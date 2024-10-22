“This Needs To Stop!”: Bald Woman Randomly Punches Toddler In Face Before Fleeing The Scene

Police are asking the public to look out for a woman who randomly punched a toddler in the face in a shopping center in Perth, Australia, before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at about 1:25pm on Tuesday at Park Center on the Albany Highway in East Victoria Park.

Footage showed the attacker walking up to a baby, who was held in her mother’s arms, and forcefully hitting her in the face, causing the toddler to sustain numerous facial injuries.

The attacker had a bleached shaved head and wore a pink singlet.

Another toddler was recently attacked in Brisbane with hot coffee.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, WA Police said the attacker was not known to the victim and gave a brief description of the woman. “The female described as medium build, with bleached shaved head and was wearing a pink singlet, grey shorts with white stripes and blue shoes,” said authorities. Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the police at 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Comments put the justice system on blast and expressed condolences to the mother and baby

“If she’s caught the judge will release her because she has a sad past….” someone wrote. “WHO CARES THESE GROWN ADULTS NEED TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR ACTIONS NO MATTER WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN THROUGH! Police can only do so much it’s the ridiculous judges.”

Another comment read, “Need to be able to use what ever force for defense these days, our justice system has failed.”

“This needs to stop!! The level of abuse to women and children has escalated so much recently,” said one person. “Punishments need to be harsher, so these people don’t just get away with assault!”

This incident follows another recent attack on a baby in Australia

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first random attack on a toddler within the past three months.

According to Daily Mail, a nine-month-old baby named Luka was having a picnic in Brisbane Park with his mother on August 27 when a stranger poured a Thermos of hot coffee on him.

The attacker was identified by Chinese media as a 33-year-old man who allegedly fled the country using his own passport before being found by Queensland Police. The young boy was left with severe burns all over his face and chest and has undergone four surgeries, potentially requiring a skin graft.

Comments described the attacker’s actions as “vile”