The near-endless data and resources of the internet allow us to window-shop at a scale that used to be unimaginable. Everything from food delivery to real estate can be found, investigated, and bought online from the comfort of your bedroom, bathroom, or really wherever you prefer to take a device with internet access.

Saving all of our time, the good citizens of the internet now take it upon themselves to find and share their best discoveries, and one great example of this phenomenon is the “Zillow Gone Wild” group. So prepare to see some downright bizarre house listings and be sure to upvote your favorites as you scroll through. 

#1

Do I Tell The Potential New Owners About The Room In The Basement Or Let Them Find It On Their Own?

Zakkattack86

This should be the headline feature lol

#2

Currently Shaking Out My Piggy Bank

reddit.com

Sad to see the walls in such disrepair. Must have been vacant for ages. Love the timber though

#3

Such A Cute Living R….what Is That?

camelz4

Amazing how much effort people put in decorating their bathroom...

For those who are unfamiliar, Zillow is an American real estate site, where people post houses for sale. It has gotten popular due to a combination of utility and the many weird, bizarre, or downright creative listings one can find if they browse long enough. One popular feature is the “Zestimate,” where Zillow will take the information you provide about a property and make its best guess of its value.

While not a perfect indicator of the price one should ask for, it can be a fun way to quickly learn what a unit is worth without paying a realtor to assess it. This could be a sort of reversal of window shopping, it is instead window selling, where one can satisfy the curiosity of prices just for future reference. 
#4

Mighty Kitchen Oak

bluehold

While nifty, I wanna see how far I can open the drawers around it.

#5

It Gets More And More Obvious

FreeNinedy9

Why is one picture repeated?

#6

Ugly, Ugly Bathroom

gkar56

While it is just a “fun” feature, the Wall Street Journal found it to be surprisingly accurate, however, they did warn potential sellers to still get a “professional” estimate, as, in their words, “when Zillow is bad, it can be terrible." Since real estate is a pretty big deal for most of us, probably not worth risking a terrible asking price. One 2016 study found that, on average, the Zestimate was off by about $14’000.
#7

It Finally Sold. Largest Home In Mt

alligatorspy

I can imagine just as a 'holiday house' for another Billionaire. *sigh*

#8

Imagine Stepping Out Of The Shower Just To Fall Down The Stairs

pmcats

would buy this for my bully

#9

I Would Not Be Able To Remain Sane If I Lived In This House

tumbl3r

I think Stanley Kubrick directed this house.

But for many, the real draw of the site is the ability to just browse to your heart's content. It’s a pretty unique experience, to take a walk through literally thousands of homes across the US. Some people like finding listings of buildings near them to satisfy their craving to be a nosy neighbor, while others perhaps enjoy seeing how massive, expensive houses look. 
#10

I Think They Got Out Their Roller And Painted Every Surface White For This Listing

owlfan42

It looks like Mr. Bean painted this with a stick of dynamite.

#11

This Is My Best Friends’ Aunt And Uncle’s House. Ask Me Anything

dogmomMal

If they're fake animals could be fun for a holiday, but too much to live with. If they're real, I hope the houseowners meet the same fate.

#12

Just Your Average 20,000 Sq Ft, $15,000,000 Mansion In Florida.... Unless

heyhowyadewin

I think this is actually just a Disney World hotel.

Of course, not all mansions are created equally. A simple drive around some more “upscale” suburban areas will reveal a type of large, but somewhat ugly building commonly referred to as a McMansion. These buildings are infamous for using architectural techniques from real castles and mansions, but with cheap, mass-produced materials. They tend to appear copy-pasted across the landscape, hence the fast-food-like moniker at the front of the word. 
#13

Some Garages Have A Tool Bench, Some Have A Swimming Pool ($338,800 In Ohio)

_salthazar

Why is there an extension cord running thru the pool

#14

Can't Have The Public Thinking They're ~poor~ For Only Having A Truck, Beamer, And Benz In The Driveway, Better Add A Bentley!

Smileyface3000

#15

This Grass Is Lookin A Little Sus

MonsterTruckCarpool

Someone can't use the blend tool in Photoshop

Other terms include "garage Mahal", "starter castle", and "Hummer house," which instantly dates the concept to a time when one could just buy a Hummer. These buildings were probably the clearest and classic representations of new money, as they had the “form” of wealth, without the style, class, or refinement. Not to mention, real mansions tend to have extensive grounds and don’t have twenty or so identical buildings on the same street. 
#16

The Saddest Island

LadyFoof

*Lonely Island's song's playing in my head*

#17

A Drawbridge, A Knight In Armor, A Murder Dungeon, A Hall Of Mirrors And So Much More (Link In The Comments)

stupid42usa

#18

We See Lots Of Wealth And Bad Taste On This Sub. Here We Have Poverty And Bad Taste

caroonth

When you can only buy paint from the clearance rack!

Zillow and McMansions have even been featured together in a blog titled “McMansion Hell,” which parodied the absolutely horrible homes of the wealthy. The blog mostly mocked the design choices, but also advised readers to not purchase these homes as they tend to make poor financial investments. It was so effective that Zillow actually issued a cease and desist letter, though the company later chose to not pursue legal action
#19

She Comes With The House

m-616

No thanks, I'll take Jason's house

#20

Selling A Home With A Squatter

drewb124

#21

Home Comes With Whatever (Or Whoever) Is Barricaded Behind This Door

oklafornian

Of course, the majority of listings on Zillow are just normal homes of regular people, the sort one could imagine in their head without much difficulty. But the site's popularity is driven by the sort of content seen here, weird choices by realtors, homeowners who had “unique” ideas, or design choices so terrible that someone should have been fired. If you want to keep seeing these sorts of homes, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our previous articles here, here, and here
#22

Just Needs A Little Water And It Should Perk Right Up

Gooch_Gobbler

#23

This Seems Like The Right Place, How Would You Feel About This As A Subreddit?

bathtissue101

0% chance this would end up toxic and in lawsuits

#24

"Does It Have A Garage?" Well, Yes And No

Frognosticator

#25

Like A Mall With Track Lighting

Majorpain2006

#26

I Kinda Like It

Teddythehedgie

Carpet in a kitchen ? No thanks, i'll pass.

#27

No Need To Move The Rock When You Can Build Around It

heyhowyadewin

It looks like they took it for granite.

#28

I Don't Even Want To Own This House, I Just Want To Take A Bath In It Real Quick

hotwaterplussoap

#29

This $1.2 Million Home In Rhode Island... I Originally Posted This In R/Mallninjashit

FROGGYCO1

Reminds me of the Matrix Reloaded. The fight in the room with all the medieval weapons....

#30

Found A House In My Price Range That I Really Liked…then Saw This

Illustrious-Life-710

They live on the lower level. You weren't supposed to see them.

#31

Looked Like A Fairly Basic $12m Bungalow, Then I Noticed The Lobster Statue

Cal1gula

#32

Really, Though

reddit.com

#33

Could You Survive This House?

Basghetti_

#34

It Just Gets Worse The Further You Go

fiero444

#35

Jetsons Time Capsule - Too Busy Finding Star Shaped Decor To Not Block The Entrance Or Add Windows

StrawberryHannah

#36

I Went To View A House Yesterday And Found This Qr Code On The Back Of A Cupboard Door. I Got Bloody Rick Rolled During A House Viewing!

thesaddestpanda

#37

When Your Decorating Aesthetic Is “1983 Midwestern Marriott Hotel Bar”

rehtulx

#38

This Fireplace Is Giving Me A Conniption

JustKindaAnxiety

#39

Abandoned School On Sale For $225,000! What A Steal!

ImmortalLizard

#40

Open Concept Bathroom ($899,000 In Boston)

_salthazar

Privacy is one thing but sometimes it's good to trap the smells in one tiny room

#41

Maybe A Bit Steep For A House?

greyhoundsrfast

#42

Anyone Want To Buy A Church? Only $250,000. Located Near Digby, Nova Scotia

Earl_I_Lark

#43

When You Forget To Account For The Fridge In The Kitchen Layout

benmarvin

This has been around a while and I'm wanting to know if someone bought the place and what they did with the fridge and its location.

#44

Live Laugh Love

cmarie210

#45

It's Like A Set From Weekend At Bernie's

APFernweh

Is this a cruise ship or Vegas?

#46

Best Description I've Seen In All The Houses I've Looked At

yanquiUXO

I'll pay you to take it off my hands

#47

Psychedelic Shower With Cow Tiles- Oregon Listing

Tiny_Link_7075

Maybe it's a shower for cows

#48

What Is Happening In This Room?!

KmartDino3

#49

This Listing Better Be Close To A Fucking Hospital

Not-Patrick

It's supposed to be for too short depth staircases right

#50

Bond Villains Do Exist

stupid42usa

#51

The Size Of This Fireplace 😱

DeandraReynolds_

Looks like a sporting goods store

#52

Built In 1929, Frank Lloyd Wright's "Westhope" Has Hit The Market At $8m

DizzyUpThaGirl

#53

Y'all Are Not Ready For This One

CelestialCatto

#54

The Fridge In The Island Really Pisses Me Off

insanitizering

Swap the fridge and the stove?

#55

Someone Went A Little Overboard With The Carpeting Here

LadyEmeraldDeVere

Impressive carpeting skills!

#56

Care For A Swim?

VanTheMan92

#57

18bd, 32br And Comes With A Free Acid Trip

kelddel

#58

The Interior Is The Visualization Of A Migraine

PunchDrunkGiraffe

Visualization of my migraines is the fast cuts they do in movies

#59

Carpet Wall & Psychedelic Wallpaper In Never Updated 1975 Basement

ruralmom87

#60

Instead Of Becoming President You Can Just Spend $2.6m And Buy A White House Clone

kiyatooga

#61

Can't Get More Rust Belt Than A Basement Bowling Alley

dan_blather

#62

We Are Taking It All With Us!

genredenoument

Taking a chain link fence seems like way more work than it's worth

#63

I See Your Utility Pole, And Present To You This Tree

EYNLLIB

