ADVERTISEMENT

A wise man once said that folks should take as many bathroom breaks as they possibly can so that companies would be paying them for pretty much pooping all the time and not actually getting work done.

That wise man was I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, for those wondering.

But you gotta admit—that is some pure anti-work sentiment right there. Absolutely in line with scrolling through work memes, like the ones you can witness on Corporate Bish, an Instagram Page that provides a spot-on representation of how many of us feel about and experience work.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nor Am I In The Mood To Debate With The Boss

Nor Am I In The Mood To Debate With The Boss

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
delphinum4 avatar
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and you'll be paid to take it down... and rebuild it again... and the government is paying for it.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Didn’t See Nothing

I Didn’t See Nothing

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

That Wasn’t Me…

That Wasn’t Me…

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

If any of this sounds or looks familiar, it’s because it should be. Bored Panda has covered the page in the past.

The Instagram page came about by chance, you can say. The creator randomly came across some work-related memes and it inspired her to create her own Instagram page. One that soon blew up.
#4

Today’s Deadlines Are Now A Tuesday Problem

Today’s Deadlines Are Now A Tuesday Problem

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Professional Here

Professional Here

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm way ahead of you. I already hate the whole month.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Going To Start Sacrificing Food And Shelter

Going To Start Sacrificing Food And Shelter

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The idea behind the page was for the creator to share her thoughts, experience, and to vent about things in meme form. It didn’t take long for her to realize how relatable her content was and the page took off. In just one year, the community grew to 100,000 people, and as of this listicle, it stands at nearly 650,000. That’s since July of 2021, mind you.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

The Commute Is So Worth It

The Commute Is So Worth It

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
natalie_white3 avatar
Noodle Doodle
Noodle Doodle
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aka come into the office to justify the rent money I need to pay to my rich infrastructure owning friends

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

I Got 50 Emails Of Nonsense Hitting My Inbox

I Got 50 Emails Of Nonsense Hitting My Inbox

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Not Gone Stress This Precious Mind

Not Gone Stress This Precious Mind

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The page was somewhat of a transformational experience for her. As it grew, she understood that people from various industries tuned in to have a laugh, urging her to create a wider variety of content.

It turned out that her work experience was more universal than she had originally thought. So, it was only natural for the content to evolve and become better fitted for the workforce in general—and not just her own industry in finance.
#10

I Can Resend It, If You Like

I Can Resend It, If You Like

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Who Else??

Who Else??

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Said What I Said

I Said What I Said

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

At this point, Bored Panda has covered quite a number of work-related meme pages ([Screw] Work Memes, Work Problems, and another iteration of the first one) and discussed a variety of related topics along the way (why people hate work, how people can stop hating it, and how to rekindle your passion for work.)

ADVERTISEMENT

So, let’s take a bit of a different approach and consider how memes can change the world.
#13

Guess I’m Expecting Too Much

Guess I’m Expecting Too Much

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
autumn-stern avatar
TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘You’re new here, right? So you should know how everything works and have absolutly zero questions.’

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Stressed Office Stuff Sums It Up

Stressed Office Stuff Sums It Up

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Gotta Calm Down I Guess

Gotta Calm Down I Guess

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s important to note that it’s no longer a question of can but rather of how memes can change the world. Or so the National Institute of Technology in Agartala claims to be the case.

On the internet, humor has become a form of self-expression and education due to the internet’s notorious nature to foster discussion in every sense of the word.
#16

Lucky For Me, I’m Already A Kween!

Lucky For Me, I’m Already A Kween!

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worked the same job for 12 years. Never promoted. Quit, bounced around a couple years, started a job a couple years ago and promoted twice in the same year. Really regret wasting a decade working for that prick.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

I Can’t Wait

I Can’t Wait

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just cross out "2023" and write "2024" instead. The goals won't be changing, or being met this year either.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Harassment If You Ask Me

Harassment If You Ask Me

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

And humor, in many cases, on the internet is expressed in memes. They are, after all, one of the easiest and most readily available forms of doing so out there. Who knew a mostly square-cropped image can make folks laugh, cry, and—this is where it gets interesting—shape our opinion on things. Yep, you read that correctly, memes can influence how we think and operate by creating a popular opinion and making it feel like it’s the right choice.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Make It Stop

Make It Stop

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

They Gone Learn Today

They Gone Learn Today

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Save Your Receipts Y’all

Save Your Receipts Y’all

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The NIT exemplified this by referencing the 2016 and 2020 US Presidential elections. In 2016, whenever the margin of votes became significantly in favor of one candidate, contradicting memes would immediately start popping up. And the memes practically facilitated how the public opinion was formed and swayed it to vote Republican.
#22

Follow Me For More Work Hacks

Follow Me For More Work Hacks

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
autumn-stern avatar
TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This gives me immense amounts of anxiety as a gamer with a low quality laptop that looks like this xd

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

So Rude

So Rude

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

9 out of 10 alerts I get are from IG so any messages from work have to get through that mess.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

I Surprise Myself

I Surprise Myself

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

And while most can’t say the same about the 2020 election, memes still had an impact, albeit in a bit of a different form. That year, the Democrats won the Presidential race. And while the public already saw the performance of the previous President and based their decision on that, the memes served a purpose of expressing opinions of the pre-existing disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Great, Why Don’t You Call Me And Write Me A Letter Too

Great, Why Don’t You Call Me And Write Me A Letter Too

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Said I Have An Appointment. I Didn’t Say I Was Going To It

I Said I Have An Appointment. I Didn’t Say I Was Going To It

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

8:00 Sharp

8:00 Sharp

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Start work" or "log in to the laptop"? Not necessarily the same thing in my case

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

And because this is the internet, there are memes about practically everything and hence they have a say in forming people’s opinions on all relevant things.

Memes might seem like lighthearted jokes, but their overall message still adds to creating a popular opinion, and in turn influencing you to take a stance as well.
#28

They Lied On Their Resume Too

They Lied On Their Resume Too

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked one job for 12 years without a promotion. I KNEW how every manager got the job and skill and experience had very little to do with it. They promoted guys who drank with the boss on weekends. I'm the kind of person who told him what he needed to hear not what he wanted to hear so I never got promoted.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

It’s A Part Time Job

It’s A Part Time Job

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Down For Whatever

Down For Whatever

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

And since this is a meme listicle, it’s only appropriate for you to express yourself in the same way that memes do - by sharing your thoughts and takes on work and corporate life in the comment section below.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if that’s not your cup of tea, consider leaving an upvote on this listicle and continue your work meme journey with another Bored Panda listicle.
#31

Living The Dream Don’t You Know

Living The Dream Don’t You Know

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

All I Know Is It Ain’t Friday!

All I Know Is It Ain’t Friday!

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

So Rude

So Rude

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Wtf

Wtf

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Yep, Have Some Feedback That No One Will Ever Look At Or Do Anything About

Yep, Have Some Feedback That No One Will Ever Look At Or Do Anything About

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

“Thanks Me, You’re A Star”

“Thanks Me, You’re A Star”

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Glad I Can Be A Part Of This Very Important Work

Glad I Can Be A Part Of This Very Important Work

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Trying My Hardest But Can’t Make No Promises

Trying My Hardest But Can’t Make No Promises

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Was Sick And Tired Of My Old Hair

I Was Sick And Tired Of My Old Hair

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

That’s Wonderful, Martha

That’s Wonderful, Martha

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Today Could Be The Day

Today Could Be The Day

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Lord Whyyyy, Nooo

Lord Whyyyy, Nooo

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Respectfully, Tf Else

Respectfully, Tf Else

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's literally the only reason to be there. Edit : typo

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

I Take It Back, Not What I Meant

I Take It Back, Not What I Meant

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

If It Doesn’t Concern Me, Don’t Invite Me

If It Doesn’t Concern Me, Don’t Invite Me

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Star Employee

Star Employee

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Said What I Said

I Said What I Said

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Idk Fecking Know Anymore… Emails, Meetings, And Stress?

Idk Fecking Know Anymore… Emails, Meetings, And Stress?

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Several Times A Day, Actually

Several Times A Day, Actually

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

And Meetings…

And Meetings…

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Fun Times

Fun Times

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

C, Please

C, Please

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When they say, "Nobody wants to work anymore," all I can think is "When did anyone WANT to work?" Working is better than starving to death in the streets I guess.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Everyday Actually

Everyday Actually

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Works For Me

Works For Me

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I’ll See You On Monday

I’ll See You On Monday

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last Friday I was told I was going to have today, Friday off because it's the slow season. Yesterday I was asked to work a half day. I said yes and worked a full eight hour shift. Today my boss said they didn't need me next Thursday. Two hours later, I'm working a full shift next Thursday. Still one of the better jobs I've had. Welcome to America.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

So We Can Pop Bottles On The Weekend, I Guess

So We Can Pop Bottles On The Weekend, I Guess

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Didn’t Know If I 100% Wanted It, But I Woulda Liked To Have The Option To Decline

Didn’t Know If I 100% Wanted It, But I Woulda Liked To Have The Option To Decline

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
autumn-stern avatar
TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On NOO, I can see past the censoring, I’m traumatized for life!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Damn

Damn

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

So Rude

So Rude

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

None Of My Business

None Of My Business

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Please Check Your Email Before Bothering Me With Your Nonsense

Please Check Your Email Before Bothering Me With Your Nonsense

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Not Monday, Tuesday…

Not Monday, Tuesday…

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I’m Very Busy, Busy Gaining Strength

I’m Very Busy, Busy Gaining Strength

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Tf Did I Do This Time

Tf Did I Do This Time

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Thanks A Lot, Chicken Lips

Thanks A Lot, Chicken Lips

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Love It

I Love It

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

I Take It Back

I Take It Back

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

It’s Friday And My Work Is Done Here

It’s Friday And My Work Is Done Here

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Sign Me Up

Sign Me Up

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

You Have Been Warned

You Have Been Warned

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Ok, See Ya Then

Ok, See Ya Then

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Them Bills Don’t Pay Themselves

Them Bills Don’t Pay Themselves

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

It’s Friday, I’m Done

It’s Friday, I’m Done

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Can’t Let Them Go To Waste, Now

Can’t Let Them Go To Waste, Now

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Woosah

Woosah

corporatebish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!