    Statue of Liberty illuminated at night with an unusual shadow visible in the cloudy sky, a cool and interesting shadow effect.

    BunyipPouch Report

    #26

    Covid Is Lurking Around My Neighborhood, You Can Only See Its Shadow

    Shadow of a streetlight on pavement creating cool and interesting shapes that made people look twice.

    --_---_----- Report

    #27

    My Mom Took This Pic Of A Tree's Shadow Blending Perfectly With Another One

    Shadow of a tree cast on a brick wall creating a cool and interesting shadow effect on a sunny street corner.

    RandomSpanishUser Report

    #28

    Leaf Floating On Water, Casting A Unique Shadow

    Shadow of a curled transparent tube on the ground with a dry leaf casting a cool, interesting shadow effect.

    Goal1 Report

    #29

    Shadow Revealing Imperfections Of A Clear Glass Cup

    Glass casting cool, interesting shadow patterns on a wooden surface in natural sunlight.

    Opropinquus Report

    #30

    Notice The Frisbee And Its Shadow. Great Example Of A Rolling Shutter

    Man throwing a frisbee on a sunny day with a circular shadow appearing on the ground creating an interesting shadow effect

    Modano1509 Report

    #31

    Cool Coffee Shadow

    Shadow in coffee forming a cool and interesting symmetrical flower shape inside a black mug on granite countertop

    Cypher_Diaz Report

    #32

    Shadows Of Birds Perched Atop A Tent

    Metal structure casting cool and interesting shadows that look like birds on a tiled surface, a bizarre shadow effect.

    goodcheapandfast Report

    #33

    This Shadow Looks Exactly Like A Man’s Head. Lone Peak, Big Sky, Montana

    Mountain covered in snow casting a cool and interesting shadow resembling a human face under a clear blue sky.

    clarkbarniner Report

    #34

    Different Coloured Lights Gave My Shadow Chromatic Aberration

    Shadow of a person standing on a textured sidewalk and road, showcasing cool and interesting shadow effects.

    2Mark2Manic Report

    #35

    This Is The Shadow Of My Chihuahua

    Shadow on pavement resembling a cool and interesting shape, showcasing bizarre shadows that made people look twice.

    turkeyganja Report

    #36

    The Shadows Made By The Streetlight And Trees

    Patterned shadows cast on a concrete sidewalk by tree branches, creating a cool and interesting shadow effect.

    LacedFairy Report

    #37

    Why Does The Yellow Part Have No Shade And The Black Part Does?

    Shadow of a road sign creating a cool and interesting arrow shape on the pavement, showcasing bizarre shadows effect.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Discontinuous Shadow vs. Continuous Post

    Shadows cast by a metal pool ladder on water creating cool and interesting visual effects on the pool floor.

    Amaaog Report

    #39

    I Turned My Phone Sideways And I Swear I Saw The Bunk Beds From Squid Game

    Shadows cast by window grates create cool and interesting patterns on a brick building facade in bright sunlight.

    ericmbailey Report

    #40

    The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph

    Shadow of a bicycle on a pole creating a cool, interesting and bizarre visual effect on a city street.

    Academic-Stuff-7921 Report

    #41

    Took This On A Hike A While Back. This Bridge Cast A Very Satisfying Shadow

    Shadow cast by bridge creates a sharp contrast between light and dark over a riverbank, showing cool and interesting shadows.

    kforte318 Report

    #42

    The Shadow Left The Snow On The Roof Untouched

    Shadow of a tree on a house roof creating a cool and interesting visual effect making people look twice.

    somewhat-damaged Report

    #43

    The Shadow Of My Chimney Looks Like The Grim Reaper Is On My Roof

    Shadow of a person in a garden casting a cool and interesting shadow that makes people look twice.

    toadstoolboi Report

    #44

    Tree Leaf Shadows Just After The Total Eclipse

    Red car hood covered with cool, interesting shadows of crescent shapes and tree branches creating a bizarre visual effect.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    The Shadow Of This Fire Hydrant Looks Like A Soldier Holding A Rifle

    Shadow of fire hydrant and pipes creating an interesting and bizarre silhouette on a fenced wall in bright sunlight.

    HeyItsMeHammy Report

    #46

    The Shadow From These Shoes Makes It Look As Though They're Floating​ A Bit

    Pair of gray shoes on a wooden floor casting cool and interesting shadows that make people look twice.

    young-blood- Report

    #47

    Shadow Cube

    Intricate cube casting cool and interesting shadows on walls and floor in a bright, minimalist room.

    PHIL-yes-PLZ Report

    #48

    Shadow Cast By These Bars

    Metal beams casting a cool zigzag shadow on a building wall, an interesting example of shadows that make people look twice.

    Harrypc95 Report

    #49

    The Unexpected Sugar Shadow

    Container labeled sugar casting a clear shadow of the word sugar on the white contents, a cool interesting shadow effect.

    nazmouse Report

    #50

    The Shadow Of My Chimney Makes Me Look Like Lord Farquad

    Shadow on snow creating a cool and interesting silhouette that made people look twice for its bizarre shape.

    atheistpianist Report

    #51

    The Way This Shadow Perfectly Matches The Sideline On A Turf Field

    Shadow dividing a green sports field in half with contrasting light and dark areas creating an interesting shadow effect

    klawehtgod Report

    #52

    Cloud Casting A Shadow On Mountain Etna That Can Be Seen In The Sky

    Lenticular clouds casting bizarre shadows over a rural landscape with mountains and green fields in the background.

    Hairy_Orchid6128 Report

    #53

    The Writing Utensils In The Pencil Case Cast A Shadow In The Form Of A Man Wearing A Cap And Smoking A Cigarette

    Shadow cast by a pencil case and stationery creating a cool, interesting, or bizarre shadow that made people look twice.

    skybike Report

    #54

    The Shadows Cast By The Curtains Look Like A Dragon On The Left Attacking A Village On The Right Curtain

    Shadow on a wall resembling a creepy hand reaching out, creating an interesting and bizarre shadow illusion.

    ah_yeah_no_maybe Report

