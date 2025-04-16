You’re about to read anecdotes about cheating discoveries through emojis, revelations from the affair partners, and while looking through a food delivery app. Hopefully, you’ve never gone through such traumatic experiences, but if you have, feel free to share them in the comments.

How you find out is another story, and it can either be an added insult to injury or momentary comic relief because of how stupidly laughable it is. As these TikTok users have shared, it can be a bit of both.

Learning about a partner’s infidelity can feel like a kick to the gut. It can take the wind out of you, leaving you unable to process what happened for a few minutes. Some describe it as the “ deepest pain ” they’ve ever felt.

#1 My mom broke the news to me. He cheated on me with my mom.

#2 His boyfriend told me

#3 He brought her to our house and my toddler snitched, and my toddler even took a photo on his tablet 😭😭😭 now he resents our kid

#4 He left his phone at her house. SHE went thru HIS phone, saw our messages and called ME !! She knew his password but i didnt

#5 He left his phone in the car while he was out getting gas. I locked all the doors and went thru his phone while he watched thru the window lol

#6 I was watching the Knicks game and the camera panned on him lol

#7 We used locket and he sent a pic with sunglasses on and she was in the reflection taking the picture

#8 I use his ChatGPT account and the last chat on it when I opened it was a screenshot of his dms with some girl and him asking chat how he should respond to her in order to meet up with her that week

#9 some random instagram account followed me and their bio was “bailey, he is cheating on you”

#10 he was asleep with his phone under his pillow, i heard a notif sound i had never heard before, spent 20 minutes carefully inching my hand under the pillow to grab the phone without waking him up. it was grindr.

#11 He told me he was sick so I went to drop off comfort food. The girl opened the door.

#12 girly pop literally commented on his ig post “how handsome, it doesn’t even look like you’re cheating on your gf” 🙈

#13 He charged tinder gold to my credit card 🤡

#14 i had a dream about it, the next day he walked into my apartment and i said “so what’s her name” he said “jennifer”, trust ur instinct babes

#15 She left her toothbrush. So I used it to clean the toilet and left. ✌🏼

#16 A girl I went to high school with was M*rdered, read her obituary and found out her “ significant other” was MY boyfriend 🥲

#17 His little sister gave me his Apple Watch & told me his password (I didn’t even know it) bc it kept going off & I found everything 🥲 ( she was 6 at the time 😭) shoutout to her 🙏

#18 She posted their pregnancy announcement.

#19 I had a gut feeling and he called me crazy so I said “screenshots don’t lie” and he broke down crying and apologizing

#20 She cheated on me with a girl from her school later my friends found out the girl had a boyfriend & him and I met the next day & now we are married

#21 one of his friends thought i looked diff in a picture so he showed me and asked what i did different bc he couldn’t figure it out. the other girl look just like me 🤠🤚🏻

#22 Found the Ashley Madison app on his phone while looking for UberEats 🤡

#23 I walked in on them and crashed out full Maddy euphoria banging on the door

#24 He kept his organized bang list inside an animorphs book. I saw it and got excited because I love animorphs. the list fell out

#25 used his laptop THAT I BOUGHT HIM for my college and saw tons of OF emails and turns out he was spending all his money on personal vids from sophie rain and bhad babie 😭 WE WERE ENGAGED

#26 he was cheating with my best friend, who would brag to her ex bf about it. her ex called me and told me. then i dated her ex. he was lovely!

#27 WHILE ON FaceTime with him, I received a “hey girl I know you don’t know me but” dm from the girl, her and I both dumped him and are friends to this day 🫶🏻

#28 Heard his Grindr sound notification go off.

#29 The husband of the woman he cheated on me with pulled up in front of my house with a jansport bookbag FULL of proof. Told me I was too pretty to be getting played.

#30 he randomly changed his passcode one day so I waited til he fell asleep & shined my phone flashlight angling the side of the screen and could see his fingerprints & got the code on the 1st try :)

#31 “hey abby” jokingly said oh who’s abby and he said “im sorry who told you”. he meant to say baby

#32 His other Snapchat popped up in my quick add 😭

#33 I went thru his notes app and there was a list of girls he slept with chronologically WITH A RATING out of 10 next to it. There was my name with about 8 girls after me 🤩

#34 he posted her sitting on his lap on his story and blocked me from seeing it but forgot to block my best friend from seeing it 💀

#35 Had a weird feeling. Drove by his house at night and my best friend’s car was outside lol

#36 Went on vacation and my friend found him on Grindr 🥲

#37 She made a tiktok of them and it popped up on my FYP. TikTok really said for you babe!

#38 He was on his death bed with stage 4 cancer, I was his full time caregiver and I went through his phone 💖💖💖💖💖

#39 His other girl viewed my tik tok profile LMAOO I love you Aileen you saved my life girl

#40 He was live streaming on twitch and at the end of the live stream he turned to his dad and said “Teresa is coming over” :) (my name is Nicole)

#41 Erm my little sisters classmate asked her if I was still dating him and when she said yes he hit her with “that’s weird bc he’s dating my cousin”💀

#42 We were playing Roblox and his side piece joined and said “hi baby” the discord call got REALLLL quiet

#43 Was picking my ex up from work and a random car rolled up to us, the guy driving rolled his window down and looked at me while pointing to my ex and said “he made out with my fiance” and drove away 😁

#44 His iCloud was logged in on my laptop so I was getting all the messages while watching netflix 😻😻

#45 Google photos made a collage of the photos he had saved in his phone

#46 When he was at a “friends place” overnight after going out so I googled the complex & matched the bricks on the website to the bricks a girl who followed him posted on her page to confirm he was lying

#47 We shared an Amazon account and he had ordered a bunch of baby stuff for an address in Washington. I wasn’t pregnant or in Washington 🙂

#48 I asked to look at his phone and then he proceeded to snap his phone right in half over his knee so that I couldn’t look through it 😌 that comfirmed it right there

#49 i guessed the right girl in his following and dmed her ❤️❤️

#50 Well….he works on the same Navy Supply ship with my mom. My mom hid in the stairwell in the hallway for his room at 4:00 am and saw the girl coming out of his room.

#51 i got mono after we had hung out for a weekend and i jokingly asked him who he cheated on me with…he told me everything

#52 I told him I knew he cheated and to confess to who it was. He named a different girl I didn’t even know about 🥴

#53 He wrote about every detail in his ✨diary✨ and left it on the kitchen counter and I read every word then packed all my stuff and moved across the country

#54 WAS TEXTING HER ON CLASH OF CLANS???

#55 I was at his baseball game in Gainesville and I got a “hey girly” DM while sitting next to his mom. Showed his mom the DM, said “you raised a piece of shit” and left. Flew that night back to Miami.

#56 his son called me on his phone and asked why i made his mommy cry. my ex told me they both died in a car crash . 😀

#57 I downloaded his Snapchat data & pulled his phone records lmaooo. I also looked at his cashapp transactions- no app is safe from me

#58 One guy messaged me…then another…then another- come to find out I was one of TWENTY SIX

#59 His homie told me ♥️

#60 his mom called me!! s/o to you ms lewis you're a real one sorry I broke your front door 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

#61 I had to Google him because he went Mia. turns out he cheated on me, ☠️her and then got arrested.

#62 He was on a dating app. ON HIS TV.

#63 Carrie underwood song came on the radio and he changed the channel SO FAST

#64 A detective left me a voicemail after Chris Hansen interviewed my husband 🙃

#65 I went through his archive Facebook messages and he was cheating on me with his friends MOM

#66 I found an extremely long hair on his bed. at the time I had a super short pixie cut. 😭

#67 She dmd me on instagram bragging. Posted it on my Instagram story and tagged her sorority 😊

#68 He blocked me from seeing his stories on snap while he was in LA, but his best friend was in love with me so he showed me 💆🏽‍♀️💆🏽‍♀️was it petty to start dating his bestie? Yes, yes it was.

#69 Found an email with her credit card number on it from the airport. They went to TX together rented a mustang. She was paying our phone bill too?!? 😂😅

#70 Went through that Apple Watch 🥰🥰

#71 woke up from my sleep after having a nightmare that he was talking to his ex, woke up and found him on ft in the bathroom w his ex 😂

#72 He told me to help him find a gift for his sister whose birthday was in “FEB.” Out of curiosity, I researched his family online. To find out her birthday is in MAY :))

#73 He was talking to her through Bluetooth on max volume while parked in the driveway for 30 minutes then told me it was his MALE boss.

#74 Someone posted him on “are we dating the same guy” fb page 😂

#75 My intuition 😭idk what happened but I could literally feel when it happened my stomach dropped and I instantly knew. Still the strangest thing I’ve ever felt in my life

