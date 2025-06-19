ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how smart, well-traveled, and well-read you are, you simply can’t know everything. It’s impossible to fit the entire world’s knowledge into a single person’s mind. And so, even the brainiest individuals sometimes spot things that are so bizarre that they have no idea what they’re for and how they work.

Luckily, the sprawling and experienced ‘What Is This Thing?’ community is here to help answer people’s questions. It’s an online group that unites millions of internet sleuths—veteran and amateur alike—who help identify mysterious objects. We’ve collected some of the freshest mysteries these netizens have helped solve to show you just how weird the world can get.

#1

My Kids Are Calling These “Sea Turds,” Since They Are Round, Soft/Spongey And Dark Green But What Are They Really? Pensacola, Florida; Bayside, Underwater

Green mesh net holding two dark, mysterious objects on sandy ground, related to mystery objects recognition online group.

Tar balls! When I was a kid, my mom used to cover me in baby oil before we swam in the Gulf of Mexico so the tar didn’t stick to me.

    #2

    What Is This Black Wavy Wire Display Type Thing? I Thought It Was A Wine Rack But Wine Bottles Don’t Sit Nicely

    Tall narrow wire rack with wooden base and knobs, standing in a corner among houseplants and furniture mystery objects recognized online.

    Old CD rack.

    #3

    What Is This Tiny Pocket On The Back Of My Shirt

    Person in a blue shirt standing near a door in a dimly lit room with a lamp and wooden table nearby mystery objects.

    It's a vestigial device deliberately installed into a great number of imported shirts so that they classify as a specific article of clothing which avoids a tariff.

    Link: "tariff engineering." It also explains why Converse shoes come with fuzzy, "non-athletic" soles which abrade down to the grippier outsole with use.
    Key quote: "Columbia Sportswear adds pockets below the waistline of certain women’s shirts so that they are not technically classified as blouses, which brings the duty rate down from 26.9% to 16%, as Marketplace reported in 2019. The company refers to it as a 'ChapStick pocket.'"

    In a piece on 'Psyche' written by Ivar Fahsing, a detective chief superintendent and associate professor at the Norwegian Police University College in Oslo, if you want to think like a detective, you need to embrace an investigative mindset.

    "The terms ‘possibly’ and ‘could’ should be your watchwords as they are in every real investigation and at every crime scene," he says.

    According to Fahsing, this is called the ABC principle in detective handbooks, and it urges you to:

    1. Assume nothing;
    2. Believe nothing;
    3. Challenge and check everything.
    #4

    Does Anyone Have A Clue As To What These Might Be????? They Are Heavy, And There Are Screw Holes In The 2 “Legs” Of Each Piece

    Rusty ornate metal parts of an unknown vintage object on a concrete floor, featured in mystery objects recognition group.

    Vintage school desk frame.

    #5

    Found At The Trampoline Park But I Think It Fell From Someone's Pocket. 2.25" Long And Magnetic. Metal With Red Plastic Over It. Printed On It, "M A C Mp-8 Made In The USA"

    Small red mystery object with a metal ball tip labeled MAC MP-8 on a wooden surface, from a group recognizing mystery objects

    Mac tools telescopic pocket magnet.

    #6

    Small Different Size And Color Rings. Looks Like Aluminium. Found In A Box With Screws, Nails Ect

    Close-up of colorful numbered bands used as identifiable mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    Bird rings for pigeons.

    In order to be a good real-life detective, you need a vast array of both soft and hard skills. According to Indeed, detectives need to be adaptable, analytical, team players, good communicators, and quick problem-solvers. Regarding the latter, sleuths should be able to “navigate complex situations and come up with viable solutions.” They should start by identifying problems, then break them down into manageable parts, develop a plan to address each part, and then implement their plan.

    Meanwhile, the hard skills they need include research and investigation, data analysis, and technical proficiency with various types of software and equipment. You can practice both your soft and hard skills to sharpen them, look for training and further education, and network and learn from other detectives.
    #7

    Round Plastic Cap In Yard. Approximately 6 Inch Diameter, 3 Feet From The House

    Plastic cap or cover partially buried near house siding with mulch and grass, a mystery object to recognize outdoors.

    It's a termite bait station. A pest control company puts cellulose material in it to lure termites if they are nearby and then periodically monitors it for activity to see if treatment is necessary.

    #8

    This Came In A Nail Trimming Kit. Can't Figure Out What It's Used For. It Looks Like A Tiny Honey Comber. It's The Length Of A Toenail Clipper With A Rubberized Handle

    Small mystery object with a green handle and metal screw-like top shared in online group to help recognize items

    Ear cleaner.

    #9

    What Is This Heavy, Green Metal Hand?

    Antique metal mystery object shaped like a hand, featured in an online group helping identify unusual items.

    $200 US worth of ashtray.

    The ‘What Is This Thing?’ group is big. Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement. At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 3 million (yes, million!) members from around the globe. The subreddit was originally founded in September 2010 and currently ranks among the top 1% Reddit communities by size.

    The purpose of ‘What Is This Thing?’ is simple. These internet sleuths help puzzled and lost internet users identify mysterious objects, whether it’s a peculiar gadget, an intriguing implement, a design detail, or something else entirely. Every member is expected to behave in a civil manner and avoid making jokes or unhelpful comments. These are bannable offenses! Keep in mind that “If your comment doesn't help, don't comment.”

    #10

    What Are These Long Metal Looking Sheets Being Draped Over This Building?

    Long wide strips of unknown material hanging from the facade of a building, part of mystery objects recognition.

    Not art, not copper sheeting. Just some dude's attempt to shield himself from 5G. I'm not kidding.

    Source: I'm in the neighborhood, people are complaining.

    Edit: The "faraday cage" answers from other users are correct. It's not rational, the guy who bought the building is unwell.

    Edit 2: It's metal. Yes, it's loud.

    #11

    Found In Hotel Room. Has A Plug But Does Nothing. Gold Plate Can Rotate, But Can’t See Any Purpose Or Function!

    Wooden and metal object with an angled brass plate displayed on a desk, featured in mystery objects recognition online group.

    It’s a lamp and it took me far too long to realise this is sitting on a desk and isn’t actually 7ft tall.

    #12

    Weird Blinking Canasters Found Under Hotel Room Bed. What Are They?

    Two black mystery objects with circular tops and side hooks placed on a white surface from an online group recognition post.

    Could these be smart bed legs, for trapping/detecting bed bugs that climb up them.

    Lilithrc390:

    They are 100% this bug detection things, my mum sent me some closer photos.

    The moderator team keeps a detailed archive of the most frequently asked things. You should definitely peruse it before asking for help. It’s quite likely that someone’s already been bamboozled by the object that is making you strain your brain right now months or even years ago!

    The mods also have an in-depth guide that you should look through before making a submission.
    #13

    The County Park Near Me Was Recently Renovated, And They Put Up This Thing. It Is Super Tall, At Least 12 Feet. I Thought At First It Was Cameras, But I Didn’t See Any Lenses. It’s In A Wide Open Field, So Maybe It’s For The Weather? I’ve Been So Curious To Figure Out What On Earth It’s For!

    Unusual mystery object mounted on a pole in a grassy area with trees in the background, part of an online group puzzle.

    Purple martin 'gourd' nesting boxes.

    ACanadianGuy1967:

    You’ll notice that they are often built so they can be lowered (note to cable or rope in that photo for example, attached near the bottom of the pole.) When the birds leave in the autumn to migrate south, it’s good to lower the nesting boxes and clean them out so they’re ready for next spring. It reduces illness when they have clean nesting boxes.

    Two of my neighbors have purple Martin nesting boxes up on poles but theirs look like little apartment buildings. But there are gourd-style ones in our area, too.

    #14

    Lens Or Defect In The Middle Of My Front Window?

    Close-up of a small, clear mystery object on glass with outdoor parking lot and trees blurred in the background.

    That's usually the result of a drive-by with a BB gun.

    #15

    An Apparatus At Our Neighborhood Park. It’s 8 Feet Tall, Metal, With 3 “Swing-Like” Plastic Seats Chained To The Ground And Each Other

    Green playground swings with tree-like metal supports in a park, an example of mystery objects people helped recognize online.

    Ok, I’m going to leave this up coz folks seem interested but apparently they are “mini-hammocks” for toddlers.

    During a previous interview with Bored Panda, one of the moderators who helps keep ‘What Is This Thing?’ running smoothly shared a few reasons why people become online detectives who help strangers. For one, they can’t help but get involved as intriguing objects show up. Furthermore, there’s they want to show off their awesome search skills and enjoy the ‘thrill of the chase.’

    “Many [people] have unique and obscure knowledge and they like to use it. Get enough of them together and they cover most things,” the moderator explained to us earlier.
    #16

    Iron? Rod With Heavy Weight, Swings From Side To Side

    Unrecognized mystery object hanging on a pillar in an old courtyard, part of a collection of mystery objects online group helped identify.

    Its an old pump from a well. We have one with an actual old stand alone pumphouse in my town where i live. The one in your picture is built in to the building. The "pendulum" thing is for moving the pump mechanism to bring up the water from the well.

    If there is no water coming out its either because the well is dried up or the mechanic is broken/disabled.

    #17

    Palm Sized Four Legged Metal Spike Device Presumably From Early 20th Century

    Rusty metal mystery object with spikes linked in a cross shape, featured in an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    Probably a decorative part for horse harnesses. It is an unused one because the rivets are not hammered. Here is a Finnish metal detectorist forum thread where you can find a similar thing (pic with a Colt lighter).

    #18

    Black Electronic Device With 6 Or 7 Big Buttons And A Screen That Displayed What Looked Like Text

    Person holding and using a small electronic device with a screen and buttons, connected by a white charging cable.

    Dirtywave M8 Tracker.

    SquidgyB:

    It's a device for making electronic music.

    According to them, it is exceedingly rare for someone to share a photo of an object and for nobody to know what it is. At the time, the moderator said that under a tenth of all ‘cases’ posted on the subreddit didn’t get solved. On the flip side, the group’s success rate is astounding.

    “A majority of things are solved within 15 minutes of posting,” the mod added. This was back when the community had 1.5 million members, a number which has since doubled in size.
    #19

    Found In My Washing Machine. Small, Pink Face? Doesn't Seem To Dissolve, Has No Odor

    Small pink mystery object with a smiley face design resting on a worn white surface, part of online group recognition.

    This looks like the rubber part from a cheap stamp. Like one at the end of a marker.

    #20

    Found This Bag In A Kitchen Of An Airbnb I’m Cleaning. It’s Wet/Oily And Smells Very Strong, Kind Of Like Menthol

    Clear plastic bag filled with shredded reddish-brown mystery object placed on a white surface for recognition.

    Flavored betel nut shavings. Used as mouth freshener/ aperitif in SE Asia.

    #21

    What Is This Elevated Place In My House?

    Stone tiled floor with a raised platform in a kitchen area featuring mystery objects for recognition.

    It's an Australian house that isn't that old. And according to OP, previous owner was Asian. It's the place where you put the fridge. The plug at the back makes sense. Asians like to hose their kitchen and bathrooms down to make it easier to clean. Water won't go under the fridge this way. I used to live in Singapore.

    The moderator told Bored Panda earlier that ‘What Is This Thing?’ has a serious offshoot on Reddit named ‘Trace An Object,’ which searches for objects posted by Europol (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation) that are linked to criminal cases.

    “We've had some luck in identifying some things, but there's more yet unsolved and more to come as Europol does release some new information every few months.”
    #22

    Saw This Metal Door On A Mountain In Tyrol, Austria. It Is Attached To A Thick Plastic Well, Has A Vent On Top Of It, And I Can Hear Air Rushing Behind It Fairly Loudly

    Metal door set into a stone hillside surrounded by plants, an example of a mystery object for online group to recognize.

    Water reservoir for tapwater or artificial snow.

    Source: I am Austrian.

    #23

    Metal Cylinder In Wall Of 1800s House With A Little Lever And Flap

    Old metal mystery object mounted on wall with a tapered, horn-like opening and a small lever on the side.

    Definitely an old speaking tube. If your house is two stories tall it would have most likely came out by the front door so if a visitor came by and no one answered a knock they could pull the flap up and blow into it and it would whistle to hopefully get some ones attention. Then drop the flaps and be able to talk to each other with out having to go down stair.

    My parents old house (it was built in 1906) had one. They had silicone filled the hole by the front door. But it was repaired and made to work great.

    #24

    Handmade Ceramic Vessel With Inner Cup(?) Attached To The Bottom Of The Lid, Found In A Goodwill Near The Twin Cities Metro. What Is This Intended For?

    Hand holding two beige pottery pieces with horizontal stripes, part of a collection of mystery objects recognized online.

    It's a butter bell. You put butter into the cup of the lid, put cool water in the outside cup and it keeps the butter cooler on the counter.

    The people asking for help ought to be as detailed with their post title and info as possible, in order to avoid vagueness. When your mystery object has been identified, reply “Solved!” to the earliest comment with the answer. However, you shouldn’t delete your post after an attempt has been made to answer your query.
    #25

    What Are These Platforms In Seoul Metro Stations?

    Man with backpack standing near a large perforated metal floor panel in a subway station mystery objects recognition context.

    Removes fine dust and viruses from shoes installed at Seoul Forest subway station.

    #26

    Silver-Colored Metal Object Found Partially Buried In Yard

    Metal object with an eyelet lying in grass, one of many mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    Clip to chain the dog outside.

    #27

    Two-Stair Concrete Steps In Upstate NY

    Toddler examining a mystery object on a grassy lawn in a suburban neighborhood for recognition online group.

    Mounting block / horse block / carriage stone.

    When posting an answer, you should back up your claims by providing some sort of link to a source. “Everyone's got an opinion, facts help.” The ‘What Is This Thing?’ seriously frowns upon answers generated with artificial intelligence.

    “AI rarely offers anything of value and never provides sources to its claims. By all means, use AI to assist, but please investigate its answers and provide your own proof of its claims. Straight copy/paste answers will be removed and the user banned,” the moderators warn.

    #28

    What Is This Thing? It's A Clear Glass Imperial Quart Bottle Full Of Liquid And Some Sort Of Construction Inside

    Close-up of a mystery object submerged in liquid inside a glass container, featured in an online group helping recognize objects.

    It’s a crucifixion bottle, or god-in-a-bottle. Cool! And a bit creepy!

    #29

    What Is This Thing: Large Aluminum Plate With Feet And Small Hexagon Holes

    Metal round mold with hexagonal holes and a measuring tape on a wooden surface, part of mystery objects recognized online.

    It’s a dumpling maker. First letter looks like a Russian Ц. These were popular in the Soviet Union

    #30

    Pairs Of ‘Islands’ In A Bay Off US Naval Base

    Aerial view of mystery objects floating in water, illustrating an example of unknown items people helped recognize online.

    Mooring platforms for the fleet. Lots of great fishing and diving near them. Spend 4 1/2 years in the island of misfit toys.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts on this topic, Pandas. Which of these objects were so weird that you genuinely didn’t know their purpose? On the flip side, were there any photos of things that you were actually familiar with?

    Have you ever done some amateur sleuthing and helped someone figure out what a mysterious object does? Have you ever turned to the awesome ‘What Is This Thing?’ online group for help before? Let us know in the comments below!
    #31

    What Is This Long, Quilted, Hanging Cloth Thing With Horizontal Pockets? No Tags, Each Pocket Is The Same Size

    Long beige fabric organizer with red star pattern and wooden rings laid flat on concrete floor mystery objects

    Wine bottle holder or really any bottle holder.

    #32

    Yellow Plastic Dog Face Keychain With Sharp Pointy Spike. About Three Inches Long. Found On The Ground Near Tennis Courts At My Gym

    Keychain accessory shaped like a dog head with a clip, one of the mystery objects this online group helped recognize.

    This is actually a pickleball holder!!! Pickleballs have holes in them and you're supposed to slide it in and it'll stay put.

    #33

    What Is This Metal Circular/Ball Contraption? Found The Picture In A Restaurant In Germany - Could It Be An Agricultural Tool? It Looks To Be Ca 3m In Diameter And Has Spokes Going Inward As Well As Around

    Man in vintage clothing examines large wireframe spherical object in field, a mystery object recognized by online group.

    This is art: "Scarabäus" by Adrian Basilius.

    #34

    Small Aluminum Cylinder With Bullet Like End With Grooves

    Small metal mystery object shaped like a rocket on a wooden surface next to a yellow measuring tape.

    Fake bullet from a belt, I bought this one from hot topic sometime in 2006-2007 when I was a teenager.

    #35

    Round Metal Ball Found Whilst Digging Has A Hole In One Side, Very Heavy Easily 3kg

    Gloved hand holding a round, dirt-covered mystery object with a small hole, in a grassy outdoor setting.

    Cannonball.

    #36

    Cube Shaped Metal Bead I Found On The Ground As A Kid 15 Years Ago

    Three close-up views of a small metal mystery object with intricate embossed designs held between fingers.

    Most likely it’s a part of a souvenir keychain like this, but from Moscow. The eagle is Russian coat of arms (there’s St George on the shield in the middle), the second picture is St Basil’s Cathedral, and the third one looks like Spasskaya tower of Kremlin.

    potatojunior:

    Probably it is a veeeery old version of this.

    #37

    Blue And White Painted Porcelain Vase-Like Box With Large Hole On One Side And Specific Hole On Opposing Side

    Blue and white ceramic mystery object with ornate designs, featured in online group helping identify unknown items.

    It's a headrest. If you google "Chinese porcelain headrest" you'll see a lot of similar ones.

    #38

    Strange Purple Powder/Fine Sand, Found On Former Sheep Farm (France), Runs Bright Pink Under Water, Stains Skin Brown

    Hand touching mysterious dark purple stones and powder inside a blue container in a mystery objects recognition group.

    Chemist here
    Definitely sounds like potassium permanganate. It's suspected to be a health hazard and it harms aquatic ecosystems. You're probably fine for handling it a bit, but you should avoid skin contact. If you add a tiny bit of it to hydrogen-peroxide and it fizzes then it should be an indicator that it might be potassium permanganate.

    It decomposes into manganese oxide which are the brown spots. The oxide isn't very soluble in water which is why it's hard to rinse off.

    It's a pretty effective oxidant, so be careful about storing it near flammable substances.

    #39

    Metal Overshoe With Leather Straps. No Waiting Or Stamps

    Person holding a rusty metal mystery object with leather straps outdoors in a residential patio setting.

    Flat track motorcycle racing shoe. Goes over your boot and lets your inside foot drag around the sweeping corners and not catch or wear out your boot, probably from the 1960s.

    #40

    What Is This Metal Peice On My BBQ

    Hand holding a metal chain hook near a propane tank valve, a mystery object recognized by an online group.

    Matchstick holder in case u need to manually light the grill.

    #41

    White Powder Glob Being Dropped Along Hiking Trail

    Close-up of a grassy area with a mysterious white powdery substance, part of a collection of mystery objects recognized online.

    Likely flour from a running club such as the hash house harriers.

    #42

    What Is This Weird Little Wad Of Cash

    Close-up of a hand holding a tiny folded object resembling a banknote, one of many mystery objects recognized online.

    Modeling accessory. People use them for dollhouses, stop action films, dioramas, etc. Those look 1-to-12 scale, so they'd look size appropriate with a 6 inch tall action figure.

    #43

    24” Long Lump Of Hardened Tan Material Found In Lebanon, NJ

    Unusual mystery objects with layered, wavy patterns resting on rugged rocks, featured in online group recognition posts.

    The waste that is left over after flushing out an injection molding machine.

    #44

    What Is This Screwdriver Like Object?

    Tool with orange and black handle and hooked metal end, one of the mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    I have one of those. It came with my tiller to pick dirt and roots from the blades.

    #45

    I Saw This Couple Inch Wide Vent Hose Looking Thing In The Car Next To Me

    Car window showing a strange object attached to the dashboard, a mystery object recognized by an online group.

    The Noggle. No joke, it's for real, as you have seen. 🤣

    #46

    Found These Decorative Glass Vials In A Box Belonging To A Deceased Elderly Woman

    Set of four ornate vintage glass mystery objects with gold accents displayed on a textured surface in home setting.

    Perfume bottles..And fancy ones at that..Nice find..

    #47

    Heavy Iron Twisting Mechanism, About 10 Pounds, Rusty And Thus Rust Colored, Handle Turns All Three Spindles The Same Direction, About 12 Inches By 8 Inches Base Without The Handle. What Could It Have Been Used For?

    Rusty metal crank gear mechanism on pavement, an example of mystery objects online group helped recognize.

    Rope making. twisting three strands into a rope.

    #48

    A Tray Made Of Paper Pulp That's 8" Long. It's Supposedly Embalming Related

    Hand holding a white, shell-shaped mystery object with textured edges from an online group helping to recognize mystery objects.

    It's a cranial cap.
    You put it under the head to absorb leaking brain goo.

    #49

    Found On A Shore In Turkey, Istanbul Within The Black Sea. Seems To Made Out Of Titanium, Conical And Exposed To High Heat. It Is Moderatly Heavy And Has Russian Text On It. Weighs As Much As A Kilo Maximum

    Hand holding a rusty metal cone-shaped mystery object outdoors, part of an online group recognizing unusual items.

    It looks very similar to the nosecone and structure on the ramjets for a Russian KH-31 missile, like in this photo.

    #50

    What Is This Round Metal Thing That Looks Like A Lock Of Some Sort On Our Front Door?

    Old green door with a unique round lock mechanism and worn door frame, one of the mystery objects recognized online.

    It’s a key switch (more than likely) for an alarm system that no longer exists; key switches were fairly common in the days before keypads to arm/disarm. The back of the door where that hole is used to have wires going to it, and if you were to put a wrench on the two flats it would unscrew if you wanted to remove it and have the hole filled. Right now it’s not connected to anything, so nothing to worry about. Hope that helps!

    #51

    Cupholder-Looking Thing On The Wall Of A Bathroom In A Senior Living Condo

    White wooden wall mount with circular cutout, one of the mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    The most likely answer is "hair dryer holder repurposed to cane holder".

    #52

    12 Squares Stuck Together Found Near The Apache Trail. Says 1/4 Oz 7gm, Weirdly Bendy

    Six small metal mystery objects with engraved measurements held in a person’s hand outdoors for recognition.

    Tire weights.

    #53

    What Is The Is This Metal Object That Looks Like An Eye? Found Embedded In A Shell From A Beach In Florida

    Hand holding a mysterious object next to a shell and a close-up of an unidentified small round item from an online mystery objects group.

    Ear gauge with a dried flower encased in resin inside, I had ones almost exactly like this in high school.

    #54

    Found This In My Refrigerator When I Moved In It’s Made Of Plastic One Side Is Open And The Other Is Like A Clamp

    Blue plastic mystery object with an unusual triangular shape placed on a wooden surface for recognition.

    Looks like a piece to place in a shelf of the refrigerator to prevent a bottle from rolling and store several bottles in a "pyramid". Bottles or maybe cans also.

    #55

    Friend Found This In Her Kitchen. Chromed Metal Pieces Fit Into A Brown Plastic Handle

    Hand holding a mystery object with a red handle and metal frame, from an online group helping recognize mystery objects.

    It's a Kitchen Pot, Dish, Plate, Bowl Carrier.

    Lukyfuq:

    Pick up hot dishes from steaming trays, always worked when mom did it, 3/10 times i do it, i drop the plate. Had this apparatus always in my parents and grandparents homes. I used to use em like how wolverine has his claws.

    #56

    Large White, Possibly Concrete, Box Shaped Section Hanging Above Concrete Pad In Basement Carpark Of Building, No Doors Or Access, Same On All Sides

    Underground parking area with a mysterious floating white box and cars near marked spots recognized by an online group.

    Seismic damper.

    #57

    Small Hollow Wooden Eggplant With Removable Lid And Scoop Attached

    Hand holding a small object with black and purple gradient, featured in mystery objects online group recognition.

    I think it’s a toothpick dispenser.

    #58

    Small Black Plastic Found On Luggage. Electronics Inside When I Smashed It Open, Causing An Alarm. No Visible Way To Open But Very Light, Fits In Palm

    Broken electronic device with exposed circuitry and wires placed on rough brick surface, mystery objects recognized online.

    It's a mini patriot self alarming security tag for anti theft and shoplifting purposes.

    #59

    Found This On The Way Into The Airport. Reminds Me Of Some Sort Of Canon

    Black metal mystery object with handles and stand, featured in an online group helping identify unusual items.

    It is 100% a firearm clearing device. After removing the magazine and clearing the chamber, people stick the barrel of their weapon into the small hole and squeeze the trigger. This device captures fired bullets if someone fails to properly clear their weapon. (Unfortunately it happens more often than you’d think)

    #60

    My Girlfriend Got Her Oil Changed And When She Came Home Found This In Her Glovebox

    Hand holding a mystery object indoors, an example from the online group helping folks recognize unknown items.

    It is called a glove box damper and it attaches to the glovebox door so that when you open the glovebox, it gently opens instead of just falling open. They might have taken it apart to change the cabin filter and didn’t reinstall it properly.

    #61

    What Are These Panel-Like Devices Atop Ice Armored Cars?

    Armored Homeland Security vehicle and armed officers standing in front of a restaurant with a mystery object highlighted on the roof.

    These are Long Range Acoustic Devices or LRADs. In particular, these are made by Genasys. The small black one looks like a LRAD 100 with a 2000 foot range and the larger ones are LRAD 450XL devices with over 5000 foot range. Highly advanced acoustic ‘speakers’ which can focus enough sound to tell you to ‘drop it’ or by turning up the volume, force you to by covering your ears.

    #62

    Spotted This Weird Bar At A Gas Station In The Hood

    Gas pump with keypad, card reader, and mystery bar at the bottom, part of mystery objects people helped recognize online.

    I work on these for a living. The comment has elements of truth, but they do not apply here.

    This will not obstruct fuel theft or pulser access in any way. All this is gonna do is keep kids from popping off the "soda buttons" to steal the little magnets in the button caps. They are rare earth and quite strong.

    Reinforced lower panels, locking pulser covers, custom locks, encrypted pulsers, and a variety of tamper alarm sensors are all offered by Gilbarco to prevent actual pulser tampering and theft.

    All these bars do is stop the buttom cap removal.

    #63

    Fairly Small, Hard Rubber Ring Found In Car. 50lb And 60lb Arrows On Opposite Ends

    Hand holding a mystery object with textured grips and weight markings, part of a collection of recognized mystery objects.

    It’s a tool for people like physios and occupational therapists to help strengthen grip for clients or for climbers to strengthen their finger grip as well.

    #64

    What Are These White And Pink Balls On My Lawn

    Scattered small white and pink mystery objects on grass, part of a collection helping identify unknown items online.

    Fertilizer, the type that many lawn care companies use. Even if you don’t have a contract with one of these companies, they often make mistakes. I had my lawn fertilized twice by a company that my neighbours use.

    #65

    Red Curved Plastic Item Handed Out At French Cash Register

    Red plastic mystery object with a central ridge, featured in an online group recognizing unknown mystery objects.

    This is a token for a raffle. You put it in slot machine to win coupons.

    #66

    What Is This Thing? It Was Included In A Welcome Gift Bag When I Started A New Job. The Grey Thing On The Back Spins. The Grey Patch On The Top Is Very Rough Material

    Hand holding a mystery object with a roller and central button, featured in an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    Portable lint remover.

    #67

    Found Two Plastic Bags Tied Up To A Tree In A Forest- Small, Clear Plastic Bags, Filled With What Looks Like Soil (?) And Zip Tied To A Tree

    Plastic-wrapped tree grafts tied to branches in a forest setting, a mystery object nature technique recognized online.

    Looks like air layering to propagate the trees (make new trees from healthy branches faster than starting from seed).

    #68

    Weird Petri Dish Filled With "Mayo" On The Window Sill Of A Tower Of Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

    Small round mystery object with spikes placed on a rough stone surface, part of an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    It's bird repellent.

    #69

    What Is This Thing That Came As A Freebie In A Beauty Pack?

    Small pink mystery object with a clear cap, featured among recognized mystery objects in an online group.

    It's a face shaver. People use it to shave the peach fuzz off their fave or to shape their eyebrows. There's a trend right now of people putting cleanser or some stuff on their face and scraping it all off with the shaver (totally click bait nonsense!).

    #70

    Wooden Box With 6 Moving Levers And Spinning Dice Wheels, ~1ft Long, Says "What Shall I Smoke?" On It

    Wooden vintage mystery object with circular holes and hooks, part of an online group helping recognize mystery objects.

    Maybe a version of this bar-top trade simulator. They were kept at bars to keep customers drinking and in this case to win cigarettes or cigars.

    #71

    Small, Hockey-Puck Shape Piece Of Metal That Rolled Slowly Towards Me Just After I Heard A Gunshot-Like Sound

    Hand holding a small, round, black mystery object indoors with wooden floor and shelves in the background.

    Were you near a power pole? It looks like the inside of a lightning arrester. A carbide block. They have a small round in them to blow the ground in the clear if they fail. It should feel ceramic, if it is you now have a great knife sharpener.

    #72

    Leather Harness With Metal Chains And Breastplate. Roughly The Size Of An Adult Male Torso. Found At A Flea Market In Louisville, Kentucky

    Vintage mystery object with leather straps and metal cups, featured in an online group recognizing unusual items.

    Blinders for a horse/mule/etc

    #73

    Very Heavy, Sturdy Tongs With Intricate Patten On Inside

    Hand holding a rusty mystery object with long handles and a round flat end on wooden floor indoors.

    Its a wafer iron. Works the same way as a waffle iron, just makes wafers (Krumkake) instead.

    Pizzelle irons generally have a waffle pattern on 1 side and another pattern on the other side. Krumkake irons generally have the same pattern on both sides.

    #74

    Small Leather Fold Over Pouch Attached To A Purse I Bought Brand New Recently

    Hand holding a vintage embossed leather mystery object with straps on a fabric surface from online group recognition.

    I’m male but I did leather work for a long time. It’s just a card case so you can leave your purse and carry just your id and a few credit cards or bills with you. It’s not a modern use item. More of a throwback.

    #75

    Was Sent This In An Order For A 3D Printed Keychain. It’s Fairly Small, Ridged And Printed With Black And Pink Filament. Any Ideas?

    Black plastic mystery object with pink flower design next to a ruler, featured in an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    Looks to me like a cell phone prop/stand

    #76

    Pairs Of Wooden Sticks Nailed To Old Terrace Houses In London

    Old black street lamp on a sidewalk next to a brick building with windows and a green door in an urban setting.

    Leftover from a to let sign? Just left there for a year later when the rent goes up…

    #77

    Plastic Tube Stick With Metal Inside, Stored With Some Dental Items

    Close-up of a white mystery object with a circular, gear-like end held near a window, featured in a group for identifying mystery objects.

    That's Mr. Thirsty!

    Aka, "saliva sucker." It's wired to hold whatever shape it's bent into, so it will stay in your mouth as needed.

    #78

    I Found This Old Rusty Solid Steel Thing At The Bottom Of A Hill In The Woods

    Rusty metal mystery object with a large hollow cylinder and ladder frame in overgrown green forest setting.

    It's a piece of an oldschool playground. its upside down and its missing the platform you stand on

    #79

    Black Rubber Squeezy Object With Long Nozzle That Powder Comes Out From

    Hand holding a vintage mystery object with a bent metal tube, featured in an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    It could be a bulb duster for pesticide so be careful with it.

    #80

    What Is This White Box With Two Red Buttons In New House? U.k

    Wall-mounted mystery object with a green light and two red buttons, part of an online group recognizing unknown items.

    It's a medical assistance button.

    Er... or a panic alarm. Either way.

    Eaton HUD-2B-FXD

    #81

    On A Restaurant Bathroom Under The Dryer, Very Soft And A Bit Heavy, Seems Like An Odd Place For Decor

    Brown leather doorstop with rope handle sitting on tiled floor, one of the mystery objects people helped recognize online.

    It's a doorstop. Complete with handle. Likely to hold the door open while the cleaner does their thing.

    #82

    Metal Object, Not Magnetic, Over 3 Pounds, Hollow Core From Tip To Base

    Carved mystery object with animal figures next to a wooden ruler for size, from an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    Very ornate powder horn.

    #83

    I Discovered This White Sensor-Like Device In My House And I Don’t Know What It Is

    Corner of a white room showing a white plastic strip with a hook, an example of a mystery object to recognize.

    It looks like a temperature sensor with a glycerin tube over it. The glycerin tube helps maintain average temperature by insulating the sensor itself. This allows them to be installed near doors, windows, etc where sudden rapid changes of temperature are likely to occur without triggering false HVAC cycles, or alarms (if it is tied to an alarm system.) The piece it is installed through looks like wire mold. Commonly used when a wire fish would be too difficult or the installing person doesn't want to fish the wire to that location.
    Sources: I commercially install said devices.

    #84

    What Are These Hair-Like U-Shaped Things I Found In My Bed Today? They Were All Around Belly/Back Height

    Small black curved mystery objects scattered on a light fabric surface near a black device, part of an online recognition group.

    Looks like pieces of Velcro.

    #85

    What Are These 2 Black Metal Things? Solid & Kind Of Weighty, Larger Says No. 4 & Smaller Says No. 3

    Two small black mystery objects with spiral grooves next to a soda can, featured in an online group for recognizing items.

    Pipe extractor.

    #86

    This Random Glass Circle Appeared At Our House And Now The Same Glass Circle Appeared At Someone Else’s House 1,487 Miles Away. Both Found In The Same Packaging Photographed. 1/4 Inch Thick, About 2 Inches In Diameters

    Clear plastic packaging tray with a circular indentation on a marble surface, depicting a mystery object to recognize.

    Ooh ooh, I think I know this one. This year for Christmas my sister gave me and my wife and college age son small devices for breaking a car window if you get trapped. The devices was like a small flashlight size. But the package came with a piece of round glass just like that to test your device on.

    #87

    What Is This Gutter For Leading From A Large Metal Box On The Ceiling To A Trash Can In A Publix Supermarket?

    Supermarket checkout area with balloons and shoppers, featuring mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    For condensation from the AC.

    #88

    Found At A Building Site, Heavy, Metal Thing, Around 15cm In Diameter

    Mystery object covered in dirt resting on dry fallen leaves outdoors near concrete slabs.

    That is a Citroen hydropneumatic suspension sphere.

    #89

    Small, Fairly Light, Rectangular Glass Cup?

    Cut glass decorative object with intricate patterns, featured in a collection of mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    My guess is that you hold cigarettes in the top and the bottom is the ashtray.

    #90

    Strange Aperture Found In A Raised Bed, About 1” Diameter, With Hardened Mud Around The Entrance

    Banana placed in garden soil near a curious mound, one of the mystery objects recognized by an online group.

    Burrowing crayfish chimney.

    #91

    This Plastic Device Is Connected To My Kitchen Sink. It’s Just A Couple Inches Long, Plastic, And It’s Connected To An External Battery

    Under-sink plumbing with an attached white sensor device, part of a mystery object helping online group recognition.

    It's a touch controller for a kitchen faucet.

    #92

    Wooden Pole-Shaped Box With Divots And Screws Next To Scoring Pattern On Public Bike Trail

    Wooden post with a small slot and button outdoors among green plants, one of the mystery objects recognized online.

    This is a people counter, the slot above the laser emitter is to run a magnet across to "wake up" the system to download data. This particular model might be Eco Visio, it looks similar to the ones I work with.

    #93

    I Found This Within My Grandmas Dresser By Some Regular Batteries. It’s About A Small Fingers Length And Seems To Have Some Kind Of Screwing Piece And Opening At The Bottom

    Black adjustable metal tool with screw mechanism on wooden surface for recognizing mystery objects online.

    Watch link removal tool

    #94

    Metal Sand Under Workout Equipment At The Gym

    Gym equipment with missing bolts circled in red on black padded flooring, mystery objects identified by online group.

    Leftover media from finishing. Not a big deal. Used to clean up the metal before painting.

    #95

    Found Inside A Beer Cask. It Is About 4 Inches And I Found Two Of Different Colours Today

    Mystery object with a mesh grip and white pellets inside, part of a collection of recognized mystery objects online.

    This is a hop filter from a vertical extractor for cask beer.

    #96

    Feels Like Ceramic, 13 Inch, Says Pampered Shef Brand On The Back

    Beige flat mystery object with two small handles resting on a black speckled countertop for object recognition.

    Pizza stone

    #97

    Solid Wood Cylinder With Cog End. 16 Inches Long. Roughly 2lbs. Co-Worker Died And Left It At His Work Desk. Had A Background In Reenactment Of French And Indian War. Also Had An Interest In 1600-1800 Ships

    Hand holding a long wooden mystery object with a hexagonal top, part of an online group recognizing mystery objects.

    It's a treenail, pronounced "trunnel". They were used to secure the ship's planks to the frames. That one looks like oak but the very best were made of black locust. They were also used in the construction of WWII minesweepers to avoid using thousands of iron fastenings which could trigger a mine's magnetic detonator.

    #98

    Orange Arm Scanner Thing On The Northbound 5 Freeway Near San Diego. There Were Two About A Mile Apart

    Highway traffic monitoring equipment on roadside capturing vehicle data, a mystery object recognized by online group.

    It’s a portable truck narc camera

