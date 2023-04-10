Sylvie Facon is a French designer whose creations are like no other. Combining her talent in painting, embroidery, and textile design, the artist has developed a unique style that is characterized by lace, guipure, tulle, and muslin. Her dresses are true works of art, with each one telling a story through a combination of textile patterns, draped effects, embroidery stitches, touches of paint, and shards of pearls. Inspired by nature, vegetation, and flowers, as well as Pre-Raphaelite painting and the dreamlike universe of tales, Facon's designs are imbued with a sense of poetry that is both enchanting and captivating.

Sylvie's favorite fabric, lace, is the cornerstone of her creations, offering a multitude of uses that allow her to explore new colors, textures, and shapes. The transparency of the background tulle, the dullness of the patterns, and the lightness of the fabric all work together to create intricate and delicate designs that seem to come straight out of a fairy tale. Whether you're a lover of fashion or art, Sylvie Facon's designs are sure to leave you spellbound with their breathtaking beauty and unique style. 

If you would like to see the previous Bored Panda post about Sylvie Facon, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | sylviefacon-creatrice.fr

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

8points
POST
#2

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

8points
POST
#3

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

6points
POST
#4

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

6points
POST
#5

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

4points
POST
#6

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

4points
POST
#7

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

4points
POST
#8

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

4points
POST
#9

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#10

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#11

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#12

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#13

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#14

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

3points
POST
#15

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#16

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#17

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#18

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#19

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#20

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
the great archduke
the great archduke
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

0
0points
reply
#22

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
the great archduke
the great archduke
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the flowers and the dress are just so perfect together

0
0points
reply
#23

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

2points
POST
#24

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

1point
POST
the great archduke
the great archduke
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the top part is so pretty! (is there a word for the "top part" or no? cause i have no idea)

0
0points
reply
#25

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

1point
POST
#26

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

1point
POST
#27

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

1point
POST
the great archduke
the great archduke
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the person and dress and the flowers combined look like something out of a book! so gorgeous

0
0points
reply
#28

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

1point
POST
#29

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
#30

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
#32

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
#33

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
#34

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
#35

French Stylist Creates Dresses With Books And Unusual Materials And These Become True Works Of Art (New Pics)

Sylvie Facon Créatrice France Report

0points
POST
the great archduke
the great archduke
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i wish i knew what the words said...😔😔😔😔 beautiful dress though. so awesome!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!