Work isn’t the most pleasant of things in life, but calling it a necessary evil in the literal sense of the word is unfair too, I guess.

Sure, while some work is soul-crushing, you do get paid for it and it has other benefits too. So, all in all, you can get by without it being too much of a hassle.

That, however, doesn’t stop all the exaggerated satire in the form of memes, and there is actually an Instagram page that provides some cathartic relief to those whose jobs are just the worst.

I was actually called in to a meeting and told I was an instigator and troublemaker when I compiled a list of complaints about a member of staff that was being extremely inappropriate within the workplace. When I pointed out that they see I clearly wasn't the only person complaining about this guy and you can see other names I was told, well in the past staff would have discreetly spoken to the office individually before ever thinking about creating a paper trail. So in other words I gave people confidence that I would use my voice to try and get things sorted- and that's a bad thing?

So, there’s this Instagram page (the name of which shall not be said because my mother raised me well) that deals in anti-work-themed memes. No relation to Reddit per se, but definitely something that folks online relate to. So much, in fact, that it has 424,000 followers and has posted nearly 1,000 posts as of this article.
All jokes aside, though, memes, while exaggerated and satirical, do still reflect a certain kind of reality. A reality that comes to light through memes.

Because how else can we fight bad employers if not by exposing all of their red flags? And since memes are a sticky way of communicating it, the word spreads quite effectively.

But, if we continue to be real, we also realize that work isn’t black and white. It does have shades of gray, let alone labor rights that make sure it’s never that.

But there’s more.

Without getting too preachy about it, a big part of how we understand work is what leads into this spiral of hate towards it.
Folks gotta understand that work in and of itself is not a bad thing. A job isn’t a bad thing.

Work doesn’t have to be defined by concepts like I gotta wake up at 6AM or I gotta deal with an unreasonable boss. But it can be with how can I improve my craft today? and how can I make a difference today?

It sounds dreamy, and mayhaps even delusional, true, but it goes a long way.
Now, sure, if a job sucks because of other reasons—poor conditions, insane employers, what have you—then it’s definitely time to go. But it’s important to remember that it’s not work per se that’s a problem, but rather the employer.

The key is to find a passion, a healthy obsession through exploration that would push you to your limits because you find purpose in it.
A major factor in why most think of work as a pain where the sun doesn't shine is society itself. It’s a societal construct that forces folks to choose something they might not want or even have an aptitude for.

But it boils down to what you do with it—and, mind you, you can do a lot with it to shape it into something you’d actually find rewarding.
So, yes, school is dull, but it is necessary. Work is dull too, but it too is necessary. And it becomes a game of min-maxing damage control in your life where you minimize the damage that the social construct of work imposes on you by making the best of it—doing what is at least nice and pleasant and brings less or no stress than what anything work-wise would.
So, once you identify what work suits you best, you do that, improve on it, make it better, progress and grow as an individual along the way.

Yes, this doesn’t solve the problem of having to put effort into making things work, or having to go places or talk to people—you know, the necessary evils—but if you fight with the scale and tip it to your advantage despite it, you’re set.
Oh, and, yeah, the memes.

It’s OK to be frustrated with work. Even if you have already made your job into a passion project with minimal actual work compared to how much stuff you do that’s good for the soul. Being frustrated is OK, and that’s where the memes come in. It’s a catharsis through the relatability of universal experiences. And we need it sometimes. No matter the job.
Anywho, if you’ve enjoyed this, there’s an entire Instagram page full of enjoyment to be had. Or even more enjoyment right here on Bored Panda.

But if you think clicking those links is work, maybe leaving a comment won’t feel like it, so consider typing up your thoughts and stories in the comment section below!
