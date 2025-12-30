ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks are very hard to gift shop for. Their interests are arcane, they never say what they want, they seem to already own everything they like. However, at the very least most of us can get a mediocre gift, some chocolates, maybe a generic gift card, some snacks. But a few people out there have a special gift, if you’ll forgive the pun, for horrible items.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst things people have gotten for Christmas this year. So settle in, thank your lucky stars if you actually got something nice, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.