As we can all imagine, coming up with a brilliant ad that resonates with people is quite challenging. It requires a great deal of creativity and other factors in order to create commercials that linger in our minds, logos that we always recognize, soundtracks that will play in our heads, or billboards that complete their surroundings. These can become masterpieces and even part of popular culture themselves, capable of transforming a small business into a successful beast.

On the other hand, there are the ads that leave us indifferent. We've seen them, we acknowledge their existence... and we quickly forget about them. However, there exists another group within the marketing world — ads that have failed miserably. We witness numerous failures in this realm, ranging from unfortunate word choices in slogans, poor graphic design decisions to coincidental ad placements that convey a completely different story than their creators intended.

Today, we have selected a fresh assortment of these gems that have transformed from marketing creations into hilarious memes, injecting a dose of laughter into the regular lives of those who stumble upon them and later share them with a larger audience.

#1

That's The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut

That's The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut

Brenda
Brenda
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taking 20 month old grandson to get his first haircut soon. I totally expect this face or similar! 😆

#2

This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp

This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp

#3

The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim

The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim

#4

People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee's Ad In Pakistan

People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee's Ad In Pakistan

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly deliberate, so not exactly a 'fail'.

#5

This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt

This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt

#6

This Ad

This Ad

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Advert's fine, just questionable placing!

#7

Keanu Reeves And His New Movie "Jim Nhock 3"

Keanu Reeves And His New Movie "Jim Nhock 3"

#8

Face That's Too Handsome So It Doesn't Need A Mask On

Face That's Too Handsome So It Doesn't Need A Mask On

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You too can photoshop a mask.

#9

That Could've Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something

That Could've Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is the first time you've seen this comment, restart your computer.

1
1point
reply
#10

This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm

This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm

#11

There's An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A "Is That A Demon?" Way

There's An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A "Is That A Demon?" Way

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a jump scare demon from an early 2000's youtube prank video you send to your friends.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm. Me thinks they goofed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

This Pillow Is So Good You'd Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On

This Pillow Is So Good You'd Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, how do you not catch obvious things like this?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Spotted On My Way Into Manchester This Morning

Spotted On My Way Into Manchester This Morning

#15

The Irony

The Irony

#16

Vote For Me

Vote For Me

#17

This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup

This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a frog wearing lipstick

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands

This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was all hands. Didn't like him.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

I Don't Even Know What Is This

I Don't Even Know What Is This

#20

They Had One Job

They Had One Job

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the magician screws up his saw a lady in half trick.

1
1point
reply
#21

A Well Crafted Advertisement

A Well Crafted Advertisement

#22

Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is

Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is

#23

Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy

Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now looks like an evil bad guy from some sci fi film.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

A Very Vague Billboard

A Very Vague Billboard

#25

It Doesn't Look Like It Was Repaired

It Doesn't Look Like It Was Repaired

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think they stiched that closed right after brain surgery...

1
1point
reply
#26

Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs

Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs

#27

I Saw This Billboard With The Computer File Still On It

I Saw This Billboard With The Computer File Still On It

#28

This Ad For A New Pizza Place Showed Up Today. I Really Don't Understand The Message They're Trying To Send

This Ad For A New Pizza Place Showed Up Today. I Really Don't Understand The Message They're Trying To Send

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the message is pretty obvious: if you're having a bad day, get pizza to make it better. Give the cat a slice as a bribe to stop being a PITA.

1
1point
reply
#29

This Advertisement

This Advertisement

#30

This Advertisement's Placement

This Advertisement's Placement

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, weird and creepy

2
2points
reply
#31

This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie

This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie

#32

A New Movie Coming Out: "Lemen The Gent" Directed By The Guy

A New Movie Coming Out: "Lemen The Gent" Directed By The Guy

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lemen, the gent. I know him.

0
0points
reply
#33

A Political Party Banner In Romania

A Political Party Banner In Romania

#34

They Should've Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad

They Should've Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heard of the game, pin the tail on the donkey? This is an updated version.

0
0points
reply
#35

The Placement Of This Baby's Head

The Placement Of This Baby's Head

#36

Advertising Placement Is Everything

Advertising Placement Is Everything

#37

Billboard Fail. I Wonder If There's A Way To Connect Remotely So That I Can Put My Own Stuff On There

Billboard Fail. I Wonder If There's A Way To Connect Remotely So That I Can Put My Own Stuff On There

#38

MG Is A Chinese Company Now, And That Would Explain The Spelling Mistakes

MG Is A Chinese Company Now, And That Would Explain The Spelling Mistakes

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do more, hit the road Let's drive6,born in Britain?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention

This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention

#40

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just in case you did not find Mr Blobby scary enough already!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

In This Advertisement, Not A Single Person Is Wearing Earphones

In This Advertisement, Not A Single Person Is Wearing Earphones

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe your not supposed to be able to see them?

2
2points
reply
#42

That Chimney Looked Better Before Than After

That Chimney Looked Better Before Than After

#43

I Don't Think The Marketing Team Behind The Hobbit Thought This Ad Placement Through

I Don't Think The Marketing Team Behind The Hobbit Thought This Ad Placement Through

#44

Someone Forgot To Put The Information

Someone Forgot To Put The Information

#45

I Saw An Interesting Van Coming Home From School

I Saw An Interesting Van Coming Home From School

#46

I Found This Ad With A Very Long Thumb

I Found This Ad With A Very Long Thumb

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't there a film with Uma Thurman where she has extra long thumbs?

0
0points
reply
#47

The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired

The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired

#48

Advertising A BTS Concert, You Can't Go To

Advertising A BTS Concert, You Can't Go To

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The way the date(s) are written is doing my head in.

1
1point
reply
#49

An Advertisement For Medicine On A Supermarket In France

An Advertisement For Medicine On A Supermarket In France

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Side effects include head separation and wearing of sad, beige clothing.

1
1point
reply
#50

When You Don't Know What Strawberries Are When Making An Advertisement

When You Don't Know What Strawberries Are When Making An Advertisement

#51

This Digital Billboard At The Airport. Yes, Every Advertisement Was Like This

This Digital Billboard At The Airport. Yes, Every Advertisement Was Like This

#52

What Does It Mean?

What Does It Mean?

#53

This Ad Is For Dental Care. It Fails To Show The Teeth In The Before Picture

This Ad Is For Dental Care. It Fails To Show The Teeth In The Before Picture

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't want to know.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#54

These Billboard Placements

These Billboard Placements

#55

This Adidas Billboard In Beijing

This Adidas Billboard In Beijing

#56

Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste

Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I get money back on the kids I have already bought and was just about to eat?

0
0points
reply
#57

This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle

This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle

#58

It's Election Season In My City, And This Is The Mayor's Reelection Campaign

It's Election Season In My City, And This Is The Mayor's Reelection Campaign

#59

Don't Have Hep C? Get Some

Don't Have Hep C? Get Some

#60

This Movie Poster

This Movie Poster

#61

What Is Happening On This Billboard?

What Is Happening On This Billboard?

alittlelights
alittlelights
Community Member
5 minutes ago