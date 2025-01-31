20 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)Interview
Cats have a way of capturing our attention and our hearts, and it’s not just a modern thing. Long before the internet, people were photographing their furry companions, preserving those moments for generations to enjoy. Thanks to Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist and the creator of the Instagram account "All Vintage Cats," these charming snapshots from the past are now reaching a whole new audience.
Paula’s collection is like a time machine for cat lovers. From historical archives to forgotten magazines, she’s unearthed photos that show cats in all their timeless glory—lounging, playing, or even posing with famous faces. If you’re someone who appreciates old photographs or just loves cats, this project is a quiet little gold mine you won’t want to miss. Scroll down to take a look at some of the gems she’s shared.
British Boxer Freddie Mills. London, United Kingdom, 1948
Bored Panda reached out to Paula Leite Moreira once more to learn more about her insights on the evolving portrayal of cats in photography across different eras and cultures.
When asked if she noticed any patterns or trends in how cats were photographed across different decades or countries, the journalist mentioned that in the early days of photography, around the mid-19th century in Europe, photos often depicted kittens mimicking human poses, sometimes even dressed in tiny outfits. "These images were frequently made for postcards. But aside from that period, it's remarkable how photos from decades ago are similar to those we see today. Owners also enjoyed capturing casual moments with their cats at home, with their families, in an unpretentious way."
United Kingdom, 1969
Photo Taken By George Pikow, 1950
Nowadays, thanks to the internet, we're in a time when cats are incredibly popular, which, according to Paula, helps challenge old stereotypes. "I believe that in the previous century, they were also loved by their owners, but they didn't have the same viral popularity filled with memes and cute videos that win over even those who aren't big cat fans. I'm very happy about this, and I hope my work contributes to it."
Manchester, United Kingdom, 1962
Former Scottish Sprinter Allan Wells With A Beautiful Cat. Surrey, United Kingdom, 1983
We were curious about the most surprising or unusual place where Paula came across a vintage photo of a cat. "Definitely a photo of a kitten 'hidden' in the so-called 'longest beard in the world' of a Frenchman named Louis Coulo," the journalist responded.
Argentine Writer And Poet Jorge Luis Borges With His Partner Maria Kodama And His Cat. 1980s
Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961
When asked which photo she'd step into to meet the cat (and perhaps its owner), Paula didn’t hesitate: "How could I not choose Freddie Mercury’s photos with his cats? It would be an honor to meet this legend in person."
British Actress And Singer Joan Heal, 1961
United Kingdom, 1944
American Actor And Comedian Steve Martin. The Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, United States, Around 1969
