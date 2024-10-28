“Deserved It”: Man Goes On Rampage After Discovering Wife Cheating With His Brother In Car

ADVERTISEMENT

A furious man has been jailed in Australia after going on a violent rampage when he saw his brother and wife having sex in the back of a car—while his mother sat in the driver’s seat.

David McCulloch from Tasmania was charged with multiple assault charges, possession of cannabis, and having a homemade firearm on Friday after he was caught shouting death threats at his family while holding a shovel on March 28.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Image credits: Red Mcculloch

During his sentence hearing, the Burnie Supreme Court heard that David initially got suspicious when his spouse, Jacinta King, failed to answer her phone multiple times.

The two had been living with his mother Sue at the time, and Jacinta had been driving her to her eldest son’s home.

After tracking them down, David found his wife—with whom he shares four kids—in the back of a car with his brother, Jamie McCulloch. They were parked in a lot close to his sibling’s apartment building, according to The New York Post.

Image credits: Red Mcculloch

Enraged, David started punching his brother in the chest and head before turning on his wife, shoving her out of the vehicle, and striking her in the head.

Jamie attempted to run away, but David started beating him with a shovel he’d retrieved from his car, screaming he’d “kill them all.”

Sue tried to intervene but was shoved backward into a nearby trash can.

At one point, after Jamie had managed to escape, David broke the weapon on the car and used the handle to beat his wife before proceeding to punch her in the eye, the court heard.

Jamie and Jacinta were both hospitalized with minor injuries.

Despite the sentence, David doesn’t appear to regret his actions

Image credits: Sue Mcculloch

During an interview with the police, David confessed that he felt no remorse for the attack and said his brother “deserved it,” admitting he had a homemade firearm and ammunition at home.

After a thorough search, authorities discovered 240g of cannabis in Ziploc bags which he confessed to selling and supplying.

During his sentencing, Justice Tamara Jago labeled the incident a “breach of trust” between his family members.

“The betrayal by your wife and brother, and the apparent acquiescence of your mother, must have been upsetting,” she said. “And whilst one can appreciate that would give rise to a level of angst and frustration, it in no way excuses what you then did.”

Image credits: Jacinta David Mcculloch King

She later acknowledged that David’s intention to harm his brother was “exceptionally serious,” but said “the actual harm occasioned was moderate,” since many of the blows missed his body.

The judge continued, “You reacted most inappropriately, but I accept it was an emotive response to the circumstances you had discovered.”

The final 18 months of David’s sentence were suspended, provided he does not commit any additional crimes while in custody.