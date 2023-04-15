Food can also be used to make connections with others. “Traditionally, when food was harvested it was shared with those in the community as an offering of care as we saw above, but also as a way to celebrate and come together,” the UpMeals team notes. “A big harvest would yield a big meal to celebrate the end of a season. Many indigenous communities across the world celebrate seasonal harvests by coming together and sharing the food that everyone has worked hard to grow and care for.”

“This practice can be seen in different versions around the world and even in our modern-day to day life (think of pumpkin and apple picking in the fall with friends, or driving out to a blueberry farm to harvest as much as you can to take home),” UpMeals goes on to explain. “These are activities that we still seek out and do for fun in the company of those close to us. Sharing time together over dinner (in smaller groups than usual right now) also allows time for plentiful conversation, debate, storytelling, and building memories. These spaces strengthen our relationships with those around us and help us build stronger, healthier communities.”