Saving all of our time, the good citizens of the internet now take it upon themselves to find and share their best discoveries, and one great example of this phenomenon is the “ Zillow Gone Wild ” group. So prepare to see some downright bizarre house listings and be sure to upvote your favorites as you scroll through.

The near-endless data and resources of the internet allow us to window-shop at a scale that used to be unimaginable. Everything from food delivery to real estate can be found, investigated, and bought online from the comfort of your bedroom, bathroom, or really wherever you prefer to take a device with internet access.

#1 Do I Tell The Potential New Owners About The Room In The Basement Or Let Them Find It On Their Own?

#2 Currently Shaking Out My Piggy Bank

#3 Such A Cute Living R….what Is That?

For those who are unfamiliar, Zillow is an American real estate site, where people post houses for sale. It has gotten popular due to a combination of utility and the many weird, bizarre, or downright creative listings one can find if they browse long enough. One popular feature is the “Zestimate,” where Zillow will take the information you provide about a property and make its best guess of its value. While not a perfect indicator of the price one should ask for, it can be a fun way to quickly learn what a unit is worth without paying a realtor to assess it. This could be a sort of reversal of window shopping, it is instead window selling, where one can satisfy the curiosity of prices just for future reference.

#4 Mighty Kitchen Oak

#5 It Gets More And More Obvious

#6 Ugly, Ugly Bathroom

While it is just a “fun” feature, the Wall Street Journal found it to be surprisingly accurate, however, they did warn potential sellers to still get a “professional” estimate, as, in their words, “when Zillow is bad, it can be terrible." Since real estate is a pretty big deal for most of us, probably not worth risking a terrible asking price. One 2016 study found that, on average, the Zestimate was off by about $14’000.

#7 It Finally Sold. Largest Home In Mt

#8 Imagine Stepping Out Of The Shower Just To Fall Down The Stairs

#9 I Would Not Be Able To Remain Sane If I Lived In This House

But for many, the real draw of the site is the ability to just browse to your heart's content. It’s a pretty unique experience, to take a walk through literally thousands of homes across the US. Some people like finding listings of buildings near them to satisfy their craving to be a nosy neighbor, while others perhaps enjoy seeing how massive, expensive houses look.

#10 I Think They Got Out Their Roller And Painted Every Surface White For This Listing

#11 This Is My Best Friends’ Aunt And Uncle’s House. Ask Me Anything

#12 Just Your Average 20,000 Sq Ft, $15,000,000 Mansion In Florida.... Unless

Of course, not all mansions are created equally. A simple drive around some more “upscale” suburban areas will reveal a type of large, but somewhat ugly building commonly referred to as a McMansion. These buildings are infamous for using architectural techniques from real castles and mansions, but with cheap, mass-produced materials. They tend to appear copy-pasted across the landscape, hence the fast-food-like moniker at the front of the word.

#13 Some Garages Have A Tool Bench, Some Have A Swimming Pool ($338,800 In Ohio)

#14 Can't Have The Public Thinking They're ~poor~ For Only Having A Truck, Beamer, And Benz In The Driveway, Better Add A Bentley!

#15 This Grass Is Lookin A Little Sus

Other terms include "garage Mahal", "starter castle", and "Hummer house," which instantly dates the concept to a time when one could just buy a Hummer. These buildings were probably the clearest and classic representations of new money, as they had the “form” of wealth, without the style, class, or refinement. Not to mention, real mansions tend to have extensive grounds and don’t have twenty or so identical buildings on the same street.

#16 The Saddest Island

#17 A Drawbridge, A Knight In Armor, A Murder Dungeon, A Hall Of Mirrors And So Much More (Link In The Comments)

#18 We See Lots Of Wealth And Bad Taste On This Sub. Here We Have Poverty And Bad Taste

Zillow and McMansions have even been featured together in a blog titled “McMansion Hell,” which parodied the absolutely horrible homes of the wealthy. The blog mostly mocked the design choices, but also advised readers to not purchase these homes as they tend to make poor financial investments. It was so effective that Zillow actually issued a cease and desist letter, though the company later chose to not pursue legal action.

#19 She Comes With The House

#20 Selling A Home With A Squatter

#21 Home Comes With Whatever (Or Whoever) Is Barricaded Behind This Door

Of course, the majority of listings on Zillow are just normal homes of regular people, the sort one could imagine in their head without much difficulty. But the site's popularity is driven by the sort of content seen here, weird choices by realtors, homeowners who had “unique” ideas, or design choices so terrible that someone should have been fired. If you want to keep seeing these sorts of homes, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our previous articles here, here, and here.

#22 Just Needs A Little Water And It Should Perk Right Up

#23 This Seems Like The Right Place, How Would You Feel About This As A Subreddit?

#24 "Does It Have A Garage?" Well, Yes And No

#25 Like A Mall With Track Lighting

#26 I Kinda Like It

#27 No Need To Move The Rock When You Can Build Around It

#28 I Don't Even Want To Own This House, I Just Want To Take A Bath In It Real Quick

#29 This $1.2 Million Home In Rhode Island... I Originally Posted This In R/Mallninjashit

#30 Found A House In My Price Range That I Really Liked…then Saw This

#31 Looked Like A Fairly Basic $12m Bungalow, Then I Noticed The Lobster Statue

#32 Really, Though

#33 Could You Survive This House?

#34 It Just Gets Worse The Further You Go

#35 Jetsons Time Capsule - Too Busy Finding Star Shaped Decor To Not Block The Entrance Or Add Windows

#36 I Went To View A House Yesterday And Found This Qr Code On The Back Of A Cupboard Door. I Got Bloody Rick Rolled During A House Viewing!

#37 When Your Decorating Aesthetic Is “1983 Midwestern Marriott Hotel Bar”

#38 This Fireplace Is Giving Me A Conniption

#39 Abandoned School On Sale For $225,000! What A Steal!

#40 Open Concept Bathroom ($899,000 In Boston)

#41 Maybe A Bit Steep For A House?

#42 Anyone Want To Buy A Church? Only $250,000. Located Near Digby, Nova Scotia

#43 When You Forget To Account For The Fridge In The Kitchen Layout

#44 Live Laugh Love

#45 It's Like A Set From Weekend At Bernie's

#46 Best Description I've Seen In All The Houses I've Looked At

#47 Psychedelic Shower With Cow Tiles- Oregon Listing

#48 What Is Happening In This Room?!

#49 This Listing Better Be Close To A Fucking Hospital

#50 Bond Villains Do Exist

#51 The Size Of This Fireplace 😱

#52 Built In 1929, Frank Lloyd Wright's "Westhope" Has Hit The Market At $8m

#53 Y'all Are Not Ready For This One

#54 The Fridge In The Island Really Pisses Me Off

#55 Someone Went A Little Overboard With The Carpeting Here

#56 Care For A Swim?

#57 18bd, 32br And Comes With A Free Acid Trip

#58 The Interior Is The Visualization Of A Migraine

#59 Carpet Wall & Psychedelic Wallpaper In Never Updated 1975 Basement

#60 Instead Of Becoming President You Can Just Spend $2.6m And Buy A White House Clone

#61 Can't Get More Rust Belt Than A Basement Bowling Alley

#62 We Are Taking It All With Us!