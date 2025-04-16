ADVERTISEMENT

Learning about a partner’s infidelity can feel like a kick to the gut. It can take the wind out of you, leaving you unable to process what happened for a few minutes. Some describe it as the “deepest pain” they’ve ever felt. 

How you find out is another story, and it can either be an added insult to injury or momentary comic relief because of how stupidly laughable it is. As these TikTok users have shared, it can be a bit of both. 

You’re about to read anecdotes about cheating discoveries through emojis, revelations from the affair partners, and while looking through a food delivery app. Hopefully, you’ve never gone through such traumatic experiences, but if you have, feel free to share them in the comments. 

#1

Two women sitting on a couch, engaged in a serious conversation, highlighting themes of trust and relationships. My mom broke the news to me. He cheated on me with my mom.

brielle , teksomolika/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Two people with backpacks having a serious conversation about a cheating partner in a park setting. His boyfriend told me

    mar!! , The Jopwell Collection/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Child lying on floor using a tablet, focused and engaged. He brought her to our house and my toddler snitched, and my toddler even took a photo on his tablet 😭😭😭 now he resents our kid

    rose.luvv9 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Woman reading on her phone, lying on a bed, in a modern bedroom with plants and soft lighting, exploring cheating revelations. He left his phone at her house. SHE went thru HIS phone, saw our messages and called ME !! She knew his password but i didnt

    Monica Rodriguez , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Woman driving a car, checking her smartphone for messages about partner's cheating, wearing a leather jacket. He left his phone in the car while he was out getting gas. I locked all the doors and went thru his phone while he watched thru the window lol

    Audrey 🩵 , freepic.diller/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Packed basketball arena during an intense game with a large screen showing close-up of players. I was watching the Knicks game and the camera panned on him lol

    Patrice , Ryan/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Man in sunglasses looking at phone, exposing a cheating partner. We used locket and he sent a pic with sunglasses on and she was in the reflection taking the picture

    annika , Harrison Kugler/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Person using laptop, likely exploring stories about exposing a cheating partner, on a patterned table surface. I use his ChatGPT account and the last chat on it when I opened it was a screenshot of his dms with some girl and him asking chat how he should respond to her in order to meet up with her that week

    Arieli , Matheus Bertelli/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Person holding phone displaying social media app, scrolling through photos related to cheating partner revelations. some random instagram account followed me and their bio was “bailey, he is cheating on you”

    BAILEY , Georgia de Lotz/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Couple lying back-to-back in bed, showing tension related to exposing a cheating partner. he was asleep with his phone under his pillow, i heard a notif sound i had never heard before, spent 20 minutes carefully inching my hand under the pillow to grab the phone without waking him up. it was grindr.

    moe 🦇 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Person walking with a coffee cup and paper bag, wearing casual fall clothes, highlighting the theme of revealing a cheating partner. He told me he was sick so I went to drop off comfort food. The girl opened the door.

    Sim , MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    A woman smiling at her phone while lying on a couch, possibly reading about cheating partner stories. girly pop literally commented on his ig post “how handsome, it doesn’t even look like you’re cheating on your gf” 🙈

    Itzaleny Del Val , A. C./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Person checking tablet and holding a card, possibly discovering a cheating partner. He charged tinder gold to my credit card 🤡

    Liz , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Woman sleeping peacefully in bed, representing betrayal and cheating partner revelations. i had a dream about it, the next day he walked into my apartment and i said “so what’s her name” he said “jennifer”, trust ur instinct babes

    Ashley , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    She left her toothbrush. So I used it to clean the toilet and left. ✌🏼

    Alex Report

    #16

    A girl I went to high school with was M*rdered, read her obituary and found out her “ significant other” was MY boyfriend 🥲

    NeftalyArreola Report

    #17

    A person checks a smartwatch during sunset on the beach, symbolizing uncovering secrets and cheating partners. His little sister gave me his Apple Watch & told me his password (I didn’t even know it) bc it kept going off & I found everything 🥲 ( she was 6 at the time 😭) shoutout to her 🙏

    Elizabeth Green , Daniel J. Schwarz/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Couple smiling and holding an ultrasound photo, representing their pregnancy announcement. She posted their pregnancy announcement.

    Carla Santos , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Couple arguing on a couch, while discussing relationship infidelity issues in a modern living room. I had a gut feeling and he called me crazy so I said “screenshots don’t lie” and he broke down crying and apologizing

    Angie , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Smiling couple in a joyful embrace outdoors, holding a flower, amidst trees. She cheated on me with a girl from her school later my friends found out the girl had a boyfriend & him and I met the next day & now we are married

    Caleigh Starin , Carly Rae Hobbins/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    one of his friends thought i looked diff in a picture so he showed me and asked what i did different bc he couldn’t figure it out. the other girl look just like me 🤠🤚🏻

    mort Report

    #22

    Woman sitting on a couch, holding a smartphone, pondering how to expose her cheating partner. Found the Ashley Madison app on his phone while looking for UberEats 🤡

    Vanessa 🦋 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Person in a dark outfit knocks on a white door, expressing emotion related to exposing a cheating partner. I walked in on them and crashed out full Maddy euphoria banging on the door

    alina , A24 Report

    #24

    Person in a cozy setting looking at books on a shelf, reflecting on exposing a cheating partner. He kept his organized bang list inside an animorphs book. I saw it and got excited because I love animorphs. the list fell out

    Ligma.Bawls_ , Ivana Cajina/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Woman in beanie using laptop, possibly discovering cheating partner online. used his laptop THAT I BOUGHT HIM for my college and saw tons of OF emails and turns out he was spending all his money on personal vids from sophie rain and bhad babie 😭 WE WERE ENGAGED

    Alyssa💋 , Dushawn Jovic/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Man in black jacket on phone, overlooking city, linked to exposing cheating partner. he was cheating with my best friend, who would brag to her ex bf about it. her ex called me and told me. then i dated her ex. he was lovely!

    sophia , Marília Castelli/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Person in red jacket looking at phone while sitting outside on a bench, contemplating a cheating partner. WHILE ON FaceTime with him, I received a “hey girl I know you don’t know me but” dm from the girl, her and I both dumped him and are friends to this day 🫶🏻

    Jess , Brooke Cagle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Heard his Grindr sound notification go off.

    Dio Report

    #29

    Man in a car looking reflective, representing a story about exposing a cheating partner. The husband of the woman he cheated on me with pulled up in front of my house with a jansport bookbag FULL of proof. Told me I was too pretty to be getting played.

    Aurabella , Getty Images Getty Images Report

    #30

    Woman in bed secretly checking sleeping partner's phone for cheating evidence. he randomly changed his passcode one day so I waited til he fell asleep & shined my phone flashlight angling the side of the screen and could see his fingerprints & got the code on the 1st try :)

    Dev , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    A couple sitting on a bed having a serious discussion about a cheating partner. “hey abby” jokingly said oh who’s abby and he said “im sorry who told you”. he meant to say baby

    dead , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Smartphone displaying social media apps, representing online exposure of a cheating partner. His other Snapchat popped up in my quick add 😭

    K <3 , Ingmar H/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    I went thru his notes app and there was a list of girls he slept with chronologically WITH A RATING out of 10 next to it. There was my name with about 8 girls after me 🤩

    Bailey Ferro Report

    #34

    he posted her sitting on his lap on his story and blocked me from seeing it but forgot to block my best friend from seeing it 💀

    sydney Report

    #35

    Had a weird feeling. Drove by his house at night and my best friend’s car was outside lol

    Annmarie Report

    #36

    Went on vacation and my friend found him on Grindr 🥲

    User56897 Report

    #37

    She made a tiktok of them and it popped up on my FYP. TikTok really said for you babe!

    Lindsey Report

    #38

    He was on his death bed with stage 4 cancer, I was his full time caregiver and I went through his phone 💖💖💖💖💖

    Annais Sabrina Peña Report

    #39

    His other girl viewed my tik tok profile LMAOO I love you Aileen you saved my life girl

    trinket Report

    #40

    He was live streaming on twitch and at the end of the live stream he turned to his dad and said “Teresa is coming over” :) (my name is Nicole)

    nicoles_noms Report

    #41

    Erm my little sisters classmate asked her if I was still dating him and when she said yes he hit her with “that’s weird bc he’s dating my cousin”💀

    Kyla Report

    #42

    We were playing Roblox and his side piece joined and said “hi baby” the discord call got REALLLL quiet

    milk.drinke.r Report

    #43

    Was picking my ex up from work and a random car rolled up to us, the guy driving rolled his window down and looked at me while pointing to my ex and said “he made out with my fiance” and drove away 😁

    Alondra Olivas Report

    #44

    His iCloud was logged in on my laptop so I was getting all the messages while watching netflix 😻😻

    Becca Rodriguez Report

    #45

    Google photos made a collage of the photos he had saved in his phone

    rosa_89 Report

    #46

    When he was at a “friends place” overnight after going out so I googled the complex & matched the bricks on the website to the bricks a girl who followed him posted on her page to confirm he was lying

    mia Report

    #47

    We shared an Amazon account and he had ordered a bunch of baby stuff for an address in Washington. I wasn’t pregnant or in Washington 🙂

    user9745585580339 Report

    #48

    I asked to look at his phone and then he proceeded to snap his phone right in half over his knee so that I couldn’t look through it 😌 that comfirmed it right there

    tessaknutson Report

    #49

    i guessed the right girl in his following and dmed her ❤️❤️

    lonloncinnabon Report

    #50

    Well….he works on the same Navy Supply ship with my mom. My mom hid in the stairwell in the hallway for his room at 4:00 am and saw the girl coming out of his room.

    Marls Report

    #51

    i got mono after we had hung out for a weekend and i jokingly asked him who he cheated on me with…he told me everything

    averidayimshuffling Report

    #52

    I told him I knew he cheated and to confess to who it was. He named a different girl I didn’t even know about 🥴

    Kelsey Report

    #53

    He wrote about every detail in his ✨diary✨ and left it on the kitchen counter and I read every word then packed all my stuff and moved across the country

    Jackkkkk Report

    #54

    Man on couch in dark, illuminated by phone screen, possibly discovering partner's cheating. WAS TEXTING HER ON CLASH OF CLANS???

    abbey , Ron Lach/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #55

    Baseball player in purple jersey swinging at the ball, with a catcher and umpire on the field. I was at his baseball game in Gainesville and I got a “hey girly” DM while sitting next to his mom. Showed his mom the DM, said “you raised a piece of shit” and left. Flew that night back to Miami.

    sid_sterling , Chris Chow/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #56

    his son called me on his phone and asked why i made his mommy cry. my ex told me they both died in a car crash . 😀

    auolyani!! Report

    #57

    I downloaded his Snapchat data & pulled his phone records lmaooo. I also looked at his cashapp transactions- no app is safe from me

    •A•L•L•A•N• Report

    #58

    One guy messaged me…then another…then another- come to find out I was one of TWENTY SIX

    🏁𝒹𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃🏳️‍🌈 Report

    #59

    His homie told me ♥️

    Erika Report

    #60

    his mom called me!! s/o to you ms lewis you're a real one sorry I broke your front door 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

    .☆°.•𝕆𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣•.°☆. Report

    #61

    I had to Google him because he went Mia. turns out he cheated on me, ☠️her and then got arrested.

    leavemealone Report

    #62

    He was on a dating app. ON HIS TV.

    Kc Report

    #63

    Carrie underwood song came on the radio and he changed the channel SO FAST

    djmolladolla2k13 Report

    #64

    A detective left me a voicemail after Chris Hansen interviewed my husband 🙃

    brenda AKA ginger Report

    #65

    I went through his archive Facebook messages and he was cheating on me with his friends MOM

    Trinity Lake Report

    #66

    I found an extremely long hair on his bed. at the time I had a super short pixie cut. 😭

    autumngoldsmith63 Report

    #67

    She dmd me on instagram bragging. Posted it on my Instagram story and tagged her sorority 😊

    Dahlia Report

    #68

    He blocked me from seeing his stories on snap while he was in LA, but his best friend was in love with me so he showed me 💆🏽‍♀️💆🏽‍♀️was it petty to start dating his bestie? Yes, yes it was.

    Davianna Report

    #69

    Found an email with her credit card number on it from the airport. They went to TX together rented a mustang. She was paying our phone bill too?!? 😂😅

    Kay Report

    #70

    Went through that Apple Watch 🥰🥰

    Sydnatash Report

    #71

    woke up from my sleep after having a nightmare that he was talking to his ex, woke up and found him on ft in the bathroom w his ex 😂

    K 🤍 Report

    #72

    He told me to help him find a gift for his sister whose birthday was in “FEB.” Out of curiosity, I researched his family online. To find out her birthday is in MAY :))

    user7819282929 Report

    #73

    He was talking to her through Bluetooth on max volume while parked in the driveway for 30 minutes then told me it was his MALE boss.

    K E L L Y Report

    #74

    Someone posted him on “are we dating the same guy” fb page 😂

    taylor.race2002 Report

    #75

    My intuition 😭idk what happened but I could literally feel when it happened my stomach dropped and I instantly knew. Still the strangest thing I’ve ever felt in my life

    Alyssa Simms Report

    #76

    His password came to me in a dream and I logged into his Tinder account (it was smok3w33d) (Beyoncé dropped Lemonade five hours later)

    GABAGOOL Report

