Some folks are very hard to gift shop for. Their interests are arcane, they never say what they want, they seem to already own everything they like. However, at the very least most of us can get a mediocre gift, some chocolates, maybe a generic gift card, some snacks. But a few people out there have a special gift, if you’ll forgive the pun, for horrible items.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst things people have gotten for Christmas this year. So settle in, thank your lucky stars if you actually got something nice, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Large container of industrial-sized hand hair and bodywash shown as a funny worst Xmas present this holiday season.

Caleb7StH Report

abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont want to know what exactly that professional cleaner is made from.

    #2

    Hand holding a shiny chrome tap in front of a decorated Christmas tree, showcasing one of the worst Xmas presents received.

    mcginnisthegoat Report

    #3

    Cerumol ear drops package on wooden surface, an unusual and unwanted Christmas present among worst Xmas gifts.

    bjt.6 Report

    lauren-whitelaw avatar
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you maybe not a good listener though?

    There’s a specific sound that defines late December: the crisp, satisfying crinkle of wrapping paper being torn apart. Whether you’re five years old or fifty-five, that moment of holding a mystery box triggers a primitive excitement that’s hard to replicate. But have you ever wondered why we, as a species, are so obsessed with the ritual of gift-giving?

    It isn't just about the "stuff." If it were purely about the items, we’d all just buy what we wanted in July and call it a day. Instead, the psychology of Christmas gifts is a complex dance of neurobiology, social signaling, and the high-stakes art of being "seen" by another person. It turns out that the "magic of Christmas" is actually a very real chemical cocktail happening inside your brain.
    #4

    Hand holding a replacement wing mirror cover for a 2017 Ford B-Max, one of the worst Xmas presents received.

    Purk888 Report

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You dad will be on the couch for the foreseeable future.

    #5

    Hand holding The Book of Mormon next to a small animal cage on carpet showing one of the worst Xmas presents people received.

    jxck10ck3y02 Report

    #6

    Six double A batteries laid out on a wooden table as one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    BrimfulOfAshia Report

    When you see a stack of presents under a tree, your brain begins producing dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with reward and motivation. Interestingly, research into the psychology of anticipation suggests that we often get a bigger chemical hit from the lead-up to the gift than from the object itself. That’s why the beautiful wrapping, the ribbons, and the "Do Not Open Until Dec 25" tags are so effective, they prolong the dopamine loop.

    #7

    Boxed set of noodles and a bowl with spork included, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    Culleton101 Report

    #8

    Box containing large bags of dried mango as an example of some of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    camyuhhh Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know at least one person that would have been over the moon with that!

    #9

    Limited edition Marmite jar featuring Elton John design as an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    bjt.6 Report

    smpietzka avatar
    Beansie-never-visited-me-once
    Beansie-never-visited-me-once
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would LOVE that gift. I love Marmite AND Elton John.

    We love getting gifts because it satisfies an ancient human need for social bonding. In a tribal context, exchanging items was a way to signal peace and mutual support. Today, a well-chosen gift serves as a physical manifestation of a relationship, a way of saying, "I know who you are, and I value you."
    #10

    Three decorative plates featuring multiple images of Princess Diana, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    JoshMUFC951 Report

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those can be sold for a small fortune to collectors...

    #11

    Hand holding a tube of garlic puree wrapped as a funny and unusual worst Xmas present idea this holiday season.

    hwksyy Report

    #12

    Jump leads in a round black case on patterned tile floor, an example of worst Xmas presents received this holiday.

    kormakings Report

    This brings us to the fascinating "Reciprocity Principle." When someone gives us something, our brains are hardwired to want to give something back. This isn't just a social obligation, it's a biological drive to maintain social equilibrium. When the exchange goes well, it strengthens the "social glue" that holds our families and friendships together.

    #13

    Mini grey hoodie packaged in plastic, described as a humorous worst Xmas present for a gear stick accessory.

    MuiryyCeltic Report

    #14

    Close-up of a poorly received Christmas present showing a soldering iron box, one of the worst Xmas presents this holiday.

    KellasM Report

    #15

    Red fire blanket packaging with instructions being held, illustrating one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    blouienose Report

    We feel a sense of belonging and security. However, this same high-stakes social contract is exactly why gift-giving can go so hilariously, or tragically, wrong. Because if a good gift says "I know you," a bad gift can accidentally say "I have no idea who you are, and I might have forgotten your name for a second."
    #16

    Large silver William Hill 2012 Grand Slam trophy, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    CFCAaron03 Report

    #17

    Terrifying stress ball shaped like a creepy human face, one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    joshlufc91 Report

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stress ball is immediately needed...

    #18

    Hand holding a FireAngel smoke detector with blurred background, illustrating one of the worst Xmas presents received.

    Reevo__ Report

    So, what exactly makes a gift "bad"? It’s rarely about the price tag. In fact, some of the worst gifts are incredibly expensive. The primary culprit is often what psychologists call "egocentric giving." This happens when the giver buys something they would love, rather than considering the recipient's tastes.

    #19

    Milky Bar Easter Egg in packaging, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    JLivingston1888 Report

    #20

    Hand holding a Hulk-themed bubble bath bottle, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    JackHallas1 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming the age is that of the recipient, not the bubble-bath, I see nothing wrong with this. Do you magically stop using bubble-bath once you get past 20 or something?

    #21

    Hand sanitiser tube held in hand, an example of some of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    sandmanceo Report

    For example, gifting a high-tech espresso machine to someone who only drinks herbal tea. It’s a great object, but a terrible gift because it ignores the recipient's identity. Another common pitfall is the "gift with a chore attached." This includes things like complicated DIY kits for someone who is already overwhelmed, or a "self-help" book that implies the recipient needs fixing. Instead of feeling loved, the recipient feels burdened or criticized.
    #22

    Black Screwfix beanie with blue and red stripes, an example of one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    HarrySmith_99 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, that really smacks of a free gift with a professional size order

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Framed cartoon poster of a DJ with text bod is a DJ, an example of one of the worst Xmas presents people received.

    aidanwatsonnn Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, I immediately heard the theme tune in my head and had to look it up on Youtube. 'Bod is a DJ' is hilarious!!

    #24

    1.5-liter bottle of Evian water with ribbon, an example of some of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    ezlucaas Report

    There is also the dreaded "thoughtless" gift, the generic candle or the pre-packaged bath set that looks like it was grabbed during a frantic gas station run on Christmas Eve. These fail because they lack "symbolic meaning." A study on the science of bad gifts points out that humans are highly sensitive to the effort behind a gesture. If the gift feels like a checked box on a to-do list rather than a genuine attempt at connection, the social bond isn't strengthened, it’s slightly bruised. We’d often rather have a small, thoughtful $5 item that references an inside joke than a $50 item that feels like it was chosen by an algorithm.
    #25

    Full pack of bacon fries snacks laid out on a table, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    Marcrimmer1878 Report

    #26

    Cat food pouch and can of mushy peas side by side, examples of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    Lew__DH Report

    #27

    Canned soup, BBQ sauce mix, and instant savory chicken meal pictured as worst Xmas presents received on holiday.

    lfcjackkk Report

    Ultimately, the reason we love getting gifts is that we love the feeling of being understood. A perfect Christmas gift acts as a mirror, reflecting a version of ourselves that someone else appreciates. When you open a box and find exactly what you didn't even know you wanted, it validates your existence in a way few other things can.

    #28

    Bottle of Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut shower gel held in hand, featured as one of the worst Xmas presents people received.

    herbiesmfc Report

    #29

    Close-up of a face printed on a cushion, an example of one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    1892__br Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For non-UK residents she's a character in a loooonnggg running soap opera 'Coronation Street'.

    #30

    Wooden darts holder on table without any darts, illustrating one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    bjah617412 Report

    On the flip side, we navigate the "bad" gifts with a polite smile because the ritual itself, the gathering, the shared meal, and the attempt at kindness, is usually more important than the accidental "World's Best Accountant" mug you received even though you’re a florist. Christmas gifts are just a medium for the message, and that message, hopefully, is that we aren't alone in the world.
    #31

    Man in casual clothes holding a mug on a Bootlegger autobiography cover, representing worst Xmas presents received.

    MorgannWXM Report

    #32

    Pair of yellow and blue Tupac trainers shown as one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    CARTEL_FPL Report

    #33

    Mug with I love Hull text among random clutter, example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    dylan_______w Report

    #34

    Black trash bin with purple tinsel and a roll of bin bags on top, an example of worst Xmas presents received.

    craighalsall95 Report

    #35

    Framed photo of an empty derelict swimming baths, an example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    joshhull14 Report

    #36

    Hand holding a bottle of washing up liquid, one of the worst Xmas presents people received this holiday season.

    stgtaylor99 Report

    #37

    Artificial grass received as one of the worst Xmas presents, showing a close-up of fake green turf indoors.

    WeAreImpss Report

    #38

    Passion fruit bubble tea kit and Mrs. Doubtfire musical ticket as examples of worst Xmas presents received this holiday season.

    bjt.6 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theatre tickets are not cheap, Mr!

    #39

    Dolphin suitcase cover and a book about knots among worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    Tom_kain1 Report

    #40

    Black shirt with worn white text saying Straight Outta Hull, a funny example of worst Xmas presents people received this holiday.

    bjt.6 Report

