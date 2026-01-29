Kumamoto’s congestion has become severe enough to disrupt major industrial projects. TomTom data places the city among the world’s most congested, with roads struggling to keep up with rapid growth.



The impact is measurable. Commuters lost roughly 149 hours to rush-hour traffic in 2024, and the slowdown has spilled over into the industry. DigiTimes Asia reports that TSMC was forced to pause construction of its second semiconductor fabrication plant for months due to traffic conditions around the site.



Public transport challenges have added to the strain, with a shortage of bus drivers and reduced service levels, as noted by Japan News.



Looking for solutions, Sumitomo Corporation announced a free trial of self-driving buses in 2025, a move aimed at easing driver shortages while improving mobility across the city.

