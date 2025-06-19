Luckily, the sprawling and experienced ‘What Is This Thing?’ community is here to help answer people’s questions. It’s an online group that unites millions of internet sleuths—veteran and amateur alike—who help identify mysterious objects. We’ve collected some of the freshest mysteries these netizens have helped solve to show you just how weird the world can get.

No matter how smart, well-traveled, and well-read you are, you simply can’t know everything. It’s impossible to fit the entire world’s knowledge into a single person’s mind. And so, even the brainiest individuals sometimes spot things that are so bizarre that they have no idea what they’re for and how they work.

#1 My Kids Are Calling These “Sea Turds,” Since They Are Round, Soft/Spongey And Dark Green But What Are They Really? Pensacola, Florida; Bayside, Underwater Share icon Tar balls! When I was a kid, my mom used to cover me in baby oil before we swam in the Gulf of Mexico so the tar didn’t stick to me.



RELATED:

#2 What Is This Black Wavy Wire Display Type Thing? I Thought It Was A Wine Rack But Wine Bottles Don’t Sit Nicely Share icon Old CD rack.

#3 What Is This Tiny Pocket On The Back Of My Shirt Share icon It's a vestigial device deliberately installed into a great number of imported shirts so that they classify as a specific article of clothing which avoids a tariff.



Link: "tariff engineering." It also explains why Converse shoes come with fuzzy, "non-athletic" soles which abrade down to the grippier outsole with use.

Key quote: "Columbia Sportswear adds pockets below the waistline of certain women’s shirts so that they are not technically classified as blouses, which brings the duty rate down from 26.9% to 16%, as Marketplace reported in 2019. The company refers to it as a 'ChapStick pocket.'"



ADVERTISEMENT

In a piece on 'Psyche' written by Ivar Fahsing, a detective chief superintendent and associate professor at the Norwegian Police University College in Oslo, if you want to think like a detective, you need to embrace an investigative mindset. "The terms ‘possibly’ and ‘could’ should be your watchwords as they are in every real investigation and at every crime scene," he says. According to Fahsing, this is called the ABC principle in detective handbooks, and it urges you to: Assume nothing; Believe nothing; Challenge and check everything.

#4 Does Anyone Have A Clue As To What These Might Be????? They Are Heavy, And There Are Screw Holes In The 2 “Legs” Of Each Piece Share icon Vintage school desk frame.



#5 Found At The Trampoline Park But I Think It Fell From Someone's Pocket. 2.25" Long And Magnetic. Metal With Red Plastic Over It. Printed On It, "M A C Mp-8 Made In The USA" Share icon Mac tools telescopic pocket magnet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Small Different Size And Color Rings. Looks Like Aluminium. Found In A Box With Screws, Nails Ect Share icon Bird rings for pigeons.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to be a good real-life detective, you need a vast array of both soft and hard skills. According to Indeed, detectives need to be adaptable, analytical, team players, good communicators, and quick problem-solvers. Regarding the latter, sleuths should be able to “navigate complex situations and come up with viable solutions.” They should start by identifying problems, then break them down into manageable parts, develop a plan to address each part, and then implement their plan. Meanwhile, the hard skills they need include research and investigation, data analysis, and technical proficiency with various types of software and equipment. You can practice both your soft and hard skills to sharpen them, look for training and further education, and network and learn from other detectives.

#7 Round Plastic Cap In Yard. Approximately 6 Inch Diameter, 3 Feet From The House Share icon It's a termite bait station. A pest control company puts cellulose material in it to lure termites if they are nearby and then periodically monitors it for activity to see if treatment is necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 This Came In A Nail Trimming Kit. Can't Figure Out What It's Used For. It Looks Like A Tiny Honey Comber. It's The Length Of A Toenail Clipper With A Rubberized Handle Share icon Ear cleaner.

#9 What Is This Heavy, Green Metal Hand? Share icon $200 US worth of ashtray.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘What Is This Thing?’ group is big. Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement. At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 3 million (yes, million!) members from around the globe. The subreddit was originally founded in September 2010 and currently ranks among the top 1% Reddit communities by size. The purpose of ‘What Is This Thing?’ is simple. These internet sleuths help puzzled and lost internet users identify mysterious objects, whether it’s a peculiar gadget, an intriguing implement, a design detail, or something else entirely. Every member is expected to behave in a civil manner and avoid making jokes or unhelpful comments. These are bannable offenses! Keep in mind that “If your comment doesn't help, don't comment.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 What Are These Long Metal Looking Sheets Being Draped Over This Building? Share icon Not art, not copper sheeting. Just some dude's attempt to shield himself from 5G. I'm not kidding.



Source: I'm in the neighborhood, people are complaining.



Edit: The "faraday cage" answers from other users are correct. It's not rational, the guy who bought the building is unwell.



Edit 2: It's metal. Yes, it's loud.

#11 Found In Hotel Room. Has A Plug But Does Nothing. Gold Plate Can Rotate, But Can’t See Any Purpose Or Function! Share icon It’s a lamp and it took me far too long to realise this is sitting on a desk and isn’t actually 7ft tall.



#12 Weird Blinking Canasters Found Under Hotel Room Bed. What Are They? Share icon Could these be smart bed legs, for trapping/detecting bed bugs that climb up them.



Lilithrc390:



They are 100% this bug detection things, my mum sent me some closer photos.



ADVERTISEMENT

The moderator team keeps a detailed archive of the most frequently asked things. You should definitely peruse it before asking for help. It’s quite likely that someone’s already been bamboozled by the object that is making you strain your brain right now months or even years ago! ADVERTISEMENT The mods also have an in-depth guide that you should look through before making a submission.

#13 The County Park Near Me Was Recently Renovated, And They Put Up This Thing. It Is Super Tall, At Least 12 Feet. I Thought At First It Was Cameras, But I Didn’t See Any Lenses. It’s In A Wide Open Field, So Maybe It’s For The Weather? I’ve Been So Curious To Figure Out What On Earth It’s For! Share icon Purple martin 'gourd' nesting boxes.



ACanadianGuy1967:



You’ll notice that they are often built so they can be lowered (note to cable or rope in that photo for example, attached near the bottom of the pole.) When the birds leave in the autumn to migrate south, it’s good to lower the nesting boxes and clean them out so they’re ready for next spring. It reduces illness when they have clean nesting boxes.



Two of my neighbors have purple Martin nesting boxes up on poles but theirs look like little apartment buildings. But there are gourd-style ones in our area, too.



ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Lens Or Defect In The Middle Of My Front Window? Share icon That's usually the result of a drive-by with a BB gun.



#15 An Apparatus At Our Neighborhood Park. It’s 8 Feet Tall, Metal, With 3 “Swing-Like” Plastic Seats Chained To The Ground And Each Other Share icon Ok, I’m going to leave this up coz folks seem interested but apparently they are “mini-hammocks” for toddlers.



During a previous interview with Bored Panda, one of the moderators who helps keep ‘What Is This Thing?’ running smoothly shared a few reasons why people become online detectives who help strangers. For one, they can’t help but get involved as intriguing objects show up. Furthermore, there’s they want to show off their awesome search skills and enjoy the ‘thrill of the chase.’ ADVERTISEMENT “Many [people] have unique and obscure knowledge and they like to use it. Get enough of them together and they cover most things,” the moderator explained to us earlier.

#16 Iron? Rod With Heavy Weight, Swings From Side To Side Share icon Its an old pump from a well. We have one with an actual old stand alone pumphouse in my town where i live. The one in your picture is built in to the building. The "pendulum" thing is for moving the pump mechanism to bring up the water from the well.



If there is no water coming out its either because the well is dried up or the mechanic is broken/disabled.



ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Palm Sized Four Legged Metal Spike Device Presumably From Early 20th Century Share icon Probably a decorative part for horse harnesses. It is an unused one because the rivets are not hammered. Here is a Finnish metal detectorist forum thread where you can find a similar thing (pic with a Colt lighter).



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Black Electronic Device With 6 Or 7 Big Buttons And A Screen That Displayed What Looked Like Text Share icon Dirtywave M8 Tracker.



SquidgyB:



It's a device for making electronic music.



According to them, it is exceedingly rare for someone to share a photo of an object and for nobody to know what it is. At the time, the moderator said that under a tenth of all ‘cases’ posted on the subreddit didn’t get solved. On the flip side, the group’s success rate is astounding. “A majority of things are solved within 15 minutes of posting,” the mod added. This was back when the community had 1.5 million members, a number which has since doubled in size.

#19 Found In My Washing Machine. Small, Pink Face? Doesn't Seem To Dissolve, Has No Odor Share icon This looks like the rubber part from a cheap stamp. Like one at the end of a marker.



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Found This Bag In A Kitchen Of An Airbnb I’m Cleaning. It’s Wet/Oily And Smells Very Strong, Kind Of Like Menthol Share icon Flavored betel nut shavings. Used as mouth freshener/ aperitif in SE Asia.



ADVERTISEMENT

#21 What Is This Elevated Place In My House? Share icon It's an Australian house that isn't that old. And according to OP, previous owner was Asian. It's the place where you put the fridge. The plug at the back makes sense. Asians like to hose their kitchen and bathrooms down to make it easier to clean. Water won't go under the fridge this way. I used to live in Singapore.



The moderator told Bored Panda earlier that ‘What Is This Thing?’ has a serious offshoot on Reddit named ‘Trace An Object,’ which searches for objects posted by Europol (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation) that are linked to criminal cases. ADVERTISEMENT “We've had some luck in identifying some things, but there's more yet unsolved and more to come as Europol does release some new information every few months.”

#22 Saw This Metal Door On A Mountain In Tyrol, Austria. It Is Attached To A Thick Plastic Well, Has A Vent On Top Of It, And I Can Hear Air Rushing Behind It Fairly Loudly Share icon Water reservoir for tapwater or artificial snow.



Source: I am Austrian.

#23 Metal Cylinder In Wall Of 1800s House With A Little Lever And Flap Share icon Definitely an old speaking tube. If your house is two stories tall it would have most likely came out by the front door so if a visitor came by and no one answered a knock they could pull the flap up and blow into it and it would whistle to hopefully get some ones attention. Then drop the flaps and be able to talk to each other with out having to go down stair.



My parents old house (it was built in 1906) had one. They had silicone filled the hole by the front door. But it was repaired and made to work great.



ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Handmade Ceramic Vessel With Inner Cup(?) Attached To The Bottom Of The Lid, Found In A Goodwill Near The Twin Cities Metro. What Is This Intended For? Share icon It's a butter bell. You put butter into the cup of the lid, put cool water in the outside cup and it keeps the butter cooler on the counter.



ADVERTISEMENT

The people asking for help ought to be as detailed with their post title and info as possible, in order to avoid vagueness. When your mystery object has been identified, reply “Solved!” to the earliest comment with the answer. However, you shouldn’t delete your post after an attempt has been made to answer your query.

#25 What Are These Platforms In Seoul Metro Stations? Share icon Removes fine dust and viruses from shoes installed at Seoul Forest subway station.



ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Silver-Colored Metal Object Found Partially Buried In Yard Share icon Clip to chain the dog outside.



#27 Two-Stair Concrete Steps In Upstate NY Share icon Mounting block / horse block / carriage stone.



When posting an answer, you should back up your claims by providing some sort of link to a source. “Everyone's got an opinion, facts help.” The ‘What Is This Thing?’ seriously frowns upon answers generated with artificial intelligence. “AI rarely offers anything of value and never provides sources to its claims. By all means, use AI to assist, but please investigate its answers and provide your own proof of its claims. Straight copy/paste answers will be removed and the user banned,” the moderators warn. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 What Is This Thing? It's A Clear Glass Imperial Quart Bottle Full Of Liquid And Some Sort Of Construction Inside Share icon It’s a crucifixion bottle, or god-in-a-bottle. Cool! And a bit creepy!



#29 What Is This Thing: Large Aluminum Plate With Feet And Small Hexagon Holes Share icon It’s a dumpling maker. First letter looks like a Russian Ц. These were popular in the Soviet Union

#30 Pairs Of ‘Islands’ In A Bay Off US Naval Base Share icon Mooring platforms for the fleet. Lots of great fishing and diving near them. Spend 4 1/2 years in the island of misfit toys.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this topic, Pandas. Which of these objects were so weird that you genuinely didn’t know their purpose? On the flip side, were there any photos of things that you were actually familiar with? Have you ever done some amateur sleuthing and helped someone figure out what a mysterious object does? Have you ever turned to the awesome ‘What Is This Thing?’ online group for help before? Let us know in the comments below!

#31 What Is This Long, Quilted, Hanging Cloth Thing With Horizontal Pockets? No Tags, Each Pocket Is The Same Size Share icon Wine bottle holder or really any bottle holder.



ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Yellow Plastic Dog Face Keychain With Sharp Pointy Spike. About Three Inches Long. Found On The Ground Near Tennis Courts At My Gym Share icon This is actually a pickleball holder!!! Pickleballs have holes in them and you're supposed to slide it in and it'll stay put.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 What Is This Metal Circular/Ball Contraption? Found The Picture In A Restaurant In Germany - Could It Be An Agricultural Tool? It Looks To Be Ca 3m In Diameter And Has Spokes Going Inward As Well As Around Share icon This is art: "Scarabäus" by Adrian Basilius.



#34 Small Aluminum Cylinder With Bullet Like End With Grooves Share icon Fake bullet from a belt, I bought this one from hot topic sometime in 2006-2007 when I was a teenager.

#35 Round Metal Ball Found Whilst Digging Has A Hole In One Side, Very Heavy Easily 3kg Share icon Cannonball.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Cube Shaped Metal Bead I Found On The Ground As A Kid 15 Years Ago Share icon Most likely it’s a part of a souvenir keychain like this, but from Moscow. The eagle is Russian coat of arms (there’s St George on the shield in the middle), the second picture is St Basil’s Cathedral, and the third one looks like Spasskaya tower of Kremlin.



potatojunior:



Probably it is a veeeery old version of this.



ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Blue And White Painted Porcelain Vase-Like Box With Large Hole On One Side And Specific Hole On Opposing Side Share icon It's a headrest. If you google "Chinese porcelain headrest" you'll see a lot of similar ones.

#38 Strange Purple Powder/Fine Sand, Found On Former Sheep Farm (France), Runs Bright Pink Under Water, Stains Skin Brown Share icon Chemist here

Definitely sounds like potassium permanganate. It's suspected to be a health hazard and it harms aquatic ecosystems. You're probably fine for handling it a bit, but you should avoid skin contact. If you add a tiny bit of it to hydrogen-peroxide and it fizzes then it should be an indicator that it might be potassium permanganate.



It decomposes into manganese oxide which are the brown spots. The oxide isn't very soluble in water which is why it's hard to rinse off.



It's a pretty effective oxidant, so be careful about storing it near flammable substances.



ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Metal Overshoe With Leather Straps. No Waiting Or Stamps Share icon Flat track motorcycle racing shoe. Goes over your boot and lets your inside foot drag around the sweeping corners and not catch or wear out your boot, probably from the 1960s.



ADVERTISEMENT

#40 What Is This Metal Peice On My BBQ Share icon Matchstick holder in case u need to manually light the grill.



#41 White Powder Glob Being Dropped Along Hiking Trail Share icon Likely flour from a running club such as the hash house harriers.



ADVERTISEMENT

#42 What Is This Weird Little Wad Of Cash Share icon Modeling accessory. People use them for dollhouses, stop action films, dioramas, etc. Those look 1-to-12 scale, so they'd look size appropriate with a 6 inch tall action figure.



#43 24” Long Lump Of Hardened Tan Material Found In Lebanon, NJ Share icon The waste that is left over after flushing out an injection molding machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 What Is This Screwdriver Like Object? Share icon I have one of those. It came with my tiller to pick dirt and roots from the blades.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I Saw This Couple Inch Wide Vent Hose Looking Thing In The Car Next To Me Share icon The Noggle. No joke, it's for real, as you have seen. 🤣



#46 Found These Decorative Glass Vials In A Box Belonging To A Deceased Elderly Woman Share icon Perfume bottles..And fancy ones at that..Nice find..

#47 Heavy Iron Twisting Mechanism, About 10 Pounds, Rusty And Thus Rust Colored, Handle Turns All Three Spindles The Same Direction, About 12 Inches By 8 Inches Base Without The Handle. What Could It Have Been Used For? Share icon Rope making. twisting three strands into a rope.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 A Tray Made Of Paper Pulp That's 8" Long. It's Supposedly Embalming Related Share icon It's a cranial cap.

You put it under the head to absorb leaking brain goo.



ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Found On A Shore In Turkey, Istanbul Within The Black Sea. Seems To Made Out Of Titanium, Conical And Exposed To High Heat. It Is Moderatly Heavy And Has Russian Text On It. Weighs As Much As A Kilo Maximum Share icon It looks very similar to the nosecone and structure on the ramjets for a Russian KH-31 missile, like in this photo.



#50 What Is This Round Metal Thing That Looks Like A Lock Of Some Sort On Our Front Door? Share icon It’s a key switch (more than likely) for an alarm system that no longer exists; key switches were fairly common in the days before keypads to arm/disarm. The back of the door where that hole is used to have wires going to it, and if you were to put a wrench on the two flats it would unscrew if you wanted to remove it and have the hole filled. Right now it’s not connected to anything, so nothing to worry about. Hope that helps!

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Cupholder-Looking Thing On The Wall Of A Bathroom In A Senior Living Condo Share icon The most likely answer is "hair dryer holder repurposed to cane holder".

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 12 Squares Stuck Together Found Near The Apache Trail. Says 1/4 Oz 7gm, Weirdly Bendy Share icon Tire weights.

#53 What Is The Is This Metal Object That Looks Like An Eye? Found Embedded In A Shell From A Beach In Florida Share icon Ear gauge with a dried flower encased in resin inside, I had ones almost exactly like this in high school.



ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Found This In My Refrigerator When I Moved In It’s Made Of Plastic One Side Is Open And The Other Is Like A Clamp Share icon Looks like a piece to place in a shelf of the refrigerator to prevent a bottle from rolling and store several bottles in a "pyramid". Bottles or maybe cans also.

#55 Friend Found This In Her Kitchen. Chromed Metal Pieces Fit Into A Brown Plastic Handle Share icon It's a Kitchen Pot, Dish, Plate, Bowl Carrier.



Lukyfuq:



Pick up hot dishes from steaming trays, always worked when mom did it, 3/10 times i do it, i drop the plate. Had this apparatus always in my parents and grandparents homes. I used to use em like how wolverine has his claws.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Large White, Possibly Concrete, Box Shaped Section Hanging Above Concrete Pad In Basement Carpark Of Building, No Doors Or Access, Same On All Sides Share icon Seismic damper.

#57 Small Hollow Wooden Eggplant With Removable Lid And Scoop Attached Share icon I think it’s a toothpick dispenser.



#58 Small Black Plastic Found On Luggage. Electronics Inside When I Smashed It Open, Causing An Alarm. No Visible Way To Open But Very Light, Fits In Palm Share icon It's a mini patriot self alarming security tag for anti theft and shoplifting purposes.



ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Found This On The Way Into The Airport. Reminds Me Of Some Sort Of Canon Share icon It is 100% a firearm clearing device. After removing the magazine and clearing the chamber, people stick the barrel of their weapon into the small hole and squeeze the trigger. This device captures fired bullets if someone fails to properly clear their weapon. (Unfortunately it happens more often than you’d think)



ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My Girlfriend Got Her Oil Changed And When She Came Home Found This In Her Glovebox Share icon It is called a glove box damper and it attaches to the glovebox door so that when you open the glovebox, it gently opens instead of just falling open. They might have taken it apart to change the cabin filter and didn’t reinstall it properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 What Are These Panel-Like Devices Atop Ice Armored Cars? Share icon These are Long Range Acoustic Devices or LRADs. In particular, these are made by Genasys. The small black one looks like a LRAD 100 with a 2000 foot range and the larger ones are LRAD 450XL devices with over 5000 foot range. Highly advanced acoustic ‘speakers’ which can focus enough sound to tell you to ‘drop it’ or by turning up the volume, force you to by covering your ears.

#62 Spotted This Weird Bar At A Gas Station In The Hood Share icon I work on these for a living. The comment has elements of truth, but they do not apply here.



This will not obstruct fuel theft or pulser access in any way. All this is gonna do is keep kids from popping off the "soda buttons" to steal the little magnets in the button caps. They are rare earth and quite strong.



Reinforced lower panels, locking pulser covers, custom locks, encrypted pulsers, and a variety of tamper alarm sensors are all offered by Gilbarco to prevent actual pulser tampering and theft.



All these bars do is stop the buttom cap removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Fairly Small, Hard Rubber Ring Found In Car. 50lb And 60lb Arrows On Opposite Ends Share icon It’s a tool for people like physios and occupational therapists to help strengthen grip for clients or for climbers to strengthen their finger grip as well.



ADVERTISEMENT

#64 What Are These White And Pink Balls On My Lawn Share icon Fertilizer, the type that many lawn care companies use. Even if you don’t have a contract with one of these companies, they often make mistakes. I had my lawn fertilized twice by a company that my neighbours use.



#65 Red Curved Plastic Item Handed Out At French Cash Register Share icon This is a token for a raffle. You put it in slot machine to win coupons.



ADVERTISEMENT

#66 What Is This Thing? It Was Included In A Welcome Gift Bag When I Started A New Job. The Grey Thing On The Back Spins. The Grey Patch On The Top Is Very Rough Material Share icon Portable lint remover.



#67 Found Two Plastic Bags Tied Up To A Tree In A Forest- Small, Clear Plastic Bags, Filled With What Looks Like Soil (?) And Zip Tied To A Tree Share icon Looks like air layering to propagate the trees (make new trees from healthy branches faster than starting from seed).



ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Weird Petri Dish Filled With "Mayo" On The Window Sill Of A Tower Of Sagrada Familia, Barcelona Share icon It's bird repellent.

#69 What Is This Thing That Came As A Freebie In A Beauty Pack? Share icon It's a face shaver. People use it to shave the peach fuzz off their fave or to shape their eyebrows. There's a trend right now of people putting cleanser or some stuff on their face and scraping it all off with the shaver (totally click bait nonsense!).

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Wooden Box With 6 Moving Levers And Spinning Dice Wheels, ~1ft Long, Says "What Shall I Smoke?" On It Share icon Maybe a version of this bar-top trade simulator. They were kept at bars to keep customers drinking and in this case to win cigarettes or cigars.



#71 Small, Hockey-Puck Shape Piece Of Metal That Rolled Slowly Towards Me Just After I Heard A Gunshot-Like Sound Share icon Were you near a power pole? It looks like the inside of a lightning arrester. A carbide block. They have a small round in them to blow the ground in the clear if they fail. It should feel ceramic, if it is you now have a great knife sharpener.

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Leather Harness With Metal Chains And Breastplate. Roughly The Size Of An Adult Male Torso. Found At A Flea Market In Louisville, Kentucky Share icon Blinders for a horse/mule/etc

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Very Heavy, Sturdy Tongs With Intricate Patten On Inside Share icon Its a wafer iron. Works the same way as a waffle iron, just makes wafers (Krumkake) instead.



Pizzelle irons generally have a waffle pattern on 1 side and another pattern on the other side. Krumkake irons generally have the same pattern on both sides.

#74 Small Leather Fold Over Pouch Attached To A Purse I Bought Brand New Recently Share icon I’m male but I did leather work for a long time. It’s just a card case so you can leave your purse and carry just your id and a few credit cards or bills with you. It’s not a modern use item. More of a throwback.

#75 Was Sent This In An Order For A 3D Printed Keychain. It’s Fairly Small, Ridged And Printed With Black And Pink Filament. Any Ideas? Share icon Looks to me like a cell phone prop/stand

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Pairs Of Wooden Sticks Nailed To Old Terrace Houses In London Share icon Leftover from a to let sign? Just left there for a year later when the rent goes up…

#77 Plastic Tube Stick With Metal Inside, Stored With Some Dental Items Share icon That's Mr. Thirsty!



Aka, "saliva sucker." It's wired to hold whatever shape it's bent into, so it will stay in your mouth as needed.

#78 I Found This Old Rusty Solid Steel Thing At The Bottom Of A Hill In The Woods Share icon It's a piece of an oldschool playground. its upside down and its missing the platform you stand on

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Black Rubber Squeezy Object With Long Nozzle That Powder Comes Out From Share icon It could be a bulb duster for pesticide so be careful with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 What Is This White Box With Two Red Buttons In New House? U.k Share icon It's a medical assistance button.



Er... or a panic alarm. Either way.



Eaton HUD-2B-FXD

#81 On A Restaurant Bathroom Under The Dryer, Very Soft And A Bit Heavy, Seems Like An Odd Place For Decor Share icon It's a doorstop. Complete with handle. Likely to hold the door open while the cleaner does their thing.

#82 Metal Object, Not Magnetic, Over 3 Pounds, Hollow Core From Tip To Base Share icon Very ornate powder horn.

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 I Discovered This White Sensor-Like Device In My House And I Don’t Know What It Is Share icon It looks like a temperature sensor with a glycerin tube over it. The glycerin tube helps maintain average temperature by insulating the sensor itself. This allows them to be installed near doors, windows, etc where sudden rapid changes of temperature are likely to occur without triggering false HVAC cycles, or alarms (if it is tied to an alarm system.) The piece it is installed through looks like wire mold. Commonly used when a wire fish would be too difficult or the installing person doesn't want to fish the wire to that location.

Sources: I commercially install said devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 What Are These Hair-Like U-Shaped Things I Found In My Bed Today? They Were All Around Belly/Back Height Share icon Looks like pieces of Velcro.

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 What Are These 2 Black Metal Things? Solid & Kind Of Weighty, Larger Says No. 4 & Smaller Says No. 3 Share icon Pipe extractor.



#86 This Random Glass Circle Appeared At Our House And Now The Same Glass Circle Appeared At Someone Else’s House 1,487 Miles Away. Both Found In The Same Packaging Photographed. 1/4 Inch Thick, About 2 Inches In Diameters Share icon Ooh ooh, I think I know this one. This year for Christmas my sister gave me and my wife and college age son small devices for breaking a car window if you get trapped. The devices was like a small flashlight size. But the package came with a piece of round glass just like that to test your device on.

#87 What Is This Gutter For Leading From A Large Metal Box On The Ceiling To A Trash Can In A Publix Supermarket? Share icon For condensation from the AC.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Found At A Building Site, Heavy, Metal Thing, Around 15cm In Diameter Share icon That is a Citroen hydropneumatic suspension sphere.

#89 Small, Fairly Light, Rectangular Glass Cup? Share icon My guess is that you hold cigarettes in the top and the bottom is the ashtray.



#90 Strange Aperture Found In A Raised Bed, About 1” Diameter, With Hardened Mud Around The Entrance Share icon Burrowing crayfish chimney.



#91 This Plastic Device Is Connected To My Kitchen Sink. It’s Just A Couple Inches Long, Plastic, And It’s Connected To An External Battery Share icon It's a touch controller for a kitchen faucet.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 Wooden Pole-Shaped Box With Divots And Screws Next To Scoring Pattern On Public Bike Trail Share icon This is a people counter, the slot above the laser emitter is to run a magnet across to "wake up" the system to download data. This particular model might be Eco Visio, it looks similar to the ones I work with.



#93 I Found This Within My Grandmas Dresser By Some Regular Batteries. It’s About A Small Fingers Length And Seems To Have Some Kind Of Screwing Piece And Opening At The Bottom Share icon Watch link removal tool

#94 Metal Sand Under Workout Equipment At The Gym Share icon Leftover media from finishing. Not a big deal. Used to clean up the metal before painting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 Found Inside A Beer Cask. It Is About 4 Inches And I Found Two Of Different Colours Today Share icon This is a hop filter from a vertical extractor for cask beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#96 Feels Like Ceramic, 13 Inch, Says Pampered Shef Brand On The Back Share icon Pizza stone

#97 Solid Wood Cylinder With Cog End. 16 Inches Long. Roughly 2lbs. Co-Worker Died And Left It At His Work Desk. Had A Background In Reenactment Of French And Indian War. Also Had An Interest In 1600-1800 Ships Share icon It's a treenail, pronounced "trunnel". They were used to secure the ship's planks to the frames. That one looks like oak but the very best were made of black locust. They were also used in the construction of WWII minesweepers to avoid using thousands of iron fastenings which could trigger a mine's magnetic detonator.

ADVERTISEMENT