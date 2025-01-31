ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a way of capturing our attention and our hearts, and it’s not just a modern thing. Long before the internet, people were photographing their furry companions, preserving those moments for generations to enjoy. Thanks to Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist and the creator of the Instagram account "All Vintage Cats," these charming snapshots from the past are now reaching a whole new audience.

Paula’s collection is like a time machine for cat lovers. From historical archives to forgotten magazines, she’s unearthed photos that show cats in all their timeless glory—lounging, playing, or even posing with famous faces. If you’re someone who appreciates old photographs or just loves cats, this project is a quiet little gold mine you won’t want to miss. Scroll down to take a look at some of the gems she’s shared.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

British Boxer Freddie Mills. London, United Kingdom, 1948

Vintage photo of a man with a towel, holding a cat, showing timeless human-cat bond.

allvintagecats Report

Bored Panda reached out to Paula Leite Moreira once more to learn more about her insights on the evolving portrayal of cats in photography across different eras and cultures.

When asked if she noticed any patterns or trends in how cats were photographed across different decades or countries, the journalist mentioned that in the early days of photography, around the mid-19th century in Europe, photos often depicted kittens mimicking human poses, sometimes even dressed in tiny outfits. "These images were frequently made for postcards. But aside from that period, it's remarkable how photos from decades ago are similar to those we see today. Owners also enjoyed capturing casual moments with their cats at home, with their families, in an unpretentious way."
    #2

    United Kingdom, 1969

    Vintage photo of a veterinarian checking a cat, with two children watching intently.

    allvintagecats Report

    #3

    Photo Taken By George Pikow, 1950

    A woman in vintage attire plays with a cat on an armchair, surrounded by bookshelves.

    allvintagecats Report

    Nowadays, thanks to the internet, we're in a time when cats are incredibly popular, which, according to Paula, helps challenge old stereotypes. "I believe that in the previous century, they were also loved by their owners, but they didn't have the same viral popularity filled with memes and cute videos that win over even those who aren't big cat fans. I'm very happy about this, and I hope my work contributes to it."

    #4

    Manchester, United Kingdom, 1962

    Vintage photo of a playful cat on a record player, captured by a journalist.

    allvintagecats Report

    #5

    Former Scottish Sprinter Allan Wells With A Beautiful Cat. Surrey, United Kingdom, 1983

    A man in a sweater holds a fluffy cat, showcasing vintage feline charm.

    allvintagecats Report

    Alan Wells was the last white man to win the Olympic Gold in the 100m. Moscow 1980.

    We were curious about the most surprising or unusual place where Paula came across a vintage photo of a cat. "Definitely a photo of a kitten 'hidden' in the so-called 'longest beard in the world' of a Frenchman named Louis Coulo," the journalist responded.
    #6

    Argentine Writer And Poet Jorge Luis Borges With His Partner Maria Kodama And His Cat. 1980s

    Vintage photo of a woman and older man holding a cat, highlighting timeless human-feline bonds.

    allvintagecats Report

    #7

    Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961

    Vintage photo of four men in suits and hats with three cats, one sitting on a drum, capturing timeless feline charms.

    allvintagecats Report

    When asked which photo she'd step into to meet the cat (and perhaps its owner), Paula didn’t hesitate: "How could I not choose Freddie Mercury’s photos with his cats? It would be an honor to meet this legend in person."

    #8

    British Actress And Singer Joan Heal, 1961

    allvintagecats Report

    #9

    United Kingdom, 1944

    Vintage photo of an elderly woman reading with a cat on her lap, showing timeless companionship.

    allvintagecats Report

    #10

    American Actor And Comedian Steve Martin. The Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, United States, Around 1969

    A man in a vintage suit holding a fluffy kitten in a top hat, showcasing timeless charm in a vintage photo of cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    We ran out of rabbits so for the next trick I will be pulling a kitten out of the hat.

    #11

    Faisal II With One Of His Three Persian Kittens. Windsor, United Kingdom, 1946

    Boy in vintage suit holding a fluffy kitten outside, showcasing timeless love for cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #12

    Photo Taken By Arnold Genthe, 1920s

    Vintage photo of three women sitting outdoors, each holding cats, showcasing timeless feline companionship.

    allvintagecats Report

    #13

    1960s

    Vintage photo of two cats sitting on a radiator, peering outside through a patterned curtain.

    allvintagecats Report

    #14

    British Actress And Singer Diana Dors. London, United Kingdom, 1957

    Vintage photo of a woman holding a cat in front of a car, showcasing timeless feline companionship.

    allvintagecats Report

    #15

    American Actress Allison Hayes, United States, 1955

    Vintage photo of a woman in a shimmering dress holding a fluffy white cat, showcasing timeless feline charm.

    allvintagecats Report

    #16

    1934

    Vintage photo of a cat in a Christmas gift box with a "Happy Christmas" sign.

    allvintagecats Report

    #17

    Photo Taken By Nat Farbman, 1953

    Vintage photo of cats gathered around a man milking a cow, capturing timeless feline curiosity.

    allvintagecats Report

    #18

    Ancient Indochina, 1956

    A vintage photo showing a cat peeking out from a soldier's pocket, illustrating timeless feline behavior.

    allvintagecats Report

    #19

    1941

    Vintage photo of a curious cat standing on hind legs, examining a dartboard closely.

    allvintagecats Report

    Michael Jackson Posing With A Kitten In The 1970s

    Vintage photo of a child holding a cat, showcasing timeless companionship.

    allvintagecats Report

