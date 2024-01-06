ADVERTISEMENT

Do you hate work? So does a relatively big segment of the internet, so join the club.

The name of the club is [Screw] Work Memes, and it’s located on Instagram. Yep, you’ve guessed it—it’s a meme hub for all anti-work-themed memes that are just too relatable for those who detest the grind. Even if you don’t hate it, there has to be something that at least mildly irks you. C’mon, it’s work—rarely is a job perfect. As such, often, a work-related meme is funny.

#1

f*ckworkmemes Report

#2

f*ckworkmemes Report

#3

emily_murnane Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And getting mad at strangers on the internet who don’t do those things as much as you do.

Work is a bit of an inevitability in life. And that statement in and of itself should be a reason why folks who really, really hate their jobs should just accept it as a given and move on.

However, if that is not an option, there are a handful of things that people can try to make the best of a life that’s structurally designed to be one-third work.
#4

f*ckworkmemes Report

katerinaelgato avatar
KitKat
KitKat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, it's the excitement of the night before a day off that is more satisfying than the actual day off...

#5

MarciaBelsky Report

#6

Madesonee_ Report

One of the first things to do is to go back to the start: ponder why you took the job in the first place. Remember the things you enjoyed doing, think of the things that you achieved, and draw inspiration from how it all started.

It’s also helpful to identify your goals for the job. Start with short-term and move on to long-term ones. This might help you get a more positive outlook on your job.
#7

KiddDozer Report

#8

McJesse Report

#9

shelfcomedy Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait til you have to make a phone call! I'm still recovering from my last one.

It’s, in general, helpful to have a positive perspective on everything, including work. Positivity might help you stay more productive, and that, in turn, can lead you to identify ways to make things more efficient and, hence, less of a slog at work. Remember, working smart is better than working hard.

But if that doesn’t work, try to find something new and fresh in your work by working on improving your skills or getting some training. If anything, you’d be better off if you end up choosing other job opportunities.
#10

slvppy Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luckily, I pay into my pension pot every month. So, by the time I reach 75, I will be able to retire and live off my estimated £7,000 per annum.

#11

f*ckworkmemes Report

#12

MazeDaMouth Report

Rewarding yourself is definitely a great tactic. It provides the benefit of increasing one’s confidence, relaxing people, and even improving their mood. At the very least, it gives you something to look forward to after a hard day’s work.

However, setting boundaries might end up being the more efficient solution. If work is taking a toll on your health, set a boundary. That, in turn, will mean you’re going to have more energy after work, feel less exhausted, and work might become more fulfilling again. Like a domino effect, except for the better.
#13

Shaydozer Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if my MySpace account is still active. I would love to see my life before I chose a to work in a meaningless, dead-end job.

#14

f*ckworkmemes Report

lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boy if that ain't true. I pushed through about 5 months on the verge of burnout, so I wonder if that means I have to sleep through five months worth of tomorrows to recover?

#15

f*ckworkmemes Report

teodor-meghisan avatar
RandomPkmnFan
RandomPkmnFan
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that was me, the depression wouldn't be the one exiting my body, but my soul, hopes and dreams

If you’ve come this far in troubleshooting your anti-work tendency, then might we suggest trying to raise your energy levels by doing things that make you happy? You know, hobbies, things that are therapeutic that would supplement your corporate life with something that’s actually considered life.
#16

kendramahala Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, healing: yeah yeah the normalised kid-on-kid abuse, we’ve all heard of it. Let’s go find a movie clip about bullying on YouTube and laugh at all the people in the comments section who can’t even handle watching a fictional depiction of bullying for three minutes.

#17

reyydrew Report

#18

f*ckworkmemes Report

If all else fails, nothing really beats talking to someone about it. Whether it’s a friend or someone in your work setting—even if it is a manager—talking about problems at work is key to keeping the corporate gears going. If you are a skilled employee, then you have an advantage. But note that talking has to be done strategically so as to not be in a situation where you shoot yourself in the foot.
#19

phileagle_ Report

#20

f*ckworkmemes Report

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have worked ten years in my industry. Yet I still have to Google the basics.

#21

StevenBartlett Report

If talking goes well, your manager will be able to look for solutions and mitigate your current job struggles. Maybe they’d be able to improve working conditions? Speaking of which, you can set up a good working environment too by decluttering your desk, having a routine, and surrounding yourself with things that make you feel good.

#22

f*ckworkmemes Report

stripesandwhiskers avatar
Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if this is true? I laughed at the European out of office message 😁

#23

causticbob Report

#24

f*ckworkmemes Report

And if you happen to be on the supporting end of things, i.e., you love your job, but your coworker doesn’t, support them.

This involves hearing them out, listening to their concerns, helping them ponder why they would choose to stay, what ought to change for that to happen, and encouraging as well as empowering them by pointing out their strengths, what you admire most about them, and why they are a great fit for the job.
#25

bessbell Report

#26

hcdawes Report

#27

f*ckworkmemes Report

And if push comes to shove, there is nothing wrong with quitting.

Corporate society is a bit of a culprit for pushing a way of thinking that essentially demonizes quitting. Quitting is not a sign of failure—sometimes, it’s the best option. If a relationship is toxic and hurting you, you don’t stick around. Same with jobs—you don’t grin and bear a job that is killing you. It’s not supposed to do that.

Sometimes, you gotta take a step back to be able to take two steps forward.
#28

Dixie3Flatline Report

#29

NatsBby1 Report

#30

danny_watson93 Report

If you’ve come this far, you know what time it is. And by that, I mean it’s time for you to leave a comment about the things that bug you the most at work. Either that, or check out more memes from the Instagram page, and why not continue your meme journey by reading another one of our articles about work memes?
#31

BizarreLazar Report

#32

tatallie Report

#33

sonofmetatron Report

#34

f*ckworkmemes Report

#35

TheVaibhavShrma Report

#36

exstentialspicy Report

#37

JackWilliamRtF Report

#38

beingbernz Report

#39

f*ckworkmemes Report

#40

nayele18maybe Report

#41

f*ckworkmemes Report

#42

f*ckworkmemes Report

#43

ShaheerMahmood8 Report

#44

_RobertSchultz Report

#45

vandroidhelsing Report

#46

Rica_Bee Report

#47

fatboypatts Report

#48

f*ckworkmemes Report

#49

IsabelSteckel Report

#50

f*ckworkmemes Report

#51

adamgreattweet Report

#52

AbbyHasIssues Report

#53

f*ckworkmemes Report

#54

pjayevans Report

#55

f*ckworkmemes Report

#56

pyari_eyesha Report

#57

f*ckworkmemes Report

#58

f*ckworkmemes Report

#59

itsnashflynn Report

#60

itslaurentbtw Report

