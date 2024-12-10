ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Alex, the artist behind the hilariously sharp comic series 'Just a Couple Comics.' Despite having just over 7,000 followers on Instagram, his work consistently generates massive engagement, with individual comics often surpassing 50,000 likes!

Alex’s unique humor, relatable characters, and clever storytelling prove that great art knows no bounds. His comics take quirky, everyday situations and transform them into laugh-out-loud moments that resonate far beyond his follower count.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Etsy | threads.net | youtube.com

#1

Love On Novelty T-Shirt Night

#2

Two Wolves Inside You

#3

Undercover Dentist

#4

Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day

#5

Demon Butt

#6

Dogs Playing Strip Poker

#7

Berenstain Beans

#8

Please Wait To Be Seated

#9

Centaur Race Winner

#10

Sexiest Man Alive

#11

Don’t Meat Your Gyros

#12

Late Night With Colon O’brien

#13

Mount Rushmore 2

#14

Extended Warranty

#15

Drivers’ Ed

#16

Lil Indy

#17

Oscar The Grouch

#18

Concrete Butt

#19

Big Scissors Major

#20

Ghost Of Metal Detector Future

#21

Biblically Accurate Grandpa Joe

#22

Boy I Sure Hope It’s Cake

