106 Epic Advertising Fails That Probably Should Have Gotten Someone Fired (New Pics)
As we can all imagine, coming up with a brilliant ad that resonates with people is quite challenging. It requires a great deal of creativity and other factors in order to create commercials that linger in our minds, logos that we always recognize, soundtracks that will play in our heads, or billboards that complete their surroundings. These can become masterpieces and even part of popular culture themselves, capable of transforming a small business into a successful beast.
On the other hand, there are the ads that leave us indifferent. We've seen them, we acknowledge their existence... and we quickly forget about them. However, there exists another group within the marketing world — ads that have failed miserably. We witness numerous failures in this realm, ranging from unfortunate word choices in slogans, poor graphic design decisions to coincidental ad placements that convey a completely different story than their creators intended.
Today, we have selected a fresh assortment of these gems that have transformed from marketing creations into hilarious memes, injecting a dose of laughter into the regular lives of those who stumble upon them and later share them with a larger audience.
This Billboard Ad Peeling Off
This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp
This Ad
As mentioned before, there may be plenty of reasons why some advertisements fail. Sometimes it's simply an unfortunate coincidence. The marketing team ensures that the ad is of the best quality, but then the final product ends up in the wrong place, ruining everything the authors worked so hard to convey. In other cases, it's clear from the start that something went wrong, and the ad makes no sense. This category includes slogans with double meanings or tragically selected words.
That's The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut
The Irony
The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim
We must also distinguish between a design that may be intentionally humorous or provocative and one that is genuinely a design failure or ineffective in its messaging. We all enjoy a bit of dark humor and silly jokes. The truth is, some marketing failures get away with it because no one can believe that anyone would intentionally release something so bad to the public... So maybe it's not bad at all? Maybe it's just creative?
Keanu Reeves And His New Movie "Jim Nhock 3"
There's An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A "Is That A Demon?" Way
This looks like a jump scare demon from an early 2000's youtube prank video you send to your friends.
People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee's Ad In Pakistan
Now, intentional or not, a bad advertisement doesn't have to be a total failure. How can we call it a failure when it spreads like wildfire across the internet, making the advertised product even more popular than if the promotion had been decent and “okay”? In the end, it doesn't matter what they say; what's important is that they're talking at all! This holds true when it comes to this topic.
This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm
It Doesn't Look Like It Was Repaired
I don't think they stiched that closed right after brain surgery...
This Pillow Is So Good You'd Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On
In conclusion, for better or worse, there will always be some failures in advertising. So, we should all be on alert and look around to capture these gems. They are like real-life memes, adding a little bit of spice to our sometimes grey reality and bringing a smile to our faces on the most exhausting days.
That Could've Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something
If this is the first time you've seen this comment, restart your computer.
I Don't Even Know What Is This
Ok, but why are you a dog? And is that a megalodon or a model sub? So many questions.
This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt
These Billboard Placements
This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie
This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam
This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup
This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands
Vote For Me
Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy
Now looks like an evil bad guy from some sci fi film.
They Should've Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad
Heard of the game, pin the tail on the donkey? This is an updated version.
Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is
This Bench Advertises That "No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets" And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can't Sleep On The Bench
Face That's Too Handsome So It Doesn't Need A Mask On
This Advertisement's Placement
They Had One Job
When the magician screws up his saw a lady in half trick.
This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention
The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired
THE ITALIAN WHO WENT TO MALTA(Must be read with an Italian accent) One day ima gonna Malta to bigga hotel. Ina morning I go down to eat breakfast. I tella waitress I wanna two pissis toast. She brings me only one p**s. I tella her I want two p**s. She say go to the toilet. I say you no understand, I wanna two p**s onna my plate. She say you better no p**s onna plate, you sonna ma b***h. I don’t even know the lady and she call me sonna ma b***h. Later I go to eat at the bigga restaurant. The waitress brings me a spoon and knife but no fock. I tella her I wanna fock. She tell me everyone wanna fock. I tell her you no understand. I wanna fock on the table. She say you better not fock on the table, you sonna ma b***h. So I go to my room inna hotel and there is no shits onna my bed. Call the manager and tella him I wanna s**t. He tell me to go to the toilet. I say you no understand. I wanna s**t on my bed. He say you better nog s**t onna bed, you sonna ma b***h.
Advertising Placement Is Everything
A New Movie Coming Out: "Lemen The Gent" Directed By The Guy
Spotted On My Way Into Manchester This Morning
Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs
Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste
Do I get money back on the kids I have already bought and was just about to eat?
A Very Vague Billboard
You mean I cannot take drugs after I have died?
This Ad For A New Pizza Place Showed Up Today. I Really Don't Understand The Message They're Trying To Send
I think the message is pretty obvious: if you're having a bad day, get pizza to make it better. Give the cat a slice as a bribe to stop being a PITA.
I Got This Ad On A Snapchat. Just Look At This Cat
One of the notorious trash cat gang, which also includes masked cat with tiny hands and stinky striped cat. Still a 10/10 cat.
The Placement Of This Baby's Head
A Well Crafted Advertisement
This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle
What Does It Mean?
That Chimney Looked Better Before Than After
I don't live in a war zone but I want my chimney to look like I do, you got it buddy
What Is Happening On This Billboard?
I Found This Ad With A Very Long Thumb
Isn't there a film with Uma Thurman where she has extra long thumbs?
Someone Forgot To Put The Information
I Saw An Interesting Van Coming Home From School
Part Of This Charity Advertisement Has Unfortunately Peeled Off To Reveal The Previous Advertisement Underneath
Billboard Fail. I Wonder If There's A Way To Connect Remotely So That I Can Put My Own Stuff On There
I Saw This Billboard With The Computer File Still On It
In This Advertisement, Not A Single Person Is Wearing Earphones
This Adidas Billboard In Beijing
It's Election Season In My City, And This Is The Mayor's Reelection Campaign
Is This The Giant's Treadmill?
glad to see they're giving little people a shot in the advertising industry