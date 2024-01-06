ADVERTISEMENT

Do you hate work? So does a relatively big segment of the internet, so join the club.

The name of the club is [Screw] Work Memes, and it’s located on Instagram. Yep, you’ve guessed it—it’s a meme hub for all anti-work-themed memes that are just too relatable for those who detest the grind. Even if you don’t hate it, there has to be something that at least mildly irks you. C’mon, it’s work—rarely is a job perfect. As such, often, a work-related meme is funny.