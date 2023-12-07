ADVERTISEMENT

We commonly turn to the mighty internet when we have questions we don't know the answers to. It’s full of information, from how to regain control of a spooked camel to how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

WikiHow is the place where (almost) all of the practical solutions to your questions reside. It’s a worldwide collaboration of thousands of people focused on teaching anyone how to do anything. By employing experts and reviewing each article more than 20 times, they’re pretty serious about ensuring that what you read can be trusted.

Except when their articles end up on the subreddit “Disney Vacation.” Its members share weird or poorly-made illustrations from WikiHow captioned with a spicier twist for your amusement. The modified how-tos include committing life insurance fraud and convincing your boss you weren’t playing Roblox on the clock. Below, you’ll find the most darkly hilarious scenarios involving WikiHow illustrations you shouldn’t trust for your own good.