75 Funny Work Memes To Take Your Mind Off Of Emails And Deadlines For Just A Moment
A wise man once said that folks should take as many bathroom breaks as they possibly can so that companies would be paying them for pretty much pooping all the time and not actually getting work done.
That wise man was I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, for those wondering.
But you gotta admit—that is some pure anti-work sentiment right there. Absolutely in line with scrolling through work memes, like the ones you can witness on Corporate Bish, an Instagram Page that provides a spot-on representation of how many of us feel about and experience work.
Nor Am I In The Mood To Debate With The Boss
I Didn’t See Nothing
That Wasn’t Me…
If any of this sounds or looks familiar, it’s because it should be. Bored Panda has covered the page in the past.
The Instagram page came about by chance, you can say. The creator randomly came across some work-related memes and it inspired her to create her own Instagram page. One that soon blew up.
Today’s Deadlines Are Now A Tuesday Problem
Professional Here
Going To Start Sacrificing Food And Shelter
The idea behind the page was for the creator to share her thoughts, experience, and to vent about things in meme form. It didn’t take long for her to realize how relatable her content was and the page took off. In just one year, the community grew to 100,000 people, and as of this listicle, it stands at nearly 650,000. That’s since July of 2021, mind you.
The Commute Is So Worth It
Aka come into the office to justify the rent money I need to pay to my rich infrastructure owning friends
I Got 50 Emails Of Nonsense Hitting My Inbox
Not Gone Stress This Precious Mind
The page was somewhat of a transformational experience for her. As it grew, she understood that people from various industries tuned in to have a laugh, urging her to create a wider variety of content.
It turned out that her work experience was more universal than she had originally thought. So, it was only natural for the content to evolve and become better fitted for the workforce in general—and not just her own industry in finance.
I Can Resend It, If You Like
Who Else??
I Said What I Said
At this point, Bored Panda has covered quite a number of work-related meme pages ([Screw] Work Memes, Work Problems, and another iteration of the first one) and discussed a variety of related topics along the way (why people hate work, how people can stop hating it, and how to rekindle your passion for work.)
So, let’s take a bit of a different approach and consider how memes can change the world.
Guess I’m Expecting Too Much
‘You’re new here, right? So you should know how everything works and have absolutly zero questions.’
Stressed Office Stuff Sums It Up
Gotta Calm Down I Guess
It’s important to note that it’s no longer a question of can but rather of how memes can change the world. Or so the National Institute of Technology in Agartala claims to be the case.
On the internet, humor has become a form of self-expression and education due to the internet’s notorious nature to foster discussion in every sense of the word.
Lucky For Me, I’m Already A Kween!
Worked the same job for 12 years. Never promoted. Quit, bounced around a couple years, started a job a couple years ago and promoted twice in the same year. Really regret wasting a decade working for that prick.
I Can’t Wait
Just cross out "2023" and write "2024" instead. The goals won't be changing, or being met this year either.
Harassment If You Ask Me
And humor, in many cases, on the internet is expressed in memes. They are, after all, one of the easiest and most readily available forms of doing so out there. Who knew a mostly square-cropped image can make folks laugh, cry, and—this is where it gets interesting—shape our opinion on things. Yep, you read that correctly, memes can influence how we think and operate by creating a popular opinion and making it feel like it’s the right choice.
Make It Stop
They Gone Learn Today
Save Your Receipts Y’all
The NIT exemplified this by referencing the 2016 and 2020 US Presidential elections. In 2016, whenever the margin of votes became significantly in favor of one candidate, contradicting memes would immediately start popping up. And the memes practically facilitated how the public opinion was formed and swayed it to vote Republican.
Follow Me For More Work Hacks
This gives me immense amounts of anxiety as a gamer with a low quality laptop that looks like this xd
So Rude
9 out of 10 alerts I get are from IG so any messages from work have to get through that mess.
I Surprise Myself
And while most can’t say the same about the 2020 election, memes still had an impact, albeit in a bit of a different form. That year, the Democrats won the Presidential race. And while the public already saw the performance of the previous President and based their decision on that, the memes served a purpose of expressing opinions of the pre-existing disappointment.
Great, Why Don’t You Call Me And Write Me A Letter Too
I Said I Have An Appointment. I Didn’t Say I Was Going To It
8:00 Sharp
"Start work" or "log in to the laptop"? Not necessarily the same thing in my case
And because this is the internet, there are memes about practically everything and hence they have a say in forming people’s opinions on all relevant things.
Memes might seem like lighthearted jokes, but their overall message still adds to creating a popular opinion, and in turn influencing you to take a stance as well.
They Lied On Their Resume Too
I worked one job for 12 years without a promotion. I KNEW how every manager got the job and skill and experience had very little to do with it. They promoted guys who drank with the boss on weekends. I'm the kind of person who told him what he needed to hear not what he wanted to hear so I never got promoted.
It’s A Part Time Job
Down For Whatever
Living The Dream Don’t You Know
All I Know Is It Ain’t Friday!
So Rude
Yep, Have Some Feedback That No One Will Ever Look At Or Do Anything About
“Thanks Me, You’re A Star”
Glad I Can Be A Part Of This Very Important Work
Trying My Hardest But Can’t Make No Promises
I Was Sick And Tired Of My Old Hair
That’s Wonderful, Martha
Today Could Be The Day
Lord Whyyyy, Nooo
Respectfully, Tf Else
I Take It Back, Not What I Meant
If It Doesn’t Concern Me, Don’t Invite Me
Star Employee
I Said What I Said
Idk Fecking Know Anymore… Emails, Meetings, And Stress?
Several Times A Day, Actually
And Meetings…
Fun Times
C, Please
When they say, "Nobody wants to work anymore," all I can think is "When did anyone WANT to work?" Working is better than starving to death in the streets I guess.
Everyday Actually
Works For Me
I’ll See You On Monday
Last Friday I was told I was going to have today, Friday off because it's the slow season. Yesterday I was asked to work a half day. I said yes and worked a full eight hour shift. Today my boss said they didn't need me next Thursday. Two hours later, I'm working a full shift next Thursday. Still one of the better jobs I've had. Welcome to America.
So We Can Pop Bottles On The Weekend, I Guess
Didn’t Know If I 100% Wanted It, But I Woulda Liked To Have The Option To Decline
On NOO, I can see past the censoring, I’m traumatized for life!