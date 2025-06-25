The New Millennium’s 21 Greatest Films You Need To See
The new millennium has given us some absolutely incredible films that rival anything from Hollywood's golden age. These 21 movies prove that great storytelling didn't end with the classics – it just evolved. We're talking about films that had us glued to our seats, made us ugly cry, or left us thinking about them for weeks. From epic adventures that redefined what movies could do with technology to intimate dramas that reminded us why we fell in love with cinema in the first place, the 21st century has delivered masterpieces across every genre. Whether you caught them in theaters or discovered them on streaming, these are the films that defined moviemaking in our new century.
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014
Slumdog Millionaire, 2008
Parasite, 2019
Inception, 2010
Shutter Island, 2010
The Dark Knight, 2008
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Knives Out, 2019
The Martian, 2015
The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
Interstellar, 2014
Her, 2013
Casino Royale, 2006
Uncut Gems, 2019
Room, 2008
Marriage Story, 2019
Avengers: Endgame, 2019
The Place Beyond The Pines, 2012
Inglourious Basterds, 2009
Django Unchained, 2012
Iron Man, 2008
The Prestige, 2006
Whiplash, 2014
Mission: Impossible - Fallout, 2018
The Hunt, 2012
The Social Network, 2010
Dune: Part Two, 2024
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Warrior, 2011
Ford V Ferrari, 2019
Children Of Men, 2006
Little Women, 2019
Get Out, 2017
Oldboy, 2003
Nothing is ever must-see or must-have. Stupid phrase.
