If You Identify As A Yoga Guru, Foodie, Traveler, Or A Plant Parent, You Will Ace This Trivia

Welcome to the ‘Is it a yoga pose, food, place or plant?’ trivia quiz!

We all come across words that we don’t understand at times, but maybe we should start getting to know them. In this trivia, there are 16 words that mean either a place, a yoga pose, food or a plant. There might be some words that you’ve heard of before and a couple might sound totally made-up but they are actually not. So you can only ace this trivia if you are a foodie, yoga guru, traveler, and/or a plant parent. If you identify as one of those terms or (by some magical coincidence) all of them, this is your time to shine! 🤓

