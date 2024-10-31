"Not All Men": Adult Industry Worker Reveals Top 3 Reasons Why Married Men Cheat

ADVERTISEMENT

There are three reasons why married men cheat on their wives to spend the night with a sex worker, according to Samantha X, a woman dubbed “Australia’s most expensive escort.”

Samantha was a journalist for national magazines before she left her “normal life” to become an escort in her late 30s, as she shared with Daily Mail Australia.

“Not the decision most people make when looking for a change, but it suited me, for many complex reasons that even I struggle to understand.”

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik

The former escort went on to write two books about her experience as a sex worker and founded her own escort agency “for mature women.”

“I have hung up the heels recently, but I spent a decade in the adult industry. I charged a lot of money for my time and was dubbed Australia’s most expensive escort (as well as a few other things),” she wrote.

During her time as an escort, Samantha said she shared a bed with a diverse range of men—single, widowed, divorced, young, old, and married.

Image credits: Amanda Goff

“And the number one reason why men saw escorts? Connection. That’s right, connection,” the adult industry worker wrote.

“The service that was requested most was the girlfriend experience – and that meant listening, supporting, and guiding.”

Most of Samantha’s clients said they weren’t comfortable showing vulnerability at home

Samantha said most men called her because they were looking for someone to talk to and felt insecure about asking for help at home.

“They tell me they’re too scared to be vulnerable at home, and instead feel they need to be the ‘strong one.’ They worry they would be causing you undue stress if they whinged about their issues.”

When Samantha asked them why they saw an escort instead of a counselor, the men allegedly responded, “I don’t want to be judged.”

Image credits: Amanda Goff

The second reason on the list that men called her was because they missed foreplay.

“Men secretly want to spend hours in bed with you but say they got sick of being rejected. They miss foreplay (pleasuring you, not the other way round) and they don’t always want it all to be over before you can say ‘pass me the TV controls, MAFS is on.'”

Another reason married men call escorts is to seek revenge after being cheated on by their wives.

Image credits: Amanda Goff

“One married man in his late 50s, spent two hours sitting on the bed fully dressed reeling about his wife who had just gone off with her personal trainer. Another man was shell-shocked after his wife walked out on him and their kids.

“While a wife may turn a blind eye to her husband’s slip up, men won’t. Their ego won’t allow it.”

Image credits: Amanda Goff

For a bonus fourth reason, Samantha stressed that married men who request the services of a sex worker are not necessarily planning to leave their wives for another woman. It also doesn’t mean they don’t love their partners, the high-profile escort said.

Image credits: Amanda Goff

“They don’t want to leave you for another woman, and they most certainly don’t want to run off with an escort. Men are like puppies that chew your shoes, they just can’t help themselves.”

