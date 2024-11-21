Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
5 Year-End Experiences In Da Nang That Surprised Me
5 Year-End Experiences In Da Nang That Surprised Me

Chloe Arcy
Community member
I recently took a trip to Da Nang, and here are some year-end experiences that left me amazed. This time of year feels underrated for exploring this lovely city, as I could leisurely enjoy everything without worrying about crowds.

Watching Sunrise and Sunset from the Golden Bridge

Watching Sunrise and Sunset from the Golden Bridge

This bridge is no stranger to international tourists—it’s one of Vietnam’s iconic landmarks! As the evening sun bathed the Golden Bridge in golden hues amidst the characteristic chill atop Mount Chua, I was fortunate to witness a romantic sunset here. The bridge, glowing in the twilight against a tropical natural backdrop, appeared like a ribbon draped across the clouds, making me feel as though I had wandered into a celestial realm.

Staying overnight at the peak of Ba Na Hills turned out to be a wise decision, as it allowed me to experience the bridge again—this time at sunrise. Not only did I revel in the surreal beauty of the Golden Bridge, but I also enjoyed the fairy-tale-like view of Ba Na at night, with its starlit sky, and the misty mornings in the French Village, which were incredibly poetic.

Taking the Mountain Train Through Autumn Leaves

Taking the Mountain Train Through Autumn Leaves

I had seen videos of tourists enjoying the mountain train at Ba Na Hills before, but experiencing it myself was even more incredible. It felt like riding a Swiss-style train through the forests of Germany.

The vintage red train car took me on a journey through the primeval forests of Ba Na during the autumn foliage. As the trees transitioned from golden to red hues, the view of the castle at the mountain’s peak through the train’s glass window reminded me of scenes from fantasy films, where passengers board trains to magical destinations.

Drinking Craft Beer Among the Clouds

Drinking Craft Beer Among the Clouds

I’ve had craft beer before, but the experience of “drinking beer among the clouds” at Ba Na was truly unique. The craft beer here is excellent, and let’s be honest—not everyone gets to enjoy beer at an altitude of 1,487 meters!

I tried all six varieties brewed here, and each one surprised me with its unique flavor. From the Moon Castle Dry Hop Pale Ale, with its smooth foam and hints of citrus and grapefruit, to the Atlas Power Dark Lager, with its cocoa and coffee notes—every sip left a lingering impression on my taste buds.

Exploring Michelin-Starred Cuisine

Exploring Michelin-Starred Cuisine

Discovering Michelin-starred cuisine in Da Nang was an unexpected addition to my itinerary. I didn’t know the Michelin Guide had arrived in this city as of summer 2024 until I got there. My family started with the casual eateries that had been recognized, such as Bánh Xèo Bà Dưỡng and Bé Mặn Seafood. Visiting these spots made me wonder: were they always this busy with tourists, or is it due to the Michelin effect?

To avoid the crowds, I decided to splurge on dining at La Maison 1888, located in the renowned InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Trust me, you won’t regret dining at Da Nang’s only one-star Michelin restaurant. It’s a delightful feast for the palate, offering fine French cuisine with subtle yet distinct Vietnamese touches.

Watching the Han River Swing Bridge

Watching the Han River Swing Bridge

Dragon Bridge, Dragon Bridge, Dragon Bridge… I was advised countless times to visit the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang, but I wasn’t aware of a far more intriguing bridge—the Han River Swing Bridge.

It was fascinating to stand among the crowd on the bridge and watch the central section rotate 90 degrees to allow boats to pass through. This was truly a captivating sight and left a strong impression on me during my trip. If you’re feeling lazy to head out to see it up close, you can opt for hotels along Bach Dang Street like we did. The Novotel Danang Premier Han River is a great choice, with wide balconies offering views of the entire Han River—and even My Khe Beach in the distance.

I never thought Da Nang could be this charming until I set foot in this coastal city. It’s a pity I didn’t have more time to explore, but perhaps that’s a good thing—it gives me a reason to return in another season.

Chloe Arcy

Chloe Arcy

Author, Community member

Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

