12-Year-Old Girl Tragically Loses Her Life After Drinking Milkshake Done In Unwashed Blender

ADVERTISEMENT

New information has come to light regarding the case of a 12-year-old girl who lost her life after drinking a milkshake prepared in an unwashed blender. The cafe’s operator, Baris Yucel, pleaded guilty to six criminal charges related to the Food Safety Act, and the establishment has been fined £18,000 (approx. $22,000).

An inquest into the incident will take place at a future date, the BBC reported on Monday (January 27).

Highlights Café operator Baris Yucel pleaded guilty to six criminal charges for serving a milkshake that contained traces of nuts.

Twelve-year-old Mia tragically lost her life after suffering an allergic reaction to the contaminated milkshake.

The café was fined £18,000, and Yucel was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Mia St Hilaire had a tree nut allergy and was rushed to the hospital after drinking a milkshake at the Pop Inn Cafe on Southwark Park Road.



Her order was believed to contain traces of hazelnuts and almonds from a previous milkshake made in the same blender.

RELATED:

A London café was fined £18,000 after a 12-year-old lost her life from drinking of its milkshakes

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite efforts to save her, Mia lost her life at the hospital in August 2023.

It’s recently been reported that the cafe’s operator, Baris Yucel, pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court to six criminal charges related to the Food Safety Act in December 2024.

These include failing to identify risks associated with cross-contamination of allergenic ingredients and serving food that contained an allergenic ingredient that should not have been present.

The cafe has been fined £18,000 and its proprietor given 100 hours of community service, as per the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

CCTV footage showed Yucel had not cleaned the blender before making Mia’s milkshake and there were substances left behind from the preparation of a previous drink.

Southwark Council argued that this negligence caused the girl to suffer a severe allergic reaction and that the tragedy could have been avoided.

“We think of Mia every day and knowing her death could potentially have been prevented so simply, only adds to how heartbroken we are as a family,” Mia’s parents, Adrian and Chanel, said in a statement published via Leigh Day law firm.

“We hope this conviction and fine sends a loud message to businesses serving food and drinks across the country, of the devastating consequences of failing to take food safety seriously.”

Mia St Hilaire lost her life after drinking a milkshake that had been prepared in an unwashed blender

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The family’s attorney, Michelle Victor, highlighted the “tragic consequences” of businesses failing to adhere to food safety legislation.

“While no outcome will ever make up for the loss they have suffered, this criminal prosecution is an important part of their fight to achieve justice for all those suffering with food allergies,” the lawyer stated.

Councilor Natasha Ennin said she’s working to ensure that businesses in Southwark adhere to food safety rules.

“This might have been avoided if the operator of the cafe had followed simple food safety rules, and our officers will continue to work with local businesses to help ensure these are followed by all food outlets in Southwark.”

Yucel, the 47-year-old cafe operator, had been in the food business for 22 years, according to his lawyer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (@natashasfoundation)



“He took immediate steps to better educate himself in September and October 2023 and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity,” the attorney said, adding that his client felt “genuine remorse” about his actions.

“Regrettably, the cafe were not notified by the child’s guardian that the child was allergic to tree nuts and the Judge stated that apart from the lack of signage as to notifying the establishment of any food allergies/intolerances, that this would not have prevented the tragic consequences which followed.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Yucel has had to live with the consequences (of) what happened and a day does not go by when he does not think about the child and her family.”

An enforcement officer from the council has made several visits to the cafe to ensure procedures to prevent a similar incident are being followed, YourLocalGuardian reported.

Mia suffered from a nut allergy, and the milkshake contained traces of hazelnuts and almonds from a previous drink

Share icon

Image credits: Vladislav Nikonov (not the actual photo)

Yucel’s attorney said Pop Inn Cafe was granted a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 in October 2023 and it remained under a full inspection by Southwark Council in September 2024.

When an individual is exposed to something they’re allergic to, they can experience anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. In anaphylaxis, blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.

Symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse, a skin rash, and nausea and vomiting.

It needs to be treated right away with an injection of epinephrine. If it isn’t treated immediately, it can be fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Allergy UK, around 10 people die each year in England and Wales as a result of having a food allergy. Over 20% of the population is affected by one or more allergic disorders.

The cafe’s operator pleaded guilty to six charges related to the Food Safety Act

Share icon

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

“This is yet another death of a young person from a food allergy that should never have happened. We have met Mia’s parents on several occasions, and our hearts are absolutely broken for them and their terrible loss,” wrote The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation on social media.

“Rules around allergen safety are there to protect people with food allergies and must be taken seriously by all café and food operators.

“Food allergies are not a choice or preference, but a serious medical condition that can for some be fatal.

“How many more people must be hospitalized or die before all food operators realise these rules are not an optional extra, but essential for keeping their customers safe?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many people who don’t understand the dangers of allergies,” a Facebook user wrote

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon