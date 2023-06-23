As we can all imagine, coming up with a brilliant ad that resonates with people is quite challenging. It requires a great deal of creativity and other factors in order to create commercials that linger in our minds, logos that we always recognize, soundtracks that will play in our heads, or billboards that complete their surroundings. These can become masterpieces and even part of popular culture themselves, capable of transforming a small business into a successful beast.

On the other hand, there are the ads that leave us indifferent. We've seen them, we acknowledge their existence... and we quickly forget about them. However, there exists another group within the marketing world — ads that have failed miserably. We witness numerous failures in this realm, ranging from unfortunate word choices in slogans, poor graphic design decisions to coincidental ad placements that convey a completely different story than their creators intended.

Today, we have selected a fresh assortment of these gems that have transformed from marketing creations into hilarious memes, injecting a dose of laughter into the regular lives of those who stumble upon them and later share them with a larger audience.

#1

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

This Billboard Ad Peeling Off

#2

This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp

This Church Has Some Rather Unfortunate Ad Placement For Its Bible Camp

#3

This Ad

This Ad

As mentioned before, there may be plenty of reasons why some advertisements fail. Sometimes it's simply an unfortunate coincidence. The marketing team ensures that the ad is of the best quality, but then the final product ends up in the wrong place, ruining everything the authors worked so hard to convey. In other cases, it's clear from the start that something went wrong, and the ad makes no sense. This category includes slogans with double meanings or tragically selected words.
#4

That's The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut

That's The Best Photo They Could Get Of A Kid Getting A Haircut

#5

The Irony

The Irony

#6

The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim

The Girl In This Advertisement Looks Like A Stroke Victim

We must also distinguish between a design that may be intentionally humorous or provocative and one that is genuinely a design failure or ineffective in its messaging. We all enjoy a bit of dark humor and silly jokes. The truth is, some marketing failures get away with it because no one can believe that anyone would intentionally release something so bad to the public... So maybe it's not bad at all? Maybe it's just creative?
#7

Keanu Reeves And His New Movie "Jim Nhock 3"

Keanu Reeves And His New Movie "Jim Nhock 3"

#8

There's An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A "Is That A Demon?" Way

There's An Optometrist Business Near My House That Has This Giant Poster Outside Advertising Colored Contacts. It Seems To Have Aged In A "Is That A Demon?" Way

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a jump scare demon from an early 2000's youtube prank video you send to your friends.

#9

People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee's Ad In Pakistan

People Are Going Crazy Over This Hardee's Ad In Pakistan

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
3 days ago

Clearly deliberate, so not exactly a 'fail'.

Clearly deliberate, so not exactly a 'fail'.

Now, intentional or not, a bad advertisement doesn't have to be a total failure. How can we call it a failure when it spreads like wildfire across the internet, making the advertised product even more popular than if the promotion had been decent and “okay”? In the end, it doesn't matter what they say; what's important is that they're talking at all! This holds true when it comes to this topic.
#10

This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm

This Is Fanta Advertisement, And Something Is Wrong With Her Arm

#11

It Doesn't Look Like It Was Repaired

It Doesn't Look Like It Was Repaired

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
3 days ago

I don't think they stiched that closed right after brain surgery...

I don't think they stiched that closed right after brain surgery...

#12

This Pillow Is So Good You'd Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On

This Pillow Is So Good You'd Rather Use Your Hands To Sleep On

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
3 days ago

Seriously, how do you not catch obvious things like this?

Seriously, how do you not catch obvious things like this?

In conclusion, for better or worse, there will always be some failures in advertising. So, we should all be on alert and look around to capture these gems. They are like real-life memes, adding a little bit of spice to our sometimes grey reality and bringing a smile to our faces on the most exhausting days.
#13

That Could've Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something

That Could've Been A Nice Ad For Linux Or Something

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

If this is the first time you've seen this comment, restart your computer.

If this is the first time you've seen this comment, restart your computer.

#14

I Don't Even Know What Is This

I Don't Even Know What Is This

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
3 days ago

Ok, but why are you a dog? And is that a megalodon or a model sub? So many questions.

Ok, but why are you a dog? And is that a megalodon or a model sub? So many questions.

#15

This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt

This Advertisement Was In A Parenting Magazine, And It Was For Yogurt

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
2 days ago

Maybe add some fava beans and a good Chianti?

Maybe add some fava beans and a good Chianti?

#16

These Billboard Placements

These Billboard Placements

#17

This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie

This Ad In My Town Scorched Out By The Sun, Looks Like A Poster From A Horror Movie

#18

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker. I Tried To Click It, And Nothing Happened. Total Scam

Bobby G
Bobby G
Community Member
2 days ago

this comment is hidden. click here to view

this comment is hidden. click here to view

#19

This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup

This Ad On Facebook For Permanent Makeup

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
3 days ago

I see a frog wearing lipstick

I see a frog wearing lipstick

#20

This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands

This NYC Subway Ad With Six Hands

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
3 days ago

He was all hands. Didn't like him.

He was all hands. Didn't like him.

#21

Vote For Me

Vote For Me

#22

Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy

Sandwich Board Advertising Seniors Day But Because Of This Fastener Placement, It Looks Creepy

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

Now looks like an evil bad guy from some sci fi film.

Now looks like an evil bad guy from some sci fi film.

#23

They Should've Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad

They Should've Tried A Little Bit More With This Ad

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

Heard of the game, pin the tail on the donkey? This is an updated version.

Heard of the game, pin the tail on the donkey? This is an updated version.

#24

Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is

Whatever The Hell This Advertisement Is

#25

This Bench Advertises That "No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets" And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can't Sleep On The Bench

This Bench Advertises That "No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets" And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can't Sleep On The Bench

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
2 days ago

"And we make sure that they don't do it here"

"And we make sure that they don't do it here"

#26

Face That's Too Handsome So It Doesn't Need A Mask On

Face That's Too Handsome So It Doesn't Need A Mask On

#27

This Advertisement's Placement

This Advertisement's Placement

#28

They Had One Job

They Had One Job

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

When the magician screws up his saw a lady in half trick.

When the magician screws up his saw a lady in half trick.

#29

This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention

This Bus Ad That Will Catch Your Attention

#30

The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired

The Head Of This Advertisement Should Probably Be Fired

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THE ITALIAN WHO WENT TO MALTA(Must be read with an Italian accent) One day ima gonna Malta to bigga hotel. Ina morning I go down to eat breakfast. I tella waitress I wanna two pissis toast. She brings me only one p**s. I tella her I want two p**s. She say go to the toilet. I say you no understand, I wanna two p**s onna my plate. She say you better no p**s onna plate, you sonna ma b***h. I don’t even know the lady and she call me sonna ma b***h. Later I go to eat at the bigga restaurant. The waitress brings me a spoon and knife but no fock. I tella her I wanna fock. She tell me everyone wanna fock. I tell her you no understand. I wanna fock on the table. She say you better not fock on the table, you sonna ma b***h. So I go to my room inna hotel and there is no shits onna my bed. Call the manager and tella him I wanna s**t. He tell me to go to the toilet. I say you no understand. I wanna s**t on my bed. He say you better nog s**t onna bed, you sonna ma b***h.

#31

Advertising Placement Is Everything

Advertising Placement Is Everything

#32

A New Movie Coming Out: "Lemen The Gent" Directed By The Guy

A New Movie Coming Out: "Lemen The Gent" Directed By The Guy

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
3 days ago

Lemen, the gent. I know him.

Lemen, the gent. I know him.

#33

Spotted On My Way Into Manchester This Morning

Spotted On My Way Into Manchester This Morning

DogsRunMyLife
DogsRunMyLife
Community Member
2 days ago

The :) makes it very professional

The :) makes it very professional

#34

Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs

Stop Putting Images Of People On The Stairs

#35

Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste

Finally, A Deal That Suits My Acquired Taste

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

Do I get money back on the kids I have already bought and was just about to eat?

Do I get money back on the kids I have already bought and was just about to eat?

#36

A Very Vague Billboard

A Very Vague Billboard

#37

This Ad For A New Pizza Place Showed Up Today. I Really Don't Understand The Message They're Trying To Send

This Ad For A New Pizza Place Showed Up Today. I Really Don't Understand The Message They're Trying To Send

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the message is pretty obvious: if you're having a bad day, get pizza to make it better. Give the cat a slice as a bribe to stop being a PITA.

#38

I Got This Ad On A Snapchat. Just Look At This Cat

I Got This Ad On A Snapchat. Just Look At This Cat

DooooCrime
DooooCrime
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the notorious trash cat gang, which also includes masked cat with tiny hands and stinky striped cat. Still a 10/10 cat.

#39

The Placement Of This Baby's Head

The Placement Of This Baby's Head

#40

A Well Crafted Advertisement

A Well Crafted Advertisement

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
3 days ago

Use our product and your butt disappears.

Use our product and your butt disappears.

#41

This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle

This Unfortunate Placement Of A Handle

James016
James016
Community Member
2 days ago

"Hitler Logistics, how may we help you today?"

"Hitler Logistics, how may we help you today?"

#42

What Does It Mean?

What Does It Mean?

#43

That Chimney Looked Better Before Than After

That Chimney Looked Better Before Than After

Ryan Winters
Ryan Winters
Community Member
2 days ago

I don't live in a war zone but I want my chimney to look like I do, you got it buddy

I don't live in a war zone but I want my chimney to look like I do, you got it buddy

#44

What Is Happening On This Billboard?

What Is Happening On This Billboard?

alittlelights
alittlelights
Community Member
2 days ago

what are you doing, step ladder?

what are you doing, step ladder?

#45

I Found This Ad With A Very Long Thumb

I Found This Ad With A Very Long Thumb

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 days ago

Isn't there a film with Uma Thurman where she has extra long thumbs?

Isn't there a film with Uma Thurman where she has extra long thumbs?

#46

Someone Forgot To Put The Information

Someone Forgot To Put The Information

#47

I Saw An Interesting Van Coming Home From School

I Saw An Interesting Van Coming Home From School

Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
2 days ago

It's missing three eyes... I'll be surprised if anyone gets that joke.

It's missing three eyes... I'll be surprised if anyone gets that joke.

#48

Part Of This Charity Advertisement Has Unfortunately Peeled Off To Reveal The Previous Advertisement Underneath

Part Of This Charity Advertisement Has Unfortunately Peeled Off To Reveal The Previous Advertisement Underneath

Moezzzz
Moezzzz
Community Member
2 days ago

Must be some REALLY good subs, then

Must be some REALLY good subs, then

#49

Billboard Fail. I Wonder If There's A Way To Connect Remotely So That I Can Put My Own Stuff On There

Billboard Fail. I Wonder If There's A Way To Connect Remotely So That I Can Put My Own Stuff On There

jamie1707
jamie1707
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A family member of a friend managed to somehow connect to a billboard. And being a horney teen, he put up boobs. It was an ad for a gentleman's club and he thought his was better. He got in a lot of trouble over it.

#50

I Saw This Billboard With The Computer File Still On It

I Saw This Billboard With The Computer File Still On It

#51

In This Advertisement, Not A Single Person Is Wearing Earphones

In This Advertisement, Not A Single Person Is Wearing Earphones

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
3 days ago

Maybe your not supposed to be able to see them?

Maybe your not supposed to be able to see them?

#52

This Adidas Billboard In Beijing

This Adidas Billboard In Beijing

TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
Community Member
2 days ago

Working hard to catch up with his head

Working hard to catch up with his head

#53

It's Election Season In My City, And This Is The Mayor's Reelection Campaign

It's Election Season In My City, And This Is The Mayor's Reelection Campaign

Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
2 days ago

Oh yeah that'll get him some votes.

Oh yeah that’ll get him some votes.

#54

Is This The Giant's Treadmill?

Is This The Giant's Treadmill?

Dylan Stadler
Dylan Stadler
Community Member
3 days ago

glad to see they're giving little people a shot in the advertising industry

glad to see they're giving little people a shot in the advertising industry

#55

They're Just A Bit Careless With Their Wording

They're Just A Bit Careless With Their Wording

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
2 days ago

Yeah, what has bone marrow ever done for us?

Yeah, what has bone marrow ever done for us?

#56

Advertising A BTS Concert, You Can't Go To

Advertising A BTS Concert, You Can't Go To