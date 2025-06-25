ADVERTISEMENT

The new millennium has given us some absolutely incredible films that rival anything from Hollywood's golden age. These 21 movies prove that great storytelling didn't end with the classics – it just evolved. We're talking about films that had us glued to our seats, made us ugly cry, or left us thinking about them for weeks. From epic adventures that redefined what movies could do with technology to intimate dramas that reminded us why we fell in love with cinema in the first place, the 21st century has delivered masterpieces across every genre. Whether you caught them in theaters or discovered them on streaming, these are the films that defined moviemaking in our new century.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

Two characters smiling in a vintage setting, representing one of the new millennium's greatest films to see.

Studio Babelsberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Slumdog Millionaire, 2008

    Close-up of a young man with short black hair, portraying a dramatic moment in one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    20th Century Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Parasite, 2019

    Young woman touching textured wall while discussing scene with man, representing new millennium's greatest films you need to see.

    CJ ENM Co. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Inception, 2010

    Young woman with long hair looking concerned while talking to a man in a crowded setting, highlighting greatest films.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Shutter Island, 2010

    Man reaching out to woman holding a bottle, scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films to see.

    Phoenix Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Dark Knight, 2008

    Christian Bale portraying Batman, standing in front of a dark armored suit, scene from one of the greatest films.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    No Country For Old Men, 2007

    Actor Javier Bardem portraying a character in one of the new millennium's greatest films outdoors in a desert setting.

    Miramax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Knives Out, 2019

    Actor Daniel Craig in a classic film scene, dressed in a suit, representing iconic films of the new millennium.

    Lionsgate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Martian, 2015

    Astronaut in a space suit resting on rocky terrain during sunset in one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    20th Century Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013

    Actor performing a confident speech scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films in a professional setting.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

    Scene from a film featuring an elderly man with long white hair and beard in a fantasy setting, iconic in greatest films.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Interstellar, 2014

    Woman in a brown jacket watches a fire burn in a field, a scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Her, 2013

    Man with glasses and mustache in red jacket on crowded elevator, a scene from one of the greatest films of the new millennium.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Casino Royale, 2006

    Man wearing sunglasses and a suit standing in front of a small plane, representing new millennium greatest films.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Uncut Gems, 2019

    Actor Adam Sandler smiling in a dark room scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    A24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Room, 2008

    A woman and child lying in a hospital bed, depicting an emotional scene from greatest films of the new millennium.

    A24 Films Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Marriage Story, 2019

    Adam Driver holding a child's hand outdoors near a car, a scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Avengers: Endgame, 2019

    Close-up of a wounded man in futuristic armor, a scene from one of the greatest films of the new millennium.

    Marvel Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The Place Beyond The Pines, 2012

    Smiling man holding baby and woman hugging near a picnic area, a scene from the greatest films of the new millennium.

    Sidney Kimmel Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Inglourious Basterds, 2009

    Close-up of a man in military uniform expressing emotion in a dramatic scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Studio Babelsberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Django Unchained, 2012

    Two men in vintage attire having a conversation, representing iconic scenes from greatest films of the new millennium.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Iron Man, 2008

    Actor in Iron Man suit, a key film from the new millennium's greatest movies you need to see.

    Marvel Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Prestige, 2006

    Actor in a dramatic scene from one of the new millennium’s greatest films, showcasing intense emotion in a period setting.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Whiplash, 2014

    Young man playing drums in a dimly lit room, captured from a film scene featured in greatest films to see.

    Sony Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Mission: Impossible - Fallout, 2018

    Man climbing steep cliff face overlooking river, a thrilling scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    The Hunt, 2012

    Man with glasses and brown hair looking concerned in a dimly lit room from new millennium greatest films.

    Zentropa Entertainments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    The Social Network, 2010

    Young man with curly hair and a man in glasses in a dimly lit room, scene from the greatest films of the new millennium.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dune: Part Two, 2024

    Close-up of two characters sharing a smile in a cinematic scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

    Close-up of a person with dark eye makeup looking focused in a desert landscape, representing films from the new millennium.

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Warrior, 2011

    Close-up of a man in a dark jacket indoors, representing one of the new millennium's greatest films to see.

    Warriors Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Ford V Ferrari, 2019

    Man in a suit sitting on a black leather couch holding a hat, representing a scene from one of the greatest films of the new millennium.

    20th Century Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Children Of Men, 2006

    Man in dark jacket looks through shattered window in a dramatic scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Little Women, 2019

    Bride and groom holding hands and smiling during an outdoor wedding scene from the greatest films of the new millennium

    Columbia Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Get Out, 2017

    Man speaking on phone while sitting next to woman in car, scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Oldboy, 2003

    Man with sunglasses and messy hair in a dark suit standing outside in a scene from one of the new millennium's greatest films.

    NEON Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!