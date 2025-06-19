We’ve gathered some of the best examples of cool shadows stealing the show, creating cool illusions or just setting up an interesting scene. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Despite the fact that they are literally just a lack of light, shadows have ingrained themselves in our popular culture, mythology and just everyday life. On a sunny day, you might look for the shade cast by a tree or you might grin when a comic book hero , brought to screen, whispers “I am the shadows.”

#1 The Cameramen's Shadow Looks Like A Labrador Share icon

RELATED:

#2 The Shadow Of The Plane I Was On Was Surrounded By A Rainbow Share icon

#3 Casting Shadows To Make A Vampire Share icon

#4 Soap Making Shadows In The Bath Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Shadow Looks Like A Person Share icon

#7 Can Anyone Explain This? It's So Creepy Share icon

#8 I Found The Shadow From My Sculpture More Interesting Than The Sculpture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The Shadow Of This Bath Faucet Looks Like A Sitting Frog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh Share icon

#11 Shadow Play Share icon

#12 Eclipse Shadows Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 This Shadows From My Axis And Allies Game Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Shadow From This Plant Makes It Look Like There's A Decal On My Friend's Car Share icon

#15 The Lighting In Our Room Caused Some Cool Shadow Patterns Share icon

#16 The Way The Railing’s Shadow Divided Up The Colours Of The Rainbow Reflection On My Stairs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 This Shadow In The Mountains Looks Like A Girl Reading Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Woke Up To See This The Other Morning… The Shadow Of My Daughter In The Morning Light Share icon

#19 This Parking Meter Has A Shadow Cat Climbing It Share icon

#20 Go Home Shadow, You're Drunk Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Shadow Cast By Surface Tension On The Wasp's Legs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 These Letters And Numbers Are Invisible On My Lenses, But Cast Shadows Share icon

#23 This Shadow Of A Man In My Bathroom Made By A Tissue Share icon

#24 The Shadow Of This Banana Looks Like A Woman With Long Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The Statue Of Liberty's Shadow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Covid Is Lurking Around My Neighborhood, You Can Only See Its Shadow Share icon

#27 My Mom Took This Pic Of A Tree's Shadow Blending Perfectly With Another One Share icon

#28 Leaf Floating On Water, Casting A Unique Shadow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Shadow Revealing Imperfections Of A Clear Glass Cup Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Notice The Frisbee And Its Shadow. Great Example Of A Rolling Shutter Share icon

#31 Cool Coffee Shadow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Shadows Of Birds Perched Atop A Tent Share icon

#33 This Shadow Looks Exactly Like A Man’s Head. Lone Peak, Big Sky, Montana Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Different Coloured Lights Gave My Shadow Chromatic Aberration Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 This Is The Shadow Of My Chihuahua Share icon

#36 The Shadows Made By The Streetlight And Trees Share icon

#37 Why Does The Yellow Part Have No Shade And The Black Part Does? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Discontinuous Shadow vs. Continuous Post Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I Turned My Phone Sideways And I Swear I Saw The Bunk Beds From Squid Game Share icon

#40 The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph Share icon

#41 Took This On A Hike A While Back. This Bridge Cast A Very Satisfying Shadow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The Shadow Left The Snow On The Roof Untouched Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 The Shadow Of My Chimney Looks Like The Grim Reaper Is On My Roof Share icon

#44 Tree Leaf Shadows Just After The Total Eclipse Share icon

#45 The Shadow Of This Fire Hydrant Looks Like A Soldier Holding A Rifle Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 The Shadow From These Shoes Makes It Look As Though They're Floating​ A Bit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Shadow Cube Share icon

#48 Shadow Cast By These Bars Share icon

#49 The Unexpected Sugar Shadow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The Shadow Of My Chimney Makes Me Look Like Lord Farquad Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The Way This Shadow Perfectly Matches The Sideline On A Turf Field Share icon

#52 Cloud Casting A Shadow On Mountain Etna That Can Be Seen In The Sky Share icon

#53 The Writing Utensils In The Pencil Case Cast A Shadow In The Form Of A Man Wearing A Cap And Smoking A Cigarette Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 The Shadows Cast By The Curtains Look Like A Dragon On The Left Attacking A Village On The Right Curtain Share icon