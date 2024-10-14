Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo
Celebrities, Entertainment

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Yanet García, dubbed the world’s hottest weather girl, broke the Internet with a jaw-dropping swimsuit photo.

The Monterrey native stunned in a series of bikini pictures taken in her home country of Mexico last Saturday (October 12).

Yanet posed in a light blue and white floral bikini at Costa Careyes, Jalisco—an exclusive vacation destination that has attracted stars like Cindy Crawford, Salma Hayek, and Lewis Hamilton.

Highlights
  • Yanet García shared stunning bikini photos from Costa Careyes, Mexico.
  • The model's Instagram post received nearly 290,000 likes from fans.
  • Yanet debuted as a weather presenter in 2014 on Televisa Monterrey.

“Always beautiful and a great woman,” one fan commented on the 33-year-old’s Instagram post, which has received nearly 290,000 likes.

Yanet García wowed her fans with a series of bikini photos taken at the exclusive Costa Careyes in Mexico
“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: Yanet García

“Absolutely gorgeous and absolutely stunning and very sexy,” another wrote.

“Your body is perfect, gorgeous,” said a third commenter.

“Thank you for sharing your beauty, Yanet,” a separate user wrote.

Yanet debuted as a weather presenter in 2014 on the TV show Las Noticias, broadcast by the national station Televisa Monterrey

The following year, she rose to fame through her appearances in the weather segment of Gente Regia. Clips of her presenting the weather went viral on social media, garnering Yanet international attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as “the world’s hottest weather girl,” Yanet showcased her figure in a light blue and white floral bikini

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: Yanet García

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: Yanet García

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: Yanet García

In 2020, she joined the American Spanish-language TV network Univision.

Yanet is also certified as a health nutritional coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York.

She posts spicy content on her OnlyFans page, where she reportedly has over five thousand followers.

In October 2021, Yanet became the first model to appear on the cover of the Mexican edition of the adult magazine Penthouse

“Today, I tell the Yanet of the past that yes, it’s possible, that I feel proud that she has not stopped fighting for her dreams despite the fact that so many people did not believe in her, despite the fact that so many doors were closed to her and she almost gave up,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old debuted as a weather presenter in 2014 on the show Las Noticias, broadcast by the national station Televisa Monterrey

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: YouTube

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet García Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

Image credits: YouTube

“It is important to believe in yourself and be brave to go for what your heart yearns for, regardless of what others say or think.

“Only you know who you are; don’t let anything or anyone define you. I have been strong, and I have dared to break stereotypes. 

She concluded: “A woman does not need to get naked to be sensual; a woman can be whatever she wants. There are no limits.”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the actual f**k....! When I moved to Czechia there used to be what was basically a soft porn weather report on TV. It was exceptionally cringe even then, and was often cited as symbolic of how far behind the times the country was in terms of gender politics. It's sad to see a similar gimmick being hyped as some kind of empowerment 25 years later.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
miss-dianne avatar
Comment Deleted
Comment Deleted
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can anyone take this woman serious. This is beyond unprofessional and tacky.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the actual f**k....! When I moved to Czechia there used to be what was basically a soft porn weather report on TV. It was exceptionally cringe even then, and was often cited as symbolic of how far behind the times the country was in terms of gender politics. It's sad to see a similar gimmick being hyped as some kind of empowerment 25 years later.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
miss-dianne avatar
Comment Deleted
Comment Deleted
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can anyone take this woman serious. This is beyond unprofessional and tacky.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda