Take a look at some companies who tried to copy a brand, but failed miserably!

#1 Thanks For The Advice! Share icon

#2 Whaddya Mean You’ve Never Seen Boy Deformation? It’s A Classic! Share icon

#3 Truly Unbelievable Share icon

#4 I Wouldn’t Spread This On My Toast If I Were You! Share icon

#5 Comes In Every Sad Meal Along With Freshly Cut Banana Slices! Share icon

#6 How Would You Even Ask Your Wife To Get This For You At The Store? Share icon

#7 Even His Eyes Fit The Part! Share icon

#8 What Toes? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Chains Cost Stacks! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 What Do You Mean You’ve Never Seen Dont Know What A Pumba Is? Share icon

#11 I Got The New Nike Jorans! Share icon

#12 After Seeing This Is A Store, I Will Make Sure To Do That! Share icon