“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Yanet García, dubbed the world’s hottest weather girl, broke the Internet with a jaw-dropping swimsuit photo.

The Monterrey native stunned in a series of bikini pictures taken in her home country of Mexico last Saturday (October 12).

Yanet posed in a light blue and white floral bikini at Costa Careyes, Jalisco—an exclusive vacation destination that has attracted stars like Cindy Crawford, Salma Hayek, and Lewis Hamilton.

“Always beautiful and a great woman,” one fan commented on the 33-year-old’s Instagram post, which has received nearly 290,000 likes.

Share icon Yanet García wowed her fans with a series of bikini photos taken at the exclusive Costa Careyes in Mexico



Image credits: Yanet García

“Absolutely gorgeous and absolutely stunning and very sexy,” another wrote.

“Your body is perfect, gorgeous,” said a third commenter.

“Thank you for sharing your beauty, Yanet,” a separate user wrote.

Yanet debuted as a weather presenter in 2014 on the TV show Las Noticias, broadcast by the national station Televisa Monterrey.

The following year, she rose to fame through her appearances in the weather segment of Gente Regia. Clips of her presenting the weather went viral on social media, garnering Yanet international attention.

Known as “the world’s hottest weather girl,” Yanet showcased her figure in a light blue and white floral bikini

Share icon

Image credits: Yanet García

Share icon

Image credits: Yanet García

Share icon

Image credits: Yanet García

In 2020, she joined the American Spanish-language TV network Univision.

Yanet is also certified as a health nutritional coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York.

She posts spicy content on her OnlyFans page, where she reportedly has over five thousand followers.

In October 2021, Yanet became the first model to appear on the cover of the Mexican edition of the adult magazine Penthouse.

“Today, I tell the Yanet of the past that yes, it’s possible, that I feel proud that she has not stopped fighting for her dreams despite the fact that so many people did not believe in her, despite the fact that so many doors were closed to her and she almost gave up,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: YouTube

Share icon

Image credits: YouTube

“It is important to believe in yourself and be brave to go for what your heart yearns for, regardless of what others say or think.

“Only you know who you are; don’t let anything or anyone define you. I have been strong, and I have dared to break stereotypes.

She concluded: “A woman does not need to get naked to be sensual; a woman can be whatever she wants. There are no limits.”